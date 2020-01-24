21 Best Valentine’s Day Shirts: The Ultimate List

No matter if you are enjoying Valentine’s Day with that special someone or kicking it solo you need the perfect outfit to celebrate. There are some totally fashionable options out there to wear casually or in a more formal setting. Check out the best Valentine’s Day shirts from the Heavy crew to you.
Looking for something a little more badass to wear this V-Day? Here is your shirt. This shirt says “I’m celebrating Valentine’s Day alone and I love it!” This is the shirt to wear when you and your girlfriends hit the town. Affliction made a gorgeous graphic tee when they put this one together. The colors are bold and vibrant, the knife through the heart says you don’t care about the cupids and chocolates and roses, you are happy with you and that is what matters. Love yourself this Valentine’s Day with this cool graphic tee that will look great with your favorite pair of blue jeans.
This 100% cotton shirt is not only gorgeous and seriously cool it is super comfy and will fit like a glove. It is offered in sizes from extra small to extra large so there is a size for almost every body type. This is a shirt you can wear all year on dates, girls nights or nights in when you just wanna hang solo.
Dress up for a night on the town with a special someone or get together with friends and spend this Valentine’s Day with your crew. Either way, you are going to look amazing in this beautiful shirt from Karen Kane, the fashion designer from Ohio, put together this formal/casual shirt to put you in the Valentine’s Day spirit. Dress it up with a great pair of black slacks or wear it untucked with your favorite jeans. This is a shirt for all occasions and can be worn throughout the year, not just on the most romantic holiday.
This shirt features a half sleeve that is open and a wide neck and collar. It is white and is dotted with a ton of little hearts. This is going to be one of your faves for sure not just because of it’s looks but because it is incredibly versatile and fun to wear.
Maybe you’re planning on staying in and binging your favorite series this year for Valentine’s Day. If that is the case then you are going to need something super comfy to wear along with your yoga or sweat pants. The mix of grey and red plaid is a great look and is ultra-warm for those cold February nights. The great thing about this shirt is that you can wear it whenever you feel like chilling on the couch alone or with someone that gives you all the feels.
This shirt is made with a cotton blend for supreme warmth and comfort without overheating you or making you sweat. Roll the sleeves up or keep them long while you snuggle on your favorite spot on the couch, or bed. The hearts on the front look great together and pair well with black or grey pants. You can wear this shirt out with jeans but it is really more for staying in then it is for going out.
If you are a fan of the hearts look and patterns but want to be subtle with your display of hearts try checking this beautiful top that can take you from formal to casual seamlessly. This shirt or top is a traditional button-down with tiny heart polka dotting the white background. Wear this shirt tucked in with a nice belt and slacks or untucked with the sleeves rolled up a bit like in the featured image. It is perfect for first dates, date nights or a business meeting where you are in the limelight. Pair this with some great heels and jeans and you’ve got yourself a cute outfit.
This shirt is soft and smooth and feels great draped over your shoulders and arms and torso. It is silk so it is lightweight and airy. Being that its silk it will be a little more maintenance than your regular tee. Dry clean is recommended but not necessary. Wash with cold water and air dry without heat and this top will look great the entire time you own it. If you don’t like the mini blue hearts the top is available with red and pink stars.
The perfect tee shirt for the Valentine’s Day grinch out there. IF you’re not feeling V-Day this year, don’t have a boo or aren’t a fan of holidays all together then this shirt will be a great addition to your collection. The Peanuts-themed shirt features the character “Pigpen” and all of his stinky glory. The white is a nice combo with the lettering and the content is fantastic. Keep it super real this year and rock your Love Stinks shirt to let folks know you aren’t digging V-Day. Or celebrate your single status when you are out for a girls’ night or a solo dinner at a casual restaurant.
The shirt is a cotton polyester blend and is as durable as it is soft and comfortable. The shirt is airy and will pair well with a hoodie and jeans or shorts and sneakers. It is easy to maintain, just throw it in the wash with your other clothes and dry on the cooler side to prevent any shrinking. Have fun this Valentine’s Day or any other day of the year with this awesomely unique shirt.
