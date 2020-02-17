21 Best Plaid Shirts for Men: The Ultimate List

Every guy needs a few trusted and true plaid or checkered shirts in his closet. This look is extremely popular and will undoubtedly boost your style game to the next level. Update your wardrobe with our ultimate list that features the 21 best plaid shirts for men to wear year-round.
If you like the look of the plaid long sleeve shirt but you want something a little different than the classic look I suggest checking out this item from brand Drake Waterfowl. It is a pretty standard look with the exception of the double breast pocket. The look mixes the iconic look of the plaid shirt with that of a hunting or fishing type shirt. The double pocket on the chest is a cool look and a little bit more useful than the average plaid shirt. You can still pair this shirt as you would any other plaid shirt. Rock it with jeans and boots or sneakers or even khakis and loafers. If you can find a solid color tie to wear with it then you can dress it up and wear it to the office or a wedding.
While light colors and multicolor designs are a bit harder to pair this shirt will be a smooth look with anything in your wardrobe above sweatpants or joggers. The shirt is made with a nylon and polyester blend which makes it more durable than the typical blends. The shirt will move with your body’s natural movements and won’t restrict you like some long sleeves will. The fabric is fast drying and moisture-wicking which will keep the sweat and elements off of your back. The shirt is available in the featured light blue checkered design as well as 7 other bright and vibrant colors. Purchase a couple of these shirts to give yourself more options.
There are a lot of variations of the classic plaid shirt but this Hawaiian spin on the iconic look is something really special. This shirt is so bright and colorful with a subtle twist on the plaid box pattern you see everywhere. This shirt is a great purchase if you love the plaid look but want to stand out amidst the sea of other plaids. The four stripe box pattern is really cool and the contrast between light and dark will definitely get you some extra compliments where ever you choose to wear this shirt.
The shirt is 100% cotton and 100% baller. It is stylish and lightweight and looks good with the sleeves down or rolled up. The shirt is designed to be untucked but with the right pants, belt and kicks you can tuck this shirt in and take the look from casual to business casual. If you are the kind of guy that has to dress up for work then this is a good option and while finding a matching tie can be tough, a nice solid matching color should do the trick. If you like the green, featured color, then you should also check out the other colors available. There is a navy blue, red and royal blue option that you will love. Buy a couple for yourself or buy the shirt as a gift for the guy(s) in your life.
This is a really awesome looking Calvin Klein shirt that every man should have in his collection. The days of “pinks” being only a color for women are long gone. Any man that can wear and pull off pink is a man that has added exponential depth to his closet. This bigger checked pattern is a great look with the color and should be worn with lighter clothing as a pair. Khakis, cargo shorts, and light linen pants are a great pairing and will serve you well with this shirt. This is definitely more of a spring and summer look because of how bright and vibrant the color is.
This shirt is made from 100% cotton and is a lightweight plaid option for the guy that needs a nice new summer or spring shirt to wear. The great news about this shirt is that you can wear it year-round and will look awesome with a white or off white thermal underneath. Being that it is a short sleeve shirt you can wear it with shorts and should always leave it untucked. This shirt comes in a number of sizes for this color and should fit most body types.
Plaid shirts like this are a great way of adding a ton of depth and style to a typically mundane wardrobe. As a guy, it can be difficult to find articles of clothing that are both colorful and stylish without wearing something overly obnoxious. This is an easy item to pair with the rest of your outfit because of the pattern. While black and white are typically two of the easiest colors to pair, the pattern itself is also easy to mix with jeans, khakis and even shorts.
This herringbone styled shirt is made with 100% soft cotton. It is listed as a slim fit shirt but you can avoid the typically snug fit of slim-fitting clothing by buying a size larger than you typically would. This will also help you in the event that this shirt shrinks to a size smaller than you purchased. If you are looking for a few new shirts and love the look of this black and white option, you should look into the other colors that this shirt is available in. There are 10 other colors available so you can beef up your wardrobe without breaking the bank.
The North Face is one of those brands that put more work into the testing of their clothing and gear than any other brand on the planet. Their jackets are tested in sub-zero temps to ensure that the everyday adventurer is protected and stylish during his outdoor pursuits. The same goes for their everyday clothing like this plaid shirt. This shirt is meant to be as comfortable as it is stylish. This shirt will pair well with slacks, khakis and jeans alike, you can even rock this look with shorts in the spring and summer and know that you are looking your best.
This is a standard fit shirt that fits as expected 100% of the time according to Amazon. That means that when you buy this shirt in your size, you will be extremely satisfied with the way it fits right out of the box. When men buy clothing, sizes are typically the most difficult to zero in on. No worries with this awesome shirt because you are going to look and feel your best regardless of the occasion. The shirt is available in the featured color as well as 14 other colors and styles to help fill out your closet.
