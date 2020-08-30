Men’s Fall Fashion 2020: 25 Style Essentials

Once the summer is over and Fall begins it’s a good time to invest in some new hiking boots. Most folks think that the summertime is the best time to go for hikes, but if you live in the Northeast like I do the Fall is a great time to hike and do some leaf-peeping. If you are planning on investing in a great pair of new boots, Timberland is one of the best choices you could make. They make a ton of great clothing but are known for their boots.

This pair of boots is not only fashionable but specifically designed for hiking and keeping your feet comfortable while doing so. You could hike thousands of feet in these boots and not have to worry about getting wet or cold or too hot. These boots fit snug and will allow you to stomp around in mud, puddles, and through the brush, if you want to go off-trail. The boots come in a ton of sizes and are also available in 5 different colors.