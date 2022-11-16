11 Best Men’s Grey Blazers: Your Buyer’s Guide

It’s that time of year when the wardrobe starts the slow shift into another season. We’re focusing on men’s grey blazers for a couple of reasons: they’re neutral enough to work all year and they’re versatile enough to go from casual to dressy. The best men’s grey blazers are all listed below, selected based on reviews, price, style, and research.
1. Tommy Hilfiger Soft Constructed BlazerPrice: $205.23Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Trusted name in men's fashion
- Imported design quality
- Comfortable
- Dry clean only
- High maintenance
- Sizing
We’re starting this list of men’s grey blazers with a coat that’s a bit darker, but still has the ability to be worn casual (i.e., with jeans, etc.). This is a “soft constructed” casual jacket so the shoulders are soft.
It’s 64 percent poly, 34 percent Rayon and two percent Spandex, so it will have a nice flexibility that lends itself to comfort. It’s a two-button, gabardine weave. The buttons are black with a lighter outer ring, making a nice contrast.
Two flap pockets on the jacket and a welt pocket at the chest. The lapel is notched and the vents are two side vents.
2. Perry Ellis Men’s Slim Fit Linen Cotton End-On-End Suit JacketPrice: $121.18Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Classic style
- Lightweight fabric
- Comfortable fit
- Limited color options
- High maintenance
- Sizing
This two-button grey blazer is also a bit on the darker side, with hues of brown in the gabardine fabric. It’s 65 percent poly, 35 percent viscose (also known as rayon).
It’s got a notched lapel and two straight flap pockets on the coat. On the back, it’s got side vents. Probably one of the more “office-ready” grey blazers on the list, but don’t be afraid to rock this jacket at any number of occasions. Get some use out of it!
6. Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Grey Herringbone Sport CoatPrice: $170.12Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Herringbone material
- Stylish
- Comfortable
- High maintenance
- Sizing
- Stain easily
This is a fully-lined two-button men’s grey blazer that leans a little toward the brown hues. It’s 65 percent poly and 35 percent Viscose.
The jacket features two flap pockets on the coat and a welt pocket at the chest. It’s got notched lapels and two side vents in the back.
Buy the Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Grey Herringbone Sport Coat here.
9. Calvin Klein Men’s Modern Fit Suit Separates-Custom Jacket & Pant Size SelectionPrice: $243.36Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Warmer fabric
- More formal jacket
- Dark gray
- Heavy
- Not a casual jacket
- Sizing
This is a charcoal grey blazer, so it’s on the darker side, but it’s got a contemporary look so it will work with or without a tie. The fabric is imported 100 percent wool.
It features notched lapels and two flap pockets on the coat, with a welt pocket on the chest. It’s a two-button closure and in the back, there are two side vents.
10. U.S. Polo Assn. Men’s Cotton Cashmere Sport CoatPrice: $78.15Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable
- Lightweight
- Comfortable
- Minimal pockets
- Dry clean only
- High maintenance
The photo on this one is a good indication of the jacket’s versatility. It’s a light enough shade of grey that it can be worn more casual with jeans and an open-collar shirt.
This men’s light blazer is 100 percent cotton so it’s got a softer, more unconstructed look and feel. It’s a two-button jacket, with angled flap pockets on the coat and a chest welt pocket.
It features two side vents on the back. The coat’s got four inner pockets.
11. Nautica men’s Bi-Stretch Slim Fit BlazerPrice: $84.20Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stretch fabric
- Slimmer fit
- Comfortable
- Heavy
- High maintenance
- Dry clean only
This is a great looking light color grey blazer with a slim fit. It should be very comfortable and allow for a great range of movement because the fabric includes five percent Spandex. Also 66 percent poly and 29 percent Rayon. Nautica calls it their “bi-stretch” fabric.
Features two flap pockets on the jacket and a welt pocket at the chest. It’s a two-button closure with notched lapels and two side vents in the back.
The obvious dividing line when you're shopping for a grey blazer is tone. Lighter shades of grey lend themselves to a bit more relaxed look, while darker shades are easy solutions when you're looking for a little more dress-up (i.e., something that works well in the office).
If you're looking for a men's light blazer -- we're talking about the shade here -- you'll have more options for lighter pants because the contrast won't be too much. If you're looking for a darker blazer, you'll look your best when you've got darker pants (whether they're black slacks or dark blue types of denim).
Of course, you can go without a tie in a casual blazer -- that's a big reason that grey is such a great color for the sports jacket. And when you pair the grey blazer with a dress shirt and tie, you'll look like the guy who knows what he's doing.
Most of the fabrics here are synthetic, which means they'll have wearability and affordability going for them.