21 Best Men’s Motorcycle Jackets: The Ultimate List

The leather motorcycle jacket is a look that has always had a specific following. The right leather jacket can keep you looking super cool for years. You don’t need to ride a bike to sport these slick jackets. Check out the best leather motorcycle jackets to keep you looking ultra-cool, no matter the outfit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For a more traditional look, you are going to want to focus on the little things. The zippers and clasps, the way the pockets are angled. There are a lot of little subtle attributes about the traditional biker or motorcycle jackets that add a ton of style and depth to this cool look. The clasp collar and piping down the arms and around the chest are classic looks along with the zippered chest pocket is reminiscent of those 60’s biker dudes. IF you are looking for that classic Harley style jacket then this is a great fit. It will pair well with your favorite jeans and a slick pair of boots.
This jacket is made with one of the softest and most plush leathers on the planet. Lambskin leather is used in clothing because of the softness and the way that it breaks in. This jacket will fit like a glove and will be your new favorite for sure. It features a stand collar and throat tab a-la the great biker jackets of the 60s and 70s. Think Marlon Brando-esque fashion that you can slip on any time weather permits. That is another great thing about this jacket, it is a four-season jacket. It won’t overheat in the summer and is perfectly built with a polyester lining for winter weather. The snow and rain will slide right off this gorgeous jacket.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This jacket is from the O.G. of the motorcycle world. Harley Davidson has been a premier name in the motorcycle world since 1903. With those kinds of legs, the brand is the most trusted name in motorcycles and motorcycle clothing. The brand is known the world over for their unique and totally cool styles. This black jacket is listed as a slim fitting jacket so shop sizes accordingly. If you’re a fan of a baggier jacket then get a size larger than you normally would. The interior of the jacket is lined with plaid flannel for those colder days but won’t stifle you in the warmer months. Wear this jacket with a suit and tie or with your favorite tee. and jeans. A great pair of white sneakers can go a long way with this look.
The jacket is cut from soft and durable leather that is meant to distress over time and fit your body specifically. That is the great thing about real leather, over time you will find that the jacket fits you perfectly. There are body armor pockets to protect you if you do go riding on the sleeves and the back. It features two exterior handwarmer pockets and three pockets on the interior. You are absolutely going to love the way this jacket looks and fits.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Distressed leather is a super cool look. While we can all agree that leather is badass the distressed leather look gives the jacket the appearance of being more broken in, there is a level of intrigue and adventure that comes with wearing something like this. Don’t be surprised if you’re approached and complimented on your new style. You can rock this jacket with jeans and boots, or dark pants and sneakers. Whatever you feel cool in. The leatherwork on the shoulders is exceptional and will make this jacket stand out when there are other leather jackets in the area. You want to stand out in the crowd not blend in.
The leather this jacket is made from is of high quality. There is a ton of care put into the creation of this slick jacket. The inner viscose lining is smooth against your skin so feel free to wear a tee and some fresh kicks when completing this look. The jacket features four exterior pockets and the two on the chest are a tip of the hat to the old school biker or motorcycle jackets. If you’re looking for something a little different then check this jacket out in two other great colors. The dark brown and reddish-brown versions of this jacket are just as lit as the featured image.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you love the idea of the motorcycle jacket and are thinking about taking the leap to leather then this is a great selection for you. It is a classic look that is quite timeless. Give yourself a bit of a retro makeover with this stylishly cool lambskin leather motorcycle jacket. There are a few different kinds of motorcycle jackets out there and this one falls under the cafe racer genre. The cafe racer style jacket features a higher collar and a padded look on the shoulders. You can wear this on top of a casual suit or with a tee and jeans. There are endless possibilities when dressing around this jacket.