You may think that red and pink are the signature colors of Valentine’s Day, but there is another beautiful color that goes with all kinds of pants and shoes that is the quiet all-star of the February holiday. Blue. It can be bright and beautiful or deep and dark and sexy, it’s a color that looks good on heels as well as dresses, skirts and of course, tops of all kinds. This cute pullover is ready for anything you cant throw at it. Hit up a concert, go out for drinks or sink into your favorite spot on the couch. It goes with most outfits and is super comfy.
This adorbs top is made with polyester and if you haven’t figured it out it is super comfy. The knit is perfect and the elbow pads at cute, white hearts. It features a wide-open “O” neck so you can wear it over one shoulder or traditionally. If you aren’t sold on the dark blue there are other colors offered that are all incredibly cute. This sweater is available in grey, light blue, pink and wine red.
You don’t need to be in love to rock a shirt that is all about love. This is a fun shirt to wear to a game, trivia night at your favorite watering hole or to a family event. The great thing about this shirt is that it is everyday wear and with the right pants will be one of your new favorite shirts. You can rock this cute top with yoga pants, dress pants, jeans, sweats, leggings whatever you feel comfortable in, that is the whole point of this shirt, comfort…and style.
The shirt is made with a cotton and polyester blend so it is easy to maintain and easy to wear. It is lightweight and soft and the right sizing will fit perfectly. Wear this to show off your V-Day spirit or to any number of casual occasions. The shirt comes in the featured colors or comes in four other colors. The sleeves are different colors but the torso stays the same across all color schemes.
Need something totally cute and simple? This is a great pick if you aren’t planning on dressing up or doing something formal for the big V-Day celebration. This is one of those cute tops that you toss on right before you leave the house. It’s comfortable and while it is a plain white tee, it is anything but basic. The best thing about this shirt is that you really can’t go wrong when you pair it with your pants or leggings. Any pair of shoes from a stiletto to a sneaker will work because the whole point of this shirt is to be as comfortable as humanly possible.
This 100% cotton top features a v-neck design with a split side and exposed hip. It is a traditional short sleeve and the curved hem separates it from the other tees in your collection. This is a great item to wear on any day not just Valentine’s Day. While it isn’t office-appropriate, you can wear it casually or just hanging at your place.
Sometimes the best outfit is the most obvious one on the rack. This shirt is the perfect shirt for the special day. If you have a Valentine that you want to be yours then throw on this shirt and ask them. Asking isn’t as easy as it was when you were a kid and you could just put a self-made card in the desk fo the one you admire. Nope, nowadays with social media and cell phones, things are a bit more technologically advanced. So why not get back to basics and make things simple with a shirt that makes the point for you?
This be mine shirt is made with polyester and comes in a number of sizes for all body types. It features an O neck design for comfort and comes in a ton of fun colors like the featured light green, army green, black, grey, hot pink, navy, red, wine and classic white. This shirt will look best with some short shorts, jeans, leggings or even a pair of dark black stretch pants. Sneakers are the best fit for a casual look like this, but you can get away with wedges or pumps if need be.
This is the perfect Valentine’s Day shirt to wear for a night on the town. Maybe you’ve got dinner and a movie planned? Or maybe you are doing a group date with friends at a nice restaurant or bar? Regardless of the event, this shirt will serve it’s purpose, making you look cute and sexy while keeping you in the holiday spirit. This black shirt is a perfect match for a great pair of black pants, jeans, leggings, and even khakis. This shirt is super versatile being that it can be worn casually or as a formal piece. You will be the talk of the party when the light hits the rhinestones on this shirt, get ready for a plethora of much-deserved compliments.
This three quarter sleeve shirt is made with 100% cotton which will give you room to breathe while looking your best. The hearts design is featured on the front and back of the shirt and is just as cute tucked in or let loose. Pair it with a belt and great shoes or your trusty sweatpants or leggings. The choice is yours.
Red and white are a great look for Valentine’s Day. The colors blend together well and the dark of the red mixed with the bright white is such a cute look. This is the kind of shirt you can wear on a date or wear to a comedy show or concert. It is a great pick for going out on V-day with your special Valentine. Wear it with shorts, jean shorts, jeans, khakis, khaki shorts, leggings, yoga pants, and black stretch pants. Sneakers are going to be your bff in this shirt and a nice pair of kicks will only add to the look.
