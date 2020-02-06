13 Best Lululemon Dupes That Won’t Break the Bank

Lululemon is at the top of the chain when it comes to designer athletic wear. Unfortunately, it costs a pretty penny for something you’re going to be sweating or lounging around in. Shop this roundup with the best Lululemon dupes, saving you tons of money without sacrificing style or quality. They’re so close to the real deal you’ll barely be able to tell them apart.
The fit and quality of Lululemon leggings is a given, but another awesome element is the seasonal and trendy patterns they’re consistently coming out with. You can save big by buying these almost identical leggings, also available in tons of gorgeous designs. From the gym to the grocery store, you’ll look amazing in your athleisure wear.
While the Lululemon Align leggings are nice for yoga and daily wear, you might find that a more athletic compression legging is better for intense workouts. These dupes more closely mirror the Lululemon Wonder Under, offering a bit more support for high impact activities. These are nice and thick so you don’t have to worry about any see-through problems and come in tons of colors and sizes.
If you own any running shorts from Lululemon, then you’ll probably notice the similarities right away to these shorts. From the ventilated cut-outs to the convenient zip pocket in back (perfect for storing a key, cash, or card). They have a drawstring closure for the best fit, built-in lining for extra support, and come in tons of awesome colors that look great in all seasons.
Is there anything better than high-waisted yoga pants? The answer is no. You can never have too many high-waisted yoga pants in your wardrobe, especially when you can find them at affordable prices like these Lululemon dupes. They’re available in sizes from small to extra-large and come in tons of beautiful neutral colors for your choosing. Keep in mind they run true to size.
The Lululemon Power Y tank is a design that’s been around for years. It’s a tried and true style that everyone from runners to yogis love to exercise in due to the fit and quality. Save big with this Lululemon dupe, that’s the exact same design and quality for a fraction of the cost. You can buy it in tons of colors (even more than are available in the original) at every size.
Lululemon claims to have some of the most supportive and comfortable sports bras on the market. As someone who shops there often, I’d have to agree. I was amazed to see that these sports bras are identical in the quality and design of the Free to Be sports bra but cost less than half the price – a huge win for someone who doesn’t want to break the bank shopping for workout clothing.
Just go ahead and order this shirt in every color and thank me later. It’s a wardrobe must-have that you’ll wear in all seasons. It’s nice and lightweight, just like the original from Lululemon – great for layering or wearing for a run when the weather is slightly cooler. It’s basic cotton, which means you can wear it day-to-day in addition to exercise for a shirt you’ll find yourself reaching for again and again.
Most of the Lululemon joggers are highly fashionable and highly expensive – costing just about $100. That’s a large drop in the bucket for some athletic wear, which is why these Lululemon dupes are definitely the way to go. Aside from the price tag, there’s not really much difference between these joggers and the Lululemon pair. They’re even available in many of the same colors.
These workout pants are almost identical to the Lululemon align leggings, with many women saying they prefer these even more due to a little more thickness and support. They run true to size so there’s no need to stray from your normal sizing. This 25-inch length is meant to hit just at the ankle if you’re about 5’4 and a little bit above the ankle if you’re taller. They have just the right amount of stretch, wash great, and come in tons of colors and patterns. They cost about 1/4 the price of the original.
If you work out every single day and don’t want to do laundry around the clock, then you need a lot of workout clothes. They can add up quickly if you exclusively shop and high-end athletic companies. It’s good to know where to save and these tank tops are a great place to stock up for a small cost. Grab them in tons of colors for everyday exercise and layering.
If you’re the kind of person who prefers to run all year long, then you need some good cold weather running gear. The best part about this top is its breathability, which means when you start to sweat, you won’t overheat. It’s made of smooth, sweat-wicking fabric, similar to the fabric used in the long sleeve Lululemon running tops. Rather than spending over $50, you can snag this shirt for just about half the cost in tons of colors and sizes.
If you need to stock up on tank tops, skip the trip to Lululemon and snag a few of these almost identical tanks. They mirror the “all tied up” tank from Lululemon in design, and can either be worn with the back tied for a cropped fit or left open for a loser fit. The fabric is soft and comfortable as well as easy to care for. They’re available in tons of awesome colors for every color preference, whether you like to work out in bright and bold colors or neutrals.
Compare these shorts to the Lululmon running shorts and you will hardly be able to tell the difference. They have a little more length, which is great given that I personally find the Lululemon shorts to be high on my 5’4 frame. They also have an outward-facing drawstring, which is slightly different than the inward-facing one of the Lululemon short. Besides that, they’re just about the same and a small fraction of the cost. You can snag several pairs for the same cost of one Lululemon pair.