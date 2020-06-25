11 Best Plus Size Maxi Dresses for Summer

This beautiful, drapey, plus size maxi dress is perfect for summer days out or in the office. To give it that professional appeal, just add some neutral pumps and a jacket or cardigan. When five o’clock rolls around, toss those heels in lieu of some strappy sandals and a cute pashmina shawl to wrap up in when the evening cools down.

This pretty print sleeveless frock is seamed at the bodice to create a comfortable full sweep. This plus size dress is easy to wear, doesn’t wrinkle, looks great and feels comfortable on. The V-neck keeps you cool, while the fabric gives you an elegant, sweeping appearance. Front and back shaping seams add to a slimming silhouette. Better yet, this lovely dress is made of soft, washable, woven rayon, so it’s easy care and easy wear.

Get it in four solid colors and two different prints and in women’s plus sizes from 14-16 Plus to 38-40 Plus.