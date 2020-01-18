13 Best Men’s Sheer Underwear: The Ultimate List

While these may not be your traditional see-through sheer boxers they are the perfect pair for the guy that is on the fence about going full sheer. When the light hits these just right you will be able to see through them slightly but they aren’t completely sheer so they are a good pair of underwear for the guy that wants semi-sheer. The fabric is a nice combination of micro modal and spandex. Micro Modal is a type of rayon that is super soft and will not shrink. Finding the right size in underwear can be a tough task and take a ton of time. With this pair of underwear, you don’t have to worry about shrinkage so whatever size fits you out of the box is the size you will buy from then on. These undies are available in black, white, navy blue, grey and wine which is a deep dark purple. You can wear these with confidence no matter if you’re wearing a summer outfit, shorts, and a tee or you’re bundled up for winter with jeans and a thermal and hoodie.