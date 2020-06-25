Best Men’s Bamboo Clothing: 20 Style Essentials

Summertime is the best time to invest in lighter, loose-fitting clothing. The bamboo clothing revolution is here and it has serious staying power. With super-fashionable styles and comfortable fits, bamboo clothing options will be a welcomed addition to your wardrobe. This is the best in bamboo clothing for men, your style essentials.
Bamboo clothing goes all the way back to the 1860s, but recently the production behind the bamboo clothing revolution has really increased. While it was just an idea in the 1860s clothing manufacturers are really starting to get behind the idea of clothing being made from bamboo. The outcome or finished product provides a lightweight, super-comfy design that is incredibly stylish and has the breathability to be worn all summer long. With more and more bamboo clothing companies springing up every day, there should be no shortage of fashionable ideas for you to add to your closet.
The Ommo brand is based out of Boulder, Colorado and they have quite the knack for creating stylish bamboo clothing options for men. This tee shirt has the look of your typical shirt but is made from 70% viscose from organic bamboo and 30% organic cotton. So not only is this shirt eco-friendly, it is light enough that you can wear to the beach on a hot summer day and won’t overheat or get too sweaty. The brand makes this shirt in 16 available colors so there are plenty to choose from.
The silky and smooth bamboo material makes for an awesome pair of boxer briefs. While I am sure that the first bamboo clothing designers in the late 1800s didn’t have lightweight and comfortable boxer briefs in mind when they began their journey, they would be pleased with the finished product. The fit of these boxers is similar to your typical boxer briefs, but the feel is something completely different. The briefs will feel silky and soft against your skin and will provide you with breathability that traditional boxers won’t.
These boxers are the perfect mix of fabrics. 95% bamboo fiber for that lightweight feel that won’t make you overheat on hot days and 5% spandex which gives the boxers that awesome fit and stretch. These boxers are going to slide right into your rotation and have a really good chance at being your new favorite pair of underwear. They are available in sizes Small to Extra-Large and come in four packs of multiple colors.
No matter where you live geographically there are summer days that are incredibly warm, but when the sun goes down it can drop 30+ degrees. Be prepared for those cooler summer nights with a long sleeve bamboo shirt that is also UPF 50+. The sun can really take a lot out of you so the folks that designed this shirt took that into account when they put together an athletically friendly long sleeve shirt like this. If you like to run on the beach, bike, hike, fish, or even surf, this shirt will be the perfect companion to take with you.
Let’s face it, you are going to sweat in the summer sun. Make sure you are prepared and invest in a great looking bamboo shirt that also wicks moisture and prevents the sun’s harmful rays from getting to your skin. The flatlock seamlines and tagless design prevent chafing and provide you with a smoother and lighter fit. This shirt is available in multiple sizes and comes in three great colors for summer.
Every guy needs a great pair of socks in his sock drawer and most of the time when a guy finds a pair of socks he really likes, those are the only socks he ends up buying for life. I know I am that kind of guy, I have been buying the same socks for years because when it comes to getting dressed the last thing you want to worry about is socks. If you are an ankle sock kind of guy, then these workout socks are going to be the perfect fit for you and your lifestyle.
We have already discussed in length how lightweight bamboo clothing material is. The one part of the body that traps heat and sweats the most on guys is their feet. These socks will let your feet breathe and help out with sweat and odor as well. Being that the socks are antibacterial and antimicrobial you can say good-bye to nasty foot odor when you invest in these socks. They come in 3 packs and 6 packs and are available in white and black.
Summertime brings beach days, BBQs, and of course wedding season. You will probably get invited to multiple weddings this summer and if you plan on attending any of them you are going to want to look your best. If any of those weddings are held outdoors then you are going to want a shirt that won’t make you overheat or sweat too much while toasting the bride and groom. Bamboo fibers are extremely lightweight and will allow you to breathe, especially when it gets super hot.
