13 Best Men’s Sheer Underwear: The Ultimate List

A lot has changed in the way of sheer underwear for men. They used to be a novelty item for guys that wanted to spice things up in the bedroom. Now you can find them in all sizes and colors to best fit your needs. This list is filled with the best sheer underwear for men.
Black is a classic look when it comes to sheer underwear. The popularity of the boxer brief has risen considerably over the past couple of decades which makes these black sheer boxer briefs extremely cool. The entirety of the boxers aren’t sheer, there is a solid black strip on the front pouch but the sides are sheer. While it doesn’t really matter what you pair these briefs with you will feel the difference when wearing a suit or an outfit that garners slacks.
Versace makes some of the most beautiful and high-quality clothes in men’s fashion. Your typical white boxer briefs will be sightly sheer when the light hits them a specific way. These are a great example of a sheer boxer brief that isn’t always sheer. You know with the Versace name on the waistband you are getting something that is supremely stylish and comfortable. They are made of modal and elastane which keeps them soft, lightweight and will prevent them from shrinking in the wash. You will feel amazing while wearing these and if you get the chance to show off how dope these underwear are then you will show how fashion-forward you are.
While these may not be your traditional see-through sheer boxers they are the perfect pair for the guy that is on the fence about going full sheer. When the light hits these just right you will be able to see through them slightly but they aren’t completely sheer so they are a good pair of underwear for the guy that wants semi-sheer. The fabric is a nice combination of micro modal and spandex. Micro Modal is a type of rayon that is super soft and will not shrink. Finding the right size in underwear can be a tough task and take a ton of time. With this pair of underwear, you don’t have to worry about shrinkage so whatever size fits you out of the box is the size you will buy from then on. These undies are available in black, white, navy blue, grey and wine which is a deep dark purple. You can wear these with confidence no matter if you’re wearing a summer outfit, shorts, and a tee or you’re bundled up for winter with jeans and a thermal and hoodie.
Believe it or not, the bikini cut style of men’s boxers is incredibly popular. The look originated in Europe as an actual bathing suit but it hit the ground running in the U.S. as an undergarment. While these aren’t completely sheer they are built so that the leg shows all the way up the thigh. They are made of polyester and elastane which gives them both their support and their stretch. These are great to wear under light pants like slacks because they don’t show lines through the pants. The fabric is also breathable which will keep your nether regions cool and dry throughout the day. The featured pack is a four-pack of multi-colored underwear but there are other options like the black two-pack or white.
When shopping for the best of the best in sheer undies for men you need to consider a couple of things. Obviously, comfort is top of the list. You don’t want to wear something that bunches up or slinks down below the beltline. These are a great compromise of comfort, style, and wearability. These are a perfect mix of elastane and other stretchy materials which is a good fit for boxer briefs because they stretch and fit your body type. This specific selection is great because it comes in a seven-pack and there are a bunch of different colors to keep things interesting.
There are a few different styles of men’s sheer underwear that you can choose from. These seem to be most popular across the board. They wear a lot like a speedo with a bit more coverage so they don’t ride up your backside. They form fit to the way your body is and that is something that is nice to have when dealing with underwear. After you pull these on you will forget that you are wearing them they are so light and such a good fit. The entirety of the underwear is sheer minus the pouch. The pouch is double lined for extra support for the family jewels. The drawers are a perfect blend of polyester and spandex for stretch and support. They come in three colors, black, white and red and are available in a 3-pack or in one pack in black.
Bright and vibrant colors are a huge hit in the underwear world. Even if you are wearing blacks, greys or earth tones adding a pop of color to your unmentionables is a great way to keep things light and fun while at the office or out to a business luncheon. If you’re going to look fantastic below the belt you should also feel as fantastic. That is why I recommend a nylon or spandex underwear option for the most comfort without having to deal with slipping, sliding and of course, wedgies. These awesome see-through undies are a perfect choice for their comfort and style. They come in a ton of different colors as well as classic black and are available in four and six-packs.
If you are looking for undies that are completely see-through/sheer then these are going to be a good fit for you. 100% of this underwear is sheer from the legs to the pouch. While they are considered a mesh undergarment they aren’t your typical mesh. Typically mesh is made from polyester or cotton and is a bit rigid because the holes are big enough to feel. These underwear are made with nylon which gives them a smooth almost silky feel. They are also made with spandex to provide a good amount of stretch so that they fit well and don’t fall down or ride up. being made with nylon and spandex they act like women’s nylons, they are skin tight and hug the body without cutting off circulation. These are available in black and white as a two-pack and a single pair.
One of the fun things about mixing your underwear game up is adding some color to your life. While not many people are going to see the new rainbow of colors you’ve added to your routine it will add a bit of confidence to your wardrobe. These short boxer briefs are made to feel amazing while holding your “business” in place all day long. Comfort is hugely important when it comes to boxers of all kinds. You should know that you have them on but not be able to feel them as you move throughout the day. The boxer briefs are mesh all the way around with exception to the waistband and front pouch. There are a ton of different options with these undies. You can get them in the featured 4-pack, an 8-pack, 6-pack, and the colors and designs range from black, white, navy, army, sky blue, and even some that have roses and hearts on them. The possibilities are nearly endless.
Perhaps you are the kind of guy that still wears the classic boxer trunks. A lot has changed in the way of trunks since they became mainstream in the late 80s early 90s. These are a great mix of classic and new styles. The holes in the mesh are tiny so that the underwear feels silky against your body which will give you more airflow and keep you cooler throughout the day. While these aren’t the best underwear to wear around the public pool they are a sexy item for the bedroom and a great feeling item that should give you a little more confidence during your busy day. They are only available in black but come in a bunch of different sizes to fit all body types and men.
Maybe you are the guy that is looking for something in a traditional bikini bottom. These are a great option for you not only because they are great fitting underwear but they come in a bunch of different colors and are available in a six-pack. These are a great set to wear under your everyday clothes because they will keep you cool and are lightweight enough that you forget you’re wearing them. They are also a great pair of undies to mix things up in the bedroom. If you are thinking of dressing a little sexy for your partner these are the way to go. The whole point of investing in a great pair of underwear is to get some use out of them and these are the underwear that you will love wearing.
Most guys don’t carry different pairs of drawers on them for the different activities they do throughout the day. One pair for work, another pair for working out the third pair for going out with friends or that hot date you’ve got planned. It just makes no sense to change all those times. That is why a guy needs a pair of underwear that can handle everything he will put them through. These silky, sheer boxer briefs are the ten-inch version of the oxer brief which makes them perfect for working out but also sleek enough to wear under your work clothes without showing lines through your pants. They are a great mix of nylon and spandex to keep you cool and dry but are also sexy enough to make a big impression with that special someone. The pouch system will keep your boys in the same spot all day without readjusting constantly.
If you are looking for a sexy alternative to your everyday underwear then you have stumbled across a great pair to inspire confidence and to make things happen in the boudoir. These are the underwear you should be wearing when you turn the lights down low and the light some scented candles to air with the deep base of the mood music blaring through your speakers. Surprise your significant other with a sweet surprise when you show off these black checked sheer underwear. Not only will you feel sexy as hell in these, but you’ll also look sexy as hell in these awesome underwear. They are comfortable so you could wear these all day, they are light so you won’t overheat or sweat while you’re wearing them and they will keep your stuff in its right place. Take a chance and get some new sexy underwear.