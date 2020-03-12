Men’s Spring Fashion 2020: 25 Style Essentials

With the weather warming up that means that there are more options for guys to wear. If you are looking at your or your guy’s wardrobe and see some holes that need to be filled, use this guide to improve any existing wardrobe. These are the 25 style essentials for men this spring.
There is a reason these wayfarer sunglasses from sunglasses juggernaut Ray-Ban are a perennial number one bestseller in men’s fashion. They are incredibly fashionable and they pair well with any outfit you could possibly wear from as formal as a suit and tie, to board shorts and flip-flops. If you are going to invest in shades or buy a pair for the guy in your life you should probably invest in a pair with the reputation that Ray-Ban has.
These Ray-Bans have non-polarized lenses that are 100% UV proof. The frame is made from lightweight yet strong nylon construction so they are as durable as they are fashionable. One of the many great things about these shades is the number of lens sizes and colors that they come in. There are 52mm, 55mm, 58mm lens sizes as well as 35 different color schemes to choose from.
Having a lightweight jacket like this Iconic Member’s Only Racer Jacket is the perfect thing to wear in the springtime when it is a bit too chilly to go with a tee-shirt but too warm for a winter coat. This jacket is lightweight but will keep the rain and wind from getting to you. It is super stylish so you can wear it over a dressy outfit or with more casual clothes. This is a safe buy for your boyfriend or husband and a smart buy if you’re a guy that lives in an area that has chilly winters, springs, and autumns.
This jacket from iconic brand Member’s Only is made with a cotton and polyester mix which is perfect for the style, durability, and comfort. It features a standard zipper closure and has the shoulder epaulets and logo on the chest. This jacket is available in a number of different sizes and is also available in 17 different great colors.
Nike Air Force 1 is one of the most legendary sneakers that the brand has ever created. And this is a brand that is known for putting together and releasing the most dope sneakers in the world. These shoes are so clean and so crisp that you will want to wear them every day. While they are advertised as a basketball shoe, they are so much more and the perfect shoe to celebrate the arrival of spring. Getting your husband, boyfriend, son, brother, cousin or nephew these kicks will be a welcomed gift. Or, if you are a sneakerhead, buy them for yourself.
These kicks have a style and personality all their own. Made almost entirely of leather they are crazy durable and will withstand a lot of weather. While you won’t want to trudge through the mud and snow in these, they can and will take it if you get caught in a storm. The rubber soles are meant to absorb shock and keep you on your feet. They come in a bunch of sizes and 23 different colors. Buy a pair or two for yourself or the guy in your life and you/they will wear them all the time.
When it comes to fitness watches the Fitbit is the future. This watch can do so many things it is like having your phone on your wrist at all times. On top of being incredibly technical and functional these watches are super stylish as well. Their sleek and sexy design is the perfect match for any outfit and with the weather getting warmer in the spring, there are going to be more opportunities for guys to get outside and play/workout.
This watch features 15 highly intelligent modes including run, bike, swim, yoga, circuit training and more. If you are an outdoorsy guy, this is the perfect smartwatch for you. Stay connected to your day with everyday apps for weather and more and get call, text, and smartphone app notifications on your wrist. This watch is Bluetooth compatible and can measure your heart rate, calories burned and has a ton of other features. You can buy this watch in four different colors and also in the Special Edition.
Levi’s brand makes some of the most comfortable and fashionable jeans in the world. They have been doing it since the mid-1800s so their track record is not only long but it is legendary. These 514 jeans from Levi’s brand are a perfect fit and a great choice to help ring in the spring season. There is no greater feeling than sliding on the right pair of jeans and knowing you look fantastic. These jeans would be complemented by a great hoodie and the right pair of kicks.
The great thing about these jeans is that they are made with cotton and elastane which is a stretchy material that gives you a little bit more room to move. If you are the kind of guy that has a hard time finding the right fit in your denim then these are going to be the best pair of jeans you have ever owned. These jeans are listed as straight fit which is classic-fitting denim that has a straight leg and ample room for your kicks at the cuff. These jeans come in the featured “Birdman” color as well as 34 other great colors.
