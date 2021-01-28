11 Best Men’s Slip On Sneakers: Your Buying Guide

Things are constantly changing and evolving in the sneaker world. The slip-on sneaker is always changing and evolving every single day. They have the looks of the traditional sneaker mixed with the ease and comfort of the slip-on loafer. These are the best slip-on sneakers in the fashion game.
1. Vans Classic Slip-On ShoesPrice: $59.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Classic look
- Inexpensive price point
- Comfortable
- Sizing
- Arch support
- Plain
Hey man, you need these. Vans practically invented the slip-on sneakers for men category, and they’ve been going strong for decades.
These are the classic Vans look plain upper, contrasting stitching around the tongue and heel area, elastic banding toward the front of the collar, for easier in-and-out. And, of course, the Vans logo tab.
They are available in dozens and dozens of different color combinations (click the color-selector tab once you’re on the page). We’re showing them in charcoal. Maybe you want the Peanuts style. Maybe the checkerboard. The list goes on and you pretty much can’t miss with any of them.
Something very Vans-like is the Lugz Men’s Clipper Fashion Sneaker, which comes in at a lower price point.
2. Adidas x Pharrell Williams Men Vulc Slip-OnPrice: $139.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique look and design
- Comfortable
- Lightweight material
- Price point
- Sizing
- Run tight
The collaboration between Pharrell Williams and Adidas has been making headlines for several years now. The whole category of men’s slip-on sneakers is lucky for that fact.
The silhouette of these is a very on-trend look. The Vulc slip-on is woven – we’re showing it in blue, but it’s also available in a granite color, but all sizes in the granite can be hard to come by.
The upper is elastic chambray and the heel features a leather cap with the embossed logo. Cushioned footbed with a graphic print.
3. Converse Men’s Chuck Taylor All Star SlipPrice: $95.32Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slip-on and off
- Classic look
- Trusted name in sneakers
- Sizing
- Fit
- Plain
One of the all-time classics, one of the all-time greats. These slip-on sneakers for men are constructed a bit differently than regular Chucks – they hold their shape and snug up to the foot better.
They’re canvas – we’re showing them in the faded charcoal color, but they’re available in 10 different colors. Of course, they have the classic Converse Chuck Taylor white rubber toe cap.
Designer John Varvatos has an interesting pair of Distressed Painted Nylon Chucks that you may want to check out (availability is sporadic).
4. OluKai Nohea Mesh ShoePrice: $89.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable fabric
- Unique look
- Multiple colors
- Sizing
- Break in time
- Arch support
We’re broadening the definition of slip-on sneakers for men just a bit and including these OluKais. You could say there’s an island vibe with this pair, but they work anywhere. (I have a pair of OluKai shoes that were provided to me by the company.)
These shoes are designed to be worn either as a classic men’s slip-on shoe (they have the stretchable goring fabric on each side of the upper, making them easy on/easy off) or with the “drop-in” heel — just step down on the heel and the shoes become backless slides.
The upper is a lightweight, breathable, hand-stitched mesh that feature’s the brand’s “Dri-Lex” microfiber synthetic suede lining. The footbed uses OluKai’s “EverFit” technology and the bed is removable and washable. Shown in “rock/canoe” color, they’re available in ten different colors.
OluKai is a terrific corporate citizen (see video below) and they make very comfortable high-quality stuff.
5. ECCO Men’s Kyle Slip On Fashion SneakerPrice: $86.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dressier choice
- Design quality
- Leather
- High maintenance
- Heavy
- Sizing
I’m suggesting the ECCO Kyle for the same (main) reason I ever put ECCO in any list: they are extremely durable. I still own (and will not part with) a pair of ECCO sandals that I bought when dinosaurs were roaming the earth, and I own a great pair of ECCO boots. Both are fully intact and I wear them to this day.
These men’s slip-on sneakers are very nice looking and they can be worn up or down (dressier or less dressy) depending on what you’re pairing the shoes with.
The Kyle is an all-leather upper and a synthetic sole with a textile lining. While I point out ECCO’s durability, the company goes to great lengths to describe many other features found in this shoe: the “exclusive” inlay sole; the “freedom fit”; the leather that comes from ECCO’s own tannery.
Shown in amber color, the shoes are available in three different color options. If you’re looking for a laceless sneaker that’s more fashionable, other options include the Polo Vito (heavy on the Polo logo), the Steve Madden Gallagher; the 206 Collective Shaw.
6. Sanuk Men’s Chiba Sidewalk Surfer ShoePrice: $54.74Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comfortable
- Unique
- Multiple colors
- Casual only
- Loose fitting
- Sizing
Once more, we’re broadening the definition of men’s slip-on sneakers. This time with the enormously popular Sanuk Men’s Chiba Sidewalk Surfer Shoe. Sanuk makes shoes that they call “sneakers” and they’re all part of the same DNA.
These are canvas and they’re designed to have the frayed edging (part of the Sanuk thing/appeal). They’ve got a padded stretch collar, making them easier to get into and out of, but you can also step on the back and turn them into slides.
