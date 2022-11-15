11 Best Rash Guards for Surfing: Your Buyer’s Guide

Whether you are a beginner or a pro surfer you know that the name Oneill has been fueling the surfing game with top-notch gear for decades. The brand prides itself on protecting surfers from the harshest of waves with these stellar wetsuits and rash guards. When you are picking your next rash guard make sure you pay attention to sizing. Luckily there are sizing guides on Amazon to help, but the one thing most surfers say about rash guards is that the sizing varies from brand to brand.

This particular rash guard wet suit is UPF 50+ to not only protect you from the harsh waves and cold temperatures but from the sun’s harmful rays so the only thing you have to worry about when riding waves is just that, riding those barrels. The rash guard is made from 6 ounce polyester which is light enough to not weigh you down but strong enough to protect you. There are a bunch of colors available so you can fill your surfing closet with new styles and colors.