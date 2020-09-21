25 Best Shapewear Pieces You’ll LOVE

Have you ever noticed any number of well-dressed women who, miraculously, appear to have no lumps, bumps or rolls under their clothes? Well, we’ve figured out their secret. They’ve invested in shapewear solutions that slim and tuck in all the right places. The best shapewear pieces come in a wide variety of styles so you can choose what best suits your particularly pesky body issues.
Want to tuck your tummy or lift your bust? There are camisoles, body shaping slips and firming bodysuits that easily tackle the task. You can also get shaping options for your thighs, hips, and booty. These must-haves will make you look fabulous in all of your favorite clothes.
Tired of those unsightly little bulges showing up in the most unflattering places under your favorite knit dresses? You can alleviate that frustration, because seamless construction and silken fabric team up to luxuriously shape your body with the Spanx OnCore Mid-Thigh Bodysuit.
This slimming shaper gives you both serious comfort, and a flawless silhouette. The one-piece wonder flattens your tummy, and dominates your hips and thighs, for sleek style. The lightweight scoop neckline and bonded edges and underarms won’t rub or irritate your skin. It works especially well under those clingier club dresses.
This body shaper has adjustable straps that lay flat on your shoulders, and the removable underwires in the molded bust area give you perfect fit, form and separation. Fully bonded front-panels make for sweet tummy flattening, while the side panels are crafted for squeeze-free slimming and flexible movement. Get it in sizes from 1X to 3X.
The leg openings are made for a paper thin, smooth transition to your skin. If you prefer to wear your own high-support bra that’s more custom fitted to your bust, the Spanx ThinStincts Open-Bust Bodysuit is a great alternative. That same open bust styling can be found in a slip style body shaper by Spanx as well.
You can feel confident wearing your most form-fitting outfits with this firm control shaping bodysuit by Miraclesuit. This beautiful body shaper comfortably shapes your midriff, tummy, back and rear. Gone are your worries about back fat rolls, especially under knit garments.
The supportive built-in underwire bra features double-layer molded mesh cups for great lift, shape and support. Because you order this baby by your bra size, you can be assured of a perfect fit. But be aware, these body shapers are built for average size torsos.
If you’re long in the waist, you may discover that this bodysuit is tight-fitting at the crotch. In the realm of total comfort, the “Wonderful Edge” silicone lining keeps this slimming shaper’s leg bands in place, and with their seamless design, they won’t dig in.
Better yet, you can kiss that those unsightly visible panty lines goodbye. Because this is an extra firm bodysuit, keep in mind, you’ll need a bit of patience to squeeze into it. For more fanny definition, the Miracle Suit Body Briefer does the trick. The high waist long leg shaper gives you all the control, with no underwire to bind up under your breasts.
Now here’s a nifty little idea – two tones to wear under different clothes. This plus size shapewear gets bonus points for it’s reversible design, which makes this a must-have piece in every woman’s lingerie drawer. You’ll get comfortable control with this open bust, mid-thigh shaper that shapes and smooths your tummy, hips, thighs and rear.
The laser-cut leg openings make for a seamless transition to your skin, so this shapewear will look dandy under slacks as well as dresses. Just pair it with your favorite bra and you’re ready to rock. Get it in sizes from Small to 3X-Plus.
If you’re looking for plus size shapewear without the longer legs, the Maidenform Women’s Body Shaper features a built-in bra to make your hourglass figure a done deal. And if you just really want tummy tucking power, a high-waisted boy short might be just what you’re looking for.
Are you looking to target love handles, muffin top, and those annoying back rolls? This shaping singlet from Maidenform is an ideal option that allows you to focus on those key problem areas while wearing your own comfortable bra. From your bra line to your mid-thigh area, this supportive piece smooths and gently shapes you with 360 degree control. It features 22% elastane that moves without binding.
The double panel waist tucks your tummy and reaches high enough to tackle bra bulge in the back. Comfortable wide straps and a deep v-neckline in front means you’ll be the only one who knows you’re wearing this body shaper. Get it in sizes from Small to XX-Large in either beige or black.
One of the biggest shapewear nightmares is having legs that roll up, or a tummy cincher that rolls down as you move throughout the day. Not only does this require embarrassing adjustments while you’re fully clothed, those issues add extra unwanted bulges and bumps.
That’s what’s awesome about this extra-firm control high-waist thigh slimmer. It effectively shapes your tummy, torso, hips and thighs, but the Wonderful Edge legs, with stay-put silicone, prevent ride-ups. The smooth, stretch, double-layer tactel fabric, triple-layer front panel delivers extra tummy control with no roll down.
This thigh slimmer comes in sizes from small to XXXL, so there’s likely to be a pair that fits your needs. Maidenform Flexees Women’s Hi-Waist Thigh Slimmers offer mesh panels for a more alluring look.
