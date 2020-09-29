Best Biden-Harris Merchandise: T-Shirts, Hoodies & More

Are you ready to cast your ballot for President of the United States on Tuesday, November 3, 2020? Stop what you’re doing right now and make sure that you’re registered to vote. Once that’s taken care of, check on what the voting process is where you live. Your voice matters!
Once you’re set to vote for your favorite candidate, show off to the world by wearing a fun t-shirt, hoodie, or ball cap proclaiming your choice. Our list of the best Joe Biden and Kamala Harris merchandise features a number of choices that you’ll be excited to wear this season.
Keep in mind that most of the merch below is available in various forms including tees and hoodies for men and women, as well as other gear like phone cases and laptop sleeves. No malarkey!
People who work with their hands for a living will appreciate this no-nonsense approach to supporting Mr. Joe Biden. This rough stencil tee features just one word: JOE. No one will mistake who you’re voting for on November 3 with this shirt, my friend.
Available in loads of colors and sizes (including fitted for the ladies!), this navy heather completely works with this design to shout to all who will listen, “My vote matters.” The military stencil lettering is roughed up like it’s been around the block a few times, saving the world. This t-shirt is for the proud American who has had enough ridiculousness. Let’s do this.
Send a subtle message to the opposition that you’ve heard them loud and clear by wearing this Nasty Lady Liberty t-shirt. You think she’s going to take any grief? No, and neither should you. Rendered as a skillful comic book-type illustration, this Statue will remind everyone that everyone should have a voice in this country, especially nasty women.
This colorful t-shirt offers a simple (and somewhat cryptic) message in case you want to stay a little reserved about your choice of presidential candidate this year. There are many definitions of the phrase eighty-sixed from old restaurant slang meaning “show the guest to the door, please” to the mafia version meaning “80 miles out and six feet under” (yikes). These days, it primarily means “eject”. I’ll let you figure out what 45 means on this splendid retro t-shirt.
Needing a little gear monkey style when you go to the polls? Look no further than this rad biker t-shirt design. No one, and I mean no one, is going to mess with you at your local voting location when you walk up wearing this.
There’s Joe Biden, wearing those aviators with class and looking like he’s about to have some fun with the current administration. Those huge Crescent wrenches like crossbones behind his grinning mug will give everyone pause as you thunder into town on that sick motorbike. There is NO malarkey here, Jack.
Keep hope alive and wear this t-shirt with pride. While it’s available in every color in the rainbow (and then some), do yourself a favor and just pick up the basic black. Joe would want it that way.
There will be no malarkey going on when you have Joe Biden standing on your desk. This six-inch, fully posable action figure (okay, doll) is meant to be shown off at your home or office. That’s right, just rip that box open and proudly display the possible new President.
Once out in the open and smiling proudly on whatever horizontal surface you choose, you’ll feel the immediate calming effect of someone who actually knows how to lead wash over you. Of course, if you’re bound and determined to awkwardly rush headlong into four more years of this, there’s always this over re-action figure if you so choose.
Sport a timeless look during the election season with this vintage design v-neck tee. The dark heather 90/10 blend features distressed (aren’t we all just a little distressed?) graphics in good old red, white, and blue colors. Lightweight with a classic fit, the sleeves and hem are double-stitched to hold up against wear and bad attitudes.
Mr. Biden doesn’t mince words about his political views or his fashion sense including those classic aviator sunglasses he wears on the campaign trail. Show your support of the Democratic ticket with this fun tee showcasing those same shades in red, white, and blue.
This tee comes in multiple colors and sizes for men, women, and kids. Solid color tees are made of 100% cotton, heather grey is a 90/10 blend, and all other heathers are 50/50. You don’t need words to proclaim your confidence in a candidate when you have style.
These days it’s a really good idea (and sometimes mandatory!) to wear a face mask for health reasons when you’re out in public. Why not show off your choice for president at the same time? This cloth face mask emblazoned with a stars and stripes version of the aviator sunglasses that Joe Biden wears will tell everyone who you support in the election.
This face mask features an outer layer make of anti-microbial micro-knit polyester and an inner layer made of breathable nylon Spandex. It’s reusable and machine washable. Two comfortable soft-stretch ear straps make sure that this good looking political statement will fit anyone.
