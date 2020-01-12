25 Best Men’s Summer Vests: The Ultimate List

Whether you are looking for a dressy vest or a vest that can handle any of your pursuits and adventures. These summer vests will keep you looking and feeling cool while pairing with your existing wardrobe. To keep your shopping simple we have sorted them. These are the best summer vests for men.
If you spend a lot of time outdoors then you most likely have heard of the brand Columbia. They make some of the most durable clothing and outdoor gear on the planet and oftentimes test their equipment on the largest mountain ranges and the thickest rainforests in the world. Their brand has summited Everest and visited the South Pole. This vest is further proof of their prowess as an outdoor gear juggernaut. It doesn’t limit movement, it wicks water and sweat and blocks wind from affecting your torso and core areas.
This vest features a ton of cool and thoughtful pockets. If you plan on wearing this vest on sunny days it will block harmful UV rays. Know that you are well taken care of in the woods, on the water or just walking back to your car from the mall. This is a great vest that will give you years of comfort and adventure. Wear this vest with your favorite jeans and some slick driving shoes for a great casual look. This vest comes in the featured and popular navy blue as well as boulder grey, cypress green, fossil white and mountain which is a denim-like blue. All of the colors are exceptional.
This reversible vest, yes you read that right, reversible, is a great pick if you need something that can go from warm to cool weather and keep you comfortable no matter what mother nature throws at you. This is a stylish vest made in part by the Wrangler brand that will go with nearly anything you want to wear with it, minus board shorts. This vest can even be worn as part of a semi-formal outfit if you pair it correctly with a shirt and tie and khakis or slacks. Mix it up a bit and make sure you are comfortable and stylish in this lightweight vest that is tough enough to handle whatever adventures you take it on.
The vest has a polyester and spandex mix which makes it lighter and more comfortable as it won’t stifle you or prevent you from moving around in it. The vest is water and wind repellant and will keep the sun from overheating you on those particularly warm days. If that isn’t what sells you on it keep in mind that this vest is reversible and is really like buying two great vests in one. The vest is available in the featured “caviar” as well as Bearing Sea (light blue) and Sundried Tomato (red).
The color black is a fan favorite because it really does go with anything. It pairs well with dark tones, earth tones, light tones, pastels, seriously it goes with everything. That is why this vest is going to be a favorite among active guys this summer. It is lightweight, perfect for any adventure you find yourself in the midst of. Pair this with your best cargo shorts, or pants. Wear jeans or even heavier pants that are made for the outdoors. The vest that goes well with any pant selection also works with a ton of different footwear. You can’t go wrong.
The vest features a button and zipper closure and has a bunch of pockets to hold anything from your cell phone to your car keys to your wallet. You will be prepared for anything that life or the wilderness throws at you while wearing this stylish vest. If you’re not a huge fan of the all-black or you want to add another option to your wardrobe then check the vest out in olive and walnut color schemes.
Summer vests are great because they look great and they also hold your gear. Typically you will find a ton of pockets lining the front of the vest, which is a cool look and surely comes in handy but if you want something a little more fashion-forward check out this blue offering from Tommy Bahama. It has a bit of a distressed look that will pair nicely with shorts of all kinds and your favorite jeans to wear while trekking around outdoors. The great thing about this vest is that you can go from the woods to the bar seamlessly.
This vest features three pockets on the exterior and one big pocket on the inside. It has a stand collar and front zip closure that is typical of the summer vest. The vest isn’t too heavy and won’t stifle you in the summer sun. Pick up this vest in a number of sizes to fit all body types. This is a great vest to wear with a light shirt and shorts and pairs perfectly with sneakers, hiking boots and sandals.
For a more formal look and feel this tweed, a woolen vest is a great option. It still offers the pockets that you would find in a standard outdoor vest but it is more business-friendly. This is the outdoor or summer vest that you can wear to a wedding as well as in the woods. The vest works great with a white button-down and your favorite tie and will also look great with a satin short sleeve or something lighter to complement the tweed styling. If you’re doubting your ability to pull this vest off, don’t, you should take chances like this to expand your style and wardrobe.
