13 Best Lululemon Dupes That Won’t Break the Bank

These workout pants are almost identical to the Lululemon align leggings, with many women saying they prefer these even more due to a little more thickness and support. They run true to size so there’s no need to stray from your normal sizing. This 25-inch length is meant to hit just at the ankle if you’re about 5’4 and a little bit above the ankle if you’re taller. They have just the right amount of stretch, wash great, and come in tons of colors and patterns. They cost about 1/4 the price of the original.