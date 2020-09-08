21 Best Women’s Cargo Pants For Fall You’ll LOVE

with its “cool-girl” style and casual appeal, the cargo pant is back and more fashionable than ever. Initially making a major splash on the runways in 2019, the women’s cargo pant trend is continuing to make waves in seasonal releases throughout 2020.
Slimming side pockets, elastic ankle cuffs, and chic colors and patterns, are breathing new life into this utilitarian classic, making it a must-have this fall. Whether you’re hitting the hiking trails or the shopping trails, these fantastic finds – including a few plus-size cargo pants – will have you looking stylish and fresh wherever your adventures take you.
With a variety of colors, patterns, and sizes – including plus sizes! – these slim-fitting and stretchy jogger cargo pants are a must-have this season.
The jogger pant style with elastic ankle cuffs is very much on-trend for 2020 and with TwiinSisters butt-lifting fabric, these pants will enhance your curves in all the best possible ways. Comfortable and chic, these cargo pants will have you looking and feeling stylish this fall.
Available sizes: Small – 3X; sizes run small. Be sure to check the available sizing guide prior to purchasing.
The always-fashionable Joe’s Jeans has brought some feminine touches to their version of the cargo pant.
This non-denim army cargo is incredibly soft and features a high-rise and raw hem that tapers off just above the ankle. This pant, named “The Charlie,” screams on-trend and pairs beautifully with block heels, booties, sneakers, mules, or just about anything.
Available in a variety of colors and camo patterns, this stylish cargo pant also comes in a variety of sizes, too.
Available sizes: 23-34; slim-fitting and runs small. Be sure to refer to the sizing guide online before purchasing.
These high-waisted paper bag pants from Grace Karin are inspired by the cargo look and are absolutely on-trend for fall.
Available in a variety of colors to appeal to everyone’s personal palette, these pants are figure-flattering to the max with built-in stretch and a waist-defining belt. A great wardrobe staple, these pants are ready for any occasion including parties, romps through the pumpkin patch, wine tasting, or any other fun activity you can dream up. And, with those bowtie ankle cuffs, there’s even a pop of fashion freshness.
Available sizes: Small – XX-Large
These boyfriend-style plus-size cargo pants are a great addition to your closet this fall. With a good amount of stretch, elastic drawstring waistband, and tie-off ankle cuffs, Hanna Nikole breathes new life into the cargo pant trend with this figure-flattering design.
Stylish, chic, and uber-comfortable, these pants are ideal for casual wear and outdoor recreation. Hit the streets for a day of shopping or the hiking trail for a day of adventure knowing you’re the epitome of fashion.
Available in three colors and a range of sizes, these cargo pants will complete your outfits this fall at an affordable price. Sizing varies, so be sure to check the size chart available online before placing your order.
Available sizes: 1X-3X
Daily Ritual’s fresh twist on the classic cargo pant is not only super stylish and chic, but it’s made with just the right amount of stretch for an uber-comfortable, all-day wear. Who doesn’t love that?
With fun details, all kinds of functional pockets, and a variety of available colors and patterns, these women’s cargo pants are a must-have this fall. Bonus! They’re also high-waisted making them super on-trend and figure-flattering for women of all shapes and sizes.
Whether you decide to dress them up with strappy heels or dress them down with some cool sneakers, these pants will be a versatile part of your wardrobe this year.
Keep in mind that several reviewers have made comments on how these pants run small. Be sure to check the sizing guide available online before making your purchase.
Available sizes: 0-16
Goodthreads reenvisions the cargo pant with these versatile denim cargo jeans.
Featuring premium denim with a touch of stretch, these high-waisted women’s cargo pants are completely on-trend. With both flex and hold, these pants enhance your natural silhouette while also creating a slimmer look – the best of both worlds! And, unlike other stretchy jeans that lose their shape after a few wears, Goodthreads has worked to make sure that doesn’t happen with these pants.
Whether you want to style these up for a night out with friends or style them down for a relaxing afternoon, these pants will be the perfect addition to a number of your outfits this season.
Available sizes: 00-14
Feel like really jazzing-up your wardrobe? These vibrantly patterned cargo pants from Jonny Cota are just plain fun!
Season 1 winner of Amazon Prime’s Making the Cut, Jonny Cota is known for creating fashionable streetwear. His work has even been featured on the runways of New York Fashion Week. He’s definitely someone to watch.
These inspirational cargo pants feature multiple pockets with belt detailing, elastic cuffs and waistband, as well as a unisex loose-fitting cut. Easy to dress up for a night out with the girls, or dress down for a casual yet still fashion-forward moment, these pants might be bold but they’re worth looking at for the fall.
Several reviewers have commented on how the pants do run small, so be sure to review the sizing guide prior to purchasing.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large
Advertised as a hiking pant, these cute updated cargos from Columbia Sportswear are definitely worth wearing all around town.
With built-in elastic for all-day comfort, zippered ankle cuffs & pockets, as well as an articulated design around the knees, these pants have some nice modern touches that help make them a fashionable addition to your wardrobe. Available in a range of sizes and colors, this is one pant that’s made for everyone.
Columbia also brings some of its Omni-wick technology into the design helping to keep moisture away while you’re out and about.
Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large
An all-time classic brand with an all-time classic look. Dickies, one of the most iconic manufacturers of workwear since 1922, has provided a bit of an update to these women’s cargo pants. Featuring a relaxed fit that hits just below the waist, these pants come with the iconic pockets cargos are known for, along with a more decorative pocket on the upper left thigh.
