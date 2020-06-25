17 Athleisure Buys That Can Pass as Office Wear

You didn’t read that wrong: it says Dress Yoga Pants. These pants from Safort are stretchy and comfortable enough for yoga but with a professional look that you can get away with in the office.

The fabric is significantly more dense than typical yoga pants so there’s no transparency. They have two faux dress pants pockets on the back and two working front pockets. They also have a looser bootleg cut that isn’t as skintight and revealing as other leggings.

It’s also simple to tailor these to the correct length for you. The pants arrive with a full 34-inch inseam but there are three-other pre-stitched hems that are only visible when turned inside out. Simply choose which length is best for you (from 34, 32, 30, and 28 inches) and cut along the marker for the perfect fit.

They come in black, grey, and navy.