Maybe you are the kind of gentleman that wants and requires a more luxury style of button-down shirt. This is the shirt for you, should you be looking for something a little more swanky, in the best ways. You should really experiment with this shirt, try any pants in your arsenal, within reason, and see what works. Because of the price tag on this shirt, you are going to want to get as much use out of it as humanly possible. Your best slacks and khakis will be the most frequently worn item with it while your favorite and best-looking pair of jeans will be a close second.
This shirt is made from 100% imported cotton for a soft yet durable feel. This shirt will look great tucked or untucked, sleeves rolled up or worn down. If you are a blue-eyed guy this shirt will make those peepers pop and if you can find a solid blue tie that matches the blue of the shirt then you have yourself a great outfit to wear to the office or a friend’s wedding. Ditch the tie and untuck the shirt for a weekend BBQ or party on the beach.
This shirt is an absolute banger. It is so hot that you are going to build outfits around this shirt so you can wear it more frequently. The color of this shirt and the styling are quite unique. It has a bit of an Italian feel and a slimmer fit. While it isn’t listed as a slim-fit shirt you can see that the shoulders and arms are a bit more narrow than your typical button-down. Regardless of the fit, this shirt will look great with your best jeans as well as your favorite khakis or shorts as long as they aren’t board shorts or beach shorts.
This shirt is made from 100% imported cotton for a soft smooth feel. It is lightweight so it’s a great shirt for summer and springtime but will also layer well so you can wear it year-round. There is a bit of a shrinkage warning with this shirt so be careful with how you wash and dry it. Cold water and air drying are going to keep this shirt fitting well for longer. If you love the yellow featured color then you should also check out the blue navy option. Or get them both so you can be ready for anything.
Dockers are the most trusted name in khakis worldwide and while they are the best in pants they make some pretty sexy shirts as well. This specific shirt features a small block checkered pattern that is tight and incredibly formal while also being casual. It is the best fo both worlds so if you’re a guy that dresses up for work and likes to look good while he plays then this is definitely a shirt you need to buy and add to your collection. It will obviously pair well with khakis, but also looks great with jeans, slacks, and shorts. If you’re going to rock shorts with this shirt then I recommend rolling up your sleeves and showing a little more skin to match the shorts on the bottom.
The shirt is made with a cotton, polyester and elastane blend that is light, durable and will stretch just enough to move with the way your body moves. The shirt is advertised as a relaxed fit and should be worn relaxed. You can tuck it in with the right belt and shoes and can also pair a necktie or bow tie with it as long as the tie isn’t too busy. This shirt is available in a ton of colors and patterns so you can really fill out your closet without spending a ton of money.
As a man, it is easy to fall into a pattern of wearing the same things over and over again. You find something in your wardrobe that works and you stick with it. Adding brighter, more vibrant colors to your everyday outfits will get you noticed and provide you with a plethora of other options to choose from. This shirt from Robert Graham is a gorgeous addition t any guy’s closet. This shirt will pair well with jeans and white sneakers, khakis and black boots, shorts if you roll up the sleeves and if you find the right tie, you can even wear this to the office.
The shirt is made with a cotton and linen mix which makes it durable and very lightweight. It is the perfect shirt to wear on a sunny spring day or to bundle with a hoodie and jacket when the weather gets a bit colder. This shirt looks great tucked or untucked, but if you’re going to tuck it in, you had better be wearing a belt that matches your shoes/boots and pants. That is fashion 101. You can purchase this shirt in the featured color or in a lighter blue, get them both to add some more depth to your closet.
KAVU is an outdoor clothing brand that makes everything from vests and shirts to durable and versatile pants for your outdoor pursuits. Getting the right gear for your hiking, fishing and hunting trips can make all the difference in the world. After all, you shouldn’t have to choose between style and function. This shirt will pair nicely with a great pair of blue jeans but is also attractive enough to wear as part of a business casual outfit. White sneakers will pair well with the white in the shirt and if you look closely you’ll notice that the plaid design is a bit different from the classic block pattern.
The shirt is made with 100% cotton. It is a bit heavier than your typical plaid shirt but that is because this shirt is meant to be worn outdoors on camping trips and doing anything else you can think of while playing as hard as you work. You should definitely check this shirt out in one of the many colors that are available. The featured blue is a great look but there is also six other swaggy colors to choose from.
This is one of the dopest plaid designs on the planet. If you are looking for something with that vintage flair while also staying true to the roots of the plaid or flannel shirt. This shirt features a bright pattern, a pattern that is different than your typical dark, deep plaid design. This is the kind of shirt that your eyes are drawn to immediately. So when you walk in the bar to meet your boys, they know the second you step through the door. This is the kind of shirt you can pair with nearly anything and know that you look damn good.
