15 Skater Dresses You’ll Absolutely Love

I bought this cute and quirky Coffeeshop Dress by CowCow for myself and it’s one of my top favorite dresses that I own. Whenever I wear it, I constantly get stopped on the street to ask where I got it.

If you like turning heads, this dress is for you. Plus it’s comfortable as anything. The fabric has tons of stretch to it and feels sort of like bathing suit material. That gives it a clingy but forgiving look in the bust and waist that accentuates the wide, swishy, ultra-femme skirt.

It’s covered in images of coffee beans, latte art, macarons, doughnuts, cinnamon rolls, and other tasty pastries. (I’m all about food dresses.) I love that it’s machine washable and it’s held up in the wash very well. I hang to dry which takes no time at all because of the fabric.

You wouldn’t know it by the models they use, but CowCow is a very fat-positive brand with sizing from extra-small to 5X. Check out their Instagram for photos of their dresses on a range of body-types. Keep in mind that while they do have their own site, their dresses are significantly cheaper and have free shipping when bought through Amazon.

The best part is the tag because with a price like this, I can buy myself three dresses on a splurge that would normally only get me one. And they have hundreds and hundreds of quirky designs from cats to skulls to Rick & Morty to feminine flowers to holiday-themed dresses.