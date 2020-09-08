21 Best Women’s Cargo Pants For Fall You’ll LOVE

with its “cool-girl” style and casual appeal, the cargo pant is back and more fashionable than ever. Initially making a major splash on the runways in 2019, the women’s cargo pant trend is continuing to make waves in seasonal releases throughout 2020.

Slimming side pockets, elastic ankle cuffs, and chic colors and patterns, are breathing new life into this utilitarian classic, making it a must-have this fall. Whether you’re hitting the hiking trails or the shopping trails, these fantastic finds – including a few plus-size cargo pants – will have you looking stylish and fresh wherever your adventures take you.