Shown in black, the shoes are available in seven different colors.
7. Skechers Performance Men’s Go Walk 4 Incredible Walking ShoePrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durability
- Comfortable insoles
- Lightweight
- Plain
- Sizing
- Limited colors
In a nutshell, these are great for people who do a lot of walking or who are on their feet for extended periods of time.
This is from Skechers’ “Performance” line of products, which are designed more with the technical aspects in mind. Obviously, since these are Skechers, that doesn’t mean the price shoots up: these are very affordable – and popular – men’s slip-on shoes.
The “Incredible” in the name of the shoe features Skechers’ proprietary “5GEN” midsole cushioning, tapering midfoot design for improved arch support and a bamboo-lined footbed for anti-bacterial odor control. Skechers says it uses “Goga Max” (another proprietary manufacturing process) for “next-generation cushioning and support.” The upper is mesh (i.e. very breathable) and it naturally expands with the foot while you walk.
An older version – the aptly named Go Walk 3 – has more than 4,400 reviews with a 4.4 out of 5-star rating average. Skechers also offers a few other styles in its Go Walk 4 line: the Expert, the Remarkable and the Deliver, to just name a few. The styles are differentiated by varying features and small differences in pricing.
8. Adidas Originals Men’s Matchcourt Slip Skate ShoePrice: $69.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Trusted name in sneakers
- Comfortable
- Cool design
- Support
- Sizing
- Minimal colors
Another unique look from Adidas, this time from their Originals line. These men’s slip-on shoes come in either a white/white combo or a black/white.
Both colorways feature a white rubber toe cap with a mid-sole that’s layered over it. Tonal stitching goes around the upper to the heel and the heel features a pull-on/pull-off loop for more convenience. One reviewer says “I get questions and comments on these all the time, as they are not the most common shoes to see.”
The shoes feature a removable insole and an EVA midsole for “lightweight cushioning,” according to Adidas. They’re also available in dark camouflage, but the size you need may be tough to get in the camo. Very similar to the Matchcourts, Adidas has its Adi-Ease Kung-Fu Fashion Sneakers, which are a great looking option.
9. Vibram Men’s CVT-Hemp SneakerPrice: $99.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durability
- Fit right
- Unique looking
- Color choices
- Support
- Stain easily
Well, this certainly is a shoe. A shoe that looks like pretty much nothing else you’ve seen. A shoe that certainly is the oddball of the list.
It does, in fact, fit right into the slip-on sneakers for men category because these things are, in fact, laceless sneakers. All kidding aside, I do think the shoes merit attention because of the interesting details that set the Vibram Men’s CVT-Hemp Sneaker apart.
Vibram calls it a “sustainable” shoe because it is made with hemp (and some polyester). It’s a “casual minimalist” shoe that Vibram says “offers nature lovers a breathable, sustainable slip-on shoe with a true barefoot feel.” (The “minimalist” shoe movement was spawned several years ago when barefoot running became popular.)
Yes, your toes fit individually into the “toe sockets” and, yes, these do have the famous Vibram sole, meaning they will last 4ever. Vibram makes several versions of this shoe – most with a lacing system – including these also very unusual wool units.
These shoes get super reviews: more than 210 comments with a 4.4 out of 5-star rating average. One reviewer says “the hemp material feels fantastic against the skin of the feet” while another, who used them on a four-day hiking trip, says “I was blown away at how comfortable they were.”
10. PUMA Men’s El Ace 2 LeatherPrice: $45.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Velcro strap for added support
- Unique look
- Lightweight material
- Stain easily
- High maintenance
- Sizing
Despite the fact that Puma’s signature side swoosh is absent, there’s no mistaking that these are Pumas. The El Reys feature a big PUMA callout on the tongue area (it looks like a Velcro strap: it’s not). But fear not, lovers of the Puma cat logo: these slip-on sneakers for men feature the cat on the fabric heel strap.
11. Champion Men’s Encore Slip-OnPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Lightweight
- Cool looking
- Sizing
- Run tight
- Break in time
Champion has been riding an on-trend comeback wave for a couple years now, and cool styles like these slip-on sneakers for men are one reason why.
The Encore features a synthetic fabric upper and a non-marking outsole. The insole is memory foam, which ups the comfort game. The lining is mesh, so the shoes are designed to be cool, in more than one way.
Available in three different colors, we’re showing them in navy. A discreet “C” – the Champion logo – lives on the back heel area.
When you get back to basics, to the foundational reason sneakers are it, the answer is simple: comfort. And when you're talking about a comfortable sneaker, you have got to include slip-on sneakers for men in the conversation. Not only are they comfy, but they also bring more attributes to the table than just feeling good.
- If the men's slip-on shoes options below don't fit your style, there are plenty more possibilities. But we're sure you're going to slip very well into a pair of men's slip-on sneakers that you cop from our list of the 11 Best Men's Slip-On Sneakers: Your Buying Guide (2021)
