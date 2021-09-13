11 Best Beard Creams: Compare & Save

Even a grizzled sea dog knows the value of a soft and tame beard. When you want to look like a proper pirate, you need a beard cream that can protect your face from the saltiest sea air.

Bluebeard’s Original Beard Saver is the ideal choice. Its blend of nourishing ingredients does a little bit of everything. It softens with shea butter, it hydrates with aloe juice, it heals skin with vitamin E, disinfects with lime oil, and it tames with avocado oil.

It gives your flavor saver a clean and citrusy smell while softening and conditioning your wiriest whiskers. This cream helps treat beard itch and provides a light hold for flyaway hairs.

Simply comb this beard cream through your beard once or twice a day, and you’ll quickly notice the difference that a little TLC makes.

Volume: 4 oz.

Ingredients: Avocado oil, caprylic triglyceride, cetearyl alcohol, polysorbate 6, cetyl alcohol, dimethicone, shea butter, aloe juice, xanthan gum, glyceryl stearate, PEG-100 stearate, vitamin E, phenoxyethanol, polyacrylamide C13-14 isoparaffin, disodium EDTA, laureth-7, ethylhexylglycerin, dodium benzoate, potassium sorbate, lime oil, citral, geraniol, limonene

Fragrance: Citrus, clean

Hold: Light