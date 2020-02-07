13 Best Heated Hoodies to Help Stay Toasty

Sometimes even your favorite hoodie is thwarted by a particularly wicked winter. But fret not! Whether it’s for your wardrobe or for work, our list of the Best Heated Hoodies is here to provide you with some fresh options to keep you warm and toasty while looking great.

Heated Vest

While our list above focuses on heated hoodies, heated vests are becoming more and more popular too. If you're looking for potential suggestions, here are a few recommendations that you can purchase today:

Milwaukee Heated Hoodie Kit

Milwaukee's heated hoodies are some of the most popular available. Using the company's M12 12-volt Lithium-Ion batteries, their line of hoodies offer both front and back warmth for up to 6 hours straight. Their proprietary hoodie material promises to be lighter, stronger, and more flexible. You'll eliminate the need for additional layers beneath it thanks to the warmth it generates. And you can order it in numerous styles, including red, gray, black, and camo

Best Heated Hoodie

So which hoodie do we rank as the best of the best? For the reasons mentioned just above, It's hard to go against the Milwaukee Heated Hoodie. You have color options, a robust battery, durable materials, and a name you know you can trust. It may not be as fashionable as some of the other options provided, but if you're going to be outdoors for an extended period of time, this is a heated hoodie you can't go wrong with. 

 

