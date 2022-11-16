23 Best Winter Jackets for Men: The Ultimate List

When temps drop below that freezing point it makes a lot of sense to have a great winter jacket to keep warm. From style to comfort there are certain things that every man needs in a clutch winter jacket. The gang at Heavy has done all of the research so you don’t have to, check out the best winter jackets for men in our ultimate list.
This is one of the highest-rated men’s winter coats you can buy as a gift or for yourself. It certainly has a sportier look to it, making it perfect for everyday wear. The outer layer is water and stain repellent and is made with 100 percent synthetic down. The best part? It’s machine washable for easy cleaning and upkeep throughout the season.
Columbia is a trusted name, often putting their clothing and gear through some of the most rigorous testings on the planet. If you are looking for a coat or jacket that has survived the North Pole or glaciers of Antarctica, then you have come to the right place.
Check out this dope offering from Tommy Hilfiger. The Tommy brand is most well-known for its red, white, and blue designs and unique twist on men’s clothing, particularly high fashion. This coat is a traditional puffer coat that is designed to keep heat circulating throughout the interior of the jacket. This ensures that you will be both warm and looking your best while beating the winter freeze.
Burton is the premier name in snowboarding and skiing gear for both men and women. The great thing about their designs is that most are unisex regardless if they are labeled as men’s or women’s gear. This jacket is not only perfect for the coldest days on the mountain it is also crazy fashionable and the vibrant colors will make this a jacket your winter athlete wears for years. Burton is based in Burlington, Vermont, my hometown and the flagship store is a snowboarder or skier heaven.
This slim fit designed jacket sits close to the body for comfort and style. The design makes it perfect for landing tricks and keeping mobility while on the trails. The exterior of the jacket will shed snow and moisture but isn’t so heavy that it will make moving around difficult. True to Burton’s style, there are a number of different colors that you can choose from, as well as sizing to fit every type of person.
The North Face is probably one of the most recognizable brands when it comes to winter wear and with 8 available colors, you could get yourself a couple of comfy, cozy jackets for this winter. This brand knows how to build a winter coat that’s made to withstand the elements.
Stay warm whether you are gliding and carving down your favorite slopes or working a long shift. There is a color and size for every kind of guy and the performance of this jacket is going to make it one of your favorite new purchases.
If you know someone who’s going to be hitting the slopes this season, this is a great option for a winter jacket that can also transition to the street. The jacket has waterproof fabric that’s extremely breathable, a removable, adjustable hood, and plenty of pockets both inside and outside of the jacket.
The two-tone color scheme is pretty popular. The looks of this jacket are spectacular but it is the performance that has people coming back for their second and even third purchases. Fill out your winter wardrobe with the purchase of a new, comfy, warm, and stylish jacket like this one.
Now the London Fog brand has a rich history of creating great-looking lightweight coats for spring and fall and even colder summer days, but did you know they also make a mean winter coat? While they aren’t known for their winter coats and jackets, they certainly have a knack for putting out a good-looking and warm coat that will get you through many winters without needing a replacement.
This jacket provides warmth without the bulk of a big down coat. The jacket features a three-layer design that will keep you warm and cozy year-round without having to invest in multiple jackets. Look inside this jacket and you will find a zip-in fleece liner that can be worn on its own. This jacket comes in tons of awesome colors if you’d like to get something other than black.
Eddie Bauer is probably most famous for his outdoor gear brand but did you know that Eddie himself was an avid adventurer? The whole reason he made the clothing label was that there was a serious gap in outdoor gear and he needed to fill it. So he started designing and producing outdoor gear that people would ACTUALLY want to buy.
This jacket is lightweight enough to pack into your bag but also strong enough to cut through wind and rain while your try to reach your summit. It comes in a number of great colors and sizes that should fit most guys. It makes for a great gift for the novice or experienced adventurers.
Looking for a great jacket that has a bunch of cool colors to choose from? Maybe you need a coat that can do a little more than keep you warm? Regardless of the reason, you are searching for a new coat, let me be the one to introduce you to Marmot.
If you live in a more moderate climate, you might still need a coat for a few chilly days in the wintertime. You’ll get a ton more use out of a jacket like this, than something heavier. This is also a great jacket for outdoor activities such as hiking, backpacking, cycling, etc.
This jacket is not just a great jacket to look at, it is also crazy warm and is available in eight different colors. Imagine walking around in the warmth of a cozy sleeping bag. This jacket is THAT comfortable. The comfort of a sleeping bag with the durability and versatility of a great, long-lasting coat.
This jacket is going to replace that old jacket you’ve been stretching extra life out of for the past couple of years. I know it can be hard to let things go, but when the replacement is this awesome, it makes things a little easier to ditch. This jacket is made to last and that is what it is going to do. Get years of dependable warmth and comfort out of your new jacket with this dope puffer from Nautica.
This reasonably priced coat has tons of awesome reviews. We simply couldn’t put together a winter coat list without including something buffalo plaid, one of the best prints during the season. This timeless look won’t go out of style and you’ll love wearing it for years to come.
A good winter jacket will last most guys years. A stylish winter jacket is the first thing a guy reaches for on colder days. This Tommy Hilfiger jacket is the perfect mix of warmth, comfort, and style. It has a faux fur hood that adds some more depth to the look of the jacket. The Tommy Hilfiger brand has been featured on rock stars, actors athletes, and on red carpets and runways of around the world.
Made from 85% polyester and 15% cotton it is built to withstand harsh winters and the precipitation that comes with it. The jacket is listed as a bomber jacket but is a little different than the traditional bomber. The hood is detachable and the jacket also features a rib-knit hem and storm cuffs for added warmth. The jacket is available in regular as well as big and tall sizes and comes in 15 different colors.