This is not a lightweight summer vest, it has a bit more heft to it than your standard outdoor vest. With its vintage look, you could definitely rock this look with some pinstripe pants and suspenders for a flowing vintage look. This vest comes in a bunch of different sizes so you are sure to find a vest that fits you perfectly. Wear this a bit looser as it is not a slim fitting vest.
Kenneth Cole has risen to one of the biggest men’s fashion brands in the world and it is because they value style just as much as they value well-made clothing. Their designs have been on catwalks and red carpets all over the place and they make a little bit of everything from underwear to nylon vests. This vest is the perfect vest for the guy that loves to be outside. Whether you work outside or play outside or both you need a vest that will keep the wind and rain and sun from cutting your adventures short. You can wear this vest with jeans and tee or a button-down and slacks.
This reversible vest is like buying two vests for the price of one great vest. It is made entirely of polyester but has a nylon feel which gives it that lightweight but durable feel. It comes in a number of sizes so there is a vest for every man that needs one. There are enough pockets to store your gear and it is machine washable and low maintenance.
Mixing urban and rural is sometimes really difficult to do in men’s fashion. The line that separates the two styles is not blurred and is hard to cross. This vest is a great example of when semi-formal makes the transition to the outdoor world. This vest will work really well with jeans or even black slacks but can be brightened up a bit with khakis and light-colored shorts. Take some chances with this vest and you will find new depths of your own personal style. There is a lot of swagger in this simple garment and you can rock it in the office and in the wilderness alike.
The vest is labeled as dark midnight blue but actually looks black. It has a zipper closure and side pockets for your stuff. It is listed as slim fit but I am sure you could get a size larger and have it fit a little more on the relaxed side. It features a bomber jacket inspired collar that looks really cool. You can wash this vest with the rest of your dark clothes.
If pockets are your number one priority when buying a vest for summer then look no further, the SCOTTeVEST is here. This vest is stylish enough to wear at a business function as well as a night out with friends. It is durable enough to bring with you on your upcoming camping trip and is perfectly paired with khakis, jeans, and shorts of all colors. Very seldom do you find an article of clothing that is as rugged as it is fashionable. You are going to love having this vest in your arsenal and it will treat you well for years to come.
This vest features 42 individual pockets that are big enough to store a tablet and any cell phone. You won’t leave anything behind with this amazing vest. The vest intelligently balances and redistributes the weight so that the heavier items you are carrying won’t weigh you down. It comes with a stowable hood that disappears and reappears as you need it. It even features theft protection for all of your personal information like passports and credit cards. IT comes in big and tall sizes to fit every type of guy out there and is available in the featured black as well as beige.
Travel vests make for a great summer vest for guys. They can handle all the gear that you absolutely must take with you. They can handle the rain, sun, and wind that you might face while wearing these cool vests. They are incredibly lightweight and fit in a backpack or travel bag if you don’t plan on wearing it but have to have it with you at all times. This vest has front cargo pockets that are larger than most front pockets. This vest would look great with khakis or cargo pants of any color. You can also wear jeans with this vest which will actually dress it up a bit more.
The vest is made of nylon and is actually rated to block UV rays up to 50 UPF plus sun protection. The vest dries quickly if you are out on the water fishing or boating and is stain resistant. You can pick this vest up in the featured British Tan and if you are looking to add a couple of new vests to your collection you can also get it in black.
The classic khaki outdoorsmen vest. This is a look that has been around for decades and was actually made popular by British explorers in India. The vests were originally lightweight and the major purpose served was to add pockets for carrying film for photographers, medicines for doctors and gear for archaeologists and paleontologists. This classic look has gained serious momentum recently and it’s no secret why. While being incredibly durable and useful with all of the pockets for the massive amount of stuff guys carry nowadays, these vests are coming back as a major fashion movement. Obviously, khakis are a great pair with this vest but you can also wear darker browns and blacks for pants. Jeans will work too and you can even rock your favorite shorts with this vest.
