11 Best Star Wars Christmas Sweaters: The Ultimate List (2019)

You’ve got to have “ugly” Christmas sweaters in your closet ready to roll for the holiday season. And no franchise does ugly Christmas sweaters better than that galaxy far, far away. In our list of the best Star Wars Christmas sweaters, we’ve gathered together the coolest and most unique designs this side of Tatooine. So use the Force to scroll through our selections and find a few that make you excited to spend those hard-earned credits:
When Admiral Motti began mouthing off to Lord Vader in Star Wars: A New Hope, it became the catalyst for a great quote and future meme. Thus, many years later, “I find your lack of faith disturbing” has been molded into this fantastic Darth Vader I Find Your Lack of Cheer Disturbing Christmas Sweater.
The design features Darth Vader’s helmet adorned with a Santa hat on a primarily grey background. There are white dots spread throughout the sweater to serve as an accent. And, of course, the “I find your lack of cheer disturbing” line runs across the bottom.
The 100% knitted sweater is available in a wide range of sizes from 2XS through 3XL. The unisex design makes it purchasable for anyone’s closet. And the crew neckline with ribbed trim not only looks great around your neck, but also ensure your Star Wars Christmas sweater won’t get tattered over time either.
This Star Wars Luke vs. Darth Vader Christmas Sweater is one of my personal favorites on this list. It features the pivotal scene from Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. You know, the one where Luke loses his hand and gets told that his father is actually an evil Sith Lord?
The 100% knitted sweater is primarily navy blue. Across the chest and arms is a banner of light gray to give the design a great accented look. It’s here the duo hold their lightsaber battle. While on the arms are large red Rebellion and Empire logos.
The Christmas sweater features a crew neckline and is put together with a nordic knit. It’s available in a ton of sizes too, ranging between 2XS and 3XL.
In my opinion, the Star Wars All I Wampa Christmas Is You Christmas Sweater is as good as it gets. The cool blue coloring not only makes this sweater look great on its own. But the Wampa-centric “All I Wampa Christmas is You” is such a terrible pun that it’s actually hilarious.
Just like in Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back, you can see Luke dangling from the ceiling of the Wampa’s ice cavern. And below him is the Wampa presumably chowing down on Luke’s tauntaun as was added into the movie’s 2011 Special Edition release.
The design of the sweater is a high quality nordic knit. The images aren’t printed upon it so you won’t have to worry about anything fading away. And with the material used, the All I Wampa Christmas Is You sweater will keep you warm and toasty all winter without being bulky.
Widely regarded as one of the baddest men in the galaxy, it’s no wonder that Boba Fett has stood as a fan favorite for over 40 years now. And this Star Wars Boba Fett Nordic Christmas Sweater uses the famed bounty hunter at the center of its fantastic design.
The primarily green sweater is accented with maroon and yellow throughout which looks great. But at the center is a large stripe of gray that houses the scene from Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back in which Boba Fett is escorting a carbonite encased Han Solo. But a shout out also has to be given to the sweater’s arms which each sport an awesome looking Mandalorian symbol seemingly drawn in blood.
The Christmas sweater comes in a slew of sizes, including 2XS, XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, and 3XL. It features no printed imagery, everything is 100% knitted with a premium quality fabric that will keep you warm while not being overly bulky.
One of the standout portions of the original Star Wars trilogy was the infamous Battle of Hoth. Watching those T-47 airspeeders deftly maneuver between the legs of the massive AT-ATs to tie them up and knock them down was thrilling. And this Star Wars AT-AT Battle of Hoth Christmas Sweater does a fantastic job of capturing that joy.
The sweater sports a cool blue coloring throughout with accents of white, black, and some red. The chest is knitted with an image of a ginormous AT-AT stomping through the battlefield. While behind it are the aforementioned T-47 airspeeders approaching to take the big guy down.