As you may or may not know, when it comes to leather, lambskin is a premium choice. It is soft so that it doesn’t feel stiff on your body. This jacket is actually waxed over so that the elements don’t harm the leather. You can walk through the rain or sleet or snow and this jacket will repel the moisture into beads and they will fall right off of you. While the jacket is incredibly dope in the featured maroon, there are a bunch of color options to choose from. From black all the way to a light grey there is a color scheme for everyone.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This jacket is crazy sexy and is totally badass. Even if you don’t ride motorcycles this jacket will make you feel like the kind of guy that takes risks and rides fast. The greyish distressed leather look is incredibly fashionable and will keep you reaching for this jacket anytime you have a big date or want to show off how good you look. The lines and small clasps and zippers on this jacket are perfectly placed and add another dimension and some texture to this jacket. Being that it is a leather jacket you can certainly get away with semi-formal or business casual events. It will be the star of the show for any first dates or boys’ nights and will get you a ton of welcomed compliments.
The jacket is made from premium distressed cowhide so it is as tough on the outside as it is soft and comfy on the inside. Try wearing this jacket with a hooded sweatshirt underneath when it gets chilly out and wear it with a tee shirt and sneakers when it gets warm out. You can wear this jacket year-round and won’t be afraid of pulling it out for any occasion. For all those bigger guys out there, this jacket is available in Big and Tall sizes too. There is a great looking jacket for all sizes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are looking for a leather biker or motorcycle jacket with a designer flair then this jacket should stand out. This is more of a fashion statement then it is a functional motorcycle jacket. It is definitely in the Brando category with the high collar and the elastic cotton cuffs. This is the kind of thing that James Dean or Marlon Brando would’ve worn to movie previews or awards ceremonies. The overdone stitching is another retro finish to this jacket to add to its texture and appeal. You are going to love pairing outfits with this supremely dope jacket.
The jacket features a viscose lining for comfort and to keep you cool. It has a zip closure and is double stitched for durability and to make the jacket last longer than single stitched jackets. While it only has two outside pockets which is pretty unusual for a motorcycle jacket the look works. It is the simplicity of this jacket that makes it so attractive. You don’t need a ton of zippers or pockets to make a truly cool and totally badass jacket. It comes in the featured color only but the color is so unique that you won’t see a bunch of dudes wearing this jacket when you go out to show it off.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The way that this jacket is put together is incredible. It is so sleek and sexy and will compliment your inner badass. The askew zipper on the front is similar to the jackets worn by guys that ride big choppers. You are going to love grabbing this jacket and sliding it on every day before you head out on your own adventures. The deep black of the jacket ensures that it will pair well with whatever you wear. Even if you are a polo and tennis shoe kind of guy, this jacket will make that classic preppy style look mean in the best possible way.
The jacket is made from naked cowhide for a thicker and more sturdy feeling. It has two vertical chest vents so there is a constant airflow that won’t overheat you. There is another vent on the upper back to keep you from sweating when the summer sun hits this black leather offering. If you do ride this jacket is padded with armor so if you take a spill you will be heavily protected from the road. There are zippered pockets and zippered cuffs so you can customize the jacket to keep you as comfortable as possible.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The bigger and thicker lines on this jacket are reminiscent of the older school leather jackets that groups like the Hells Angels donned decades ago. While the stylings of the motorcycles jacket have changed a bit over the years the soul of these jackets is still the same. This jacket is as tough as it looks. IF you are looking for something a little heftier than your everyday motorcycle jacket. The piping and stitched lines on this jacket give it some more depth and texture. You can certainly dress this jacket up in slacks and a shirt and tie but don’t be hesitant to throw a hoodie on underneath and rock it more casually. You will love how many outfits and combinations this jacket will pair with successfully.
This is one of those jackets that will serve you well for years if you take good care of it. It will be the jacket you reach for when you aren’t sure what to wear and the jacket you pick when you want to make a good first impression. This jacket features four upper pockets, two with the classic tassels of old school biker jackets. The lambskin leather the jacket is made from is super soft and comfortable and will break in and fit your body type perfectly. If you want options, there are currently 8 more styles and colors offered.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every guy needs a go-to jacket in his collection. A jacket that ties together every outfit. It should be comfortable, it should be stylish and durable. This is a jacket that is going to spend more time on your body than in the closet or on the coat rack. The right leather jacket becomes a part of who you are. This offering from Flavor is a bit of casual and comfy meets tough and rugged. This motorcycle-style jacket has a built-in hoodie which is removable and super comfortable. Pairing with this jacket is easy because it will go with anything, other than shorts, never mix a leather jacket with shorts.