This vest features four large front pockets and an old school but super fashionable button closure. The fabric is windproof and sweatproof keeping you cool while also keeping you covered. The vest is very lightweight and very carefully made to ensure longevity and style. You can purchase this vest in sizes to fit every guy.
Sailing vests are a great pick for summer because they are lightweight, they are crazy cool, and they are like windbreakers without sleeves. While that may be a dumbed-down way to explain the vest, it is also the best visual you can have without looking at the picture. These vests keep the wind off of you while not being overly heavy and keeping you cool while the sun beats down on you. This vest was made to be out on the water so if you are a fisherman or sailor you will feel right at home in this beautiful vest.
The vest is 100% polyester which keeps it light but also protects the torso from wind, rain and the sun. It features a zipper closure and has three exterior pockets including a chest pocket for your phone or wallet. The black with white trim is a pretty dope look but there are others if you are in the market for more than one new vest. The vest is also available in all -black, red grey and white with black trim.
Lightweight and durable are the name of the game when it comes to men’s summer vests. You want to be protected from rain, the sun, and wind but don’t want to be so insulated that you are overheated and end up ditching the vest ten minutes into your excursion. This vest from Columbia Sportswear is the perfect balance of lightweight, durability, and stylishness. This vest will look great on you no matter what you wear for pants or shoes although it is made to be worn with hiking boots and cargo pants or jeans.
The best is made from Ripstop nylon which will prevent the vest from being damaged walking through the woods or climbing your favorite mountain. It features a snap closure rather than the familiar zipper closure. The vest will protect you from the sun and is actually designed to do so with Omni-Shade UPF 50 sun protection. This vest will actually help the sweat and moisture on your body evaporate to keep you cool and comfortable. If you dig the featured delta khaki color you will love the fossil white that it also is available in.
This biker style men’s summer vest is as cool as it is lightweight and durable. The biker style is a reference to the leather vests that bikers wear when they are part of a biker club made famous by the TV show “Sons of Anarchy”. This vest will pair super well with jeans, slacks, khakis, cargo pants and shorts alike. It is a great vest if you are trying to look good while keeping yourself busy in the outdoors. It is the perfect summer vest for the guy that wants to stay stylish.
The vest is made of cotton, nylon, and viscose which helps with the weight of the vest. It will cut through the wind on super windy days and will help keep the sun and water off of you should you get stuck outside in in-climate weather. It has four pockets to hold your gear and is available in the featured black, navy and red.
Sometimes the newest and best look isn’t really that new at all. This vest has a little retro flavor to it and you can see why that’s a good thing. This is a totally cool vest that will serve you well when you are fishing, hunting or just enjoying the landscape. If you like a retro look but modern-day durability and comfort then you have stumbled across the right vest for you this summer. And if you wanted something that can bounce between a summer and winter vest then this one wins gold. Wear a tee or lightweight shirt underneath or bundle up with flannel either way this vest is designed to trap heat without soaking up moisture and causing you to overheat.
The vest is made from duck cotton and is surprisingly lightweight for the material. IT has a bunch of clever pockets from cell phones to carpenter’s pencil pockets. The collar is flannel-lined which adds a bit of color to the sanded and stonewashed duck cotton exterior. It has double-needle stitching that is super tough and won’t tear or fall apart after long usage.
When in doubt and when trying something new, don’t be afraid to keep it simple. If this is your first time buying a summer vest for outdoor activities and you’re unsure of what to buy, stick to your gut. While it’s nice having 40+ pockets and a ton of techy additions to a vest sometimes a couple of pockets and a lightweight material is all you really need. This is a great looking vest with three main pockets on the exterior and two inner pockets as well as a zip-up closure which is pretty standard amongst outdoor, summertime vests.
The vest has a 100% cotton lining and a cotton-polyester exterior which is where it gets its canvas-like feel. it has a casual stand collar which is a little less stiff than a typical stand collar. The vest looks great in the featured brown but also comes in navy, ginger yellow, black and coffee which is like a light beige. If you like the way the brown looks then snag a couple of these vests in different colors so you are ready for anything.
