11 Best Star Wars Christmas Sweaters: The Ultimate List (2019)

When Admiral Motti began mouthing off to Lord Vader in Star Wars: A New Hope, it became the catalyst for a great quote and future meme. Thus, many years later, “I find your lack of faith disturbing” has been molded into this fantastic Darth Vader I Find Your Lack of Cheer Disturbing Christmas Sweater.

The design features Darth Vader’s helmet adorned with a Santa hat on a primarily grey background. There are white dots spread throughout the sweater to serve as an accent. And, of course, the “I find your lack of cheer disturbing” line runs across the bottom.

The 100% knitted sweater is available in a wide range of sizes from 2XS through 3XL. The unisex design makes it purchasable for anyone’s closet. And the crew neckline with ribbed trim not only looks great around your neck, but also ensure your Star Wars Christmas sweater won’t get tattered over time either.