If you’re looking for some affirmation about how shapewear flattens your tummy, this article can give you some basics about how shapewear works.
Whether you’re looking to firm your tummy, slim your thighs or lift your butt, this waist trainer is set to tackle your toughest body issues with a single garment. Spiral steel supports provide control and minimize back pain, while shaping your midsection and tush. Thigh bands ensure that the legs don’t roll up during wear – a plus.
The double-layer waist shaper gives 360 degree support, to improve your posture as well as smoothing belly bulge and lower back rolls. The rear shaper lifts and makes your fanny look noticeably firmer and rounded. The double cotton crotch is breathable, adding comfort and absorbing sweat. For the longest-lasting wear, it is recommended that you hand wash this piece.
If thigh-shaping isn’t on your must-have list, this Nebility Waist Trainer features sexy lace panels at the hips and over the lower butt area, along with a high-waisted design that’s perfect to wear under shorts or miniskirts.
If you’re just looking to shape your lower half, you might not want to choose a full bodysuit shaper. You just need to choose the right piece of shapewear that will fit your needs. This Bali® Lace N’ Smooth® Thigh Slimmer gives you the shaping power you want in a lightweight, breathable, lace fabric.
A huge number of women report that this thigh slimmer is so comfortable, they actually forget they have it on. With just enough spandex for comfort that moves with you, this thigh slimmer also shapes your booty and smooths out your trouble areas. The waistband doesn’t roll down or slip, so you can keep everything comfortably in place with no unsightly lines or embarrassing adjustments necessary.
For those days when you do want more shape up top, Bali also makes a Lace N’ Smooth Cami to match. Their Lace N’ Smooth brief gives just the right amount of tummy tucking power under your shorts or miniskirts.
With tons of tummy tucking power, these shaping panties are worth adding to your lingerie drawer to wear under your shorts or your favorite jeans. They’re also great under those uber-short club dresses. They instantly smooth you from the crotch to the bust, with a high waisted profile that never rolls, thanks to a silicone anti-slip strip at the top. Get these in nude or black, and in sizes from Small to XXXX-Large.
Shapermint also offers the EMPETUA shaping garment in a long leg short, in both black and nude. These come in the same wide range of sizes.
When you’re looking for a lightweight undergarment that’s perfect to wear under dresses and suits, this Bali Women’s Shapewear Ultra Light Bodybriefer offers the best of two worlds. First, it’s lightly slimming and shaping to give you a smooth silhouette under knits and clingy fabrics. Second, it offers a comfortable underwire bra which comes in actual bra sizes so you’ll get a custom fit. The bra has adjustable straps with lace accents at the tops of the cups, and a plunge style front line.
This shaper body has matching lace edges at the hip to minimize visual lines, and it also has a snap crotch so trips to the bathroom are uncomplicated. We also think you’ll love the wide variety of sizes that run from 34B to 40DD. It comes in either nude or black. For heavier control on the sides and midriff, and a wider range of sizes, the Bali Passion for Comfort Minimizer Bodysuit comes in sizes up to 42DDD.
Do you just want to say no to muffin top? This awesomely effective hi-waist thigh slimmer incorporates back magic – a unique feature that comfortably contours the waist using flexible stays and a silicone finish. That feature prevents this thigh slimmer’s back from slipping or sliding. It effectively shapes and slims your midriff, hips, and thighs, while it supports your back, improving your posture. Get it in sizes from Small to 3X-Plus depending on the color you choose.
The Wonderful Edge on its legs prevents midday creep and unnecessary adjustments. If you’re just stepping into the shapewear game and you’d like to try a thigh slimmer that’s a bit less expensive, MD Women’s Power Shorts are also well rated.
One of the big reasons most women choose shapewear as an undergarment option is to avoid visible panty lines, but sometimes, especially in the seasons of hotter weather and more minimal clothes, you just don’t want to wear a full-body garment. That’s when we think this SPANX thong panty is an ideal option.
The elastic-free edges mean they’re virtually invisible and the perfect choice to wear under shorts and skirts when VPL would ruin your day. But these aren’t just any old thong. These panties offer the classic tummy tucking you’d expect from SPANX. The waistband is smooth and comfy, and the cotton gusset means your stuff stays cool down under. Get them in a half dozen colors and sizes from X-Small to X-Large, although not all colors are available in all sizes.
If you’re looking to keep shapewear on your list during the summer, you’re going to want to find something that doesn’t have legs and works more like a panty. These firm control shapewear Flexees briefs are the ideal option for wearing under short sundresses and even shorts as they fit like a high waisted panty that shapes both your tummy and your bottom.
