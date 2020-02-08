21 Best Chore Coats for Men: The Ultimate List

If you are the kind of guy that likes to get up early on Saturday to get some work done around the house then you need a coat or jacket as tough as you are. Get the right coat for the job by checking out the best of the best in men’s chore coats.
Carhartt is one of the most well-known workwear brands on the planet and its because they put a lot of time and care into the clothing that they create. Their level of durability and comfort is second to none. If you are a guy that likes to get up early Saturday morning on your day off and hit the ground running then you need a coat that is built to put in the kind of work that you do. This chore coat from Carhartt is designed for chopping wood, cutting down trees and finally cleaning out the garage like you’ve promised to for months.
This chore coat is 100% cotton but is built thicker than your typical coat or jacket. It is made to get scuffed, scraped and most of all, work. It has a poly-fleece lining and sherpa-lined collar so when you have to work and it’s a bit chilly you are more than covered. It features a classic look with the button front closure and has two inside pockets to hold your phone or gloves should you need them. You can snag this coat in the featured black or in Carhartt brown, which is a classic look or in dark brown as well.
This is a great looking chore coat for the guy that likes to play as hard as he works. This is the kind of jacket you can work in all day long and party in until you got to bed, wake up and do it all again. This chore coat has style for days. You can wear this coat with just about anything. While it is obviously a coat designed for work, you can still wear it with slacks and a tie. The best pairing is the one you feel the best in. You know what works for you. There is definitely a pair of jeans and boots that will look great with this coat.
This is the kind of coat that ranchers and cowboys wear. Tough enough to keep the sun off your back and is water-resistant so no worries if it starts to rain. This jacket also has pleated elbows and extra support in the back. The collar is corduroy and the zipper is hidden on this beautiful coat. The color options are the featured “spice”, classic black and navy.
When it comes to tough materials denim is close to the top of the list. Remember, denim first burst onto the scene with gold miners in California in the mid-1800s so it has dressed some of the toughest men in history. Pendleton put together a really good looking chore coat that will do much more than protect you while you’re digging fence posts. You can wear this all day while working and then meet the boys for drinks after and rest assured you’re going to look great.
This is a great looking and well-made denim chore coat made from 99% cotton and 1% spandex. The spandex is used to give the coat a bit of stretch so that the coat moves with you while you’re working. The last thing you want is to finally get to those chores and not be able to move. The coat features three-button closure exterior pockets to keep your stuff safe and sound while you work.
The sherpa lined jacket or coat has increased in popularity over the past few decades. What was once a rarely worn look is now everywhere, not just because of the comfort and warmth and function of the coat, but because it is one hell of a good looking coat too! This is the kind of coat that you wear everywhere and as much as you can throughout the year. IF you are a hard-working man that puts in long hours outdoors then this is a great work coat, but it is also ready to roll if you want to hit up a concert or drinks with friends.
The coat is 100% cotton, from the sherpa lining to the exterior. It’s lightweight and warm and will keep the rain and wind from hitting your bones. The insulation isn’t so warm that you can’t wear it in the spring or some of the summer. But it is warm enough to keep you warm during the colder months. It is pre-washed and pre-shrunk so the size you buy is the size it will be for years of ownership.
Obviously, you know Wrangler as a very popular denim company. They have made some of the most iconic jeans and jean ads ever. They, as a brand, put a lot of time and care into the clothing they make and it shows when you look at this chore coat/jacket. While most chore coats have a very distinct and classic look this one is a bit more modern. The lightly checkered stitch of the coat is unlike most others. This is the kind of coat that you could wear to formal events and do just fine. Slack, khakis, jeans and any matching shirt and boots or shoes and you have yourself a really great outfit.
It is 100% cotton which gives it it’s comfort and durability. It is water-resistant so if you’re working or hiking you can be sure that you won’t hold in the moisture, it’ll just roll right off. It features three exterior pockets to hold your phone, wallet, and keys. The coat looks absolutely great in the featured grey, but there is also a brown option that is quite nice too.
The washed tobacco look fo this chore coat is so fly that you are going to want to wear it everywhere not just while you’re working. This is the kind of jacket that you can wear to concerts, bars, clubs, weddings wherever. This is going to be your favorite coat and for good reason. It has the perfect mix of style and durability for anything you can get yourself into. While this isn’t an incredibly formal coat you can still rock a shirt and tie while wearing it. Throw on your favorite jeans, some great boots and hit the ground running.