The shirts are listed as a slim fit, which is actually good for wearing with a blazer or sport coat. Also, a slimmer fitting shirt is made with less fabric and less fabric means less weight and heft which will assist in keeping you cool. The shirts are also wrinkle-free which is nice with such a silky and smooth material. We have all been there, you pull out the shirt you planned on wearing to a wedding or party or first date and it needs ironing, not this shirt. Pull it off the hanger and slide it on. Available in standard dress shirt sizes and in 15 different colors and patterns.
Jogger pants have become increasingly more popular in the past ten years and are one of the most purchased pants in men’s fashion. The reason joggers have become more and more popular is that they are super comfortable, easy to wear, and are stylish in a number of settings. Prior to bamboo fabric being mainstream the typical jogger pants were heavy and didn’t breathe very well. Now with bamboo cotton fabric these pants, believe it or not, have become even more comfortable.
The lightweight design is a must-have for any guy that likes to lead an athletic life or enjoys chilling out and relaxing in his free time. You can wear these pants to play ball or go for a run or you can wear them to lounge around the house and sleep in. With a drawstring closure and elastic ankles these pants are going to fit you like a glove provided you get the right size for your body. They are also available in three great colors so you can stock up and buy a couple of pairs to fill out your wardrobe.
With all of those weddings coming up in the summer, you are going to need a great looking and colorful pair of dress socks to really tie your outfit together. Why not make those socks lightweight, antibacterial, and antimicrobial? Getting a couple of pairs of bamboo socks will be the gift your give yourself that keeps on giving. Not only are these socks super cool to look at with their bright colors and sick patterns, but they are also comfortable and breathable for those hot days.
Your feet won’t stink and sweat in these socks like they do in others. These are the perfect socks to wear when you dress up and want to make a lasting impression. You shouldn’t have to sacrifice style for comfort or vice versa and with these dope socks, you won’t have to. If you are into buying things that are eco-friendly than these socks will be right up your alley. Their unique design and stitching will provide you with an uber-comfortable fit and these socks will last you a long time. They are available in packs of four and twelve and come in a bunch of cool colors.
The ScottEvest brand is one of the fastest-growing men’s clothing brands on the planet. The reason their clothing is so popular is that they combine a lightweight design, amazing fabrics, and the ability to hold and store all of your gear without weighing you down. This polo shirt looks like your typical classic polo shirt on the outside but on the interior, the shirt has hidden pockets to store your phone, headphones, and other must-haves when you leave the house.
Made with bamboo, cotton, and spandex, these shirts are odor resistant and super breathable so the summer sun won’t overheat you. The perfect shirt for a round of golf or for wearing when you throw your world-famous backyard BBQ’s this summer. The shirt is designed to balance the weight of the items you are carrying which will make toting around your gear even easier. The shirts come in a bunch of sizes to fit nearly any size guy. Also, the shirts are available in 8 colors.
For those guys that have trouble finding the right pair of boxers either because of fit or because of sensitive skin, try a pair of bamboo boxers and your whole world will change. They are antibacterial so they feel great against sensitive skin and won’t chafe or give you a rash. They aren’t too tight and are crazy lightweight which will make them a pair of the most comfortable boxers you have ever owned. You will love the silky and smooth feel of these boxers against your most sensitive areas.
The mix of bamboo and spandex gives them a fit more comfortable and even more lightweight than cotton. You can wear these while working out, going to work, or working on your tan. Because bamboo is one of the most eco-friendly and fastest-growing plants on the planet the carbon footprint of these boxers is tiny. You’ll be doing yourself and the environment a favor by getting yourself a couple of new pairs of these boxers, which are available in packs of three and in four different colors.
Like I said before, this list will dress you from head to toe in bamboo should you choose. This is the head part of the list and a crazy dope option if you ask me. The Kangol hat is one of the coolest and most recognizable hats in the world. Worn by rappers, actors, athletes, and celebrities you have probably seen this hat worn by Samuel L. Jackson or LL Cool J in the past. While the baseball or trucker hat is still one of the more popular hats, this Kangol hat has a long history of being worn by the coolest guys on the planet.
Made from 60% bamboo viscose this hat is not only cool looking it will keep your dome cool on hot days. It is breathable like the rest of the bamboo clothing out there and also like the other bamboo clothing options is eco-friendly. The hat comes in a couple of traditional sizes and there is a size chart available so you can pick the right size for you. You can also buy this hat in six different colors.
