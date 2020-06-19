15 Pantsuit Outfits You’ll Absolutely Love

The pantsuit is versatile, stylish, classy, and powerful. They’re an office must and a great option for formal occasions like weddings and even proms when you don’t feel like wearing a dress. Get the full classic look with French gel nails.
This Three-Piece Lace Set from R&M Richards is perfect for weddings and other events because it’s flattering and dramatic. It comes with glittery lace tank top, matching flowy shell, and solid matching slacks.
The set runs true to size and is available in both misses’ and plus sizes. It comes in a range of colors from this stunning peacock blue to black, plum, and mocha.
If you’re looking for an outfit you can wear to a job interview and a wedding, check out this Black Blazer Set by Susielady. It’s elegant enough for a formal affair and sleek and classic enough for the office.
The cut is has a very androgynous feel that I’m into and the three-quarter length sleeves keep it looking modern and dapper. It also comes in navy blue and silver grey.
This Crinkle-Ombre Set from David’s Bridal is perfect for formal occasions like weddings. The ombre will make you stand out in the best way and it has a unique crinkle to the fabric that is very forgiving.
It comes with slacks, tank top, and matching flowing jacket. This set comes in a range of plus sizes from 14 to 24.
Turn heads with these flashy Blazer and Slack Sets by Lisueyne. Their bold colors and simple cut will draw all eyes to you. The jacket looks great open as well as closed with its peacoat style buttons.
I love that the fabric is cool and breathable making it great for warm weather. Just be sure to check the sizing charge and order a size up from your normal size as needed.
This suit comes in fun, bright colors including canary yellow, baby pink, sea foam, magenta, and red.
For those looking to make a splash at a formal occasion, check out JYDress’s line of Velvet Tuxedoes. It has a sexy, gender-bending cut that harkens back to the dapper tux-wearing women of the 1930’s like Marlene Dietrich and Audrey Hepburn.
The blazer has a single button closure, accented three-quarter sleeves, and black shawl lapel. Plus if you’re concerned about measurements, you can shoot the seller an email with your measurements (and purchase ID) after buying and they’ll make sure you get the best fit for your shape.
It comes in a range of colors including this classic royal blue as well as black, hot pink, grey, burgundy, and dark green.
This feminine Notch Collar Pant Suit by Le Suit has a classic cut for a professional setting, Sunday church service, or fancy brunch.
It comes with white slacks and this adorable knit pink blazer. The sleeves have a slit in the back for comfort and a single button closure.
This Two-Piece Striped Suit Set by Evesymil proves that a pant suit doesn’t have to be stuffy. It’s stylish, sexy, and edgy.
If you’re looking to feel like a boss anywhere you go, this is the suit for you. The stretchy material hugs your curves for a silhouette you’ll love. It does tend to run small so be sure to check the measurements before you order and go a size up as needed.
I like this Blazer and Slacks Set by Lisueyne because it’s professional without losing its sense of style. The asymmetrical hemline on the blazer will set you apart from the crowd.
Wide wide lapels and subtle shoulder pads, it’s got than in-charge vibe to help you feel confident. The fabric is soft and breathable for all-day comfort. The smart-looking belt is adjustable and the blazer can close without it using a snap.
The suit is also available in black and apricot. It does tend to run a little small so if you’re on the edge you’ll be better off ordering a size up.
If you’re looking for something a little more flirty, check out this Suit Set from Marycrafts with pants that are closer to leggings than slacks. Talk about comfortable.
Because of the tighter fit of the pants, it’s more on the causal side of suits and could be too sexy for your next interview depending on the job. To contrast the tight pants, the jacket is looser and less fitted.
It also comes in black, navy blue, white, and grey.
Want the flow of a dress but without the skirt? You’ll love this Three-Piece Mother-of-the-Bride Set.
It comes with a loose tank top, wide-leg ankle-length pants, and a matching three-quarter length jacket with long flowing back. It’s gauzy, elegant, flattering, and comfortable.
The set comes in 28 different colors including this classic champagne as well as bolder tones.
I love the versatility of this Notch Collar Pant Suit by Le Suit. You can wear this to the office, business conference, church service, or a wedding.
It as a slim simple cut to it that’s perfect for people who don’t like the flowy lines of a skirt. It comes in four bold colors: Imperial Blue, Fire Red, Bordeaux, and Plum.
This Beaded 3-Piece Pant Suit by R&M Richards is beautifully versatile. It can work for weddings, graduations, family gatherings, church services, as well as work functions.
It comes with a blouse with an intricate beaded neckline, jacket with sheer three-quarter sleeves, and matching pants. There are six colors to choose from and I love that R&M Richard’s sets are made here in the United States.
If you’re looking for something that’s all business, check out this Businesswoman’s Suit Set from Yunclos. The slim-fit suit set has a stylish with a curved neckline and matching slacks.
This grey set has a button closure and black accents on the slit pockets. This is a great power suit to feel confident in the office. It also comes in black.
This Mother-of-the-Bride Set by The Peachess is fit for a more mature femme. It’s perfect for weddings and more formal dinner function.
The set includes a lacy tank top, matching sheer lacy jack with scalloped hem, and matching solid, wide-leg pants. It comes in 23 colors from neutral to bold and sizes from two to 26.
If you’re concerned about the fit you can email The Peachess and they’ll work with you on custom sizing.
Need a pant suit but want to feel as dramatic as wearing a gown? You’ll fall in love with Solovedress’ Three-Piece Lace Set.
It includes a lacy wide-shoulder tank top, matching solid pants, and long sheer lacy jacket. The duster-style jacket comes down by your knees for an airy, flowy effect that’s skirt-like without being a skirt.
This is a perfect choice for a wedding, formal dinner event, graduation, or other formal gatherings. It comes in 25 different colors including soft neutral and bold bright tones.