The exterior of this jacket is 100% genuine leather, the lining is polyester while the soft material the hood and zipper lining is made of cotton. The jacket features two main pockets to keep hands warm and three pockets for storage with zipper and snap closure. While the hood detaches from the jacket, it looks super cool and offers another dimension to this baller jacket. If you aren’t digging the black there are three other color combinations that are all incredibly dope. There are three brown jackets, two light brown and one dark. All will pair well with jeans and slacks and khakis.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This brown leather motorcycle jacket has a bit of a bomber flair to it. It has a distressed look but not so much that it looks pre-worn. It looks broken in and ready for any event you want to wear it to. This is a perfect first date jacket and an even more perfect second date jacket. Your date is going to know that you take care of yourself and have style which is one hell of a great first impression. You can also wear this jacket for weddings, casual Friday at the office or family events. It pairs perfectly with a pair of brown pants but not the same color as the jacket, that would be overkill. Khaki will do, cargo pants are okay and jeans are a definite yes.
This jacket features high-quality leather that will take on cold days as well as wind, rain, and snow. The cuffs and hem are cotton and elastic to stretch so they fit any size guy. The collar is a traditional pointed collar that is different for the bomber style motorcycle jacket, typically you will see a stand collar with clasp closure. This collar is open and looks fantastic on this jacket. The two flap pockets are a nice change of pace as well. This is a very unique and incredibly stylish version of the motorcycle jacket.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Shearling motorcycle jackets are fantastic. They combine the looks of the classic motorcycle jacket with the comfort of the shearling lining. The lining offers another dimension to the already cool jacket. The contrast of dark exterior to the light interior will help pair this jacket with light or dark-colored clothes. You can wear your khakis and a dark shirt and tie or jeans with a light shirt and belt to match the jacket. Pairing like-colored boots with the jacket is also a smooth move. You want there to be a flow with the clothes you wear from head to toe. This motorcycle jacket is perfectly mixed with the bomber style jackets of the 30s and 40s.
Speaking of the perfect mix, the exterior of this jacket is lambskin while the interior is sheepskin. Lambskin is uber tough and will protect you from the wind and rain and snow while sheepskin material is known for being crazy soft and comfortable. The front features a zipper closure while the collar is a stand collar to protect your neck and face and have a belt closure just like around the waist of the jacket so you can fit it to your specific size. There are two interior pockets and two exterior pockets to hold all your gear and keep your hands warm.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are looking for something specifically iconic then look no further because this is the perfect jacket for the avid motorcycle fan. If you ride a Harley then you know how important it is to rock what you know. Getting your gear together and repping that Harley logo and the orange and black of the Harley brand is a no brainer. This jacket is faded and distressed and features that world-famous logo across the chest so there is no doubt when you roll up what you are riding. If you’re a fan of Harley’s but don’t ride then this is the perfect way to pay tribute to the brand you love.
The jacket is distressed to the point where the black almost looks grey. It will pair perfectly with the rest of your Harley gear or with your favorite outfit. While it isn’t a terribly formal jacket it will get the job done if you are rocking a casual to business casual outfit underneath. The leather is a midweight cowhide and the interior is polyester for comfort. The leathers on the exterior are contrasting cowskin and pigskin to give it a bit of texture. For the riders out there this jacket features body armor in the shoulders and elbows as well as the backplate.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is definitely a unique twist on the classic design of the cafe racer motorcycle style jacket. It is somewhat reminiscent of the jacket worn by Chris Pratt in Guardians of the Galaxy. While most motorcycle jackets are covered in zippers and pockets and vents this is a smooth look with a simple styling that is anything but plain. The stitches and lines are double stitched for longevity and durability. The jacket is a great cocoa brown that will pair with anything from khakis to jeans to slacks and will definitely hold it’s own while being worn in a formal setting with a shirt and tie. This is an ultra-cool look that will definitely make you stand out in the crowd and get some serious attention.
