21 Best Chore Coats for Men: The Ultimate List

Carhartt is one of the most well-known workwear brands on the planet and its because they put a lot of time and care into the clothing that they create. Their level of durability and comfort is second to none. If you are a guy that likes to get up early Saturday morning on your day off and hit the ground running then you need a coat that is built to put in the kind of work that you do. This chore coat from Carhartt is designed for chopping wood, cutting down trees and finally cleaning out the garage like you’ve promised to for months.

This chore coat is 100% cotton but is built thicker than your typical coat or jacket. It is made to get scuffed, scraped and most of all, work. It has a poly-fleece lining and sherpa-lined collar so when you have to work and it’s a bit chilly you are more than covered. It features a classic look with the button front closure and has two inside pockets to hold your phone or gloves should you need them. You can snag this coat in the featured black or in Carhartt brown, which is a classic look or in dark brown as well.