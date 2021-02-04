13 Best Mid-Rise Jeans to Buy Now (Updated!)

Denim is an American classic and wardrobe staple, so if you’re on the hunt for something other than high-waisted mom jeans or low-riders, mid-rise jeans are just the thing for you.
Figure-flattering and fashionable, mid-rise jeans are a favorite for many. Our list of the best options available today features a wide variety of looks you’re sure to love: mid-rise skinny jeans, denim that slims, boot cuts and straight cuts, and more. With the right amount of flattering stretch, you can skip the shapewear and stock your closet with the best mid-rise jeans of the season.
For all the latest styles to rock this year, read on.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a great pair of slimming mid-rise jeans, these NYDJ jeans give you a tummy tucking panel that’s every woman’s best friend, no matter their size. These straight leg jeans feature patented Lift X Tuck Technology inside that makes you look a full size smaller. We’re totally on board with that. They are cut to avoid that gap above your bum, because they’re cut to fit a woman’s body.
Made with premium stretch denim, these jeans lift and shape your butt, and the pocket placement is particularly flattering. They come in sizes from 0-18, and a crazy array of killer colors from lots of standard denim washes, as well as white. These even come in an uber-cool faux leather look.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s pretty darned hard to find a great looking, great fitting pair of jeans for a reasonable price these days, but these Wrangler mid-rise jeans totally fit both your body and your budget. Made with cotton, poly, rayon, and spandex, they have a little give for comfort, plus that extra stretch helps them to hold their shape without turning into a baggy mess. These jeans feel like you’ve been loving them for years, even from the first wearing.
We love this classic dark wash that’s faded in all the right places and has cool whiskering at the thighs in front. The embroidered back pockets are sized right, and feature contrast stitching that’s free of bling. These straight-leg jeans can be dressed up or down, with sandals, boots or heels. We also like the fact that they come in sizes from 1 to 19 and in lengths up to 34 inches. Get them in four different denim washes of your choice, although not all colors are available in all sizes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These seriously slimming skinnies will amp your attitude with their fashionista looks alone, but these 7 for All Mankind jeans deliver a mid-rise silhouette, along with their sassy style. Made with stretch denim, they feature just the right amount of distress, having been hand sanded and cross-whiskered. Their ankle length is an absolute winner for the spring and summer months, but you could always sneak them inside tall boots too.
If you’re looking for mid-rise jeans that literally fit like a second skin, these cotton and spandex cuties will keep their shape and their sexy look every time you slip into them. We love their very minimally embellished rear patch pockets, and simple stitching details. These slimming jeans come in waist sizes up to 30 inches.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you want to wear jeans with the comfort of jeggings, but you’re still looking for something that comes even close, these infinite stretch mid-rise jeans from Celebrity Pink will make you swoon. They feature that classic skinny styling that rocks with cool kicks and boots, but the fabric blend is so different from the norm, you’ll be shocked. Made from a blend of cotton, poly, rayon and spandex, they stretch from every angle, so you can be blue jeans cool, while you feel more like you just put on yoga pants.
The wider waistband features a single button closure and the back pockets are on the small side, and they’re unembellished and subtle. Because they’re so stretchy, lots of women actually order a size down, but you’ll want to pay attention to the sizing chart when ordering. These come in sizes from 0-17, and five different denim washes plus black.
If you want to switch up your look from classic denim to color, check out the Celebrity Pink Women’s Colored Mid Rise Skinny Jeans. While they don’t have the same level of stretch, they’re still somewhat stretchy, and come in great color options for spring and summer wear. If you’re looking for more bodycon styling in plus size, the Celebrity Pink Jeans Women’s Body Sculpt Lifter Skinny gets rave reviews.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We love it when a jeans company takes a new approach, and these Hudson mid-rise jeans take the super skinny look to new heights. While these skinnies are also super stretchy, their stretch comes from polyurethane, which is quite a switch from traditional spandex or elastane.
The burgundy and champagne-colored pairs look classy enough for workwear, when paired with heels, but they also offer a variety of these mid-rise jeans in traditional washes, plus camo print, along with some styles featuring distressing. Keep in mind not all colors area available in all sizes.
Their 30 inch ankle length inseam is versatile with any kind of footwear, and well-placed pockets feature a simple V detail. These super skinnies come in waist sizes from 24-32. If you prefer the stacked look at the ankle, check out the Hudson Women’s Tall Collin Supermodel-Length Skinny Jean that comes with a 34 inch inseam.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s hard not to love a great pair of jeans that slims, shapes, and smooths your booty and your thighs. There’s nothing worse than slipping into a pair of pants that seem to fit in the morning, but by afternoon sag, bag, or make you look like you’re wearing a loaded diaper. These Levi’s mid-rise skinny jeans are made with denim that never gets stretched out – it recovers to keep its shape all day long.
They have back pocket placement that visually lifts the look of your tush, to give you a curve-enhancing fit, with sleek, skinny legs. Moderately priced, compared to many, these Levi’s come in short, medium, and long lengths, and sizes up to 18. If these turn out to be your fave mid-rise jeans, you can get them in seven different washes and colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For women of size, you’ll find just one too many pairs of pull on, elastic waist jeans. Who wants those? If you want a fashion forward pair of plus size mid rise jeans, this pair of Levi’s is a terrific choice. With that classic Levi’s look, these straight leg jeans feature that boost of elastane to give them a little extra stretch and add to the comfort.