This shirt is a mixture of nylon and Tactel nylon. It has a bit of a stretch that you can’t really feel, but it is evident in the way the shirt moves with your body. It won’t restrict you, won’t overheat you on hot summer days and will layer easily when the temps start to drop. The shirt features built-in UV protection and originally was made for the fishermen out there. Columbia makes some of the best looking and feeling outerwear on the planet and this shirt is further proof of that. You can purchase this shirt in the featured color as well as 11 other colors and designs.
Another shirt from the Big & Tall collection, this Izod checkered plaid shirt is so dope you’ll want to wear it every single day. Bigger guys may have a hard time finding clothes that fit, but shirts like this make up for it. This is the kind of shirt you can wear to an important business meeting or to a picnic with that special someone. This shirt was made to e worn with pressed khakis or light-colored slacks but can also be worn tucked or untucked with your best pair of blue jeans. If you tuck the shirt in make sure your belt goes with your pants and shoes so there is a solid flow to your entire outfit.
This is a 100% cotton shirt from IZOD, a men’s fashion brand that spans both regular and big & tall sizes. This shirt is incredibly dope and should be worn as much as humanly possible. You are going to get a lot of compliments on this shirt from co-workers and friends as well as strangers that you’ve just met. This shirt is available in a ton of colors, sizes, and patterns and is affordable enough for you to purchase multiple options to fill your closet with new, fresh looks.
Do you need a plaid shirt that is luxury fashion while also being extremely casual? This is that shirt. This shirt is a faded plaid that looks perfectly broken in for the guy that doesn’t want to have to wear something 100 times before it gets to that point. The shirt is a perfect pair with your best slacks, but you will most likely want to wear this for more casual affairs. IF you need to or want to dress up for a big party or celebration, then this is the shirt to wear.
Made from 100% imported cotton this shirt is soft and lightweight and will definitely help you make a great first impression. The fabric is premium cotton that is sourced from Italian mills and brought straight to you where ever you are in the world. The collar is a change of pace from the typical larger collar of the classic plaid shirt design. While this collar isn’t a great fit for a neck or bow tie, you’re more likely to wear this shirt to more casual events. Buy this shirt in the featured color or in one of the other 3 colors that it is available in. This is a great investment for the guy that is always trying to up his fashion game.
This shirt is bright, it is vibrant and it is beautiful in the most masculine way possible. This is the kind of shirt that brings out the best in your outfit. Tommy Hilfiger has been dressing men for decades and doing so with style and flair. This shirt is further proof of what the brand is capable of. This shirt is perfect for a business meeting, a job interview, a lunch with friends or date night with your special someone. The shirt is a great pair with tan pants, slacks and khakis especially. Try a bunch of new outfits with this shirt and you’ll find that this is going to be the superstar of your wardrobe.
This 100% cotton shirt is a tight patterned plaid shirt. This look is a nice change of pace from the typical big-block plaids or flannel plaids that you see a lot of. There is a uniqueness to this shirt that you won’t find in a lot of plaids. The shirt is available in the featured yellow which is a color you need to add to your arsenal but is also available in four other colors like red and orange and is priced in such a way that you could add a couple of shirts in one shopping cart.
This offering from J. Crew Merchantile mixes one of the newer fads with one of the most old school and popular looks in the history of men’s fashion. This is a slim-fit flannel shirt for the guy that likes a little extra heft to his new button-down. While this is probably not the best formal look, it will go a long way if you work a lot outside or spend your free time away from work, outdoors. While this is a flannel shirt you can still wear it year-round and won’t have to worry about overheating.
This flannel is 100% cotton so it is incredibly low-maintenance. Throw this in with the rest of your wash and dry it on low heat so it doesn’t shrink on you. If you aren’t a huge fan of the slim-fit look then you can always buy this shirt in a size larger than your typical size and it will fit loosely but more comfortably than if you try and wear the slim fit. This shirt features dual chest pockets which is a bit different than most plaids but it is a good look and is available in ten colors and styles. There are smaller block patterns and larger block patterns for different looks so make sure you buy a couple of shirts to add to your closet.
For the bigger fellas out there it can be difficult finding clothes that fit correctly without having to shop at a specialty store. Big guys like to look as good as the average-sized gents and they should be able to find clothing that fits them perfectly. This long-sleeve button-down plaid shirt is one of those shirts that looks great and comes in a bunch of sizes so guys of all shapes and sizes can look good and feel good about the way they look. This is a great option to wear formally or casually but if you’re going to wear it to a formal event make sure you tuck it in, wear a belt and match the belt to your shoes and pants.
