13 Best Heated Hoodies to Help Stay Toasty

This Milwaukee Heated Hoodie is an option that’s ideal for those that get their hands dirty all day outdoors. Available in sizes small through large with color options including black, gray and red, the hoodie spreads warmth throughout thanks to the company’s M12 REDLITHIUM 2.0 Ah Compact Battery.

The battery has the hoodie cranking out heat courtesy of its carbon fiber heating elements for up to 6-hours between charges. There are several heat settings you can adjust to at the simple press of a button. And the strong cotton exterior uses a waffle weave lining to help trap heat within while you’re hard at work.

Milwaukee also touts its use of proprietary material that promises to outlast typical workwear thanks to materials that are stronger, lighter, and more flexible. Its pockets are reinforced for added durability too. And it’s machine washable so you can simply unplug and clean with ease.