If you re in the market for a more traditional outdoor/summer vest then this is going to rock your world. This vest is casual but can be dressed up a little. It’s not the best vest to wear to a friend’s wedding or to the office but it is a great choice to throw on the second you leave the office or ditch that wedding to spend the day on the lake. It is made of breathable and waterproof oilskin cotton which gives it a canvassy feel. It has a leather collar that will help with the heat from the sun and it is complete with side slits and adjustable back waist tabs to give you a little more air circulating throughout your core and back.
The vest is 100% cotton but again feels a lot like canvas. It is a medium weight but won’t weigh you down when kayaking across your favorite fishing spot. If you need to carry your stuff with you it has five, lined pockets and has a two-way zipper. This material isn’t waterproof but also won’t get heavy when it is wet. This is a great vest in a great color and should do the trick if you need something durable and stylish this summer.
Earthy tones are super popular in the summertime and leading into the Fall. You will see a major uptick in greens, oranges, browns, and yellows from August to September. This vest is a crowd pleaser and will for sure garner some extra attention. If you want to sport a more relaxed look you can wear your best jeans, khakis or cargo pants, but if you are looking for a more business-friendly look you can certainly try this with a button-down shirt and tie with some thicker slacks. Just make sure you roll up your sleeves and wear this look with a belt to get the full effect.
This vest is made with 100% cotton and has a traditional stand collar to keep the wind, rain, and sun off of your neck. The vest has a ton of pockets, some of which are utility pockets that tend to be larger and stronger giving you more durability and versatility. The vest is very lightweight and is incredibly breathable so you can wear this item to the beach or in the summer sun and won’t have to worry about overheating. Snatch this clutch vest in the featured deep green or in khaki with a dark brown lining. Get them both to give yourself more options and guarantee you will have a vest for any occasion.
This multi-colored multi-use vest is a great gift for the outdoorsman or for the outdoorsman to gift to himself. If you are looking for a durable yet lightweight vest option for your outdoor pursuits then look no further because the perfect vest for you is staring you in the face. Wear anything from jeans to khakis to cargos in this vest and know that the vest is making the outfit. This is a stylish vest that will keep your gear close by with its available pockets. Whether you are a hiker or biker or hunter or fisherman this is the vest to keep you on the lake or climbing the mountain longer.
The vest is made from polyamide, polyester, and elastane which gives it a stretch so that you can move around freely without limiting yourself because of what you are wearing. It is water and wind repellant has a back stretch panel to keep you moving longer and is incredibly durable. Walk through the woods without worrying if you’re going to snag this vest on a tree limb and rip it. It can handle whatever you throw it’s way.
This is a pretty standard styled summer vest but actually is referred to more frequently as a “photographers” vest. It gets its name from the vests photographers wear on safaris because of the massive amount of pockets to hold film and other gear for their cameras. The vest is lightweight but also incredibly durable. It has a soft lining and rough exterior to keep your torso protected from rain, wind, sun, and nature. The vest has a stand-up collar to protect your neck from the sun and double-stitched and lightly padded armholes.
This vest is best worn with other outdoor gear. Thick pants like khakis and cargo pants will pair well with the vest but you can also wear shorts (khaki or cargo) as well as jeans and a tee underneath. This is the kind of vest that will become your favorite gear to suit up with before you trek into the woods on a camping trip or day on the lake fishing.
This is a super cool looking vest and is a great addition to your outdoor clothing wardrobe. It is light, it is airy and it is bright matching the season that you are going to wear it during. This is totally a summer vest and should be worn with similar attire. Light khaki shorts or even board shorts that don’t clash with the color scheme are going to be your best friends while wearing this vest. The block pattern is crazy popular right now and the patchwork design was featured at many fashion weeks this past year.
The vest is made with nylon and polyester to give it that light feel and durability. The vest features snap closures that help with the retro look. If the look and styling of the vest weren’t enough if it gets too hot to wear you can fold it up into a mesh bag for easy storage and toting around. This has a very good chance of being your favorite thing to wear this summer. If you like the featured color Auburn/grey you will love the other color scheme it comes in Faded Navy/agave. Pick up both vests and expand your summer clothing options.