If you are the kind of guy that likes to lounge around when he isn’t hard at work then you need a pair of lounge pants that take comfort to a whole new level. We have discussed how light and airy bamboo fabric is for clothing, but it cannot be overstated. These pants will be just as comfy on a cold winter night as they will be on a hot summer day. They aren’t tight to the leg and waist like some joggers can be, they are like traditional pajama pants that you could wear out of the house if you want.
Made from almost entirely bamboo these pants won’t hold moisture and will keep you cool when it gets too hot out. They will look great with a long sleeve or short sleeve shirt and your favorite kicks. You can even rock these pants to the beach over your shorts if you want and when the sun goes down and the temperature drops you will be glad that you have them with you. If you have sensitive skin these bamboo pants are antibacterial and will feel silky and smooth on your skin. They are available in two colors.
The great thing about the right pair of shorts is that you can really wear them anywhere. While these are listed as pajama or lounge shorts there is no reason why you can’t wear them to the beach or go for a run. They are lightweight enough that you will be comfortable doing something athletic like working out in them and they are comfortable enough that you could easily wear them to bed. Taking into consideration all the ways you can wear these, they will make a great purchase and you will definitely get your money’s worth.
They are the perfect mix of bamboo and spandex so they will wick moisture, be silky on your skin and stretch where you need them to. They won’t restrict your movement and you’ll find that they are crazy comfortable. You can work out and sweat in these or just wear them lounging around the house and they’ll feel great either way. If you dig them in the featured black, you will also love them in the other colors that they are available in. They come in traditional sizes and are easy to maintain.
These bamboo and cotton undershirt tank tops are the perfect top to wear when the summer sun gets too hot to wear much of anything else. Pair this tank with your new bamboo shorts, socks, and boxer briefs and you will find yourself in a new level of comfort. Bamboo is the perfect fabric for the summer heat because it is incredibly lightweight and actually wicks sweat and moisture so even if you do overheat a bit, the bamboo will cool you down.
These tanks will wear comfortably under a tee, button-down, or dress shirt and look great paired with board shorts at the beach or at a BBQ. When you are dressing up for a wedding or first date, wear one of these shirts underneath your outfit to keep you calm, cool, and collected. There aren’t a ton of sizing options but you can buy them in a three or four-pack and in black and white.
Looking for something a little different than your typical boxer briefs? Then you should seriously consider getting yourself a three-pack of these low rise, slightly loose boxer briefs that are the perfect mix between regular boxer shorts and the classic brief. While they won’t hug your body as tight as the classic boxer brief they are still incredibly comfortable and will keep all of your bits and pieces in one place. Bamboo makes for a great fabric for underwear because of how smooth the shorts will feel against your skin.
If you have sensitive skin and you get irritated from regular cotton or polyester boxers then these bamboo boxers will be a welcomed relief. They are antibacterial and antimicrobial for those dudes with sensitive skin. They are eco-friendly and feature an elastic waistband that will keep them up and in the right spot all day long. Relieve yourself from pinching, binding, and the dreaded wedgie. These boxers come in packs of three and there are multiple colors and styles that you can choose from.
If you are sick and tired of burning up when you wear a nice tee in the summertime then you should seriously consider investing in a bamboo shirt. They come in a ton of sizes to fit nearly every guy. They are lightweight, eco-friendly, and antibacterial so they won’t irritate your skin if you have sensitive skin. This particular bamboo shirt is perfect for wearing underneath a sports coat or long sleeve and will look just as good with a pair of shorts as it will with jeans or khakis.
This soft and skin-friendly shirt is available in a crew neck which is one of the more popular looks for tee shirts. The sleeves on this tee aren’t too long or too short making it a great match for a vest or long sleeve or you can wear it solo with your favorite pair of sneakers and jeans. You can work out in this shirt or go to the beach and lounge in the sun. IF you are looking for options as far as colors are concerned you have them with this tee. It is currently available in 9 awesome colors.
