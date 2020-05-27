15 Skater Dresses You’ll Absolutely Love

Skater dresses look amazing on everyone. Got narrow hips? The full circle skirt will give them a lift for that hourglass figure you crave. Got wide hips? The full skirt is comfy and accentuates your rockin’ figure. If you’re on the shorter side a petite summer dress is another great option to find a skater style.
Ted Baker has elevated the typical skater with this Floral Highland V-Neck Dress. The empire waist, dramatic V-neck. and wide shoulder straps make this easy to dress up with the right jewelry.
The floral pattern is uniquely sparse and trendy with botanicals like ginko and palms which were featured at this past NYFW.
The skirt is not as wide as some skaters but still gives you that feminine whoosh when you turn.
Show off those arms and legs with this flouncy and feminine mini skater from ASTR the label in a lovely summer yellow.
You’ll love the on-trend ruching of the bust, wide waist, and flowing skirt. I’m all about these tie-on shoulder straps as an accent and so you can customize the height of your straps without them looking like a bra. Keep in mind it has a zipper closure but doesn’t have any stretch when you’re choosing your size.
I bought this cute and quirky Coffeeshop Dress by CowCow for myself and it’s one of my top favorite dresses that I own. Whenever I wear it, I constantly get stopped on the street to ask where I got it.
If you like turning heads, this dress is for you. Plus it’s comfortable as anything. The fabric has tons of stretch to it and feels sort of like bathing suit material. That gives it a clingy but forgiving look in the bust and waist that accentuates the wide, swishy, ultra-femme skirt.
It’s covered in images of coffee beans, latte art, macarons, doughnuts, cinnamon rolls, and other tasty pastries. (I’m all about food dresses.) I love that it’s machine washable and it’s held up in the wash very well. I hang to dry which takes no time at all because of the fabric.
You wouldn’t know it by the models they use, but CowCow is a very fat-positive brand with sizing from extra-small to 5X. Check out their Instagram for photos of their dresses on a range of body-types. Keep in mind that while they do have their own site, their dresses are significantly cheaper and have free shipping when bought through Amazon.
The best part is the tag because with a price like this, I can buy myself three dresses on a splurge that would normally only get me one. And they have hundreds and hundreds of quirky designs from cats to skulls to Rick & Morty to feminine flowers to holiday-themed dresses.
Turn absolutely every head in the room with this Beaded Party Dress by Leyidress. It’s perfect for formal events where you want to make a splash.
It has a flattering strapless sweetheart neckline in statin with wide and flouncy tulle skirt layers. The top is covered with a tulle layer with shoulder straps and adorned with sparkling beads and a waist-accentuating belt.
This gives you the appearance of a strapless dress and low back without having to deal with the practicalities of keeping those styles of dresses where you want them. It’s clever and more comfortable than strapless dresses.
It also comes in a variety of colors beyond the featured Champagne including Lilac, Burgundy, Light Blue, and Ivory.
This elevated skater could be right at home at a wedding or upscale garden party as well as a Saturday morning at the farmer’s market.
Minuet’s Embroidered Eyelet Dress is a sheer embroidered outer layer over a black strapless lining. A thin beaded belt accent highlights the fit and flare shape of the dress.
This Comic Strip dress by Hemet is a little something for all the comic book nerds out there. It’s sure to turn heads on the street.
It’s 2020 and any idea that we femmes don’t love comics as much as the rest is out the window. The top is quite fitted with a very full skirt for a sexy vintage silhouette.
If you’ve got a formal event coming up or just love to be the center of attention when you’re out and about, you’ll really stand out with this incredible skater-style cocktail dress from Lai Meng Five Cats.
The intricate floral embroidery and 2/3rds-length sleeves are elegant and old-world European. It’s classy, plain and simple. The skirt doesn’t look extremely full from the front beyond a lovely A-line due to the embroidery but the back of the skirt shows the pleating of the rounder skater skirt.
For something flirty and classy, check out Ted Baker’s Kinle V-Neck Dress. It has that classic fit-and-flare look of the more fitted bust and wide skirt but with a mature V-neck design and wide shoulder straps and high back.
The bright red stands out without being too flashy. It can easily be dressed up or down.
Celebrate your plant babies with this Cute Cacti dress by Queen of Cases. It’s a little shorter than some of the other skaters on here with a hint of a racer-back to show off your shoulders.
The skirt isn’t as full as some of the other skaters but it does have a swish to it when you turn. It’s made of stretchy fabric that reminds me of bathing suits. It’s fitting but very forgiving for a variety of body shapes. I love that it comes in sizes from extra-small to 5X.
If blue isn’t your color it also comes in lilac, yellow, and pink. I have several dresses in this cut and make and they’re incredibly comfortable and flattering.
For those looking for a fun dress but in a slightly more conservative look with covered shoulders, Run and Fly’s Dinosaur Skater T-Shirt Dress is exactly what you need.
This combines the best of both worlds. You get the comfort, higher neckline, and covered shoulders of t-shirt dresses and the slightly more fitted waist of a skater. It’s basically a t-shirt dress made slightly more flirty and attractive.
The retro dinosaur print is cute and the jersey cotton fabric has a bit of stretch for a comfortable fit.
If you love anything and everything Disney, you’ll love this full-skirted Orange Bird dress.
It has a lovely retro shape to it with wide straps, ruched bust, wrapped waist, and full flowing skirts. The back panel is dark blue with an embroidered Orange Bird tucked neatly to one side. These very swishy skirts are perfect for catching the eye of anyone you pass and making small children believe you’re a Disney princess.
Disney designed Orange Bird in the late 1960’s and the cute birdy found a home in the Tiki Room.
For those with a little more edge, check out Sourpuss’ Diamonds Are Forever dress. It’s covered in traditional American-style tattoo imagery including roses, diamonds, cherries, dice, and martini glasses.
The stretchy fabric, wide skater skirt, and cap sleeves look great on all body shapes and sizes.
If you love Harry Potter, you’ll fall for this long sleeve skater by Queen of Cases. It features a print of the Maurader’s Map on comfortable, stretchy fabric.
The fabric has a bit of cling to it, which is how I like my skaters, and is machine washable.
Embrace the tropical heat of summer with this Swing Dress by Styleword–plus it has pockets! I can never resist a dress with pockets.
It has sexy spaghetti straps that are adjustable to your liking and a faux-wrap neckline. The dress flares out at the waist for an A-line that flows as you twirl. It’s a cotton-spandex blend so it has some give to it but not so much to make it slinky.
Did I mention it has pockets?
You’ll be comfortable and cool in this breathable Cherry Blossom Dress by CowCow Clothing. The Japanese sakura blossoms bring a feminine look and the graphic blocking brings the pattern into this year’s trends.
I have several dresses from CowCow in this cut and they’re about as comfy as clothing gets. CowCow dresses are made with an ultra-stretchy polyester-spandex blend that doesn’t sound like it would be breathable but it’s quite similar to a swimsuit. It fits snuggly in all the right places and has a wide, flowing skirt for that femme swish when you turn.
I love that CowCow has a wide range of sizes from extra-small to 5X. I have a petite frame, short torso, and fuller bust which makes it hard for me to find dresses that fit me but all my CowCow dresses look amazing.