Fishing and outdoor vests have to be tough to survive what we guys put them through. The durability of the vest is almost as important as how the vest looks with our outdoor gear. If you are the kind of dude that likes to climb, hike, fish, hunt or just hang out on the boat or beach all day then you need something that can take the beating you are willing to put on it. Obviously, the rest of your outfit depends on the activity, so if you’re going fishing we recommend shorts or cargo pants. If you’re hunting then jeans or cargo pants should work. If you’re hanging out with your buds after a long day in the woods then keep your jeans close.
This lightweight but crazy durable vest is made of cotton but has a canvas-like feel to it. It features ten visible and hidden pockets on the exterior to hold your lures, ammo, or a snack to give you the energy to keep on hiking. There are a total of 16 pockets in this vest so there is no reason why you can’t tote all your stuff in it. It comes in a bunch of sizes to fit every body type and if you like the featured army green you are going to love khaki and steel grey as alternate colors.
Your typical summer vest will cover your entire torso and protect it from the elements, but what if just want something simple that will hold your gear and keep you from having to trek back down the mountain when you realize you forgot your phone? This is the vest that takes utility to another level. This kind of vest was made popular by fisherman and guys that spend most of their time away from the office in the great outdoors. While this isn’t the kind of vest you can wear out to drinks when you return from your camping trip, it will surely help while in the woods.
This vest is made entirely of polyester and is covered in zippered pockets to tote your lures, your knives, your hiking gear and anything else you need to make the most of your time in the wilderness. The vest is available in the featured fossil white and comes in sizes from Small to XX-Large.
If you are into fishing and hunting then you know how imperative it is to have the tools of the trade on hand at any moment. If you’re waist-deep in a river fly fishing and you need a new fly or tool to fix your pole then wearing a vest like this is a great piece of clothing to have. The vintage look to this vest is something truly special. Not too old school that it isn’t fashionable and so new school that its durability is much appreciated. This vest pairs best with khakis or cargo pants but can be worn with jeans if the mood strikes you.
The vest is made of satin cotton and denim which helps keep it looking and feeling great the entire time you own it. Its durability is because of the denim and its comfort is in part based on the satin cotton that the lining is made of. The lightweight design is perfect for a hot summer day as it won’t overheat you in your outdoor pursuits. The vest looks great in army green as the featured image but also looks great in other colors such as khaki, denim and a dark navy blue that borders on black.
Maybe you’re not looking for a vest for the outdoors but still need an appropriate vest to wear during the warmer months. Something a little more formal that pairs with button-down shirts and slacks. This is a great example of a lightweight vest that is great for formal, business casual and casual events. While it is made of wool the vest is not going to stifle you when you wear it when it is hot out. While I wouldn’t recommend sitting in the hot sun while wearing this vest, it is perfect for outdoor weddings and business meetings.
The exterior is wool but the interior is 100% cotton. This will keep you cooler than if you were wearing a 100% wool vest. The plaid woven pattern is pretty sharp and will look great with jeans as well as khakis and your best slacks. Rock your favorite kicks with this vest as well and you can’t go wrong. The vest is available in the featured color and red plaid that is super cool too.
There are a couple of types of summer vests for guys out there in the market today. There are thicker, durable vests that are perfect for hiking and hunting and fishing. There are more formal styled vests that are typically made of satin or tweed. Then there are the nylon vests that are lightweight and are meant to keep the wind, rain, and sun off of you. This vest is definitely the latter. While this vest checks the final box out of the three it can be worn in a number of different settings. This vest looks great with shorts and sandals but can also be worn with a button-down and slacks as part of a more formal ensemble.
This vest is wind, rain, stain, and life-proof. It features “Teflon-shield technology” which means the vest washes and dries quickly and gives you more time wearing it as it is more durable than your typical nylon vest. This vest also releases heat to keep you cool on hot summer days and has the technology to keep you warmer when necessary and cooler when it gets hot. It is machine washable for convenience and comes in some really attractive colors from the featured light khaki to black, tawny and walnut.