The 100 percent cotton gusset makes them breathable in the most important places, but the nylon and elastane panty smoothly firms those little bulges so you’ll feel totally confident in whatever you’re wearing. They feature a silicone waistband that won’t roll down, so you can avoid embarrassing hike-ups. These briefs come in a two-pack, so you’ll always have one pair ready when you need it. Get them in women’s sizes from Small to XX-Large.
Flexees also makes a boy short version of these briefs in the same range of sizes. Get either style in black, white or latte.
When you’re into some serious tummy tucking, thigh slimming mojo, the Power Series Higher Power Short is a winner. With 46 percent spandex, these miracle workers will deliver smoother results with less squeeze. Their dig free leg bands mean you don’t have to worry about VSL (visible SPANX lines) under clothes, and the open double gusset crotch makes potty stops simple.
This lightweight body shaper also delivers a one-two punch to belly bulge, with a high-waisted style that won’t bunch or roll down. With a lower waist and higher leg, the SPANX Power Short also gives your backside a nice little lift.
Seamless edges and an extra-wide waistband help SPANX Women’s Everyday Shaping Boy Shorts hide problem areas. If you just want to tuck your tummy and firm your bottom, the SPANX Women’s UndieTectable Lace High Hipster Briefs add a smoother look to some super functional undies.
Tuck your tummy, round your rear and give those girls a major boost, all with this one amazing piece of shapewear. This shaping slip from Miraclesuit delivers the goods with silky smooth microfiber backed up by 34 percent Elastane, which creates a mega-smooth profile under the clingiest of skirts and dresses.
This slip features a size specific underwire bra with a hook and eye gusset that can be worn strapless if you need for a specific dress. The plunge bra styling makes it perfect as well for your lower cut tops and necklines. It features targeted firm control panels to deliver precision shaping exactly where it’s most needed.
Looking instead for a half slip that still tucks your tummy, back rolls and bum, but lets you wear your own favorite bra? This high waisted half slip is a great choice.
Don’t have anything to wear under that amazing strapless summer or evening dress? This bodyslip reduces inches around your body and beautifully smooths unwanted bumps and bulges. It features padded underwire cups to add a nice boost to your breasts, and it can be worn with or without straps.
The super-tight micro fabric is designed to squeeze you in, while still being comfortable. The hook and eye back closure means your cleavage will stay secure, while the low sweetheart neckline in front, and low back let you wear the most revealing styles. This shaper is especially perfect for those shoulder-baring wedding dresses when the way you look means everything.
For better bust control, consider the Women’s Firm Control Shaping Slip with a built-in underwire bra. Maidenform also offers a highly rated body shaper slip that converts from strapless to straps in a snap.
If you’ve never thought about wandering around in front of your partner in shapewear, this piece of shapewear sucked in my gut, nicely held up the girls, and was cute enough to sashay around in for my husband’s opinion. (BTW, he announced that he loved it.)
The nylon/spandex blend didn’t make me feel like I was wrestling on a wetsuit, and the adjustable straps delivered a nice, custom fit. The bra is constructed so that you can have more, or less, support, depending on your outerwear. It also features removable cups.
This medium control shapewear slip smooths your whole body, for a beautiful look under knits, but it’s also a cool layering piece, so you could choose to let the top show through like a camisole, because the style is just so flattering. You can also get this shaping slip in traditional nude too. Get it in sizes from Small to X-Large.
No matter your size, most of us have either skin rolls or a little extra plumpness around the middle. This shaping camisole is perfect for creating a nice smooth profile in front and in back. Made with 57 percent spandex, this lightweight cami is perfect for wearing as a tank, layering or wearing as a base piece under full coverage shirts and sweaters.
The armholes and hem are bonded so they lay smoothly without pinching or bulging, and the natural non-compression bust leaves your girls looking natural, not like a loaf. We love that it comes in a wide range of women’s sizes from Extra Small to 3X Large, so there’s one to fit most everyone.
If you’re one of those lucky ladies who just needs a bit of tummy-smoothing support, this shaping camisole is the perfect answer. It comes in sizes from Small to X-Large, so you can count on finding just the right fit. It can be worn with or without removable molded foam cups, which add opacity and dimension, and tuck neatly into a hidden pocket. That also makes it a perfect choice for women who’ve had a mastectomy.
The body of this slimming camisole features two-way stretch shaping fabric to avoid back and tummy rolls. And the bottom hem of this cami comes with silicone elastic so you can cast aside those worries about it riding up under your clothes during the day.
Honestly, this camisole will make your boobs look like rockstars. I have one, so I know from experience that this is a wardrobe essential, and occasionally I just wear mine around the house as a tank because it’s so darned comfortable and a little sexy. It has slimming panels for a smooth, targeted control look. Extra support in the tummy area is another plus.
