11 Best Men’s Grey Blazers: Your Buyer’s Guide

We’re starting this list of men’s grey blazers with a coat that’s a bit darker, but still has the ability to be worn casual (i.e., with jeans, etc.). This is a “soft constructed” casual jacket so the shoulders are soft.

It’s 64 percent poly, 34 percent Rayon and two percent Spandex, so it will have a nice flexibility that lends itself to comfort. It’s a two-button, gabardine weave. The buttons are black with a lighter outer ring, making a nice contrast.

Two flap pockets on the jacket and a welt pocket at the chest. The lapel is notched and the vents are two side vents.