The 100% knitted sweater also features white armbands that sport the rebel alliance logo. And you should be able to pick it up for anyone, both men and women, with sizes ranging from 2XS through 4XL.
While other sweaters depict the Battle of Hoth with an intense authenticity, this Star Wars AT-AT Christmas Sweater approaches the scene with a more lighthearted take. The art style feels Charlie Brown-ish, showing a lone AT-AT trudging through the snow with two TIE fighters above blasting shots toward the rebel scum.
There’s a lone pine tree on the landscape and snowflakes falling through the sky. And the design on the 60% cotton and 40% polyester sweater is knitted in, so you won’t have to worry about it fading away over time.
The sweater is machine washable and officially licensed. And with sizes available covering pretty much anyone, it makes for a perfect Star Wars gift for any fan on your Christmas list.
This Star Wars AT-AT Reindeer Christmas Sweater may just be the cutest option on our list. Upon the 100% cotton sweater is a handful of AT-ATs, each with reindeer antlers and a bright red rose. The sweater as a whole looks great too with its vivid red background and snowy white center. And because the design is stitched directly in, you won’t have to worry about your Rudolph AT-ATs fading over time.
There are size options aplenty, ranging from small through 4XL. So no matter who it is you’re shopping for, you’ll find this sweater available in their size. Just be sure to hand wash it cold separately from the rest of your laundry, and reshape it to dry flat. This will ensure it doesn’t shrink on you or become ruffled over time.
If you or someone you know is a big Kylo Ren fan, then the Star Wars Kylo Ren TIE Fighter Christmas Sweater is a perfect fit this holiday season. The design is primarily red with white, black, and red snowflake banners throughout. At the center is a large white segment that sees Kylo Ren standing with his red crossguard lightsaber at the ready as two TIE fighters are prepared to zoom by.
On the arms of the sweater, you’ll also find a pair of stormtrooper helmets to further stylize the design. The neckline features a crew neckline that looks great and is comfortable. And because the entire sweater is a nordic knit, you won’t have to worry about the design being cheaply printed on only to crack or fade in a short time. And with sizes available between 2XS and 3XL, you should have no probably getting one that perfectly fits.
Who doesn’t love BB-8? The adorable spherical droid introduced in The Force Awakens has become a fan favorite over the years. And with awesome depictions of the character on things like this Star Wars May the Cheer BB-8 With You Christmas Sweater, you can see why.
The 100% knitted maroon sweater features BB-8’s image large on the front. Surrounding it are the words “May The Cheer BB-8 With You”, which is so damn cheesy it’s actually good. There are orange and white accents throughout the sweater’s design too, matching the droid’s coloring.
You can pick up the May the Cheer BB-8 With You Christmas Sweater in sizes 2XS through 3XL. And once it’s in your hands you’ll know that yes, this is the droid you’re looking for.
This Star Wars BB-8 Droid Cardigan Christmas Sweater is a perfect solution for those that don’t like pullovers that could mess up your hair or shock you with static. This all knit cardigan sweater primarily sports a teal color that complements the BB-8 design on the right-hand side. While the background is primarily white, making the blue dots and snowflakes pop.
The sweater is officially licensed and comes in sizes ranging from small through XXL. And because it’s 100% acrylic knitting and not printed, you won’t have to worry about it losing its luster over time.
If you want R2-D2 to be the focal point of your holiday sweater (and who wouldn’t?), then this Star Wars R2-D2 Santa Christmas Sweater might as well be added to your cart right now. The sweater is primarily a cheery red to represent the Christmas season. That’s, of course, doubly true for the large R2-D2 knitted into the chest that’s adorned with a Santa Clause hat and Christmas lights. Many of which are mini pom-poms giving it a 3D design.
The rest of the sweater is accented with white hearts, rebel ships, and the Rebellion logo. There’s a black banner that reads Star Wars too across the top and the bottom. It’s comprised of a cotton and polyester blend, yet it’s machine washable.