This coat is made of washed tobacco canvas. It is thick, it is tough and it is made with a hard day’s work in mind. It features a fleece-lined body for warmth and comfort and a sherpa collar that is very popular right now. There are four front pockets and they are finished with brass buttons again for durability and longevity. This is the kind of jacket you can beat on and it will last you for years.
This is an awesome looking twist on the classic chore coat. This coat gives props to the coats of the mid-1800s worn by California gold miners. When denim first blew up and became the unofficial look of the era. The coat is even made in San Francisco which is where the gold rush got its start. This is a great jacket to wear while working as it is tough and will get the job done. But you will also look good while you’re doing what you do. You can wear this coat after hours with a dark pair of jeans. Khakis are a tough pair but you could make them work.
This coat boasts being one of the toughest coats in the market so if you are looking for something to last and be crazy durable and versatile, this is the coat for you. It has a ton of utility pockets for all sorts of tools and things that you need to make your job easier. It has as a standard pointed collar that you would typically see on shirts. Its simplicity is one of the things that make it such a great choice. This shirt is made to last as if it were made 150 years ago.
If you are looking for a more luxury option when it comes to a chore coat or jacket then this should suit you just fine. This chore coat is made more for style than work, but you can still get a hard days work in while wearing it. It is a little bit longer than your typical chore coat. It has somewhat of a pea coat length but definitely the stylings of a chore coat. You can dress up with a pair of slacks and a button-down shirt with this coat or you can even wear it with a hoodie and jeans. There are really no wrong choices with a coat this steezy.
The coat is made with cotton and materials that make it stretch so that it moves with your body’s natural movements so it won’t restrict you should you decide to wear it to work. It features a three-panel design that only makes it sexier. There are four external pockets, two on the breast and two on the sides. This is the kind of jacket you can wear on special occasions or work long hours.
Carhartt makes some of the best looking and most functional jackets in the world for the working man. Now there are a lot of fellas out there that are taller and bigger than the average guy. They need good looking and functional clothing too. So Carhartt has added some big and tall sizes to their classic work coats. This chore coat comes in sizes that will fit the biggest and tallest men without having to go to a specialty store, which can be more expensive simply because the sizes aren’t the average size.
This coat is 100% duck cotton that will protect you from getting rips and tears in the jacket when you are working hard. Now you don’t need to be a rancher or farmer or cowboy to wear this coat, you can work construction or just be a weekend warrior that likes to work on his own house and lawn. The body of the coat features a sherpa lining for warmth and comfort, the sleeves are nylon lined so they stretch and move without restricting you. The featured image is gravel or a dark grey, but there are also three other colors to fit your specific style as well as your size.
This chore coat is a little bit beefier than the typical classic chore coat. If you are the kind of guy that lives in a place that gets sub-zero temperatures and a ton of snow then this chore coat is perfect for where you live and what you have to do. It is extra insulated but not so much that you can’t move or feel weighed down. This jacket will shed rain, sleet, ice, and snow like a champ and is also tough enough to fight against snags and tears in the fabric. This is a true working man’s coat and was designed to get beat up and make it through a 12 hour day shoveling, sledgehammering or anything else your job might have you do. While it is a coat for chores, it can handle any job you need to get done.
The coat is made of cotton and polyester and has a canvas-like feel to it. You can feel and see the thickness of the material which is something that a lot of hard-working guys look for in a work coat. The stitching is reinforced so that the fabric doesn’t fray or tear and the coat is tough enough to last. There is a three-piece hood with drawcord for the perfect fit so no need to layer because this coat will keep you warm from head to waist. The cuffs are hidden and ribbed to fit any size wrists, the hemline is also made the same way so it stretches to fit any guy.
IF style is your number one priority when shopping for the perfect chore coat rather than function then this is a great option for you. While this isn’t the perfect coat for working outdoors or getting your hands dirty. This chore coat is fashionable as hell and will definitely make you stand out in the crowd. It has a bit of Japanese flair to it which you can see with the overembellished stitching and angled pockets. You can see a lot of the vintage chore coat styling when you look at this coat but there is obviously a lot of differences that make it more stylish than it is functional. Because this coat is more style-driven than work driven you can wear a number of different outfits and be sure that you look dope.
