11 Best Men’s Slip On Sneakers: Your Buying Guide

Hey man, you need these. Vans practically invented the slip-on sneakers for men category, and they’ve been going strong for decades.

These are the classic Vans look plain upper, contrasting stitching around the tongue and heel area, elastic banding toward the front of the collar, for easier in-and-out. And, of course, the Vans logo tab.

They are available in dozens and dozens of different color combinations (click the color-selector tab once you’re on the page). We’re showing them in charcoal. Maybe you want the Peanuts style. Maybe the checkerboard. The list goes on and you pretty much can’t miss with any of them.

Something very Vans-like is the Lugz Men’s Clipper Fashion Sneaker, which comes in at a lower price point.