These pants are made with 100-percent cotton, are available in four different colors, have been garment-washed for added softness, and feature Dickies signature lining. If you’re looking for a classic cargo, this pant is for you!
Available sizes: 4-18; If you’re in between sizes, order the larger size.
These relaxed-fit women’s cargo pants from Splendid are a blend of several different trends.
Featuring those classic cargo pockets, a paper bag waist, tapered legs, as well as an overall utilitarian vibe, these pants are not only fashionable but comfortable to wear, too.
Splendid is all about introducing pieces and looks that are true to their California roots: effortless and stylish. With just a hint of stretch, two trendy color options available, and a waist-defining belt, these pants are figure-flattering.
Available sizes: 24-32
This chic update to the traditional cargo pant is on point. These pants from Hudson feature a high waist, deep pockets, and a trendy just above the ankle crop, perfect for pairing with cute booties this fall.
Available in four colors and patterns, including traditional army green and a super on-trend painted denim, these military-inspired pants are a great addition to your closet.
Available sizes: 24-32
Comfy, casual, and cute: the name of the fashion game right now. It seems like we’re all looking for versatile pieces to add to our wardrobes that can be dressed up or down depending on the day, or maybe even the hour. These super-stylish cargo sweatpants (yes! sweatpants!) from Romwe are one of those items.
Available in a variety of colors and patterns, you can easily wear them with different looks this season. And, based on the reviews, people love them.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large
These edgy women’s cargo pants from Cosygal are a fashionably fun addition to your wardrobe this fall.
With a dramatic belt, high waist, trendy jogger cut, and slender side pockets, this stylish cargo remake is worth looking at.
There are a couple of things to note about these pants, however: Cosygal mentions that if your pants don’t have buttonholes in them you’ll need to add your own, and, there’s no stretch in the fabric. So, be sure to check out the sizing guide online before placing your order.
Available sizes: Small – XX-Large
Urban Classics is a brand known for producing basic yet completely trendy clothes. Their style instincts and dedication to manufacturing high-quality and innovative clothing is what sets them apart in the fashion industry.
Their fresh take on the classic cargo pant features a bit of stretch, totally trendy elastic ankle cuffs, and a variety of trendy colors perfect for fall. Dressed up or down, these cargos are the epitome of style this year.
Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large
It isn’t often that you find “work pants” that are stylish enough to work in other settings, too. These cargo-inspired utility pants from Carhartt are perfect for a number of different outfits this fall. Consider pairing with sweaters and cute block heel booties for a look that’s both casual and slightly edgy.
Slim-fitting, feminine, and perfectly stretchy, these pants are comfortable, functional, and fashionable.
Available sizes: 2-18
Daily Ritual’s utilitarian chinos are a trendy update to the classic cargo pant.
With patch pockets, added stretch, and some cute stitch work, these pants bring a casual sportiness to your fall wardrobe. Style them with booties, sweaters, and all the other fall classics for a great look this season.
Available in navy and dusty olive green, they’re available in a variety of sizes, too. And, with Daily Ritual’s commitment to creating versatile pieces that are simple, comfortable, and classic, you know these pants are a must-have.
Available sizes: 2-16
The always cool Tommy Hilfiger has been delivering modern American classics since 1985 and these women’s cargo pants are no exception.
Available in a variety of colors, these cargos feature slimming side pockets, functional patch pockets, and ties at the ankle cuffs for a customizable look. While there’s no real stretch, these pants are comfortable.
Available sizes: 2-16; X-Small – XX-Large
Utility casual meets supreme comfort in Eddie Bauer’s take on the cargo pant. With sleek side pockets and a refined and slenderizing twill fabric, these pants have a hint of stretch for a comfortable fit. Choose between two totally chic colors in what is being boasted as the “most comfortable cargo pant you’ve ever worn.”
Reviewers agree: Eddie Bauer delivers with another classic design perfect for fall.
Available sizes: 8-20
If you’re looking for a more athletic look, be sure to check out these women’s cargo pants from MOCOLY.
Designed for outdoor activities, these pants are stretchy, lightweight, breathable, water-resistant, and even have a built-in Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) 50+ for added protection from the elements. Great for fall hikes, camping, trips to the pumpkin patch, and a variety of athletic activities.
These pants also feature large zippable pockets to carry phones and keys, all-around stretch for added flex and mobility, and an elastic waistband making them comfortable enough to just lounge around the house, too.
Available sizes: Small – XX-Large
These cargo-inspired utility pants from Dickies might be made for work but they’re also made with just enough style to be fashionable this fall, too.
Featuring “tough as nails” material, these pants hit just below the waist and are made with a cotton/spandex blend to provide extra flexibility and all-day comfort. The knee-pads also make a for a fun design element, and the side pockets are both functional and stylish without being too bulky.
Available in both “rinsed moss green” and “rinsed brown duck,” the colors are trendy and perfect for fall.
Available sizes: 2-16
Woman Within’s versatile and adjustable plus-size cargo pant is a lightweight addition to your wardrobe, perfect for those early fall days where the weather is still nice and warm.
Either worn as a capri or a full-length pant, these beautifully crafted cargos feature small traditional side pockets and slanted front pockets for that true utility feel.
Available in a variety of colors and sizes, these pants also come with an elastic waistband and drawstring closure, ensuring you’ll have a comfortable, all-day fashion moment.
Available sizes: 12 Plus – 44 Plus