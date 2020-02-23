Adding a clutch winter jacket to your wardrobe is going to make the colder months that much easier. There are some really great and crazy warm jackets out there that will keep you warm, dry and looking good. Check out the 11 best men’s winter jackets to help survive those cold winter months.
-
1. Columbia Men’s Alpine Action JacketPrice: $170.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple color choices
- Waterproof exterior
- Windbreaking material
- Heavy
- Sizing
- High maintenance
From the venerable outerwear company, Columbia. The men’s Alpine Action Jacket is a super good looking piece with great technical aspects to keep you warm. Columbia’s trademarked “Omni-Heat” and “Omni-Tech” are described by the company as “magic in a little silver dot. Breathable material with little silver dots that reflect body heat.”
This winter coat, which is 100 percent poly, features a snap-back powder skirt and removable storm hood, which is great for skiers and boarders. It features a zippered chest pocket, zippered hand pockets, a media pocket, a goggles pocket, comfort cuffs, a drop tail, and adjustable cuff tabs. Shown here in “graphite/super blue” the jacket is also available in 12 more colors(as of this writing). Another option from Columbia is the Northridge Lodge 700 Fill Puffer Jacket.
-
2. Wantdo Men’s Hooded Ski Jacket Waterproof Rain Coat Windproof Winter ParkaPrice: $85.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Warmth
- Waterproof exterior
- Durable design
- Heavy
- Sizing
- Hard to break in
This is an exceedingly popular jacket from Wantdo. Poly shell with cotton padding insulation and fleece lining. The details for this winter jacket for men are numerous:
* fleece lined
* detachable (zippered) hood
* waterproof
* adjustable cuffs
* interior snap powder skirt
* interior drawcord hem
* adjustable cuffs with a stretchable glove with thumb hole
* two diagonal zippered front pockets with flaps
* one zippered chest pocket
* two interior pockets
This is billed by the manufacturer as a ski jacket, good for use while skiing, snowboarding or other outdoor winter sports. It’s available in six different colors.
-
3. Alpha Industries Men’s N-3B Parka CoatPrice: $180.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight
- Waterproof
- Insulated fur lined hood
- Heavy
- Bulky
- High maintenance
This is a men’s winter jacket with a pedigree. In the mid-1950s, Alpha Industries started making jackets and other garments for the U.S. military. The N-3B was produced for air force crews. Starting in the 1980s, the company began producing the N-3B for the general consumer market. This jacket is 100 percent nylon and features a water-repellent outer shell with a polyester inner lining. It’s a front-zip piece with a toggle button placket to further enhance its weather-resistant features.
Jackets like this are sometimes called “snorkel jackets” because the hood can be synched up so tightly that just a small air hole is the only opening. The parka features reinforced elbow patches and inset knit cuffs. The drawstring hood is removable trim (faux fur and fleece). There are two front flap pockets and a zippered utility pocket on the sleeve. Available in black, blue, sage and gunmetal.
-
4. Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Micro Twill Full-Length Hooded Parka CoatPrice: $104.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple colors
- Warmth
- Fur lined hood
- Bulky
- Heavy
- Sizing
This longer (mid-thigh) piece from Tommy Hilfiger is poly/nylon on the outer shell and has 100 percent poly fill. The removable hood features removable faux fur with four button-flap front pockets. It’s a zippered front with a snap button placket. There are four front pockets, all featuring button closures: two main pockets (which also feature diagonal slide-in pockets) and two smaller chest pockets. Ribbed cuffs help keep the cold out, too. This men’s winter jacket is machine washable. Available in black, navy and olive.
-
5. Spyder Leader JacketPrice: $306.65Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tough design
- Durability
- Waterproof exterior
- Pricey
- Hard to break in
- High maintenance
The Spyder Men’s Leader Jacket is Spyder’s best-selling men’s winter jacket. This is a serious waterproof jacket designed to keep you warm without feeling constricted. Its synthetic lining is 3M Thinsulate. The hood, which is compatible for use with a helmet, is removable. It’s fully seam taped and features an anti-abrasion overlay film. It’s got a snap-back interior powder skirt with a stretch panel and a core ventilation system. The center zipper and the hand and chest pocket zippers are waterproof.
The jacket features Velcro adjustable cuffs with gussets, interior stretch cuffs with thumbholes and a drawcord adjustable hem. It features a data card pocket, internal zippered pocket, internal mesh goggle pocket and has a chamois lens wipe. If you’re looking at outdoor pants from Spyder to go with the jacket, these “Troublemaker” pants could be for you.
-
6. Andrew Marc Blizzard Down Parka with Fleece BibPrice: $139.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Warm insulation
- Fur lined hood
- Unique looking jacket
- Bulky
- Limited colors
- Sizing
For the guy who wants a warm winter jacket for men but doesn’t need the hood. This is a 100 percent poly shell with a 60/40 grey duck down fill. It features four fleece-lined pockets — two main pockets and two chest pockets — with zippers.
There’s an interior cell phone pocket. The main closure is a zipper, but it also features a snap button placket. Further enhancing the weatherproof aspect is a zip-front removable microfiber fleece bib. The jacket is considered lightweight and the shell is water-resistant. For something even more formidable from Andrew Marc, the Cumberland down jacket features a coyote trim removable hood.