This Japan and vintage mix of styles chore coat is super cool and has the perfect contrast of black and white. The white stitching really breaks up the solid black color scheme so that there is depth to the coat. The coat is 100% cotton and has a denim/canvas type feel to it. IT is a great choice to layer with a hoodie because of the thickness of the coat. There are “battle stripes” on the left arm that also add another dimension to the style. Overall this is a great coat to wear for more casual events.
If you are looking for a chore coat but want something a little lighter or prefer to layer rather than wearing a big bulky coat then this offering from L.C. King is a great option. Light enough so you won’t overheat on the hotter days but still durable and thick enough to keep you protected and comfortable. L.C King Manufacturing is the oldest cut-and-sew factory in the United States, they have been making quality workwear since 1913. This chore coat is perfect to wear with your best jeans and favorite boots, or khakis and sneakers.
The coat is made with 100% American Made cotton. It is one of those items of clothing that you will have and trust or years. This coat was made to put in a hard days work and then be ready for date night afterward. This coat is reinforced in the shoulders, back, elbows and armholes. The seams won’t rip or tear, this coat was built to last.
Traditionally most work jackets or chore coats will sit at the waist or a smidge lower. This chore coat is a bit longer and will sit at the mid-thigh. This is a good thing because it will protect a bit more of your body should you need it. It won’t restrict your movement because of the width of the bottom of the coat so no worries there. This coat is a great looking coat on top of being incredibly durable. You won’t rip or tear the fabric if you’re working with sharp materials and the coat is stylish enough to wear after work to a number of occasions. Obviously, your work pants and best boots are the perfect pairings for this coat but you can also wear jeans and a button-down or thermal shirt underneath.
This coat is made of cotton with a bit of polyester thrown into the mix. The feel of the coat is a denim or canvas type feel which will go a long way with regards to lifespan and durability. It features the classic patch pockets look that most chore coats sport. There are snap buttons on the top pockets and the closure down the middle of the coat. There are a bunch of great looking colors to choose from if you aren’t digging the featured charcoal heather so be sure to check them all out to find the perfect coat for you.
Some chore jackets are more durable then they are fashionable. Some chore coats are more fashionable than they are durable. This chore coat from Dakine is a good mix of both. It is a longer style chore coat, where most chore coats sit at the waist this chore coat goes down below the waist to cover the upper thigh. This is a great jacket for guys that work on ranches and farms or that deal with horses or bigger animals because it protects more of your body than the standard chore coat. After you get done with work, you can wear this coat out with friends or on a hot date with that special someone.
This is a buckskin colored jacket which is just a fancy way of say light tan. The collar of the coat is corduroy which can be popped to protect your neck and chin or lay it down for a more traditional look. The coat is tough and will not tear or cut or rip if it gets snagged on something sharp. It features the four patch pocket look on the front which is an incredibly useful look. You can keep your work gloves, cellphone, and other gear in these pockets and they will be protected the same way the coat protects your body.
There are a lot of guys out there that shop either for style or for performance/durability, but what if you didn’t have to choose one or the other? This duck chore coat from Carhartt is the perfect blend of style and functionality. It is as tough as it is cool and will get the job done while keeping you looking your best. The featured navy blue is a gorgeous color that will pair well with any of your work pants or jeans and you can even wear a dark or a light khaki with this coat and won’t clash or look mismatched.
If you are looking for a coat that can handle rain, wind and even fire, yes fire, then this is the coat for you. This is one of the toughest chore coats out there and if you need a tough coat for your daily life, you should add this to your shopping cart immediately. The coat is made mostly of cotton, duck cotton to be exact, which feels a lot like a heavy canvas type material. This is the ideal material for working outdoors because it won’t rip or snag on sharp objects and it will move with you. This coat is 20% lighter than the average chore coat but warmer than most. While the navy blue is a great looking color this coat is also available in the classic tan that Carhartt is known for.
This is a mix of chore coat and military jacket and the end result is pretty fantastic. This jacket/coat is not only highly fashionable but it will also help you get the work done you’ve been promising to work on around the house for months. Get the garage cleaned out, finally. Work on the yard or put that new privacy fence up so the neighbors stop creeping when you throw a BBQ and don’t invite them. This is a hella cool coat and super practical. If style is something you are looking for as well as function and durability, add this coat to your shopping cart right now.
