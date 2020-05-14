17 Best Petite Summer Dresses for 2020

Finding a petite summer dress when you have a small frame can be astonishingly hard. I’m busty and five-foot-nothing so I know the struggle of mile-long maxi dresses and waists lines not even close to my waist. But don’t stress, we’ve collected the most adorable summer dresses for petite frames.
I’ve added some nail polish pairings because summer nails can really bring a look together.
You’ll turn heads with this Floral Midi Dress by Ralph Lauren with its buttoned-up high neckline offset by scalloped ruffled accents along the hem and sleeves.
The contrast of the loose ruffles crisp collar and the lush green print sets this dress apart from the crowd. It can be casual enough for shopping or dressed up for garden parties or other summertime events.
I’d pair this with a soft nail color like OPI’s Verde Nice to Meet You.
This beautiful Bloom Away maxi dress from Nic + Zoe has a breezy silhouette perfect for bright summer days. I love that the spaghetti straps are adjustable so you can raise or lower it to accommodate different torso shapes and adjust the overall length.
It would pair beautifully with Londontown Lakur’s Amalfi Love to really make those periwinkle details pop.
If you love a vintage look, you’ll swoon over this Polka Dot Swing Dress by Artka Design. It features torso ruching (which was popular at New York Fashion Week) and a flowing A-line skirt.
This is the kind of look that can be completely casual or dressed up. It runs small so make sure to take a good look at the measurements in the description.
Coca-Cola Red nail polish by OPI would give this a true pin-up model vibe.
Go all-out feminine with this Pink Plaid Petite Sundress by Eliza J. The bow-style ruching on the bodice is on-trend with the focus on accentuated bra shapes at New York Fashion Week.
Given that this is mainly cotton, this isn’t especially stretchy so if you’re between sizes you’ll want to order up.
This khaki-colored Linen Halter Dress by 28 Palms may seem a little plain but it fits perfectly with New York Fashion Week’s trend of safari tones and sure to align you with those in the fashionable know this year.
The linen fabric is breathable and cool for hot summer days and the sash tie in the back both looks stunning but also allows for you to adjust the length of the straps.
Pair this with the shade Paradise Isle by Ella + Mila Nail Polish for a true jungle trek look.
Stand out in a crowd with this Betsey Johnson Petite Wrap Dress with it’s cute floral and bug pattern. I love the contrast of the classy cream color and feminine ruffles with the insect print.
The fabric has a lovely, breezy flow to it that’s comfortable in the heat. Pair this with OPI’s Taupe-Less Beach nail polish for a complete look.
You can’t go wrong with a little black dress and this Petite Sheath Dress by Calvin Klein.
The simple design of the body, tennis dress shoulders, and ruffled collar breathe a summer-at-the-country-club energy into the classic black dress. It’s comfortable and the fabric has some stretch to it for a better, more flattering fit.
This dress looks incomplete without a tropical drink. This Fit and Flare Jersey Dress by Adrianna Papell is a lovely summer coral tone with a flirty hemline that’s higher in the front.
I love the ruching on the waist on the side and back, a style that was heavily featured at NYFW.
This Calvin Klein Petite V-Neck Dress has a gorgeous floral print that can be dressed up or down.
The tie waist helps you control your silhouette and the dramatic V-neckline sets it apart from typical sundresses.
For those who love a little bling, pair this with KBShimmer’s Lover’s Coral, a pinky coral nail polish shade with a stunning pearlescent sheen.
For something sexy and fun, check out Eytino’s Tassel Tank Dress. It’s a comfortable, breathable cotton tank dress with a flirty hem of knotted tassels made from the dress fabric.
It strikes a nice balance with a plain tank dress on top and a flashy hem that’s curved to be slightly shorter in the front and back and longer on the sides. The dress runs true to size and comes in a range of colors including blue, red, and black.
For summer nails with a nautical look, pair this blue dress with Cirque Color’s Carpe Diem white nail polish.
When the dress code is above casual, break out this Floral Lace Dress by Gabby Skye. It’s elevated enough to fit in at weddings or work events but while still being comfortable and flowing.
The belted waist allows you to adjust the silhouette and the lace layer dips down slightly below the main shift for an eye-catching hemline.
Pair this with the nail polish shade Cocktail Bling by Essie for a refined and trendy look.
When you just want something you can throw on, be comfy, and still look hot–the t-shirt dress is where to be. This Floral T-Shirt Dress by MSK is comfortable and flattering with a fun summery wildflower print.
Plus it’s machine washable and made in America, both a huge plus. I’d pair this with KBShimmer’s The Tide is Right. I got a media sample of their Beach Break collection and this ocean-blue multichrome is one of my favorites of the set.
Feel flouncy with this Ruffle Chiffon Dress by Robbie Bee. The sweet wildflower print is accented by ruffles all down the front of the sleeveless dress with a ribbon corset back so you can adjust the fit to your liking.
I like that it’s a pull-on dress so you don’t have to mess with zippers and that it’s machine washable. Pair this a berry-colored nail polish like Karma Organics’s Farmer’s Market Berries.
If you’re looking for something for late spring to early summer, try one this Petite Sleeveless Dress by Jessica Howard. It combines a classy boat neck with a flattering fit and flare style for a dress perfect for weddings, graduations, church services, and fancy brunches.
It’s lined so you don’t need to worry about it being see-through and I love the invisible zipper.
Embrace the beauty of a clear, summer blue sky with this V-Neck Wrap Dress from Tahari by Arthur S Levine. The sash breaks up this classic V-Neck design and makes it easy to dress up or down.
For a little bling to compliment this gorgeous blue, pair it with Essie’s Good as Gold one of the best gold nail polish shades you can find.
This London Times Tie Waist Sheath Dress is perfect for a summer wedding or standing out in a flourishing summer garden.
I love the ruffled hem and wide belt tie. Do keep in mind that this dress tends to run small so be sure to check the measurement chart and order up as needed.
Showing a little skin is back in this year and so is this Fit and Flare Dress with cutouts at the waist. The above the knee A-line is fun and flowing, perfect for summer breezes.
Don’t be scared off by the cutouts if you don’t have a slim build. I’m petite and curvy and rock this dress style just fine. The dark blue dresses with white belt minimizes your waist because, with rare exceptions, your skin will be darker than the white band around the center. It’s just color theory.
If you’re still not sure about showing a little skin, check out this Shape article on how to rock cutouts.
Zoya’s Maxine is a nail polish shade that would go beautifully with this blue and white lace dress.