One of the best things about Springtime is that it is officially hoodie weather. You can finally go outside while wearing a hoodie and jeans and some fresh kicks and you don’t need a jacket to layer on top of it. This Carhartt zip-up hoodie is the perfect hoodie to celebrate the start of Spring. Carhartt is well-known for making some of the most durable clothing in the world and this hoodie is no different. It will keep you warm when it gets a bit chilly or later in the day when the sun goes down and is light enough that is won’t make you sweat when it gets a bit warmer.
The polyester-cotton blend is a great combo for durability and comfort. This is a midweight hoodie so it is the perfect thickness for the warmer spring weather. If it gets too cold you can layer this hoodie with a light jacket and if it gets too warm you can wear it half zipped or open. It features a heavy brass zipper and drawcords so you can adjust the fit of the hood. It comes in a number of sizes and two different colors including the featured color and a brown named “moss”.
These leather boots from Cole Haan are a Chelsea boot with a bit of a twist. While the traditional Chelsea boot is a slip-on, these boots are lace-up which gives the boot more depth and dimension. These are absolutely sexy and crazy stylish and perfect for the guy that desperately needs a new pair of boots that can go from formal to casual in an instant. They are durable enough to handle winter weather but they are more appropriate for spring through fall.
The detailing on these leather boots is extraordinary. They feature a latex sole which is soft enough to be comfortable and not hurt your feet, knees and back throughout the day, but also strong enough to withstand walking and even running in them. These boots are all class and if you like dressing up without having to wear wingtips or something super flashy, these are perfect. They are available in a ton of sizes and also in 3 colors.
This Hurley thermal, waffle or henley shirt depending on where you are from, is a great look for spring. It is warm enough to wear on its own and light enough so that it won’t stifle you on hotter days. This is the kind of shirt you can wear with a casual look or a business casual look but it won’t go far as a formal look, which is fine. Wear this with khakis or jeans or even shorts if the weather permits. You can also rock this shirt on a first date or hanging out with friends as it is a laid back look.
As we have discussed before, the cotton and polyester blend is a great mix of materials. The cotton makes it super comfy and the polyester makes it durable enough to wear all the time. This shirt is also very low maintenance, you can throw it in the wash with the rest of your clothes and won’t have to worry about it shrinking too much and the more you wear it the better it will fit your frame. You can buy this shirt in the featured color and in its other color black and grey.
A pair of new shades are the perfect way to celebrate that spring is finally here. These shades from sunglasses giant Oakley are a wonderful accessory for you or the guy in your life. You can wear these while working out you can wear these while running or hitting the beach. They are high fashion enough for you to wear with a shirt and tie and casual enough for you to rock shorts, sandals, and a tee. These are the perfect shades for the guy that needs a pair of sunglasses for anything.
These shades are polycarbonate and feature Oakley’s 100% UV protection which will keep your eyes protected against UV rays and harmful blue light. Their High Definition Optics mean that these shades will make the world around you seem clearer and crisper. The stress-resistant frames are tough and durable where other frames would crack or break these will stand the test of time. These shades come with a micro bag to protect and clean them when they aren’t on your face. If you dig the shades in the featured color you should also consider buying a pair in one or two of the other 7 colors.
Dockers are the premier name in khakis. If you hear the word khakis or are shopping for the khaki pant you should be looking into Dockers first because of their popularity and because of their track record. With the spring season hitting it is also time for brighter, lighter clothing to start making an appearance and there is no better way for you to represent the lighter side of your wardrobe than with a great pair of khakis. These khakis pair equally as well with boots as they do with sneakers and you can wear anything from a tee to a long sleeve shirt with them.
The cotton and elastane mix is hugely popular because of the comfort and fit of the mixed materials. The cotton makes the pants soft and comfortable while the elastane makes them stretch in the legs and waist. If you are the guy that has trouble finding a pair of pants that fit correctly then I highly recommend looking into the new “stretch” pants. They work for guys that don’t fit perfectly into traditional sizes and they give you a little bit more room to move around in. If you like the featured color khakis then you should also check out the other 17 colors that they come in. Buying multiple pairs is also a good idea to help build your wardrobe in time for spring.
