50 Best Sunglasses for Men: Your Buyer’s Guide

We just got an extra hour of daylight and you know what that means? It is the perfect time to invest in some new sunglasses. Every guy should have a couple pair of shades in his wardrobe. Buy your next few pairs from our buyer’s guide of the 50 best sunglasses for men.

What are the Best Oakley Sunglasses?

If you are an Oakley sunglasses fan you tend to buy what you know and love. Oakley has made a name for themselves for their wild designs and durable frames. They are at the top of the list when it comes to sunglass makers and they have earned that spot.

If you are looking for a pair of sunglasses that you can wear while being active and playing the sports you love to play then there is a lot to choose from. These Radar EV Path shades from Oakley will serve you well on the field of play. They will cover your eyes and peripheral view as well as stay put when you are running around. 

If you dig Oakley's look and feel but are more interested in a traditional looking pair of shades than their more modern designs then I suggest buying a pair with a square or rectangular frame. These Coldfuse shades from Oakley have all of the function and durability of the brand with a classic square lens look. They are also available in 11 different lens and frame colors. 

The Chainlink sunglasses from Oakley sport their popular design and durability. They are lightweight, they are comfortable and they look so good. These are the perfect pair to wear whether you are fishing, hunting, playing ball or just relaxing by the pool. You will love the two colors they come in and may want to purchase both.

What are the Most Classic Looking Sunglasses for Men?

Maybe you are looking for shades that have a classic, retro or vintage vibe to them. There are a lot of options out there from reputable brands such as Ray-Ban and Oliver Peoples that will look great and get the job done. If you are going to invest in a pair of new shades then they should speak to your specific and unique personal style.

The Aviator style sunglasses from Ray-Ban are the most iconic sunglasses on the planet. Everyone knows the name Aviator and you can see this style on the face of celebs and athletes alike. You can wear these shades with a formal outfit and casual attire as well as just lounging on the beach.

The Clifton style sunglasses from Oliver Peoples have been worn on red carpets at awards shows by the biggest names in fashion and entertainment. These shades are a classic look for the guy that cares about his style and his appearance. Buying a pair of these means you are interested in upping your fashion game to the next level. 

Tom Ford is a big name in fashion. These sunglasses are proof as to why that is. The wide, black frames and tinted lenses look like the kind of shades that James Dean would have worn. They are beautifully made and are a great match for a shirt and tie or casual suit. These are the kind of glasses you will wear every day, year-round. You can even pair these shades with your jacket or coat and your boots or sneakers.

