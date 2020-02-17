21 Best Plaid Shirts for Men: The Ultimate List

If you like the look of the plaid long sleeve shirt but you want something a little different than the classic look I suggest checking out this item from brand Drake Waterfowl. It is a pretty standard look with the exception of the double breast pocket. The look mixes the iconic look of the plaid shirt with that of a hunting or fishing type shirt. The double pocket on the chest is a cool look and a little bit more useful than the average plaid shirt. You can still pair this shirt as you would any other plaid shirt. Rock it with jeans and boots or sneakers or even khakis and loafers. If you can find a solid color tie to wear with it then you can dress it up and wear it to the office or a wedding.

While light colors and multicolor designs are a bit harder to pair this shirt will be a smooth look with anything in your wardrobe above sweatpants or joggers. The shirt is made with a nylon and polyester blend which makes it more durable than the typical blends. The shirt will move with your body’s natural movements and won’t restrict you like some long sleeves will. The fabric is fast drying and moisture-wicking which will keep the sweat and elements off of your back. The shirt is available in the featured light blue checkered design as well as 7 other bright and vibrant colors. Purchase a couple of these shirts to give yourself more options.