11 Best Plus Size Maxi Dresses for Summer

Summer is fast approaching and one of the best things about warmer weather is the chance to wear your prettiest plus size maxi dress for no reason all, except to feel beautiful. These fun, flowery and flowing summer frocks are in styles and sizes made just for plus size women who embrace their personal style with pride. They also make outstanding gifts for women for any special occasion.
This beautiful, drapey, plus size maxi dress is perfect for summer days out or in the office. To give it that professional appeal, just add some neutral pumps and a jacket or cardigan. When five o’clock rolls around, toss those heels in lieu of some strappy sandals and a cute pashmina shawl to wrap up in when the evening cools down.
This pretty print sleeveless frock is seamed at the bodice to create a comfortable full sweep. This plus size dress is easy to wear, doesn’t wrinkle, looks great and feels comfortable on. The V-neck keeps you cool, while the fabric gives you an elegant, sweeping appearance. Front and back shaping seams add to a slimming silhouette. Better yet, this lovely dress is made of soft, washable, woven rayon, so it’s easy care and easy wear.
Get it in four solid colors and two different prints and in women’s plus sizes from 14-16 Plus to 38-40 Plus.
Summer is all about cool and comfortable. This adorable Lucky Brand plus size maxi dress is made of cool and flowy 100 percent washable rayon and spandex blend. That means it keeps its shape, even after hours of wear. The sleeveless dress features an all-over botanical print, with pretty pin tuck details on the bodice. The pineapple pattern almost flows with your movement.
Especially attractive is the sassy shark bite hem, drawing added attention to pretty legs and ankles. You can cinch it in at the waist with the simple fabric tie belt. Because of the styling, this would look awesome with some gladiator sandals and a pretty wide brimmed straw hat. A chunky cuff bracelet would add some nice bling to this ensemble too.
You can’t help but feel like a total glamour girl in this full length, plus size maxi dress from Kiyonna. With a flattering silhouette, this dress has is a dreamy, ethereal style that’s perfect for all your special occasions. Designed with stunning floral embroidery comprised of gold and eye-catching colors, this gown will have all eyes on you. It features a zipper for more ease getting in and out of this dress.
An empire waist and surplice bodice bring attention to your ample assets while the sheer flutter sleeves and hemline are left raw to give them an even more wispy feel. Since you’re looking kind of fancy anyway, be sure to get a great statement necklace and matching earrings to increase the dramatic impact of your outfit. Get it sizes 0X Plus to 5X Plus.
Dazzling metallic embellishments at the neckline add incredible elegance to this flowy plus size maxi dress from Roaman’s. The empire waist and multi-tiered skirt does a beautiful job of elongating your silhouette, making you appear taller – and who doesn’t love that? The embellished v-neck is designed to flatter and it’s generously shaped for an effortless fit. The button-front style looks light and breezy and this dress can easily feel casual or formal depending on your footwear.
The long sleeves feature a tasseled drawstring at each wrist. Lovely fabric fluidly drapes, gently skimming your body. The ankle-length hem can be transformed to add some drama by unbuttoning the front up to the knee or thigh if you dare! You can dress up this dress with metallic sandals for an evening out, or dress it down with even the most casual beaded flip flops for a gorgeous summer look you’ll love.
The short sleeve shirt dress is an essential fair weather choice for effortless and casual style. This flattering and comfortable plus size maxi dress is made in ever-popular crinkle fabric, with a beautiful summery floral print. The A-line cut has a generous sweep with shaping seams, front and back waist darts, a four-panel skirt and a back yoke with box pleat for a great, shapely fit that falls comfortably to just above the ankles.
The shirt collar button front features a covered placket and this frock has roomy rolled button-tab short sleeves for added comfort. This plus size shirt dress was carefully constructed to be flattering, easy to wear, and to give you the perfect fit for your body type. It contains materials chosen for a feminine drape and super softness. Plus, my favorite feature of this cute dress has to be the pockets, because who doesn’t love those?
This cutie comes in five pretty prints and in sizes from 14 Plus to 28 Plus, although not every color is available in every size.
