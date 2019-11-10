21 Best Sling Bags for Men: The Ultimate List

Under Armour is one of those brands that has grown exponentially over the past two decades. From a small sporting goods company based out of Baltimore to a juggernaut in men’s and women’s fashion that stands out next to names like Nike and Reebok, this brand doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. For the outdoorsy guy that likes to have all of his stuff with him out in the wilderness and the guy that likes to have his gear rocking sneakers and a hoodie. this sling bag is going to be the perfect fit. The polyester and nylon bag will withstand nearly anything you put it through. While it looks great in black, it also comes in a tactical green and metallic gold and full heather. Definitely the kind of bag that you can use trudging through the woods.