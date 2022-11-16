11 Best Men’s Grey Blazers: Your Buyer’s Guide
11 Best Men’s Grey Blazers: Your Buyer’s Guide

It’s that time of year when the wardrobe starts the slow shift into another season. We’re focusing on men’s grey blazers for a couple of reasons: they’re neutral enough to work all year and they’re versatile enough to go from casual to dressy. The best men’s grey blazers are all listed below, selected based on reviews, price, style, and research.
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Soft Constructed Fancy Sportcoat Blazer
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Trusted name
  • Imported
  • Comfortable
Price: $205.23 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Perry Ellis Men's Slim Fit End-On-End Suit Jacket
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Style
  • Lightweight
  • Comfortable
Price: $121.18 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Jones New York Men's 2 Button Blazer with Notch Lapel
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Lightweight
  • Fashionable
  • Multi-use
Price: $67.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Kenneth Cole REACTION Men's 2 Button Slim Fit Blazer
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Looks great
  • Multi-use
  • Lightweigt
Price: $169.92 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Luciano Natazzi Men’s Two Button Blazer
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Warm
  • All season
  • Comfort
Price: $129.95 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Grey Herringbone Sport Coat
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Herringbone
  • Style
  • Comfort
Price: $170.12 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Flatseven Men’s Casual Premium Blazer
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Colors
  • Style
  • Light
Price: $68.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Vobaga Men's Slim Fit Stylish Casual One Button Suit Coat
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Multi-use
  • Style
  • Fit
Price: $63.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Calvin Klein Men's Modern Fit Suit
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Warmer
  • Formal
  • Dark
Price: $243.36 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
U.S. Polo Assn. Men's Cotton Cashmere Sport Coat
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Durable
  • Light
  • Comfy
Price: $78.15 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Nautica men’s Bi-Stretch Slim Fit Blazer
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Stretch fabric
  • Fit
  • Comfy
Price: $84.20 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
  1. 1. Tommy Hilfiger Soft Constructed Blazer

    Price: $205.23
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Trusted name in men's fashion
    • Imported design quality
    • Comfortable
    Cons:
    • Dry clean only
    • High maintenance
    • Sizing

     

     

    We’re starting this list of men’s grey blazers with a coat that’s a bit darker, but still has the ability to be worn casual (i.e., with jeans, etc.). This is a “soft constructed” casual jacket so the shoulders are soft.

    It’s 64 percent poly, 34 percent Rayon and two percent Spandex, so it will have a nice flexibility that lends itself to comfort. It’s a two-button, gabardine weave. The buttons are black with a lighter outer ring, making a nice contrast.

    Two flap pockets on the jacket and a welt pocket at the chest. The lapel is notched and the vents are two side vents.

    Buy the Tommy Hilfiger Soft Constructed Blazer here.

  2. 2. Perry Ellis Men’s Slim Fit Linen Cotton End-On-End Suit Jacket

    Price: $121.18
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Classic style
    • Lightweight fabric
    • Comfortable fit
    Cons:
    • Limited color options
    • High maintenance
    • Sizing

     

     

    This two-button grey blazer is also a bit on the darker side, with hues of brown in the gabardine fabric. It’s 65 percent poly, 35 percent viscose (also known as rayon).

    It’s got a notched lapel and two straight flap pockets on the coat. On the back, it’s got side vents. Probably one of the more “office-ready” grey blazers on the list, but don’t be afraid to rock this jacket at any number of occasions. Get some use out of it!

    Buy the Perry Ellis Men’s Slim Fit Blazer here.

  3. 3. Jones New York Men’s 2 Button Blazer with Notch Lapel

    Price: $67.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Lightweight fabric
    • Fashionable design
    • Formal or casual
    Cons:
    • Minimal pockets
    • Dry clean only
    • High maintenance

     

     

    This is a men’s light blazer in a great looking color and design combo. The colors in the fabric give plenty of flexibility for the pants: from dark to lighter jeans, grey to black slacks.

    It’s 55 percent linen, 45 percent cotton and it’s got a notched lapel. It’s a two-button blazer with two flap pockets on the coat. The vent is a center split and the style is whatever you make of it. This is one of those jackets that you can mix things up in. 

    Buy the Jones New York Men’s Gray Houndstooth Sport Coat here.

  4. 4. Kenneth Cole REACTION Men’s 2 Button Slim Fit Blazer

    Price: $169.92
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Looks great
    • Formal and casual
    • Lightweight fabrics
    Cons:
    • Stains easily
    • High maintenance
    • Sizing

     

     

     

    The jacket is in a light grey basketweave and it features a two-button closure. The lapels are notched and there are two side vents in the back. Style and fashion are definitely not in compromise when you get yourself a jacket like this one. Feel confident in looking great no matter how formal or laid back the gathering.

    Buy the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men’s Techni-Cole Stretch Blazer here.

  5. 5. Luciano Natazzi Men’s Two Button Blazer

    Price: $129.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Warm fabric
    • All season suit
    • Comfortable
    Cons:
    • High maintenance
    • Sizing
    • Dry clean only

    Natazzi’s two-button blazer is in a lighter shade of grey with a very light window pane design. The fabric is 65 percent poly, 35 percent Viscose.