-
7. The North Face Inlux Insulated JacketPrice: $198.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Trusted name in jackets
- Insulated for warmth
- Waterproof shell
- Bulky
- Heavy
- Sizing
A very sleek, very weatherproof men’s winter jacket from The North Face. The men’s Inlux is waterproof and windproof. It features a zipper closure with a Velcro closure storm flap and fleece lining throughout the body and collar, with light insulation in the sleeves and hood. The two front diagonal hand pockets are zippered and there’s also a secure zip Napoleon chest pocket.
The hood is fully adjustable and is removable. Insulated with the company’s proprietary synthetic “Heatseeker” insulation. It comes with a lifetime warranty and is available in 11 different colors. For something even heavier duty from The North Face, check out the Gotham Jacket III.
-
8. English Laundry Outerwear JacketPrice: $63.16Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple colors
- Comfortable
- Super stylish
- Heavy
- High maintenance
- Sizing
This is a bit longer (mid-thigh) men’s winter jacket featuring a removable faux fur trimmed hood with plaid flannel lining. The hood also features a front Velcro closure on the collar. There are two main front pockets with button closures and there are also side entry pockets. Additionally, two chest pockets with button closures. It’s a zipper front and it features a button placket over the zipper which gives it an additional layer of anti-elements protection. The cuffs are banded for that extra protection against the cold breeze up the sleeve. Poly fill and water resistant shell.
-
9. Legendary Whitetails Glacier Ridge Pro Series Winter JacketPrice: $92.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Camoflauge
- Warm inner shell
- Waterproof exterior
- Heavy
- Bulky
- Sizing
This water resistant men’s winter jacket, with a nylon/poly blend shell, features the company’s proprietary Reflextec lining, which is designed to retain the wearer’s body heat. The Glacier Ridge features a zippered front and a detachable hood with a Velcro collar closure. The sleeves feature under arm vents that are zippered, which allows you to control the amount of air flow, depending on your heating or cooling needs. The cuffs are adjustable and the coat features six pockets, including two large zippered front pockets.
Buy the Legendary Whitetails Glacier Ridge Pro Series Winter Jacket here.
-
10. Freeze Defense Men’s 3-in-1 Winter Jacket with VestPrice: $128.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Warmth
- Jacket and vest
- Unique
- Heavy
- Bulky
- Sizing
This is gonna be a warm jacket, to put it mildly. The “3-in-1” aspect is that the jacket (1) includes a zip-out vest that can be worn by itself (2), or worn in tandem with the jacket (3). Both the jacket and the vest are fully insulated with synthetic material and they feature water and wind-resistant nylon shells.
This men’s coat features nine zippered pockets along with an internal chest pocket. It’s got an elastic waist cord, adjustable wrist cuffs, and a removable insulated hood. Freeze Defense says that the coat has been used in -20 degrees (f) wind chills and remained warm.
-
11. Burton Men’s Dunmore JacketPrice: $237.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Warmth
- Stylish design
- Cool looking
- Heavy
- Not for summer or spring
- High maintenance
Burton knows what it takes to make clothing that will survive the elements. Not only do they make warm clothing but they are at the top of the stylistic food-chain. Some of the coolest and craziest designs you have ever seen come out of the Burton flagship store in my hometown of Burlington, Vermont. Vermont knows winter. With temps dropping well below zero most winters you are going to need one of these warm and cool jackets to keep you looking and feeling fresh while you are carving down your favorite black diamond.
Find more Burton Men's Dunmore Jacket information and reviews here.
What to Look For in a Men's Winter Jacket
When you’re shopping for a men’s winter jacket (or a winter coat for men -- we're using the terms interchangeably), there are a few things to consider.
* Is it waterproof or water-resistant? If you’re going to be doing some hiking in a drizzle, water-resistant should work. If you’re going to be boarding all day, you’re probably going to want something waterproof. It all depends on how much time you actually plan on spending outdoors.
* What kind of insulation do you want? Usually, you’re going to find synthetic insulation in a men’s winter jacket, but maybe you want to go with down or down/feather fill. This is a personal preference since synthetics can be just as warm as down. Also, the exterior of the jacket and lining will have an impact on how well they hold heat.
* What will you be doing in your jacket? If you’re doing a lot of moving in your jacket— maybe you’re skiing, maybe you’re chopping wood, maybe you’re doing yard work — you might want a lighter jacket that you can remove when it gets too warm. If you’re not going to be doing anything too strenuous, a heavier winter jacket should keep you comfy and looking good.
If you’re searching for something less outdoorsy, but a winter coat that you can wear when it’s, cold and time for a bit more dressy gear, consider a men's duffel coat. They're beautiful and they've got a cool pedigree. You can also check out men's pea coats for a polished look that can also be dressed down for casual affairs.
See Also:
21 Best Puffer Coats for Men: The Ultimate List (2020)
21 Best Men's Motorcycle Jackets: The Ultimate List (2020)
11 Best Men's Duffle Coats: Buy, Compare & Save
22 Best Leather Jackets for Men (2020)
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.