They feature five pocket styling, a button waist, and front zip. The dark wash is a great look for casual Fridays at the office because it’s easy to dress up without tons of fade and no distress. Light whiskering at the hips makes them look like you’ve had them for just the right amount of time. Get them in this wash and one other, or opt for black. They come in plus sizes from 14 to 26, and in lengths medium, short, and long.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We love jeans when they’re made for real women, and these Ariat real riding jeans fit where it counts. Roomier in the thighs and butt, but without a huge waistline, they’re ready to wrangle at your next rodeo, or wherever you want great looking jeans that feel as good as they look. These mid-rise jeans feature a generous boot cut, that is somewhat larger than many. Their hand-sanded finish and contrast stitching make them a standout, and we love the front double seamed pockets that have an untraditional, curvy cut.
The side stitching also takes a unique approach, as do the hip darts that lead to the back pockets, that make for a more flattering fit over your bum. The rear pockets are slightly larger than some, and feature a design element reminiscent of a lariat. One thing we really love about these cute, slimming jeans is the wide variety of sizes they come in, from 25W to 34W, and you can get many of them in short, regular, long and even extra-long.
That flexibility means you’ve got the best chance at a custom fit, so be sure to check the size chart before you order. If that boot cut is too wide for your liking, the Ariat Women’s Real Straight Leg Icon Ocean Jeans are super cute and come in that same wide variety of sizes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are you looking for the perfect jeans to wear with your fave dad shoes or Chuck Taylors? This pair of jeans from Daily Ritual is the perfect option for a casual cool look. With 4% stretchy spandex, these pants will create an ultra fitted silhouette, and they look killer paired with tall boots and a jacket. One thing we love is that because they keep their shape you can wash them less, saving energy and extending the life of your jeans.
They feature five pocket styling, and if you’re anti-butt-bling, you’ll like the fact that the back pockets are completely free of embellishments. Get them in wait sizes from 24 to 32, and a variety of lengths. Do consult the sizing chart if you want to equate that to standard women’s sizes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Boyfriend jeans serve up a casual cool vibe that most other styles don’t. These mid-rise boyfriend jeans from Lucky Brand are the perfect pair to wear when you dash out for coffee, toss them on with a big sweater, or just half tuck a tee into them. Whether you roll them up, or leave them ankle length, their slightly looser legs look great, and feel super comfy. The highly whiskered denim has an interesting appeal, and looks a step away from distressed, without the holes.
The rear pockets have slight embellishment, with a small stitched detail, and these feature single brass button waistband. These cuties run true to size, and they’re great for women who have slightly larger thighs. They come in sizes 0 through 14. If you need a boyfriend jean in up to size 16, we really like the highly rated KUT from the Kloth Women’s Catherine Boyfriend Jean. We also like the boho look of the heavily distressed Poetic Justice Women’s Curvy Fit Rolled Cuff Boyfriend Jeans.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Let’s be honest. Buying great jeans can mean a major investment on your part. That’s frustrating to many of us who like to buy clothes. One of the things we like about these Lee Riders mid rise jeans is the affordable price point, for sure. But we also like the straight leg styling, and the five pocket design which keeps the pockets a little higher on the bum. We think that’s a good look.
These stretch jeans have just enough sanding and whiskering to look trendy, with a waistline that falls just below the belly button. Get them in this dark blackened wash or in a lighter wash, and in women’s size from 6 to 18 in regular and petite options. Get this same classic styling in bootcut as well. They’re the same budget-friendly price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There aren’t many cuts that make a woman look as sexy as this pair of boot cut Silver jeans. Their dark wash is naturally slimming, but they are also faded just enough not to look brand new. A cool combo of whiskering and honeycombs give them lots of added interest, plus they are available in 31, 33, and 35-inch inseams, so if you think they’re the perfect fit, you can get them for whatever kind of heel height you’re up for, from flats to platforms.
These mid-rise jeans have a five pocket design, with the fanny pockets embellished with the Silver Jeans Co. logo that snakes subtly across them. Made with just a touch of stretch elastane, they’ll look great, but perhaps not offer as much give as jeans with more elastane or spandex. With narrow cut thighs, they deliver a slimming look, even though they don’t have slimming technology built in.
This particular pair comes in sizes 24wx33L to 34wx33L, and cut to flatter if you’ve got some righteous curves. If you’re looking for a classic skinny, the Silver Jeans Co. Women’s Curvy Fit Mid Rise Skinny Jeans are perfect.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
That classic denim look and a sweet fit make these super cute, wide cuff NYDJ capri jeans a winner. Their wide cuffs sit on a 21 inch inseam, making them a light and fun choice for spring and summer. They feature well-placed, unadorned back pockets, with a booty fit that flatters. They’re available in seven beautiful hues, and sizes from 0-12. Of course, because they’re made by NYDJ, you can count on that famous lift tuck technology that makes you look and feel slimmer.
With these capris, they actually recommend you buy a size smaller than you normally might, which is always a major bonus for your ego. If you’re looking for this same style, but in other color options, you can get them, however, not all colors are available in all sizes.
Looking for plus sized capris? Check out the HyBrid & Company Women’s Perfectly Shaping Stretchy Denim Capri in more than a dozen colors and sizes up to 24 Plus. A little shorter in length, these capris feature a fabric blend that shapes your curves, but still offers complete comfort.