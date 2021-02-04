13 Best Mid-Rise Jeans to Buy Now (Updated!)

Denim is an American classic and wardrobe staple, so if you’re on the hunt for something other than high-waisted mom jeans or low-riders, mid-rise jeans are just the thing for you.

Figure-flattering and fashionable, mid-rise jeans are a favorite for many. Our list of the best options available today features a wide variety of looks you’re sure to love: mid-rise skinny jeans, denim that slims, boot cuts and straight cuts, and more. With the right amount of flattering stretch, you can skip the shapewear and stock your closet with the best mid-rise jeans of the season.

For all the latest styles to rock this year, read on.