The shirt is cotton, breathable, easy to maintain and super cute. Tie it on one side to show off that beach bod, or wear it tucked in for a slightly more conservative polished look. You can even crop the shirt so that the collar is a bit more open or you can wear it off of one shoulder. No matter how you pull this look off one thing is for sure, you are going to look fantastic in this simple yet sexy heart shirt.
While reds and pinks seem to have seemingly taken over as the unofficial colors of Valentine’s Day, purple is a great color to wear to separate yourself from the crowds of pinks and reds you will see while you’re out with friends or your special someone. Mixing purple and rhinestones can really elevate your V-Day style and have you standing out rather than blending in. The hearts on this top are beautifully designed and are almost abstract with the way they melt and bend down and around this shirt. You can wear your best jeans or favorite leggings with this shirt and will look as great as you feel.
The shirt is made of viscose and polyamide which will allow it to stretch and move with your body’s natural movements. The top is light and will allow you to breathe while you’re cutting it up on the dance floor or curling up with your Valentine. This top is offered in a wide array of colors from average to plus size so there should be a size for everyone.
Animal prints are extremely popular and can be sexy as hell if worn in the right setting paired with the correct pairings. While most animal print is reserved for undergarments this shirt is incredibly cool and should be worn with pride. Wear this on a first date, wear it on a night out with friends or wear it at home with a bucket of popcorn. While this shirt screams Valentine’s Day it is a year-round shirt that can expand your outfit selection exponentially. It goes great with jeans, khakis, shorts, yoga pants and the list goes on.
The shirt is a polyester blend and is very lightweight so it will keep you cool in the warmer months. It features a rounded neck and shorter than usual sleeves for a casual look you will have a lot of fun with. The featured shirt is in army green but there are seven other colors to choose from ranging from black to white to red and navy there is a color for everyone. Adding a couple of these shirts to your wardrobe is a good move and will reward you every time you decide to wear it.
If you have found that perfect someone to spend your Valentine’s Day with then we salute you and offer you this awesome couples tee pairing to show off your love for each other in one of the cutest ways possible. Spiderman is the friendly neighborhood hero that everyone can relate to. With his booming popularity and Queens roots, he is the hero that men and women can see inside themselves. Whether you and your partner are going out this V-Day or staying in, throw on these cute shirts to sport your unwavering love for each other.
These couples’ shirts are the perfect accent for the couple that is the perfect pair. The web-slinging hero shooting webs at the heart of his loved one is a great image for this specific holiday but also makes for a great tandem for date nights and Halloween. They are made with premium cotton and make great gift ideas for the holiday season or an anniversary. They come in the featured blue or a black alternative that is pretty fricken cool.
If you’re looking to make a big impression when you walk into any room then this is a great selection for you. It is bright, it is beautiful and it definitely catches the eye when the light hits it. While horizontal stripes are dicey to wear, the stripes on this top are really great, they help keep this top geometric amidst the chaos of the hearts. Feel free to wear yoga pants, jeans, khakis, leggings or even shorts with this top, obviously, you’ll need to tie it off on one side if you’re doing to wear it with shorts.
This long top is 100% rayon and will drape over your body as it is meant to be a bit baggy. This gives you options to tie it off or wear it with a belt or even tuck it with the right pants. Some of the details of this top are hand made and it is meant to be super comfy. A top that you can get lost in or even wear to bed as it will cover you to your thighs.
Maybe you have been searching for a shirt that has a specific Valentine’s Day theme. Something made for the holiday specifically. This cute tee may just be what you have been looking for. While I am sure that you have a ton of clothes that are V-Day appropriate this shirt was made to celebrate the day with your special someone, or a group of friends that are going out in protest. The gnomes holding big red hearts are adorable and will send the message that you care about V-Day and want to look the part.
The fun and possibilities are endless with this tee. You can wear it tied on the side or down. You can tuck it in or leave it untucked and pair it with jeans, jean shorts, leggings and yoga pants. It’s a fun shirt to wear to the beach or a pool party over your bathing suit, or you can wear it to the bar for drinks with friends. The shirt comes in the featured green or in black, grey, red and white.