These aviator sunglasses from Luenx may not have Joe’s name on them but when you wear these, everyone is going to know who you’re ridin’ with Biden. Featuring a metal frame, these sunglasses have polarized (like the electorate!) lenses with UV protective coating. They’re also available in ten different colors to suit your mood.
The Luenx aviator sunglasses come with a protective zip-up case, a soft pouch, and a soft clean cloth. They’re designed to effectively filter out glare to give you a clear vision for the country’s future. Or your drive home. Or both.
If you’re a child of the ’80s, this Real American Hero tee should drag up some excellent memories. If you’re not, this cotton/poly blend will still wear comfortably soft and proclaim your choice of candidate for November 3rd. It’s pre-shrunk to reduce shrinkage after washing and drying.
This classic tee fits right, feels right, and doggone it, it IS right. For America. It’s also available in a tri-blend, ringer, v-neck, and heavyweight varieties in a rainbow of colors for men and women. Now you know about inclusivity. And knowing is half the battle.
My wife is an extraordinarily beautiful person in body, spirit, and mind. But don’t mess with her or her babies or you’re going to find out where the phrase “mama bear” really came from. Kamala Harris’s family famously calls her “Mamala” for just this reason: she’s a warm and gracious lady but please mind your P’s and Q’s. This ladies tee comes in a variety of sizes and colors for women and men but for some reason, pink simpy fits this design perfectly.
When formally announcing her appearances as a prosecutor in the California superior courts, Kamala Harris would use the phrase “For the People“. Now the Democratic candidate for Vice-President of the United States is using that choice of words for her 2020 campaign. This bold statement will definitely grab people’s attention. Made of super soft 100 percent cotton, this tee will be your basic go-to layer this fall. The design is also available as a window sticker and looks great on a mustard yellow background.
When Joe Biden finally has had enough of lies and nonsense, this phrase escapes his mouth and it’s absolutely glorious. It’s so perfect for these crazy times that it deserves much more than a mere t-shirt. That said, just gaze upon this artful display and tell me you don’t wish to put in on. Like, right now.
The rough western/biker lettering offset by the red, white, and blue aviator sunglasses is just choice. You don’t have to be so literal when professing your support for the Biden/Harris ticket. This 100 percent cotton tee will do the trick with no confusion whatsoever.
So you can’t wear a t-shirt or hoodie with a Biden-Harris message every day? That’s okay, sometimes you have to wear a suit and tie. That doesn’t mean you have to stop shouting your message, however.
This 20-pin set can be used anywhere: backpacks, lapels, or even stick it on a magnet and leave on the breakroom fridge; just don’t tell human resources. There is a style here for anyone from fun and irreverent to serious as a congressional page.
Each of the pins measure one-inch so they’re cool and subtle about your choice for presidential candidate. And there are twenty of them so feel free to hand out to your friends! Say: you could even give them out for Halloween!
I’m not sure why the cool colorful imagery on these athletic crew socks isn’t on a hoodie but it should be. These standard mid-length socks are comfortable, soft, and gentle for your feet and all the while emblazoned with Andy Warhol-like artwork of the Democratic candidates for President and Vice-President of the United States.
Just think: you can still shout to the world (privately) how you’re voting this November and not ruffle any feathers since you’re wearing long pants! These socks are completely safe to wear to offices with “no politics” policies. Just keep your pant legs down and no one will bring you to an office to fill out forms.
If you haven’t done it by now, you’ve run out of time for a knitting project before the election. That’s okay because this Nasty Woman Hooded Tee is just as good…and you don’t have to pick up any knitting needles. This is as basic as it gets with thin, black lettering proudly proclaiming what that guy says about any woman who doesn’t agree with him.
The lightweight pink tee is a 50/25/25 poly/cotton/rayon blend with long sleeves and a roomy hood with a raw-edged split v-neck. Throw the insults right back at them and own that title. This great hooded tee will definitely do the trick.
Is it just me or does this design make you think of groovy ’70s TV shows or ’80s toy design? Either way, the stars and stripes version of this curvy script design looks amazing printed on the back of this cotton/poly fleece blend zip hoodie. Super warm and cozy with an adjustable hood and banded cuffs, this item will something amazing to wear long past the election.
“But wait,” you say. “This logo is too good for just this incredibly comfy zip hoodie.” I’m glad you spoke up. You can get this artistic masterpiece emblazoned on a phone case, laptop sleeve, or a sticker for your car. Ah, America. Is there nothing that can’t be done in this great country?