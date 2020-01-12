25 Best Men’s Summer Vests: The Ultimate List

If you spend a lot of time outdoors then you most likely have heard of the brand Columbia. They make some of the most durable clothing and outdoor gear on the planet and oftentimes test their equipment on the largest mountain ranges and the thickest rainforests in the world. Their brand has summited Everest and visited the South Pole. This vest is further proof of their prowess as an outdoor gear juggernaut. It doesn’t limit movement, it wicks water and sweat and blocks wind from affecting your torso and core areas.

This vest features a ton of cool and thoughtful pockets. If you plan on wearing this vest on sunny days it will block harmful UV rays. Know that you are well taken care of in the woods, on the water or just walking back to your car from the mall. This is a great vest that will give you years of comfort and adventure. Wear this vest with your favorite jeans and some slick driving shoes for a great casual look. This vest comes in the featured and popular navy blue as well as boulder grey, cypress green, fossil white and mountain which is a denim-like blue. All of the colors are exceptional.