Kenneth Cole is a premier name in men’s fashion and their Reaction line is absolutely amazing. They make everything from underwear to suits to these amazing shoulder or laptop bags. This is the kind of bag that you always have on you. If you are at the gym it is probably sitting in your passenger seat with your gear in it. If you work at an office then you know that having one of these bags fr your papers, laptop, and cell phone is a clutch move. This bag will slide into your life perfectly and you will fall in love the second you get your stuff in it.
This bag is made with the highest grain leather and features a nylon interior or lining. The leather is full-grain Columbian leather which is durable as hell and also incredibly soft and supple. The design is great, it will fit your laptop, your pens and pencils, notebooks, cell phone and other gear that you have to have on you all the time. This bag also comes with a lifetime warranty from the manufacturer so you are covered no matter what. If you dig this bag in the featured color, you will also love it in one of the other two colors, black, and cognac.
I know when you see the name Crocs you will ultimately think of the rubber shoes with holes in them. Lately, the Crocs line has expanded and they have put out some pretty cool kicks. These slip-on casual loafers are part of their everyday line and they are pretty dope. Springtime is the perfect time to try out some lighter more casual looks and these shoes fall in with the lighter and more casual style. They will pair perfectly with a great pair of khakis or jeans and you can wear nearly any top from a button-down dress shirt to a vintage tee and look your best.
These kicks are 100% synthetic which means they are durable and tough despite being a canvassy looking slip-on loafer. These aren’t your grandpa’s loafers with the penny in them and the tassels, these are a loafer for the 21st century. They are great for a guy that needs a quick pair of kicks he can just slide on before he leaves the house and they are sturdy like a sneaker so you won’t feel like you are wearing slippers all day. If you dig these in the featured light tan color, then you should also snag a pair in one of the other 3 colors that they are available in.
Citizen is a premier watchmaker and they have been in the game since 1908, over 110 years of making beautiful and masculine timepieces. This EcoDrive watch from Citizen is a great looking mix of silver and blue and matches the vibe of the spring season. You can easily pair this watch with your dressier outfits like a shirt and tie or even a casual suit. You can also wear this watch to the beach or lounging by the pool. Show people that you care about your own individual style by rocking a dope watch like this.
This is a round watch with titanium features and a honeycomb design in the center. The individual pieces of this watch come together to form a really great looking timepiece. The dial window is anti-reflective and has a sapphire hue. The Eco-Drive technology is powered by light so this watch never needs a battery and has a 180-day power reserve. It is water-resistant up to 330ft and is able to swim, bathe and lounge without damaging the timepiece.
Bright colored plaids are hugely popular in the springtime. Light, bright colors are a great way to rep that you are down for spring fashion. When it comes to a plaid shirt it is easy to fall into the darker colors but if you want to stand out and show off your fashion sense then getting a couple of bright-colored plaids is the way to go. The best part is that you can pair these shirts with nearly anything. Jeans, khakis, slacks, and shorts are all in play with a shirt like this. You can also wear any kind of kicks with this shirt. White sneakers are going to be a go-to in this shirt, but so are boots of any color and slip-on sneakers or loafers
The cotton and elastane mix is spreading like wildfire through the men’s fashion world. Guys really love the way the cotton and elastane mix fits and the fact that the clothing seems to move around the way that you do. This shirt is high fashion without having to pau high fashion prices. This shirt features a curved hem and is incredibly low maintenance. Throw it in the wash with your clothes and it will come out wrinkle-free and ready to roll. This shirt is a standard fit with a relaxed cut to match the feel of this shirt. This shirt is available in multiple sizes and three cool colors.
The spring is the perfect time to take your new motorcycle jacket out for a spin. This jacket from Flavor is the best of both worlds. It is a hoodie with a leather jacket on top. You could wear this in any kind of setting. A shirt and tie underneath this jacket will look great and complement the outfit well. You can dress it down a bit with jeans and some sneakers with a long sleeve, tee, or thermal underneath. This is the jacket you will find yourself wanting to wear every single day.
