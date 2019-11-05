11 Best Star Wars Christmas Sweaters: The Ultimate List (2019)

11 Best Star Wars Christmas Sweaters: The Ultimate List (2019)

You’ve got to have “ugly” Christmas sweaters in your closet ready to roll for the holiday season. And no franchise does ugly Christmas sweaters better than that galaxy far, far away. In our list of the best Star Wars Christmas sweaters, we’ve gathered together the coolest and most unique designs this side of Tatooine. So use the Force to scroll through our selections and find a few that make you excited to spend those hard-earned credits:

Looking for Star Wars gifts?

These awesome "ugly" sweaters are perfect to handle out during the holidays to fans of the series. 

Star Wars Christmas sweater? Or Star Wars Christmas jumper?

Whether you call them sweaters or jumpers in your neck of the woods, everyone can agree they're all awesome designs. And thanks to the ability to ship these sweaters all around the globe, no one will be left out this holiday season from their Star Wars cheer. 

Need something to add alongside your Star Wars gift for him?

We have a ton of other gift ideas that should cross off everyone on your list this shopping season:

