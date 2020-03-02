11 Best White Hoodies for Men: Your Buyer’s Guide

Chances are you have a go-to hoodie in your collection that you love to wear. The great thing about adding a white hoodie to that collection is a pro move. White hoodies go with everything, they are bright and can lighten up any outfit. Buy yourself your next hoodie from our buyer’s guide.
-
1. adidas Men’s Essentials 3-Stripe Pullover HoodiePrice: $53.73Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Warm material
- Comfortable fit
- Stylish design
- White is hard to keep clean
- Sizing
- Casual only
Adidas has been at the forefront of originality when it comes to athletic gear for decades. From athletes to celebrities to the everyday guy, Adidas has been dressing guys and making them look good for a long time. This hoodie is pretty dope and is the perfect item to wear regardless of the activity. It is a great item for playing a game of pick up basketball or just walking through the park. You can wear this hoodie with jeans, khakis, and shorts and know that you’ll definitely look great.
This hoodie is made with cotton and polyester for comfort and durability. This is one of those hoodies that will last you for years if you treat it the right way. Take good care fo this low maintenance hoodie and you will have you looking your best at ballgames and the bar after work. You are going to love the way this hoodie fits and feels on you with its super soft fabric. You can also check this hoodie out in 8 other colors including a white with gold trim option.
Find more adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripe Pullover Hoodie information and reviews here.
-
2. Lacoste Mens Sport Fleece Zip Up Hooded SweatshirtPrice: $74.30Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cool design
- Warm on colder days
- Comfortable fit
- Plain
- Not formal
- Not moisture wicking
While Lacoste is a well-known tennis brand they are also known for their every day men’s clothing designs. They make a bit of everything from shoes, dress and casual, shirts, jackets and, well, white hoodies. This hoodie is a great example of their design prowess. At first glance, it may look like a typical white hoodie, but at a closer look, you can see the time and care that is put into every single stitch. That includes the gator on the top-left chest. Their signature logo that nearly everyone on the planet recognizes.
The hoodie is made up of a number of different fabrics. Rib: 97% Cotton, 3% Elastane; Hood Lining: 100% Cotton; Shell: 83% Cotton, 17% Polyester. ost hoodies are either slim-fitting or relaxed fits but this hoodie is a regular fit hoodie that is perfect for any casual event. You can layer this hoodie with a light jacket should the weather call for it. If you dig the white hoodie and are in the market for multiple additions to your wardrobe this hoodie comes in a ton of colors that are easy to wear with anything.
Find more Lacoste Mens Sport Fleece Zip Up Hooded Sweatshirt information and reviews here.
-
3. Nike Sportswear Club Pullover HoodiePrice: $54.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Classic look
- Warm interior
- Stylish design
- Simple
- Baggy
- Hard to keep clean
You can’t have a list full of the dopest hoodies without a dope Nike hoodie. This gorgeous yet simple hoodie is going to slide into your collection quite nicely. It will pair well with everything from your favorite pair of ripped jeans to your best khakis. That is the great thing about white hoodies, they go with almost everything. You can even wear this item over your shirt and tie on your way into work.
The hoodie is made up of two different fabrics throughout. Body: 80-82% cotton/18-20% polyester. Hood lining: 100% cotton. The reason for this design is for ultimate comfort and breathability. This hoodie will keep you warm without making you overheat or sweat. You can ball out in this hoodie with your pick-up basketball crew or can just relax at the bar with your boys during happy hour. This pullover hoodie is fleece lined and has a huge pouch pocket to hold your phone and wallet with ease.
Find more Nike Sportswear Club Pullover Hoodie information and reviews here.
-
4. PUMA Men’s Evostripe HoodyPrice: $40.56Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Good looking hoodie
- Comfortable design
- Sweat wicking material
- Not 100% white
- Lightweight
- Sizing
Puma is one of the most recognizable shoe brands in the world. But did you know that they also make some of the most comfortable athletic gear worn by professional athletes across all sports? The proof is in the pudding and the pudding is this super dope hoodie. While this hoodie isn’t 100% white it is white enough to make the list of best white hoodies for men. The black on the sleeves is just enough color to break up the white and make it a truly cool look.
The breakdown of what materials make this hoodie up is 78% Cotton, 18% Polyester, 4% Elastane. The cotton is for softness and comfort. The polyester is used for durability and versatility and the elastane is in the mix to stretch and allow you to move while wearing this piece. Dry cell technology uses highly functional materials to draw sweat away from your skin and help keep you dry comfortable during exercise. If you like this hoodie in white then you should check it out in the other colors that it comes in.
Find more PUMA Men's Evostripe Hoody information and reviews here.
-
5. Champion LIFE Men’s Reverse Weave Po Hood-Oversized Flock ScriptPrice: $49.32Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Warm design
- Cozy and comfy
- Stretchy materials
- Minimal colors
- Shrink warning
- Bulky not form fitting
The Champion brand is known for their comfy, cozy clothing. They make a ton fo great sweatpants and sweatshirts to keep you relaxed and comfortable no matter what you get into. They are an athletic gear brand that really truly cares about your comfort. Their brand has evolved a lot over the years from the classic elastic ankle sweat pants to these truly cool and functional sweatshirts. Instead of just putting out the same gear year after year they changed to fit with the times and constantly evolving landscape.
This pullover hoodie is made with cotton and polyester which gives it its durability, comfort, and softness. This hoodie is great for working out or just chilling around the house watching football. The ribbed panels on the side and back give you a greater range of motion should you want to wear this while backpacking through the woods or doing anything else highly active. If you love the look of the white hoodie you are going to love the look of the other colors too
Find more Champion LIFE Men's Reverse Weave Po Hoodie information and reviews here.
-
6. Riot Society Men’s Graphic Hoodie Hooded SweatshirtPrice: $55.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cool design
- Warm fabric
- Comfortable fit
- Not for formal events
- Slight shrink warning
- NASA design in only white and black
Riot Society makes some seriously inventive and creative gear. While most brands print tiny logos on the corner of their shirts, hats, and hoodies, this brand takes cool ideas and prints giant logos on the front of their clothing. This white hoodie is anything but plain. IT features the American flag and NASA logo for a fresh look that I am sure you will find yourself reaching for everything there is a chill in the air.
This super comfy hoodie is made with 50% polyester and 50% cotton. The mix of the two fabrics is a great blend that will give you extra comfort and warmth while not being overly heavy or overly lightweight. You can wear this hoodie to any casual event or scene and know that you are looking your best. IF it gets a bit too cold for just the hoodie you can add a lightweight jacket on top, in nearly any color, and will stay warm even when the mercury hits the bottom of the thermometer. There are a bunch of different designs and a couple more in white to bolster your growing wardrobe.
Find more Riot Society Men's Graphic Hoodie Hooded Sweatshirt information and reviews here.
-
7. Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Long Sleeve Graphic Jersey HoodiePrice: $94.56Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Classic fit design
- Stylish logo and sleeves
- Comfortable fit
- Limited colors
- Sizing
- Casual only
Polo Ralph Lauren is a brand that originally got its start as a Polo brand for guys that played the game. They quickly evolved into a brand that made clothing for every occasion. They make some of the best looking and most comfortable formal and casual wear in the men’s fashion game. This hoodie is a great option for casual and business casual events and goes great with your best pair of khakis and sandals or flip flops. You can wear this hoodie anywhere from the bar to the beach and look cool as hell while wearing it.
While this 100% cotton hoodie isn’t bright white it is off white and therefore deserves to be on the list. The hoodie is a classic fit hoodie so it should sit well on your body without compromising your movements. It’s not a great hoodie to workout in but it is a great hoodie to chill and relax in. Its got a drawstring hood and even sewn hem that will fit you like a glove. This is a great looking hoodie and also comes in blue and grey.
Find more Polo Ralph Lauren Long Sleeve Graphic Jersey Hoodie information and reviews here.
-
8. Under Armour Men’s Pursuit Btb Full Zip HoodyPrice: $66.05Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stretch material
- Breathable design
- Comfortable fit
- Casual only
- Slimmer fit
- Limited color options
If you are looking for more of a technical hoodie, something you can wear to work out or play some ball in, then Under Armour has put together the perfect hoodie for you. This hoodie is more of a form-fitting hoodie for a better fit when you are working out and getting a good sweat going. This is a great looking hoodie and if you aren’t the gym rat or work out aficionado then no worries, this hoodie wasn’t only built for speed, it was built for style too. This would look great with shorts or pants of any kind so try some looks out and see what you think.
The cotton and polyester blend is the perfect mix for a casual OR workout hoodie. This hoodie will not overheat you, won’t make you sweat too much and won’t keep you from moving freely. This hoodie actually absorbs sweat and is stretchy enough to let you move around all you want. You could run a 10k in this hoodie and be comfortable through every single step. The best news yet, this hoodie is available in classic white as well as four other colors, so if you work out five days a week, there is a color for every single session!
Find more Under Armour Men's Pursuit Btb Full Zip Hoody information and reviews here.