The internal lining is a comfortable and heat-regulating viscose. The lining won’t make you sweat and will help to keep you warm in colder temps. There are two internal and two external pockets that add to the symmetry of this look. The stand collar is a great addition to the jacket and while it isn’t cuffed like the classic cafe racer jackets it is still a solid look. So if you are looking for a leather motorcycle jacket that is a bit different do yourself a favor and pick this jacket up, you will be grateful that you did.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Channeling your inner Marlon Brando is a great way to find new styles that fit with your lifestyle, after all, he as one of the most iconic dressers of his time. From the motorcycle jacket to his iconic white tee he sported a lot of looks that are still worn today. This jacket is super fashionable and can be worn with a number of different looks. You can wear a polo shirt and your best khakis or some blue jeans and a button-down. Really whatever event you’re attending this jacket will go perfect with. The hood is detachable so for the more formal events you can ditch it and rock this jacket without the hoodie.
This jacket is on the slim fit spectrum. The sleeves and torso are more of a form fit than most leather jackets which doesn’t take away from the style at all. The hoodie is made with fleece fabric which is perfect for the winter months. Even though this jacket is a great fit and will keep you warm in the colder temps, it is also a great jacket to wear during the other three seasons. Even in the summer heat, this jacket will breathe and you won’t overheat. There is also ample storage with 6 total pockets two inners and four outer pockets.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for something a little more sleek and sexy than some of the bigger bulkier jackets? This is true to its ancestors’ cafe racer jacket. The stitch work on the shoulders and the padded elbows are a classic look that can be seen in older motorcycle jackets. This vintage look is making a big comeback as people are realizing that retro looks are becoming more and more popular. If you are a motorcycle enthusiast then this jacket will help cut down on resistance when hitting higher speeds on your bike. If you aren’t a guy that likes to cruise around on his bike and are looking at this jacket purely for fashion then you will certainly be happy with what you can wear with this jacket. Jeans, slacks, casual and formal this jacket can do a bit of everything.
The lambskin leather that this jacket is made with is also waxed over so that it is more durable and can handle rough weather. It features a closed collar without a clasp for a looser feel. It is covered with zippered pockets like the old school motorcycle jackets and is a beautiful deep maroon that will help you stand out amongst the crowd of light brown and deep black jackets. This is a great jacket to add to your collection. It goes with everything you own and will treat you well for the many years that you will own it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perhaps you are looking for something with a little more contrast and some brightness amongst the deep black of the jacket. This jacket features bright polished silver zippers and clasps along the collar and cuffs. The style of this jacket is more of a Grease look than the others. While we don’t recommend singing and dancing around a garage, hanging off of an engine you can definitely be the life of the party when you walk through the door in this exceptional jacket. Also, this jacket is a steal being that it is priced far lower than the average list price.
If you’re a big and tall guy that has a lot of trouble finding clothing that fits, this jacket comes in a variety of sizes to fit all kinds of guys. Channel your inner badass this super cool and very durable jacket. This is a four-season jacket made of naked cow leather which gives it that shine or sheen. Protect yourself from rain, snow, and wind with this jacket and wear it the whole year even in the summertime.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are interested in a leather jacket and are digging the vintage or retro look then check out this offering from First Manufacturing. The distressed almost pre-worn look makes for the ideal jacket to rock anywhere from the office to the bar afterward. It is the perfect jacket to wear all zipped up or loose and open to show off what you paired it with. A simple white shirt and black tie will go well with this jacket but don’t limit yourself, try new things in front of the mirror to see what really works.