It gives you a little curve at the waist, while supporting your bust with a beautiful scooped neckline. You can wear this camisole with or without a bra. It has cushioned and adjustable straps for added comfort and support. The built-in shelf bra has panels in the center gore and under the bust, to lift and separate. No “loaf boob” here.
It also features a side sling to help keep your breasts centered, not flattened out. The Wonderful Edge waist means this cami won’t ride up.
For smooth support with an underwire to define, the Instant Shaping Women’s Seamless Santoni Shaper Camisole is super soft and comfy, and I like its longer length. With tank top styling and just enough tummy tucking power, it looks great under a jacket or sweater, or on its own as outerwear.
If you’re looking for smooth, comfortable control every day, this Flexees Comfort Devotion Cami is a real peach. It delivers shaping, support, and comfort, in a cami that looks great under your favorite tops, tees, and blouses. The built-up back delivers a smooth look under tighter garments without that under-bra-bulge in back.
The straps are wide enough to cover a bra if you want to wear one, but honestly, the support in this cami makes your boobs look like rock stars. This sweet body shaper can also become more of a layering piece than an undergarment. Since it comes in nude, black and white, you’ll find Flexees delivers tons of flexibility.
For total tummy-smoothing with no bumps and bulges, the Maidenform Flexees Fat Free Dressing Cami gives you firm support as well as a longer length to avoid roll-up and bunching issues. The Maidenform Inspirations Tummy Toning Cami is also perfect for layering, with scoop-neck styling and gorgeous lace trim along with adjustable straps. It too offers firm hold, and a tummy cinching waist.
If you’re like most women, you’re trying to find the right combo of shapewear pieces, and other foundations to give you a smooth silhouette. Then you likely have to add pantyhose or tights to the mix, making one more annoying layer to deal with. That’s why we think you’ll love these shaping tights from Spanx.
With a high waist that hits just below your bra line, they’re designed with a built-in mid-thigh shaper. Bonus. You can say bye-bye to muffin-top because these sweet tight firm your bottom, flatten belly bulge and slim your thighs. A cotton crotch gusset means wearing panties is optional, and the sheer supportive stockings make legs look totally great.
Let’s be honest here. Leggings really are a girl’s best friend because they’re so comfy, flexible and adaptable. These slimming compression leggings are a great find for those who love to wear them for yoga, casual wear or under layers. These nylon and spandex cuties come in ten different colors that will complement all the tops and dresses in your closet.
You’ll love the high waist that delivers tummy slimming without squeeze, and the leggings themselves hug and slim without making you feel squished. These leggings are seamless with a four-way stretch compression fit that’s breathable, moisture wicking and quick drying. Get them in women’s sizes from Small to Extra Large.
If you really are looking specifically for compression yoga pants, these cuties feature hidden inner pockets in the waistband to keep your necessities close at hand.
Let’s be honest, leggings are a girl’s best friend. They can work under dresses, short or long. They make skirts look sassier, and a long baggy sweater or tunic look seriously stylish. These shaping leggings from Shapermint tuck your tummy, as well as shape your legs, lower back, and thighs. The high waisted style even gives you added shaping up high to make nearly any outfit look great, even if it’s clingy.
These leggings offer medium compression, and they are thicker than tights, so expect them to look and perform like true leggings. If you like a little less compression, consider ordering one size up. These come in sizes from Women’s Medium to XXXL.
Talk about doing triple duty, these black leggings tone your legs, trim your tummy and firm your butt, all while delivering a micro-massage to make everything feel just as good as it looks. Made from a nylon and elastane blend, they mask cellulite dimples, while offering just the right amount of control to make your body look smooth, even under clingy clothes.
With a nice high waist, they can be worn under dresses or slip them on under your slacks for a smooth look. They come in black, white and nude, and in women’s sizes from Small/Medium to XX-Large. You can also get these leggings in capri length, or as bike shorts, although the shorts don’t offer the high waist option.
One of the conundrums of current fashion is that some of the more popular outfits really don’t accommodate shapewear underneath, especially pantsuits that can be clingy and show every little bump and bulge. This full-body shaper delivers comfortable control for your tummy, waist, back, and legs. It will also soften your ample curves in the hip and thigh area. Sweet.
It’s designed to shape your entire body, from your abdomen to the middle of your calves, You still have the opportunity to wear your own favorite bra to give the girls a lifted look too. It also has special booty lifting power thanks to a band under your bum that will give it a more attractive rounded shape. The targeted compression in the thigh area is a favorite among wearers.
If you’d be more comfortable in a full body shaper that stops just above the knees, perfect for your clingiest dresses and anything knit, this shaper from Leonisa is another great option. It comes in sizes from X-Small/Small to XXX-Large.