-
9. Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Adaptive Hoodie SweatshirtPrice: $95.04Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Trusted brand
- Cool look
- Comfortable
- Heavier design
- Sizing
- High maintenance
This Tommy Hilfiger hoodie is so dope you are going to want to wear it all the time. The red and blue really help the white stand out without being overly obnoxious or too bright, which can be an issue with an all-white hoodie. This is one of the rare instances where you can wear a hoodie with a business casual outfit. The right khakis and loafers or driving shoes will really set this outfit off and you’ll love how it feels as well as looks in whatever you decide to pair it with.
The hoodie itself is made with a cotton and polyester blend which once again helps with breathability, durability, versatility, and comfort. The cotton is soft on the skin while the polyester will help with the wind and rain. If you were to wear this hoodie with your workout gear you could rest assured that you won’t overheat or sweat too much. What is also amazing about this hoodie is that it was designed for your everyday man as well as for people with disabilities. Easy to get on and take off this is a great choice no matter your situation. The magnetic zipper makes it easy to zip with one hand and it also comes in a ton of other colors so you can stock up and buy a few of them to thicken your wardrobe.
Find more Tommy Hilfiger Men's Adaptive Hoodie Sweatshirt information and reviews here.
-
10. Burton Men’s Estevan Pullover Hoodie SweatshirtPrice: $47.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish look
- Unique design
- Comfortable materials
- Baggy
- No moisture wicking
- Sizing
If you’re looking for cool and want something that is going to help you stand out amongst the rest of the guys in the crowd then there is a brand that will definitely help you get that done. Burton makes a lot of incredibly cool designs and this hoodie is without a doubt one of them. There are a lot of white hoodies out there that are simple, plain white hoodies but this one from snowboarding brand Burton is not on that list. The hoodie is more of an off white with a black Burton logo and patched Burton tag on the left chest.
This polyester and cotton blend Burton hoodie is the perfect hoodie to wear while carving down the mountain on the warmer winter days. Perfect for a beer with the boys or for a casual first date with that special someone. The hoodie comes in a regular fit which is a great laid back look for all guys. If it gets super cold you can always layer this hoodie with a Burton winter jacket and rock a complete look. This hoodie comes in the featured off white and three other baller colors that you are going to love. Grab two or three to build your collection the right way.
Find more Burton Men's Estevan Pullover Hoodie Sweatshirt information and reviews here.
-
11. Lacoste Men’s Long Sleeve Graphic Croc HoodiePrice: $111.11Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish design
- Comfortable material
- Durable exterior
- Not a formal hoodie
- Baggy
- Sizing
Not every white hoodie looks alike, in fact, there are some serious designs configurations that can make a plain white hoodie super cool. This Lacoste hoodie has a major design change to the classic white hoodie. The giant gator on the front pays homage to its classic logo. One of the most recognizable logos on the planet. This is a gorgeous hoodie and will warrant some serious compliments no matter where you should decide to wear it. This is a great looking hoodie that will pair well with your favorite jeans and a clean, crisp pair of white kicks.
This hoodie is a cotton and polyester mix that gives you the softness and comfort of cotton and the durability and resilience of polyester. You will love the way the interior of this hoodie feels on your skin while also loving how tough and versatile the shell is. You can wear this hoodie in the winter, spring, summer, and fall. It will keep you warm when it snows and keep the wind and rain off of your back should the weather turn on you. Throw on some khakis and slip-on sneakers for a more formal look and hit the ground running.
Find more Lacoste Men's Long Sleeve Graphic Croc Hoodie information and reviews here.
Pro Tips:
White hoodies are pretty easy to pair. Khakis and jeans are going to be your best friend but you can also pair with shorts of any kind. If you are an athletic guy and wear your hoodie for a workout then feel free to wear athletic shorts. Cargo shorts are good if you're doing something on the beach or maybe going to a BBQ. You could even wear some linen pants for a great matching white on white outfit. If you are having an issue picking out shoes then go with the classic white sneakers and match with the top.
When Plain White Hoodies Won't Do the Trick.
Plain white hoodies can be a bit, too white, but there is an alternative to the plain old white hoodie. Try something off-white to take the brightness down a bit. The off-white will still go with jeans and khakis and white kicks without washing you out.
If you think all-white is too white, then try something with a bit of color on the hem or cuffs or both. This dope hoodie from Tommy Hilfiger will definitely do the trick to break up the monotony of all white and you won't have to sacrifice the white base.
Getting a white hoodie with some graphics on it will also help break up the brightness of the white. This hoodie from Lacoste is a great option. The green alligator and Lacoste logo will definitely keep from washing out your natural tone and mix well with khakis or jeans.
See Also:
- 21 Best Designer Hoodies for Men
- 101 Best Gifts for Young Men in Their 20s
- 17 Best White Shoes for Men: Sneakers to Dress Shoes
- 23 Best Khakis for Men: The Ultimate List
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.