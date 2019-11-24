21 Best Wellington Boots for Men: The Ultimate List

Boots can be an integral part of any guy’s closet. Dress boots for formal events, chukka boots for a more casual endeavor. If you need a work boot that is as tough as it is fashionable then the Wellington boot is your best bet. Here are the best Wellington boots for men.
Timberland is one of the most famous outdoor clothing companies in the world. The brand has been around since 1928 and since its inception has been producing damn tough gear for the working man. If you need a durable pair of boots that have their own style and will last you a long time. This pair of Wellington Boots are made of leather for extra durability as well as the waterproof finish that will ensure longevity. While the black and brown featured pair is a great looking pair of boots they also come in a lighter version which is also quite attractive.
Wolverine is one of those brands that are just synonymous with toughness and durability. The brand has been around since the late 1800s and seems to do bigger and better things with every passing year. If you are looking for a great pair of work boots then these are a great choice. If you are looking for a pair of boots that will withstand any climate than these are a great choice. These are the perfect boot for winter and will last you a very long time if you treat them right. These Wellington Boots come with a steel toe for those guys that needs a little extra coverage.
With nearly ninety years of experience in making some of the best looking kicks on the planet Dr. Marten, or “Doc Marten” is one of those brands that people recognize by name and one of those brands that everyone trusts. If you have ever had a pair of Docs then you know just how great they are. They last forever and are able to trudge through rain, sleet, ice and snow without issue. These Wellington Boots not only make a great gift to yourself but make a great gift for the hard to shop for guy on your list.
Even though the Wellington Boot is a great work boot that doesn’t mean that there shouldn’t be an aspect of fashion when choosing the perfect boot for you. These boots are not only durable and able to do whatever you need them for, but they are also crazy fashionable. While they work like work boots they have a cowboy boot look to them that is really special. You can get these boots in the featured style or in one of five other styles and colors.
The lines on these boots are absolutely gorgeous. Yes, they will keep your feet warm and comfortable while working outside or trekking through the woods to find the right spot for your tree stand, but you can also throw on a pair of jeans with these and go out with friends knowing that you are looking your best. The leather body and rubber soles are pretty standard when it comes to Wellingtons, but the style of the boot is what sets these apart from others.
While you may know Caterpillar from seeing their construction equipment littering sites all over the place the brand is also very good at making work gear that is as tough as their machines. If you spend the majority of your time in the dirt and mud and need a boot that will take whatever you can throw it then this is a great choice for you. They pair well with jeans and a tee or your work gear as well as anything camo for those hunting trips.
Taking a page out of the old motorcycle-style handbook these boots look just like the traditional biker boots but with that Wellington flair. These boots are a great compromise between work and fashion. They look great but they are also very durable and will last you a lifetime if you take good care of them. These boots will look great with everything from jeans to khakis and will also keep you protected on the job site. What more could you ask for?
Need a boot that will pair as well with khakis as they will with jeans or work pants? Look no further because these are the boots for you. The soles of the boots are a little lighter than the body but that is a good thing because you can wear light-colored pants with these and make an outfit out of it. The stitching and stained look to the body fo the boots are great, they look worn but not worn out so rest assured that there is plenty of life left in these bad boys.
Do you need a boot that is a bit beefier and able to trudge through any weather without issue? Do you need a boot that can traverse ten inches of mud or snow and still keep your pants looking pristine? These are those boots, you can stop looking. These boots are damn tough and are made to keep you dry and comfortable doing whatever it is you do that you need these beefy boots. They don’t have a steel tow but they do have a rubber cap over the toe that will work the same way, it will keep your feet protected.
Ariat came up with a genius plan when designing and producing these boots. They took the utility of the traditional Wellington Boot and the style and attitude of the cowboy boot and they combined them for a work boot that is tough but also great looking. These look just like your grandfather’s cowboy boots but have the durability of your father’s work boots. Wear them with your work pants and put in a 12 hour day or wear them on a date or to a wedding. These boots are ready for anything. If you don’t dig them in the featured color, there are three other colors that are just as cool.