Big, over-sized swearers are incredibly popular right now and it isn’t a secret as to why. They are stylish, feature cool and sexy designs and patterns and are seriously comfortable. This sweater is a great example of how cool you can look in one of these baggy offerings. Black and white is a great color combo and should be paired with a nice black skirt, long or short, pants of all kinds, even leggings and yoga pants are appropriate. You can wear this top for a casual event or formal with a medium or long skirt and heels.
This sweater features a frayed v-neck design as well as a frayed cuff and hem. The heart pattern is a great contrast with the white background of the sweater. This will make it an easy match for whatever you feel like wearing it with. It’s a sexy look that can go out on the town to an expensive restaurant or hang out at the local dive bar for drinks with friends. It is also available in black with red hearts and white with red hearts.
Seeking something casual and fun to wear this V-Day? While plain white tees are still crazy fashionable and comfy as hell they maybe a little too plain for this holiday. Adding a bit of color and fun to a white tee is a great move to separate you from the crowd. You want to stand out but not be too obnoxious about your clothing choices. This white hearted shirt is a great pick to pair with your favorite jeans or your favorite leggings. This is a shirt that will keep things casual while everyone else is spending hundreds of dollars on roses and champagne, you can throw a pizza in the oven, turn on a rom-com or serial killer documentary and relax in your new favorite tee shirt.
The shirt is American made and 100% polyester. It is light, airy and a lot of fun to wear. The plaid heart is a cute addition and the color breaks up the white and gives you something to pair with your shoes and pants or a casual skirt. If you’re not digging the featured design there are eight other options and color schemes to choose from. Pick the best shirt or two that fits your style and personality.
The pinup look or retro/vintage vibe is hugely popular because it mixes the fashion of then with the stylings of now. When these two worlds collide it makes for some seriously fun looks, colors, and patterns. This retro-styled shirt is a medium casual to almost formal look that pairs well with a firm pant like jeans or black trousers. The black in the shirt looks extra dark next to the red and white with the white dots adding more depth to the black background. The collar is super cute and features two big red hearts. The collar can be worn open or buttoned up, it really depends on the look you’re going for.
This top is short-sleeved with a hemmed opening to the sleeve so that it clings tight to the arm. A tight collar and closely spaced buttons are very retro and a good look for this shirt. Having a few good blacktops in your wardrobe will make your pairings easier and give you a wider variety of options when selecting your outfit. You can rock this shirt on V-Day or anytime during the year. While it is a great celebratory shirt it can also be an everyday wear kind of top.
The peasant top has seen some major resurgence the past few years for its unique style and cool patterns, this top is a great addition to any wardrobe. You can wear it to the office and then go clubbing in at night. It’s great for family events like weddings and birthday parties and a good choice for date night. This charcoal-colored top will pair exceptionally well with jeans and dark pants. Khakis and light-colored leggings aren’t a great fit but you can try it with anything you own and see what works for your personal style and skin tone.
This charcoal top dotted with little white hearts is made from 100% cotton so it is lightweight and not too tight. The peasant-style top is not form-fitting, it sits a big baggier around the midsection and has an open notch neck so you can wear it with a necklace you want to show off. It is long sleeve and has some texture to the neck and collarbone areas.
There are a lot of people out there that aren’t the Valentine’s Day type. They don’t go out, they don’t hang with friends and they just aren’t feeling the whole “Be Mine” vibe. This is the perfect sweatshirt to stay in on V-Day with because of it’s comfy, cozy design. It can be worn as an off the shoulder look with an assortment of pants and shoes. If you are locking yourself in your place all night on V-day this sweatshirt is the way to go. It is big, it is baggy and it is super comfy.
This is a badass sweatshirt that is going to be one of your favorites. This is the sweatshirt that you will think about diving into all day at work. This is the sweatshirt that you will binge-watch all of your favorite serial killer documentaries in. If the heart is a little too “lovey-dovey” for you there are a ton of other colors and designs and one or more are sure to fit your specific tastes.