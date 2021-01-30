11 Best Slim Fit Jeans for Men: The Ultimate List

Levi’s is truly iconic for bringing jeans into the American wardrobe, and their 511’s are an overwhelming hit if you’re looking for an easy pair of slim fit jeans. With almost 5,000 reviews on Amazon alone and a four-star rating, you know that these babies won’t disappoint.

The Levi’s 511 Slim Fit Jean sits just below the waist and is slim from hip to ankle. While it’s a more fitted look than regular jeans, this option still affords you room to move.

If you select a wash that includes stretch (some of the washes do and some don’t) and find that they’re a little snug in the waist once you pull them on, don’t worry. The elastane will loosen it up after the first wear and they’ll shortly fit you like a perfect denim glove.

As previously mentioned, there’s a wide range of washes and even colors to choose from, whether you’re looking for a darker, classic or lighter denim. For a true-blue pair that will work with most anything, we suggest the Black Stone. It’ll go great with a plain white tee and your favorite sneakers, as well as a button down and chukka boots.