The exterior of the jacket is made with 100% leather, the lining is 100% polyester and the fill between the jacket and the lining is made with 100% cotton. It is great for the chillier spring days and perfect for the warmer days. You can take the hood off and the hoodie lining to rock just the jacket and if you want to layer with a different hoodie then you have that freedom. It has two hand warming pockets and a stand-up collar for the times you go without the hood. This jacket is available in a number of sizes and in four different colors.
If you are more into the vintage or retro look then there is a great pair of jeans that will slide into your wardrobe perfectly. These dope jeans from Lucky Brand are going to become your new favorite pair of denim jeans. They will pair well with dress clothes or casual clothes. You can rock these on your camping trip or to a friend’s party. No matter the situation you have the best jeans for it. Your shoe collection is going to thank you because these jeans go with all of your kicks, except those flip-flops you wear to the beach.
Like most jeans, these are made with mostly cotton. They also have a bit of polyester in them for durability and strength and also have some spandex in them which follows with the new trend in men’s pants, they stretch in all the right places. These will fit better in the waist and legs and inseam more so than any other jeans you have ever owned. They are low maintenance and are washable in the wash with your normal clothes. These jeans are available in 5 colors and a ton of sizes, but remember they do stretch so if you have to were a slightly different size it’s all good.
When the season change from winter to spring things can get a bit messy out there. These boots were made to handle a little mud and water and melting snow. Timberland is the biggest name in boots worldwide and for good reason. These boots are as fashionable as they are durable and tough. They will pair well with your favorite jeans, your best khakis and even make a decent pair of boots to wear with a formal outfit as long as the pants match. These boots will be your new favorite spring shoes for sure.
These boots are 100% durable and tough leather with the exception being the soles which are rubber. They will keep you on your feet even if it gets wet and icy out there. They are a 6″ boot which is where they measure from arch to ankle. They have a bit of a lifted heel so you will be noticeably taller in these, but who doesn’t want to be a bit taller? These are great boots to wear in the woods camping or hiking or in the street walking into work or going to a dance party. They are available in a ton of sizes and they come in three different colors.
With the weather changing from winter to spring weather, there are going to be more opportunities for you to get outside when you aren’t working. They are so hot that you might need sunglasses to look at them. These Union Bay Cargo Pants are the perfect companion to head into the woods and set up your tent. They make for a great work pant if you are the kind of guy that works with his hands, tools or is just on his feet all day. They pair well with boots, sneakers or even loafers of any kind. You are going to love these pants for how practical, comfortable and fashionable they are.
These pants are 100% cotton, they are comfy and durable and will put in the same amount of work that you do. You will want to wear these slick pants any and every day that you can. The pants feature the classic side pockets and a belted waist. They are easy to clean and maintain so you can just toss them in the wash and they will come out unwrinkled and ready to hit the streets or woods. They are available in a ton of regular sizes as well as Big and Tall sizes so there is a pair of pants for every guy. You can also buy these pants in 9 colors and should explore buying more than one pair, you will love them.
Puma got their start as a soccer shoe brand but they eventually blew up into an internationally known sneaker brand. They do everything from basketball to running to soccer to tennis shoes. They are great at what they do and you can see by their design quality is beautiful. These Ignite Limitless sneakers are super sexy and the perfect shoe to get out of the house and go running with. They make for a great basketball, work out or just walking down the street shoe. You are going to love these the second you slip your feet into them.
These kicks are extremely lightweight which makes them a great cross-training shoe that you can really move around in. They are 100% textile and synthetic which is how they became so lightweight. These are the kind of shoes that when you aren’t wearing them, you have them in your car or in your bag so you are ready for anything. They come in a ton of sizes and are also available in 9 other colors than the featured image.
Springtime usually means that the sun is shining and the birds are chirping. When that sun comes out and is out for longer because of the time change you want a way to keep it out of your eyes and off your head. Time to invest in a dope trucker hat from snowboarding giant Burton. This snapback trucker hat is so dope from the colors to the retro vibe. You should definitely have at least one of these hats in your arsenal, even if you aren’t typically a hat dude, this hat will make you a hat dude. It looks good forwards or backwards and can even hold your shades should you need to take them off for a date or something. This hat is also available in 22 total colors and styles so you can definitely buy more than one and have a few new looks in the arsenal.
