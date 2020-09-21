25 Best Shapewear Pieces You’ll LOVE

Tired of those unsightly little bulges showing up in the most unflattering places under your favorite knit dresses? You can alleviate that frustration, because seamless construction and silken fabric team up to luxuriously shape your body with the Spanx OnCore Mid-Thigh Bodysuit.

This slimming shaper gives you both serious comfort, and a flawless silhouette. The one-piece wonder flattens your tummy, and dominates your hips and thighs, for sleek style. The lightweight scoop neckline and bonded edges and underarms won’t rub or irritate your skin. It works especially well under those clingier club dresses.

This body shaper has adjustable straps that lay flat on your shoulders, and the removable underwires in the molded bust area give you perfect fit, form and separation. Fully bonded front-panels make for sweet tummy flattening, while the side panels are crafted for squeeze-free slimming and flexible movement. Get it in sizes from 1X to 3X.

The leg openings are made for a paper thin, smooth transition to your skin. If you prefer to wear your own high-support bra that’s more custom fitted to your bust, the Spanx ThinStincts Open-Bust Bodysuit is a great alternative. That same open bust styling can be found in a slip style body shaper by Spanx as well.