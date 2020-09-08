21 Best Women’s Cargo Pants For Fall You’ll LOVE

21 Best Women’s Cargo Pants For Fall You’ll LOVE

with its “cool-girl” style and casual appeal, the cargo pant is back and more fashionable than ever. Initially making a major splash on the runways in 2019, the women’s cargo pant trend is continuing to make waves in seasonal releases throughout 2020.

Slimming side pockets, elastic ankle cuffs, and chic colors and patterns, are breathing new life into this utilitarian classic, making it a must-have this fall. Whether you’re hitting the hiking trails or the shopping trails, these fantastic finds – including a few plus-size cargo pants – will have you looking stylish and fresh wherever your adventures take you.

The Utilitarian Vibe 

Fashion with function; that's what the utility-style is all about. The runways of 2019 featured all kinds of utilitarian-inspired looks, and we're happy to report that this trend is alive and well in 2020.

Stylish and slightly edgy, the utilitarian fashion statement just makes sense for a gal on the go who wants to maintain some practicality in what they're wearing. Cargo pants, bomber jackets, trenchcoats, camo patterns, and bold zippers and buttons, are not only trendy but proving to be timeless, too.

Are Cargo Pants Really Fashionable?

Truth: hearing "cargo pants" has some women running for the hills. It's no surprise considering many styles of the past often added bulk to your frame in all the wrong places. While some cargo pants are still designed to be more functional than fashionable, designers across the spectrum have truly reenvisioned cargo pants for women.

With slimming pockets, waist-defining belts, stretch in all the right places, and figure-flattering colors and patterns, women's cargo pants have come a long way. From the runways to Hollywood to many of your favorite brands, stylish cargo pants have arrived, and we're here for it. 

How To Style Cargo Pants

A favorite for their versatility, cargo pants are easy to style up or down. Even pants designed for the hiking trails have a place in everyday fashion.

Easy to pair with blazers, your favorite tees, crop tops, and sweaters, your trusty cargo pants look great in a variety of outfits fit for the office or a night out.

To jazz up your looks this fall, pair an ankle cuff cargo with some block heel booties, a graphic tee, and a bomber jacket. For a more casual vibe, throw on some sneakers or ballet flats with one of your favorite sweaters. Or, for a more refined, office-rady look,dress up some camo cargos with a white button-down shirt and heels.

The possibilities are endless!