The perfect mix of style and utility these are fabulous looking boots that will still keep you warm and dry while you’re working your tail off. The light-colored soles look great in contrast to the darker colored body of the boot. These are a little more lightweight than the traditional Wellington Boot and you will notice how light they are as soon as you put them on. You won’t feel weighed down while wearing these and on top of everything they make a great gift for the guy that needs a serious upgrade in the boots department.
The Carhartt brand is one of the toughest brands on the planet. They create the best of the best when it comes to work gear and typically their kick-ass designs translate to the fashion world quite nicely. These Wellington Boots are proof that you can be tough and durable but also look pretty cool while getting all that hard work done. These aren’t the boots you wear around the office, these are the boots you pull on to get the hard work done. Whether you’re in construction or just doing some work around the yard at home, these are a great go-to pair of boots.
Skechers have made a name for themselves for being one of the most comfortable shoes in the fashion game. They were one of the first brands to put memory foam in the insoles of their shoes which turned out to be a genius idea that has really caught on. These Wellington Boots are no different than the rest of the Skechers line, they are comfortable and any blue-collar guy can tell you how important comfort is when it comes to a good pair of boots. On top of being comfy, these boots are really good looking and will pair well with most outfits.
Protect your feet while also pampering them. These Timberland work boots are the epitome of the Wellington style. They aren’t slim fit like the opening of most boots, they allow for a little extra movement without feeling restricted. You can bury your foot in snow up to nine inches and still remain dry. You can drop all sorts of dirt and tools on your feet and rest assured that your feet are taken care of. These are a great pair of boots for the guy that has a lot of work to do and doesn’t want to worry about his feet while doing it.
Take a look at these beauties. These boots are dripping with swagger and you can see it the second you look at them. Ariat takes the classic Wellington work boot style and flips it on its head. These are gorgeous, practical and will serve you well if you add them to your wardrobe. Be ready for everything with these cool boots. Work or play these boots are going to treat you well.
If you like to hunt and fish you know first hand how hard it can be to find the right boot for the job. Luckily the Rocky brand had you in mind when they put pen to paper and started designing these super cool and super durable boots. These boots are made for the guy that treks through the woods early in the morning looking for the perfect spot to set up his tree stand and then drag his catch out of the woods, sometimes for miles at a time. These are the boots for the hunter, the fisherman, and the ultimate outdoorsman.
If you mixed the durability of the toughest work boot and the style of the most fashionable men’s boot then you would have something that looks a lot like these Wellington Boots. These are super stylish without taking anything away from the durability of the work boot that you need in your everyday life. You can trust that every time you pull on these boots you are going to look good and your feet are going to be well taken care of. What else could you need from a trusty pair of boots?
These Wellington Boots are practical, they are good-looking and they will last you a long time depending on how you treat them. The multi-color look via the different materials on the body of the boot are a great contrast to each other. The wide opening means that they will fit even the largest of guys. These boots are made from mostly full-grain leather which means they are durable and will stand the test of time.
If you ask most guys that work hard and have to wear boots to their jobs every day what the worst thing about their boots is, they will always say comfort. Most boots don’t have the support that guys need to stay on their feet for ten to twelve hours a day. These boots took a deep look at what could be added to the Wellington Boot to make them more comfortable and these gel soles are what they came up with. The good news is that they came up with an idea that eliminated the issue of having sore feet after a long day of work. Not only are they comfy but they are cool looking too.
Black is a great color if you need a boot that can go from the job site to dinner with friends without changing. These boots are going to look as good with our work pants as they will with black or blue jeans or even some nice slacks. You can pull off almost any look with these boots and nobody will be the wiser. I bet you could even wear these to your buddy’s wedding and not break the dress code. While they look great with everything they will also protect your feet while you’re working hard every single day.
These Wellington Boots have all the swagger you could ever want in a boot. They are dangerous looking, they are mean and they are going to look great on your feet. The zipper up the side is a badass look, the buckle at the bottom of the boot gives them an edge that isn’t seen on a lot of these kinds of boots. The design of these boots is almost as cool as the execution. These are going to be your favorite boots the second you take them out of the box.