A dramatic hankie hem defines this gorgeous scarf print plus size maxi dress. The A-line silhouette is particularly flattering on all body types, and the playful hankie hem drops to about 42″ at the shortest, and 55 inches at the longest. This sweet V-neck dress is sleeveless and a simple pull-on style and features adjustable solid color straps.
Made with machine washable rayon, it’s the perfect casual and classy dress for afternoon weddings or evenings on the boardwalk. Make it the quintessential scene stealer when you top it with a short denim jacket and some rockin’ red cowboy boots.
Get this pretty dress in three summery prints and sizes from 12 Plus to 38-40 Plus.
You’re not going to get the cold shoulder from anyone when you walk in wearing this sexy tropical print maxi dress. The pretty pink and green print on black is plenty eye catching, but we love the popular cold should style, with tiny draped ruffle sleeves. A surplice bodice brings all the attention to your neck and best assets, while the empire waist is seriously flattering on every body type.
Skinny spaghetti straps put your shoulders in full view, and the thigh high slit on one side adds dramatic appeal as well. This pretty dress is made of 100% machine washable polyester, and at the price point you’ll likely want to order more than one. No worries since it comes in more than 30 different prints, with various hemlines from long and straight to asymmetrical. Get it in sizes from 0X to 4X.
Want to add that adorable straw fedora and a straw bag? We say do it!
A profusion of polka dots combines with a light and airy floral border print in this flowing plus size maxi from Romwe. Floral print short sleeves are complemented by a matching print waistband and hemline. With a softened V-neckline, the dress buttons down the front so if you’re in the mood to reveal a little more cleavage, you can easily do so.
A stretchy waistline makes this dress oh-so-comfy, and the slit in front makes it ever so sexy. Made with 100% rayon, it’s recommended that you handwash rather than machine wash. This cute style comes in sizes 0X to 4X, with a couple of print options.
If you’ve been looking for that absolute wow factor, this plus size maxi dress from Jessica London undeniably has it. Delicious tones of yellow, pink, white and lilac literally explode to the fore. This sleeveless maxi has a totally flattering flow. The shirred inset empire-waist is seriously flattering and the soft V-neckline is modestly cut.
The showstopper here has to be the multi-layered fanciful split flyaway skirt that will make you feel like you should sashay into every room! With five beautiful print options to choose from, you might have trouble buying just one. This dress comes in sizes from 12 Plus to 28 Plus, however not every print is available in every size.
Pair this dress with the Rekucci Curvy Fit Bolero Shrug when the evening turns cold. It comes in sizes up to 5X, and an assortment of bright colors.
Have you been on the hunt for something seriously sexy to wear out clubbing? This two-piece plus size maxi dress guarantees every head will turn when you walk in. The bold floral print makes a statement, as does the body-hugging style, but what really clinches the deal is that this maxi dress features thigh-high slits on each side, and a cute pair of matching hot pants to wear underneath so you don’t show all of your assets.
While the bottom half is all about sassy, the top of this dress features an elegant boat neck style that emphasizes your shoulders and neck. Elbow-length sleeves add another touch of class. The polyester and spandex fabric holds up to washing and wearing without stretching out. One warning – do check the size chart as if this dress fits to tightly the fabric becomes somewhat sheer, so you’ll need to decide if that’s the look you want.
Get this cutie in sizes from Large to 5X-Large.
What better way to spend a warm summer day than wearing this shoulder-baring halter dress from Jessica London. The soft geranium color is the perfect option for summer, although you can also get this cutie in a pale blue and white stripe option, and either would look fabulous with a tan.
This dress features an asymmetrical hemline that opens just above the knees in front and cascades down to the ankles in back. The hem is encircled with a wide ruffle to give it added flair. A faux-wrap V-neckline adds flattering detail and a cinch at the waist adds definition to this otherwise fluid dress. It has a sweet fabric belt as well.
Get this summer stunner in sizes from 16 Plus to 28 Plus. If you love that flounce hemline, but prefer a more modest top, the Everyday Knit Flounce Hem Maxi Dress is another darling option that has a round neck and short sleeves. It comes in the same range of plus sizes.