21 Best Valentine’s Day Shirts: The Ultimate List

Looking for something a little more badass to wear this V-Day? Here is your shirt. This shirt says “I’m celebrating Valentine’s Day alone and I love it!” This is the shirt to wear when you and your girlfriends hit the town. Affliction made a gorgeous graphic tee when they put this one together. The colors are bold and vibrant, the knife through the heart says you don’t care about the cupids and chocolates and roses, you are happy with you and that is what matters. Love yourself this Valentine’s Day with this cool graphic tee that will look great with your favorite pair of blue jeans.

This 100% cotton shirt is not only gorgeous and seriously cool it is super comfy and will fit like a glove. It is offered in sizes from extra small to extra large so there is a size for almost every body type. This is a shirt you can wear all year on dates, girls nights or nights in when you just wanna hang solo.