25 Valentines Day Outfit Ideas for the Whole Family

The best part about celebrating holidays is getting dressed up with festive attire. Valentine’s Day provides the perfect opportunity to wear your heart on your sleeve, quite literally. Shop the best Valentine’s Day outfits for the whole family here, with options for men, women, and children.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s just as much fun to dress up little boys as it is little girls on Valentine’s Day. This is the perfect toddler shirt for the holiday, with an adorable Valentine’s Day themed truck to add in a bit of toddler humor. It’s a great gift for son or grandson and is both comfortable and affordable.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
All you really need to dress for Valentine’s Day is a simple red or pink dress. This inexpensive option is easy to accessorize since it’s just a plain dress that hits about mid-thigh. You can wear it as is, or add in some layer with festive Valentine’s Day tights or a heart-themed scarf.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is one of those versatile shirts than can either be dressed up or down this Valentine’s Day. Maybe you are a mom on the go who just wants something special to wear with jeans during the day – this top is for you. Maybe your single and heading out with a new date or girlfriends – this top is for you. Maybe you’re making a fancy dinner at home with your husband or ordering in some pizza – this top is for you. It’s flattering, wearable, and just the perfect amount of sexy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This dress screams Valentine’s Day and has everything going for it. It’s sweet and sexy, with a modest neckline but a shorter hem. It has tons of sparkly sequins covering the mini-dress, in both pink and red. The ombre style is really trendy right now and gives it a flattering silhouette, perfect for most figures. The dress is available in sizes extra small to extra large and runs true to size.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
My daughter isn’t a huge fan of dresses so when I’m shopping for an occasion outfit for her, I always look for a themed set that includes pants. This outfit is still plenty feminine and adorable, with ruffles, hearts, and all of the pink and red you could want. It’s made of 100 percent cotton, which means its both easily washable and comfortable to wear all day long.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the best parts about having a little one is dressing them up for every single holiday. Valentine’s Day is one of the best holidays, with adorable hearts on every single outfit, this one included. This dress is so cute, with ruffles on the shoulders and a matching hairband, bow and all. It’s made of super-soft cotton for the ultimate comfort.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Any woman will look undoubtedly chic in this gorgeous Valentine’s pullover, which is equal parts cute as it is comfy. It’s made of a soft and wearable cotton blend and is available in quite a few color combinations. Keep in mind that this shirt is designed to be oversized so if you prefer a more form-fitted look, you’ll want to size down.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are you someone who likes to celebrate all holidays with really festive attire? This women’s Valentine’s dress is absolutely perfect, covered in adorable little hearts. You can buy the dress in a few heart patterns, all of which are perfect for this love-filled holiday. The dress is casual and lightweight, so you might want to purchase some tights to wear under it if you live in a place with cold weather.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re going for a casual look this Valentine’s Day, then this is the perfect sweater. It nods to the holiday without being over the top or sporting traditional Valentine’s Day colors like red and pink. If you do prefer more traditional colors, you can also order this sweater in muted red and pink. It’s soft and cozy, perfect for this winter holiday.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This outfit is so stinkin’ cute for a little boy this Valentine’s Day I can hardly stand it. It’s 100 percent something I would buy for my own son and I especially like how it has every part of the outfit so you don’t need to piece anything together. This plaid is the perfect mix of colors for Valentine’s Day and there’s even an adorable bowtie included. There is sizing available for one year olds all the way up to seven or eight year olds depending on their size.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re going out on the town, to a swanky restaurant, or even celebrating this holiday among friends, then you’ll love this pink velvet dress for the occasion. It has an invisible back zipper and is perfectly form-fitting, with a beautiful crushed velvet. You can order this dress in sizes extra small through extra large and it runs true to size.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re shopping for a guy who likes to get a little festive, this is the perfect Valentine’s Day outfit for him. It’s a bit of a slim fit, so size up if you’re shopping for a broader man. It comes with both a navy and white background, depending on your preference and is available in a plethora of sizes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This grey sweater is amazing in so many ways. I love the contrasting texture with the knitted heart and smoother background. The grey and white is a nice investment if you’d like to wear this year-round, but if you’re looking for a more Valentine’s specific purchase, the sweater is also available in red and white. Wear it with leggings or jeans for the best Valentine’s Day outfit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Graphic tees are an awesome way to add some flare to an otherwise basic outfit. This comfy option is made with 100 percent cotton and feels like a dream. It’s lightweight and machine washable but you’ll want to make sure to size up if you prefer an oversized or looser fit. It’s great to wear with jeans or jean shorts both for Valentine’s Day and year-round.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This closet staple makes a perfect Valentine’s Day outfit, with both red silky fabric and touches of lace throughout. It can be worn with a skirt or dressy trousers as well as jeans, making it a versatile pick. It has great ratings and runs true to size.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Is there anything better than matching family outfits? I think not. These sweaters are available in both kid’s and adult sizing so you can either do a mommy and me matching or sibling matching. The sweater is darling, with a bow across the back and a trendy key-hole and absolutely perfect for a Valentine’s Day inspired photoshoot.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While the red version of this sweater is ideal for Valentine’s Day, once you try it on, you’ll want to buy it in every single cover. It’s a great Amazon fashion find, with an expensive price tag. It’s soft and comfortable and can be dressed up or down depending on your Valentine’s Day plans. The best part is the oversized nature of the dress, which means you can eat more chocolate and drink more champagne!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you want to dress up for Valentine’s Day for a special night out, but don’t really love the idea of a dress, then consider a jumpsuit. This one is really flattering with a belted waistline. The red color is absolutely perfect for Valentine’s Day, especially if you want to make a statement. This particular red is bright and bold.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sure, this shirt is great for Valentine’s Day but it’s really something you can wear all year round. It’s an easy-to-wear, casual shirt that you’ll find yourself reaching for over and over again due to its comfort and wearability. Make sure that if you prefer a loser fit, you do order one size up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This three-piece set is perfect for little girls of any age on Valentine’s Day. It’s best suited for little babies and toddlers since it’s only available in sizes as large as 18 months and does have a onesie top with snaps. It’s really comfortable and cozy, easy to take on and off for diaper changes, and even comes with an adorable matching red bow to finish the outfit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Carter’s always has the most darling toddler and baby clothes, especially for special occasions. This set is no different, made with a simple and chic heart top, made even cuter by the peplum hem. It comes with matching red pants, perfect for Valentine’s Day.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Valentine’s Day is all about gifting red roses. Why not add to the celebrations by wearing them too, with this gorgeous necktie and handkerchief set. If you don’t feel comfortable wearing this print to the office, you can quickly make the switch before your Valentine’s Day dinner celebrations.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pizza will always be my first and favorite Valentine. If you feel the same way, then you’ll love this soft and cozy sweatshirt for your very own Valentine’s Day outfit. I plan on spending the day ordering in some pizza, drinking some wine, and cuddling up on the couch, the perfect venue for sporting this awesome Valentine’s Day sweatshirt. It’s available in tons of sizes and a few colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re a casual kind of guy, looking for an easy to wear Valentine’s Day outfit, this tee is for you. If you’re shopping for a boyfriend or husband, this is an easy Valentine’s Day gift to throw in with some Valentine’s Day boxers. The tee is comfortable and soft, made with 100 percent cotton.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As a man, it can be hard to dress up for Valentine’s day without looking a bit over the top and cheesy. This option is a classic, and white it’s festive enough for the holiday, it works well for everyday wear, too. It’s stylish and trendy, something that can be worn with jeans, slacks, or even with a black suit depending on your style.