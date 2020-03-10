50 Best Sunglasses for Men: Your Buyer’s Guide

This is another pair of Oakley shades that look like they are from the future, which is a good thing. These shades are ahead of their time in appearance and function. They are meant to be worn by the athlete that wants to look sharp and keep the sun’s glare out of his eyes. There are a number of sports that these should be worn while playing and you will absolutely love the fit and finish of them. Most guys end up buying more than one pair because of how cool they look and how durable and functional they are. Keep your eyes protected while playing any number of sports or while doing any activity that makes you happy.

The lenses will block out 100% of UV light and harmful blue light up to 400mm. They will also enhance the colors of the world and object around you for a clearer view. The way these lenses sit on your face you won’t have any blind spots and will be able to see better from any angle. Most frames shift and deform over time, but they way Oakley makes their frames, they won’t, they will look and feel the same after your 500th wear as they did when you first got them. You can buy these shades in 30 different colors which makes them one of the most popular sunglasses for athletes or anyone that needs a pair of shades to last. Check out some of their other colors here.