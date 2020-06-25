17 Athleisure Buys That Can Pass as Office Wear

Athleisure wear is poised to become the new work clothing standard. For those working remotely in their stretchy pants, going back to slacks is torture. So what if we didn’t go back?
Activewear that can pass as business wear will help you cheat the system and look like you’re in work clothes when you’re as comfy you were back on your couch. If we all do our part, we could be burning our pantsuit collection by 2021.
You didn’t read that wrong: it says Dress Yoga Pants. These pants from Safort are stretchy and comfortable enough for yoga but with a professional look that you can get away with in the office.
The fabric is significantly more dense than typical yoga pants so there’s no transparency. They have two faux dress pants pockets on the back and two working front pockets. They also have a looser bootleg cut that isn’t as skintight and revealing as other leggings.
It’s also simple to tailor these to the correct length for you. The pants arrive with a full 34-inch inseam but there are three-other pre-stitched hems that are only visible when turned inside out. Simply choose which length is best for you (from 34, 32, 30, and 28 inches) and cut along the marker for the perfect fit.
They come in black, grey, and navy.
The 2019 Golf Jackpot Pant by Puma is my top pick for men’s athletic gear turned office wear. They look great, feel great, and you’d be hard-pressed to tell them apart from dress slacks.
There are reviews of these pants that praise their performance on the golf course, but the overwhelming majority of reviews are folks who are wearing them into the office and getting away with pants that are significantly more comfortable than their coworkers. That’s a triumph.
The Golf Jackpot Pant uses dryCELL technology to wick moisture away, keeping you cool and comfortable even in warm weather. It’s a performance fit so it’s a little more professional than a slim fit which also gives you more space for ease of movement. It has belt loops but also an elastic waistband with silicone gripper to keep your tucked-in shirt in place.
They come in all the office standards: White Pepper (khaki), Antique Bronze, Bright White, Quarry (grey), Peacoat (navy), and the popular Puma Black. You won’t want to wear anything else.
Thinks Link Pants by Under Armour are built as activewear but pass easily as office slacks. Despite the straight-laced preppy look, they have four-way stretch for couch-worthy comfort and moisture-wicking technology to keep you feeling cool. The material is lightweight and gloriously matte, unlike the metallic shine that some performance clothing has which gives them away as activewear.
This isn’t a jegging situation–they may be stretchy and comfortable like leggings but they have a working fly, real pockets, and a straight leg cut. There are some misleading photos in the listing that show leggings at the very bottom and I have no idea why.
The waistband has a hidden inner elastic which is adjustable so you can get the perfect fit. In my experience with Under Armour, they do tend to run small so keep that in mind when ordering.
Columbia is one of my favorite activewear brands so I’m wild about these Freezer III Active Dresses. They made with Columbia’s Omni-Freeze and Omni-Wick technology which keep you feeling cool and dry no matter your level of activity. The fabric also provides UPF 50 sun protection.
All in a mid-length four-way-stretch dress that’s cute enough to wear to the office. Throw a cute shrug or cardigan over this and no one would ever know it’s meant for an active day under the sun.
They’re available in a huge range of colors and patterns as well as in plus sizes and standard sizes.
You would never be able to tell from this picture that this ClimaLite Golf Polo wasn’t designed for strictly office settings. It’s simple and doesn’t look like it’s made out of mesh, like many performance polos.
The Adidas shirt is soft and lightweight with moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool even on warm days. It comes in a wide range of colors from subtle to bright.
These Yoga Slacks by Big Elephant are yoga leggings disguised as work pants. Genius.
They’re stretchy pull-on pants with a faux button closure at the waist, belt loops, faux back pockets, and real front pockets with button accents. It’s made with 90 percent breathable cotton with 10 percent poly-spandex which allows for comfortable four-way-stretch.
The straight leg cut is slightly more modest than typical leggings. They seem to run a little small so it’s worth double-checking your measurements against their chart when ordering.
These slacks come in black and grey.
Throw a cardigan, duster, or jacket over this Yoga Blouse and no one will never know it’s as stretchy and comfortable as it really is. This is super soft and you’ll never want to talk it off.
