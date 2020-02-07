13 Best Heated Hoodies to Help Stay Toasty

Sometimes even your favorite hoodie is thwarted by a particularly wicked winter. But fret not! Whether it’s for your wardrobe or for work, our list of the Best Heated Hoodies is here to provide you with some fresh options to keep you warm and toasty while looking great.
This Milwaukee Heated Hoodie is an option that’s ideal for those that get their hands dirty all day outdoors. Available in sizes small through large with color options including black, gray and red, the hoodie spreads warmth throughout thanks to the company’s M12 REDLITHIUM 2.0 Ah Compact Battery.
The battery has the hoodie cranking out heat courtesy of its carbon fiber heating elements for up to 6-hours between charges. There are several heat settings you can adjust to at the simple press of a button. And the strong cotton exterior uses a waffle weave lining to help trap heat within while you’re hard at work.
Milwaukee also touts its use of proprietary material that promises to outlast typical workwear thanks to materials that are stronger, lighter, and more flexible. Its pockets are reinforced for added durability too. And it’s machine washable so you can simply unplug and clean with ease.
Great for both work and outdoor play is the Milwaukee Performance Camo Heated Hoodie. The camo hoodie is available for essentially anyone with sizes ranging from extra small through 5XL. Making it a fantastic gift for anyone that frequents tree stands in the winter months.
A battery pack comes included so you won’t have to worry about adding that to your cart. There are both front and back heated panels. And inside the cotton exterior is a thermal lining to help retain the generated heat.
Heat settings include low, medium, and high which offer 14, 12, and 8 hours of battery life respectively. So whether you’re going hunting, have chores outdoors, or are looking for something to keep you toasty during outdoor sporting events, the Milwaukee Performance Camo Heated Hoodie should do nicely for men, women, and teens.
DEWALT brings a no-nonsense approach with their hoodie game. The company’s Bare Hooded Heated Hoodie arrives in black and can be purchased in sizes small through 3XL. The hoodie warms with the use of DEWALT’s 20-volt Max or 12-volt Max line of batteries and can be set at three different temperature settings with its LED controller.
The hoodie also provides three different heating zones so that warmth is spread across the entirety of your upper body. And it also boasts a durable and wind-resistant polyester outer shell which ensures that it’s one of the most rugged heated hoodies out there for all you blue-collar workers out there.
The ORORO Heated Hoodie with Battery Pack is one of the more impressive casual options on our list. It sports a cotton exterior with a fleece lining for coziness throughout. And the 3 carbon fiber heating elements are spread across the mid-back, left, and right chest to promote thorough heat coverage.
Heat settings are adjustable with a simple press of a button to achieve low, medium, and high temperatures. It’s available in both dark gray and black varieties in sizes small through 3XL. It’s machine washable for easy cleaning. The hoodies come with a battery pack included. And in addition to the 10 hours of heat the battery provides, it also features a USB port so that you can charge your various mobile devices too while staying warm.
Available in black, gray, navy, and red, the COLCHAM Heated Fleece Hoodie is one of the more enticing options on our list. It sports a unisex design that looks great on both men and women. Its soft fleece keeps you warm and comfortable. And the zip-up front ensures you won’t ruin your hair trying to throw the hoodie on.
It comes with a battery and charger which is certainly a plus. There’s a power button on your upper left chest so that you can turn the hoodie on and adjust temperatures across its trio of levels. It hosts two front pockets and another pocket designed to hold your battery. Said battery lasts up to 10-hours between charges. And the COLCHAM Heated Fleece Hoodie is machine washable too which provides another level of convenience.
The Venustas Unisex Heated Hoodie with Battery Pack is one of the best heated hoodies out there. It’s available in a variety of sizes to ensure a great fit for both men and women. And it’s available in red wine, black, and gray to match up with everyone’s taste.
The hoodies sport a YKK zipper that long-lasting smooth operation. A trio of carbon fiber heating elements covers your mid-back and upper chest which can be adjusted across low, medium, and high settings. And it’s comprised of a cotton exterior and lined with fleece inside to ensure comfortability and heat retention.