The jacket itself is definitely a motorcycle jacket with the off-center front closure and angled zippers along the chest and side. This is a classic look when it comes to motorcycle jackets. The jacket is available with body armor in case you are a riding enthusiast and want that extra protection when hitting the road at 70 mph. It features zippered cuffs and a snap clasp pocket by the lower left side. This is truly a gorgeous jacket that will get you some serious attention when you wear it out and about.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is a more traditional look to the leather motorcycle jacket. The clasp collar and zipper cuffs are super retro and give a huge shoutout to all the dope jackets that have come before it. The color fo the jacket is a deep black that is perfect to wear with a formal outfit or with your favorite jeans and a tee. While this jacket is made to be on the back of a motorcycle, more and more guys that don’t ride are rocking these dope jackets for the styling and fashion of the look.
The jacket features a clasp collar, zippered cuffs and angled zippered pockets. The stitching and lines on the jacket are crazy durable and if you treat it well this jacket should last you for years and years and should be the cornerstone of your wardrobe. Since you can wear it with anything you will want to wear this jacket every chance you get which will help with the breaking in process. This jacket will fit your body type perfectly after it breaks in. This jacket is available in the featured black as well as a deep rich brown that is totally badass.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The touring style of leather motorcycle jacket is a bigger and bulkier jacket and the reason for that is because of the longevity that touring riders spend on their bikes. This jacket is made to cut through wind and rain and even snow. It is built the way it is to protect you from the elements when you are on your 100 or 200-mile rides. God forbid you take a spill off of your bike traveling at any speed this jacket is built to keep you from getting too banged up. The jacket is super comfortable and features gator skins liners which are a lot softer than you would think given the name.
The jacket is a beast in the motorcycle jacket world. The exterior leather is supple and soft while also preventing the wind from getting to you. The gator skins liners are removable for casual wear when you aren’t on the bike and you just want to look good. The collar is a classic clasp collar and the pockets are traditional zipper pockets with two on the side and two on the chest. There are also vents so that you don’t overheat when you’re wearing it. The back is breathable as well as the chest. There is also lace on the side that is adjustable so you can tighten and loosen the jacket as you see fit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
In a world filled with black and brown and grey motorcycle jackets, there is always something cool about a jacket that is a little left of center. This blue and black cafe racer jacket is supremely dope. It has just the right amount of color to keep it from looking like all the other jackets and the color is cool and not overly obnoxious. The pattern on the front is perfect for a night out on the town or the perfect first date with that special someone. The grain of the leather is pretty cool too. It almost looks like snakeskin or something reptilian.
The jacket features the classic clasp collar and the zippered pockets of the retro style jackets. The cuffs are zippered as well and the stainless steel stylings of the zippers mesh well with the blue and the black of the jacket and lining. The stitching is doubled like most durable jackets and will last you a lot longer than a single stitch. This is the kind of jacket you wear for years and are known for. People will love seeing you in this blue boss badass jacket.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you want the cream of the crop in motorcycle clothing then you need to look for the biggest name in motorcycles. Harley Davidson is the biggest name in motorcycles for a reason. They make the biggest, baddest and coolest bikes on the planet and the clothing is just as badass. This jacket is a 3in1 offering from the motorcycle juggernaut. The jacket can be worn as just a jacket, just a hoodie or a jacket combined with the hoodie which I recommend. It’s a cool look and can be both semi-formal and casual. It’s a classic look with a contemporary feel.
The jacket is medium or midweight cowhide leather which is a bit softer than typical cowhide. It is also tougher than typical cowhide and more durable. The longevity of this jacket is based on the type of leather and this jacket will last you a long long time. The lining is a polyester mesh that will keep you cool in the summer and dry and warm in the winter. Combine that with the hoodie and the jacket and you’ve got a super warm jacket to wear on the coldest days. This jacket features body armor on the shoulders, elbows, and back. The sleeves are pre-curved for fit and comfort. This is a complete motorcycle jacket for the rider and the guy that wants to look dope in his new jacket.