    The buttons on the cuff (four of them on each cuff) are “working” button holes, meaning they’re not just sewn onto the outside of the sleeve. The jacket features two flap pockets on the coat, as well as a welt “ticket pocket” just above the right flap pocket. The chest pocket is a welt construction. Features hand pick stitching, peak lapels and two side vents.

    Buy the Luciano Natazzi Men’s Two Button Blazer here.

  6. 6. Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Grey Herringbone Sport Coat

    Price: $170.12
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Herringbone material
    • Stylish
    • Comfortable
    Cons:
    • High maintenance
    • Sizing
    • Stain easily

     

     

    This is a fully-lined two-button men’s grey blazer that leans a little toward the brown hues. It’s 65 percent poly and 35 percent Viscose.

    The jacket features two flap pockets on the coat and a welt pocket at the chest. It’s got notched lapels and two side vents in the back.

     

    Buy the Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Grey Herringbone Sport Coat here.

  7. 7. FLATSEVEN Mens Fit Casual Premium Blazer Jacket

    Price: $68.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Multiple colors
    • Style
    • Lightweight
    Cons:
    • Slimmer fit
    • High maintenance
    • Stains easily

    This is definitely a casual blazer. It’s a lighter shade of grey and there’s just one button for the closure. Flatseven is right on when they suggest wearing it with jeans or chinos.

    The coat is 65 percent Rayon, 35 percent poly. It is a slim fit, and the sleeves can be pushed up. It would work very well with a slim fit white button down shirt.

    The lapels are notched and there are two side vents in the back.

    Buy the Flatseven Men’s Casual Premium Blazer here.

  8. 8. Vobaga Men’s Slim Fit Stylish Casual One Button Suit Coat

    Price: $63.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Casual and formal
    • Very stylish
    • Slim fit
    Cons:
    • Sizing
    • Dry clean only
    • High maintenance

    This is another very contemporary look. It’s a one-button closure and it is a slim fit. The color is very light.

    Features two flap pockets and a fake “welt” pocket at the chest. It’s got a center vent in the back. There is some stretchability to this jacket: it’s five percent Spandex, 75 percent poly and 20 percent cotton. Would work great with jeans.

    Buy the David.Ann Men’s Slim Fit One Button Blazer here.

  9. 9. Calvin Klein Men’s Modern Fit Suit Separates-Custom Jacket & Pant Size Selection

    Price: $243.36
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Warmer fabric
    • More formal jacket
    • Dark gray
    Cons:
    • Heavy
    • Not a casual jacket
    • Sizing

    This is a charcoal grey blazer, so it’s on the darker side, but it’s got a contemporary look so it will work with or without a tie. The fabric is imported 100 percent wool.

    It features notched lapels and two flap pockets on the coat, with a welt pocket on the chest. It’s a two-button closure and in the back, there are two side vents.

    Buy the Calvin Klein Men’s Modern Fit Blazer here.

  10. 10. U.S. Polo Assn. Men’s Cotton Cashmere Sport Coat

    Price: $78.15
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Durable
    • Lightweight
    • Comfortable
    Cons:
    • Minimal pockets
    • Dry clean only
    • High maintenance

     

     

    The photo on this one is a good indication of the jacket’s versatility. It’s a light enough shade of grey that it can be worn more casual with jeans and an open-collar shirt.

    This men’s light blazer is 100 percent cotton so it’s got a softer, more unconstructed look and feel. It’s a two-button jacket, with angled flap pockets on the coat and a chest welt pocket.

    It features two side vents on the back. The coat’s got four inner pockets. 

    Buy the U.S. Polo Association Men’s Cotton Sport Coat here.

  11. 11. Nautica men’s Bi-Stretch Slim Fit Blazer

    Price: $84.20
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Stretch fabric
    • Slimmer fit
    • Comfortable
    Cons:
    • Heavy
    • High maintenance
    • Dry clean only

    This is a great looking light color grey blazer with a slim fit. It should be very comfortable and allow for a great range of movement because the fabric includes five percent Spandex. Also 66 percent poly and 29 percent Rayon. Nautica calls it their “bi-stretch” fabric.

    Features two flap pockets on the jacket and a welt pocket at the chest. It’s a two-button closure with notched lapels and two side vents in the back.

    Buy the Nautica men’s Bi-Stretch Slim Fit Blazer here.

The obvious dividing line when you're shopping for a grey blazer is tone. Lighter shades of grey lend themselves to a bit more relaxed look, while darker shades are easy solutions when you're looking for a little more dress-up (i.e., something that works well in the office).

If you're looking for a men's light blazer -- we're talking about the shade here -- you'll have more options for lighter pants because the contrast won't be too much. If you're looking for a darker blazer, you'll look your best when you've got darker pants (whether they're black slacks or dark blue types of denim).

Of course, you can go without a tie in a casual blazer -- that's a big reason that grey is such a great color for the sports jacket. And when you pair the grey blazer with a dress shirt and tie, you'll look like the guy who knows what he's doing.

Most of the fabrics here are synthetic, which means they'll have wearability and affordability going for them.