The battery that comes included is impressive in itself. It weighs a mere 5.8-ounces so you’ll barely notice it’s there. Yet it packs a whopping 10,000 mAh that will last you for over 12 hours. It also features a digital readout to inform you as to exactly how much juice is left. And the additional USB port allows for you to charge up the various smart devices that you’re carrying around with you too.
The newest hoodie to keep you toasty and warm from Venture Heat features three ultra-thin carbon fiber heating panels that are 20% larger than the company’s previous design. Temperature control options allow you to set low, medium, and high heat levels. And the fleece layered hoodie can be purchased in gray or black with sizes spanning extra small through large.
The battery has been updated too with an impressive set of features. It can function for up to 12 hours before needing a charge. It has a USB slot to charge your smart devices. There’s an LED flashlight built into it too. And the entire hoodie is machine washable and machine dryable to keep things simple.
The CLIMIX Lightweight Heated Hoodie with Battery strives to be an option for all walks of life. Whether you’re wearing it casually, athletically, or while working, the hoodie should keep you warm and hold up to whatever strenuous activity you’re doing at the same time. It’s comprised of a high-density windproof shell to prevent winds from cutting through. And the three carbon fiber heating elements spread heat evenly throughout.
The hoodie heats up within 5 seconds and offers low, medium, and high settings that can hit up to nearly 150-degrees. The lightweight battery can last up to 12 hours on a lower setting. It’s TSA-friendly. It includes a high-speed charging port for your smart devices you have in tow. And CLIMIX offers free returns with a one year warranty.
The DEWBU Full-Zip Polar Fleece Heated Hoodie with Battery looks fantastic in army green. But it’s also available in a sleek black too with sizes available being extra small, small, and medium. The hood features a hat brim to provide a military look. The fabric is a cozy polar fleece. There are drawstrings to tighten it up. And there are numerous zippered compartments on its front for storage.
The heated hoodie offers three heat settings which are provided by a trio of carbon fiber heating elements. The 6,600 mAh battery should last for roughly 7 to 8 hours on lower settings. And the USB port that’s built within can be used to charge your smart device should your phone’s battery be running low.
OUTCOOL states that their heated hoodie sports 30% more efficient than the competition. The unisex hoodie is comprised of cotton, fleece, and other materials that are windproof, comfortable, and breathable. The zip-up hoodies uses a high-quality YKK zipper. The three carbon fiber heating elements provide a balanced warmth at three different heat settings. And it’s machine washable for easy cleaning.
It comes with a 5,000 mAh rechargeable battery that can also be used to charge other devices while keeping you warm. And battery life is said to last 10 to 12 hours while heating at the lowest setting. You can order yours today in sizes small through 2XL.
Whether you’re climbing, camping, working, or on the slopes, the Mountain Leads Fleece Zip-Up Heated Hoodie with Battery promises it’ll keep you warm while outdoors. The lightweight cotton/polyester hoodie has a fleece interior and is available in red or black. You can order it in small, medium, and large.
The three carbon fiber heaters support three heat settings which are powered by a 5,200 mAh portable battery that can last up to 8 hours. And Mountain Leads offers a one year warranty on their product in case anything should go wrong.
Available in black and light gray, the N NIFVAN Full-Zip Fleece Heated Hoodie with Battery is a solid choice. It’s comprised of 60% plush and 40% polyester with a fleece lining to keep you comfy. Three carbon fiber heating elements are built into the mid-back and left and right upper chest. And there are three temperature settings to get the heat just as you like it.
The 5,200 mAh battery heats the hoodie up in seconds and should last for the majority of the day on lower settings. The hoodie is great for men, women, and teens with sizes ranging between extra small and 2XL. And it’s machine washable too so you don’t have to worry about handwashing it every time it gets dirty.
The rocboc Full-Zip Heated Hoodie strives to be the safest option out there. It touts 4-layer security protection. This incorporates a dual high-density viscose layer, wide heating panel spacing, film wrapping, and NTC safe control to prevent short circuits and overheating.
The hoodie also features 5 heating zones located across the abdomen, wains, and mid-back while most other options only have 3. And it even has a dual-control heating system with three different temperature settings which reach up to 149-degrees.
It’s available in black and gray with sizes spanning medium through 2XL. It is worth noting though that a battery pack doesn’t come with it, so you’ll have to order one separately. And the hoodie is recommended for machine washing either.