As the sun starts to go down and the wind starts to pick up you are going to need a jacket that you can wear to work or wear in your outdoor pursuits. This Carhartt jacket is the perfect jacket to accompany you on your camping trips. It’s the jacket you will take with you hunting and fishing and the jacket you will pull on when the weather report calls for rain or even snow. The flannel lined jacket will definitely keep you warm when it needs to but won’t make you sweat when the weather isn’t terrible.
Made from 100% cotton this is a great jacket to fight the elements. You are going to have this jacket with you no matter what. Stash it in your vehicle for when the cold comes out of nowhere and if it starts to rain or snow, this jacket will protect you without getting heavy or waterlogged. It comes complete with deep pockets and a thick hood to protect you from head to waist. It is available in a ton of sies so every guy can find the right fit and is also available in multiple colors so you can match your style perfectly.
Denim is going to be huge in men’s fashion this Fall. this Levi’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket is a great addition to your Fall wardrobe as it is fashionable, comfortable, and is easy to pair with the rest of your clothes. In fact, this jacket isn’t too heavy on the denim that you couldn’t wear jeans with it. It is a great pairing with a darker pair of jeans, sneakers or boots, and a nice button-down or tee shirt underneath.
While the jacket has a bit of sheepskin on the collar and on the interior it won’t be too hot on those warmer Fall days. You can wear this jacket to work or to play. It is a great first date jacket or 20th-anniversary jacket. If you aren’t really feeling it in the featured light blue I have some good news for you. There are 8 other colors that you can choose from that will fit your own personal style. Make sure you pick a color that will pair with the rest of your wardrobe and it might be a good move to get one dark and one lighter colored denim jacket so you have all your bases covered.
Looking for something that’s warm but lightweight? This coat checks both of those boxes. It’s made for long periods of outdoor wear without being overly bulky or heavy. It is also made by one of the most trusted brands on the planet. The Under Armour brand may make you think of football and baseball and other sports, but this brand has expanded into a lot of other fields. You can definitely trust that with UA’s cold gear technology that this jacket will keep you warm and happy all winter long.
For the outdoorsy guys, this jacket transitions well from work to mountains to the street, making it a great purchase. Skiiers and snowboarders will love the roomy pockets and the breathability that this jacket offers. Also, it is designed by the Burton brand, which tests their gear in the mountains of Vermont. This gear has seen cold and ice and snow and survived to tell the tale. Now you can own a great-looking and feeling jacket worn by the best snowboarders and skiers in the world.
This jacket is perfect for a fashionable guy who has a sporty style. Now not everyone needs a heavy down jacket to keep them warm in subzero temperatures. For those guys that need something a little lighter for their winter coat/jacket this offering from Lacoste will definitely do the trick. It will cut through wind and rain without issue and is designed to last years without having to reinvest in a new jacket.
Nearly indestructible the Carhartt winter coat is made for guys that work hard and play even harder. The jacket can withstand snow, ice, sleet, rain, and anything else mother nature throws at it. It is stylish enough to look good at work and out on the town. Basically, this is the ideal jacket for a hard-working guy that needs something to get through a long day at work and casual enough to support his social life. This is the ideal jacket for that kind of guy.
The pea coat was originally created for the British Navy so its sailors could work long hours outdoors on rough seas with total movement and warmth. The coat has become extremely popular for its fashionable looks and stellar warmth. Calvin Klein has been producing and designing some pretty amazing men’s clothing for decades and this pea coat is just further proof of what the brand is capable of. This coat provides an interesting and unique spin on the traditional pea coat with the block coloring at the bottom, it adds more depth and texture. The coat itself is made of super warm wool and has a 6 button, 3 functional and 3 show button design. Wear this coat with a hoodie and a casual outfit or dress it up with a suit and tie.
The peacoat is the perfect combination of sophisticated and casual. If you live in an area where the temperature dips from time to time, or if you have harsh winters this coat is going to be your saving grace. The coat goes well with everything from a formal business suit to jeans and a tight pair of kicks. The polyester and wool blend isn’t too hot but won’t keep you cold on those freezing days/nights. The three-button double-breasted design is very fashionable and the fit is perfect. Make sure you check the sizing chart so you know what size will fit you best. I have a peacoat like this and wear a thin hoodie underneath and it looks and feels great. Available in two colors as well as regular AND big & tall sizes.
We love the warm look of this puffy bomber coat, complete with a fur hood. Don’t worry if you’re not so sure about the fur accent, it’s removable. The jacket is featured in both regular and big & tall sizes. It is also available in a bunch of great colors so you have some options to choose from.
Make sure you really take a look at the sizing charts to decide which size is right for you. After all, this jacket is going to be a staple in your winter wardrobe so you are going to want something that fits great and is durable as heck. This is the jacket that will get the job done for years to come.
This is one of the lightest weight down coats we’ve come across and although it’s not cheap, you’ll be thankful for the added warmth this winter without feeling like the Missy Elliot in the “The Rain” music video. When it comes to bright and cheery colors made for carving down the mountain, there are few brands that are as unique as Spyder. This will definitely move to the front of the line as one of your favorite new articles of clothing.
-
With this jacket, you can skip the layering and just throw this on over your outfit. It has a great fit, is super warm, and has a sleek and classic look that won’t go out of style. Even if you are only investing in a new jacket for vacationing on the slopes a few times a year, this offering from Marmot is one hell of a smart investment. You are going to turn heads and hit the half-pipe HARD with an absolute banger of a jacket like this one.