When soring hits, so does the sunshine and the ability to get out of the house or office and work out, go for a run or play some ball. These wind pants or swishy pants from sporting juggernaut Adidas are the perfect pants to wear if you feel like hitting the gym, playing some hoops at the park with your crew, or just relaxing and going for a walk. You can rock your tees and long sleeve tees with these pants and your best pair of sneakers. They are comfortable and hell stylish too.
These pants feature a mid-rise waist, elastic cuffs and mesh lining that makes them airy, comfortable and the perfect thing to wear if you plan on being athletic. They are a classic looking pant and they should get you some serious extra attention at the park, pool or gym or wherever you wear them. These pants are available in regular sizes and also in three different colors.
Prada is one of the biggest names in fashion for a good reason. Their designs have been all over the catwalks of NYC and Milan, their brand has been on every red carpet from the Grammys to Emmys to the Oscars. The brand’s designs are legendary as you can see by these dope sunglasses. The color scheme, the lines, everything is perfect and these will definitely up your game a few levels. The spring is the perfect time to invest in a new pair of shades and these should definitely be considered.
The lenses on these shades are a bit bigger than your average sunglasses. The 65mm lens width wraps around your head to almost your temples and that is done for style’s sake as well as to protect you from the sun better. The lenses are polarized and the frames are a super lightweight metal so they will sit comfortably on your face without jostling around or feeling too heavy. The 65mm lenses come in two different colors and the 57mm lenses are available in Demi/shiny black.
While it gets warmer in the spring there are still going to be some chilly nights until summer hits. The North Face has put together a vest that will keep you warm on the colder spring nights but also will allow your body to breathe when it is warm and, well, spring-like outside. The vest is a great pairing with khakis and jeans and shorts and anything that you feel comfortable wearing. Pair the color of the vest with your kicks and you have a great looking and super stylish outfit.
The vest is made with lightweight fleece and polyester for comfort, warmth, and durability. This is a slick vest that will definitely be your ride or die when you need something to wear. The brand, The North Face boasts that this vest is perfect for any weather so you will get a lot of use out of it. You can wear it year-round. You can and should buy this vest in different colors so you have a style and color for every occasion. Luckily this vest is available in 6 colors that you are going to love.
While bags and backpacks aren’t technically part of your wardrobe they do add something to your outfit especially if they look as cool as this sling bag from KAVU. This bag is the perfect springtime companion for any guy that likes to be outdoors once the weather gets a bit nicer. Once spring hits the days get longer and so do the adventures. This bag will complement any outdoor outfit that you are wearing and will keep your gear close while also keeping your hands free.
This bag is made from lightweight polyester which means it won’t weigh you down while you are trekking through the woods. It features two main pockets to hold your bigger gear and two front pockets for smaller items like your cell phone and wallet. The ropes on this bag are super sturdy and durable while also being comfortable on your shoulders. This bag has been tested in the harshest conditions to ensure that it works properly and will stand up to whatever you can put it through. This bag comes in the featured Black Zig-Zag color scheme as well as nearly 90 other colors including Milky Way and Coyote.
When it gets warmer and the sun is in the sky longer you want to spend more time outside and sometimes you don’t have time to set up a whole outfit or plan things out you just want to get out the door and go. These slip-on loafer style sneakers are the perfect pair of kicks to throw on when you just want to feel the sun on your face and the wind on your back. They go with everything and you can wear them with sweats, jeans, khakis, shorts or pajama pants.
These shoes are synthetic which means they adjust to the way your foot sits in them and are super comfy and super durable. The last thing you want when you buy a new pair of kicks is for them to break or bust right after buying them. These kicks should last you a long time even if you wear them every day, which you can. They are a great year-round sneaker, can be worn in the summer, fall, spring, and winter with a formal outfit or casual gear. These kicks are available in a ton of sizes and also available in two different colors. Buy yourself two pairs and have a shoe for every occasion, and they will last longer.