The breathable tank top has a classy keyhole necklace and a slightly racier triangle back which may need that cardigan depending on your office dress code. The shirt comes in seven different colors.
This Dry Fit Golf Shirt by Three Sixty Six has a classic polo shirt work cut just sleeker and significantly more comfortable. If you stuck this under a sports coat, no one would ever know that it’s meant for playing an actual sport.
The four-way-stretch fabric is made with cooling and moisture-wicking technology so you never feel overheated and is also anti-bacterial to help prevent odors. The collar has hidden buttons for an even more elegant cut. It comes in several colors but most of them are heather, which isn’t very office-y.
PGA Tour’s Golf Pant With Expandable Waistband are everything you want work pants to be: four-way-stretch, moisture-wicking, machine-washable, non-iron, and you can make the waist a little bigger if you need to.
Nothing about them says that they’re the type of pants that would have UV protection built into the fabric–but they do. They look just like office slacks complete with crisp creases, button-closure back pocket, and belt loops.
You can get these in a huge range of sizes and in colors from black to grey to khaki to white.
Nautica’s Classic Polo Dresses are perfect for a day on the tennis court, lounging on the porch, or sitting at your desk with your boss not realizing how comfortable you are.
Most activewear is either 100 percent or nearly 100 percent synthetic fabrics like polyester or spandex, but this dress stands out as being 96 percent cotton with a smidge of elastane to give the fabric the comfort of some good stretch.
It’s soft, breathable, and lightweight. The dresses come in True Black, Navy Seas, Rouge Pink, Grey Heather, Bright White, and Aloha Pink.
The 2019 Golf Ultimate Classic Pant from Adidas provides comfort and confidence. They have a business casual look to them but with the benefit of four-way stretch and moisture-wicking technology.
The pants are truly flexible for ease of moment on and off the golf course. They’re also very lightweight and perfect for people who tend to feel warm. It features an elastic waistband with silicone gripper tape which helps keep the pants in place as well as keep your tucked in shirt looking pristine.
They come in eight different colors including Raw Gold, Black, Collegiate Navy, the featured Grey, and a bold Trace Royal Blue.
These Hanes Cool Dri Performance Polos are a good option for those who need to look really professional without succumbing to the scratchy uncomfortable torture of normal office clothes.
They have all the look of a dressy polo shirt but with cooling, moisture-wicking technology to keep you from feeling sweaty and overheated. The polos come in seven different colors–one for every day of the week.
These Full-Length Golf Pants by Adidas can easily pass for khakis in your office. They’re classic, sleek, plain, and hold a nice crease.
You’ll look professional while loving that the four-way-stretchy comfort. The front pockets are real and the slim fit is flattering. Do keep in mind that you may need to hem them if you’re on the petite side.
Stay cool and comfortable in the office with this Under Armour Playoff 2.0 Golf Polo. It has four-way-stretch polyester with moisture-wicking technology to keep you feeling dry on the golf course and under the office lights.
With the classic polo cut and unobtrusive stripes, you’ll fly under the radar of your dress code. It’s lightweight and has UPF 30 protection from UV rays. It comes in a wide range of colors and patterns. Some are more office-friendly than others.
This simple t-shirt style Yoga Top by RBX is plain and inoffensive enough to slip under most office radar. The back has some woven cutouts but not more than some blouses on the trendier side of things.
It’s breathable, available in plus sizes, and also comes in grey.
This Flex Slim Golf Pants from Nike may look like your standard office wear khakis but they’re not. These golf pants have a surprising amount of stretch designed to give you the freedom of motions your golf game requires.
This also includes an elastic waistband for extra comfort. Keep in mind these are slim fit so they’re a tighter cut than a more classic golf pant. Tey’re also available in black and navy blue.
This summery Golf & Tennis Dress by Savalino is a cute choice for the country club or your desk. It’s stretchy and comfortable enough for something as active as tennis but has a classic preppy look to it that you could slip into your office without people being the wiser. It’s marketed as a dress you could wear for sport as well as to a classy high tea.
The fabric is very breathable and has moisture-wicking technology that removes sweat and dries quickly. Plus the Swarovski crystal accents on the chest should dissuade anyone from thinking this is workout gear.