15 Best Mastectomy Bras: Pretty & Practical Options

It’s a tough subject. Finding the best mastectomy bras after your surgery can be confronting, to say the least. Your body has changed, and certainly, your self-image has been transformed as well. I know from experience because my mom and sister are both breast cancer survivors. They’ve shared their frustrations with finding comfortable, well-fitting bras and lingerie that leaves them feeling beautiful, even after their physical transformation.

And it’s not just the difficulty of the bra search, you also have to find the best silicone breast forms that mirror your natural look and feel, particularly if you’re trying to match them to an existing breast.

Like all women’s foundations, bras especially create the way you’ll look in clothing, from suits to sportswear. We’ve got good news, though. Finding beautiful, comfortable, and functional mastectomy bras – those that can easily accommodate your prostheses – is becoming easier all the time.

From flattering cami-style bras with lace insets to super supportive styles and mastectomy sports bras, there are lots of excellent (and pretty) choices available. A real breakthrough in both comfort and design are the many wire-free bras that offer great support, without the discomfort of an underwire rubbing sensitive tissues or scars. In fact, research has shown that traditional underwire bras aren’t great for women in the first place. Fortunately, there are many options now to suit every woman’s style and preference.

One thing worth thinking about, especially immediately following surgery, is your mobility. You’re sore, and you will want something you can easily get on and off. Bras that hook in the front are a great option for ease of wear in those early days.

As your recovery proceeds, you’ll be amazed at the number of really lovely and even sexy mastectomy bras that are available in lace, lycra and other fabrics that feel good on your skin. They’ll go a long way toward making you feel confident and beautiful. Just consider your new bras as a part of your daily beauty regimen.

When you’re ready to get out there and show the world your stuff, remember, you’re an inspiration to us all.