Another absolute banger from Kangol, this time in the form of the classic fedora. The fedora has been an iconic hat for decades and has been worn by Presidents, actors, and gangsters alike. It is the perfect hat for a formal or business casual event and can go with anything from a tee and jeans to a three-piece suit. You are going to build outfits around this hat just so you can show it off. Wear it in the summer to the beach or in the winter to your company’s annual Christmas party.
Unlike most fedoras, this fedora is lightweight and airy. Your head won’t overheat when you wear it no matter the temperature outside. It has a softer feel to it than most similar hats and features a sweatband on the interior that surrounds your head to keep from staining the exterior of the hat when it gets too hot. You’re going to want to buy a hat rack just so you can hang it up when you walk through the door. It comes in your typical hat sizes and there is a size chart so you can figure out the right size for you. It is also available in beige as well as the featured black.
One common attribute you will see and hear about bamboo is that it is lightweight and comfortable. If you are going to get yourself a pair of shorts to lounge, run, work out or sleep in you want them to be light, airy, and comfortable. When you’re working out you are going to sweat, bamboo fabric is great at wicking moisture so that the sweat doesn’t add weight to the shorts or stain them once you are finished and they dry. If you are an active guy you won’t find a better pair of shorts to be active in.
The mix of fabrics, bamboo, and spandex makes these shorts breathable as well as stretchy in all of the places you want them to stretch. You can move around without restriction in these shorts. They feature drawstring closure, two pockets, and a tagless back for extra comfort. Depending on how tall you are these shorts will sit right above your knee. They are available in a number of sizes and four different colors.
Finding a hoodie that can be worn in the winter as well as the summer can be a difficult task if you don’t know where to look. Luckily for you, I have found one of the most comfortable and durable hoodies on the planet and yes, it is made with bamboo. This hoodie is moisture-wicking and UPF 50+ to keep the sun from harming you or making you sweat too much in the summer. It is the ideal hoodie for working out, running, climbing, hiking, fishing, or just walking along the beach.
Because this hoodie is thin it can be worn under a pea coat or jacket in the wintertime and is made with bamboo while having a great stretch so that you can move in it easily. It is breathable on hot days and will hold your warmth on colder nights. It features thumbholes for added fit and comfort. This is sure to be one of your new favorite purchases and will slide into the rotation as your most comfortable hoodies. It is available in a number of sizes and in two colors. the featured blue and a pearl grey that is more of an off white.
Workout gear has never looked and felt so good. If you are the kind of guy that wants to get the most out of his workouts then you need to dress the part. These sleeveless shirts are perfect for running and working out however you like to get your exercise on. They are lightweight, odor-resistant and they fit like a glove. You won’t overheat or have your motion restricted in this bamboo and cotton combo. They wick sweat and moisture so even if you get caught in the rain on your run, you won’t get weighed down by moisture.
While these sleeveless shirts are more cotton than they are bamboo they feature the best of both fabrics. The cotton makes them incredibly durable and the bamboo lets the fabric breathe. They stretch in just the right places and pair well with your favorite pair of sweats or shorts. Some sleeveless designs are too big in the armholes or too tight but this shirt is right in the happy medium between the two fits. If you dig the shirt in the featured black you are going to love it in coastal blue.
If you are the kind of guy that is on his feet for hours a day while you work, or if you like to hike or stay on your feet while you play, then these socks are going to spoil those same feet. They are a thicker sock than most bamboo socks and that is to give you more support, comfort, and protection while your feet carry you around all day and night. You can wear them as dress socks or as athletic socks so you will get a ton of use out of them. Like most bamboo fabrics these socks will wick moisture and prevent odor.
Probably the most breathable socks you will ever own they are designed to take a licking and keep on ticking. The socks are reinforced and come with extra padding. Whether you are a gym rat and spend hours lifting and running or are a basketball player and want to get in a couple of extra games, these socks will keep you moving without discomfort to your feet, knees, back or body. Perfect for the avid golfer that wants to extend his game from 18 holes to 36. They come in classic sock sizes and are available in packs of 6 in multiple colors.