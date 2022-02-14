15 Best Winter Jackets for Women: The Ultimate List

A military-inspired design, the peacoat has been around since the 1800s, according to the experts at Heddels, and we don’t seem likely to give it up any time soon. Each season, a new version lands on the racks of retailers, and it’s no wonder why. This cute and stylish little jacket can be dressed up or down, but it always looks polished.

This gray wool blend pea from London Fog is a prime example. The double-breasted design features oversize brass buttons and a big notched collar that can be pulled up against those chilling winds. The fitted style features front pockets, and this coat comes with a pretty plaid scarf to wear over your shoulders or tuck in around your neck for added warmth. Get it in four colors and women’s sizes from X-Small to X-Large.

Another cute peacoat from Calvin Klein looks similar in front but features an adorable half-belt in the back that’s adorned with brass buttons, and also features a row of buttons at the cuff. Very classy.