This chore coat is 100% cotton but feels like canvas type material or rough denim to the touch. That is what makes it so tough and durable. It features a stand collar like most military-style jackets and a quilted lining to make sure that you are comfortable and warm when wearing this coat in colder or windy conditions. It also features two flap close pockets on the chest like a true chore coat but angled pockets for your hands like a military jacket. This item features the best attributes from both jackets and mixes them into one fantastic looking and feeling coat. If you aren’t feeling the khakis featured color then check this coat out in black, olive, worker’s brown, navy and three different types of camouflage.
For a more modern spin on the classic chore coat take a look at this dope coat from Lee. The same company that has brought you some pretty amazing jeans this chore coat is super cool and will absolutely pair with anything. You can wear your favorite jeans (Lee or any other), khakis, slacks with a dress shirt and tie. This is one of those jackets that will start as a work jacket but you will end up wearing it all the time. Yes, it will keep you warm and protect you from the elements. you can work with barbed wire and not worry about getting a scratch on anything the coat.
This is a sherpa styled chore coat with a polyester fluffy lining and collar. The exterior is corduroy and incredibly soft while also being insanely tough. This coat is durable and will take a hard day’s work before going out on the town. It is stylish and will look great with a pair of work boots or dress boots. The jacket comes pre-washed to give it a vintage look but to also ensure that the sizing will stay the same when you buy it.
Looking for a lighter weight, more modern approach to the classic chore coat? This is a great option for those of you that live in warmer climates but still need something tough and durable to get you through your day. This chore coat doesn’t have the typical giant pockets across the front of the coat but that doesn’t take away from its functionality. The best part about this coat is that you can wear it all day working and then throw on a new pair of pants and boots and hit the bar or club or concert and nobody will even know you’re wearing your favorite work jacket.
This coat is made with organic cotton and spandex which means it will stretch, breathe and move the way you do so you can get the job done without restriction. The lining is insulated but thinner than your typical chore coat and is made of polyester so it will breathe while also keeping you warm and dry. It is a regular fit coat so standard sizing should do the trick. This coat is well-made and should last you for years. It features a button closure and three exterior pockets. It is available in the featured color as well as charcoal and light brown.
Big and Tall guys have a hard time finding clothing that will fit them that is not only durable but also stylish. Typically if there is a size that works for them they have to sacrifice the durability or the style. Not with this duck chor coat from Key Industries. This is one of those coats that is great for work but will also pair well with most of your wardrobe so you can wear it nearly everywhere. It will keep you warm in the winter and not too hot in the summer and won’t rip or fade or tear when you put in your 12 hour day.
This coat features a 12oz Duck cotton outer shell that is tough and rigid and feels like a thicker form of canvas or denim. The coat is wind and water-resistant so the elements won’t keep you from finishing the job at hand. The coat also features a stain repellant so the coat will look new for years and years. No worries if you get grass or mud on it, you can even spill your morning coffee on the coat and it’ll wash right off. The coat is tough and has extra padding in the elbows, shoulders, and back for more support and added comfort. You can buy this coat in the featured saddle brown or black.
This Berne chore coat is thick, brushed and tough as nails. Throw this coat on before you leave the house for the day and you will be able to make it through anything you choose. This coat should be paired with a tough as nails pair of pants and boots. You can change things up if you choose to wear this coat on a date or to a show but if you’re putting work in like a boss you should dress the part.
The shell of this coat is is a cotton duck shell which is one tough customer. The elbows of the coat are pleated and there is an action back for extra support and protection from the elements and whatever you are doing. This is the perfect coat for the rancher, farmer, construction worker or weekend warrior that has chores piling up at the house. The featured color is “bark” but if that isn’t really your style you can snag this coat in green or “olive”, or olive duck.
This vintage spin on the chore coat is quite exceptional. It looks worn, broken in and ready to conquer the day. This is the kind of coat that becomes your go-to in the collection. It features a very rustic look, something that a cowboy or ranchhand would wear for their 12-hour shift. This coat isn’t meant to sit in the closet it is meant to put in a long hard day and then, if you’ve got anything left, maybe a drink at the local pub. It will go well with your blue jeans and brown or black boots and a nice belt. But you can also try khakis and slacks as long as they match and don’t clash.
The coat is made entirely of cotton. The way it is built makes the cotton very durable and tough when you need it to be. Even though the coat is so tough it is still very comfortable. It has two fleece-lined pockets to keep your hands warm on colder days. There is a pocket intended for a carpenter’s pencil or eyeglasses. The metal snaps on the pockets and cuffs are also crazy durable, keeping with the theme of this coat. If you don’t think the tan is your color then check it out in grey as well.