This shirt is 100% wool which means it is going to be a bit heavier and warmer than the average plaid shirt. This is more of a cold-weather shirt but when paired correctly can be worn all year. Make sure you pick the right size to fit your specific body type and if you aren’t digging the featured image, no worries, there are 21 available colors to choose from, so you can buy a few shirts to stock your closet with comfortable, stylish clothes.
Polo Ralph Lauren is one of the most well-known names in the fashion industry. The brand has been featured everywhere from television, movies, music and of course the catwalks of fashion weeks all over the world. The brand puts a lot of thought and time into the pieces that they put out there. This shirt is a perfect look to pair with khakis, jeans and even slacks for a more formal look. Don’t be afraid to try this look out with a ton of different options from your current wardrobe.
Like a lot of plaid shirt options, this shirt is made with 100% cotton. The cotton is lightweight and airy so you won’t overheat when the weather gets hot and sunny. Feel free to roll up your sleeves with this look as it will work in summer the same way it will work in winter. While the brand has a lot of options in the Oxford category there are fewer options, but still great looking, in the plaid category. Check out some of the other plaid shirts offered by Polo Ralph Lauren and buy the shirts that best fir with your wardrobe.
Looking for a shirt that has a bit of a vintage flair while also having a new school attitude. This is the shirt for you. The style of this shirt is really quite spectacular. This is a shirt that you will go-to anytime you want to walk into a place and make a great first impression. This will be your first date shirt, your first day of work shirt and your “take a look at me” shirt. You can wear this shirt with slacks, with jeans, with khakis, and shorts. Throw on your favorite sneakers, your favorite boots or your favorite loafers and know that you are looking your best.
This shirt is made from 100% cotton and features a walleye printed accent liner on cuffs, collar and back yoke. The plaid on this shirt is unique in the way it sits and the way it moves with your body. This isn’t your father’s or grandfather’s plaid shirt. This is a plaid shirt for the new generation of well-dressed men out there. This shirt also features elbow pads which are a cool look on a shirt like this. Originally this shirt was designed for fisherman but the popularity of the looks of this shirt made it so that every guy would look good in it. Buy this shirt in the featured color or the other 6 available colors.
There are a few different types of plaid stylings out there in the men’s fashion world. There are the small block patterns that are a bit newer, there are the big block patterns which is a more classic look and then there are patterns like this one. This pattern has a bit of the classic pattern but is blurred so that it flows more than the block pattern. This creates a really smooth look that is easy on the eyes and also easy to pair. Dark pants are going to be your friend with this look as lighter pants will give the appearance of washing it out.
This is a 100% acrylic material that creates a thicker, heftier flannel. This is a great option if you live in colder climates and if you want to wear this during the spring and summer months I recommend leaving a couple of buttons unbuttoned and rolling the sleeves up to give yourself some air. There are a few other colors if the featured color isn’t really your style, or if you want to add a few more shirts to your collection. There are a total of four colors available so you can purchase them all and really fill out your closet.
For the guys out there that prefer a short-sleeved plaid button-down shirt over the long sleeve, this shirt is definitely in your wheelhouse. There aren’t a lot of formal events that this shirt is perfect for but it isn’t made for that. It is a fun version of the classic plaid button-down so where it as such. Beach parties, boys’ nights, this shirt is perfect for. Match it with some cargo shorts or khakis and white sneakers and you have yourself a totally swaggy outfit.
This is a 100% cotton shirt that is lightweight and perfect for summer and spring. Paired with shorts and flip-flops you could hit the beach and have a great day while looking fantastic. The shirt has a wide opening at the waist for easier movement and freedom while doing what you love. You could wear this on camping trips or hiking and you won’t have to worry about being able to move. The featured red shirt is a great, bright and vibrant color but this shirt is also available in four other awesome colors so don’t hesitate to buy a couple and expand your wardrobe.
Not your typical plaid shirt, this is a bit of a remix on the classic small box pattern of the iconic plaid shirt. This look is super tight and will serve you well in any event. This is definitely more of a luxury shirt than your $20-$30 shirts and it shows. While you could tuck this shirt in, throw on a matching belt with your shoes or loafers or slip-on shoes and some slacks you really are more likely to wear this shirt in a casual or business casual environment. This is the kind of shirt that helps you stand out from the crowd.
This 100% imported cotton shirt is made by the Robert Graham signature collection. A brand that creates a lot of unique and incredibly stylish looks. If you zoom in on the shirt on the Amazon page you can see that the design isn’t the typical small box pattern it is a completely different design that is super cool. This shirt is available in two colors and you should purchase them both so you can rock multiple shades and rep the same style.