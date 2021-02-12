13 Best Big and Tall Jeans for Men

When buying Big and Tall most guys pay so much attention to sizes that they concede on style and get pants that they won’t wear most of the time. This list is all about hooking guys up with a great looking pair of pants that fit them perfectly. Wrangler made sure that these jeans would be the go-to pair of jeans for all the bigger and taller guys out there. These jeans feature a 5-pocket design and are a relaxed fit so they are perfect for casual get-togethers but can be pushed to be semi-formal to business casual.

These jeans are truly Big and Tall, the sizes start at a 44 waist and range in length to make sure that any bigger guy can find a pair that fits well. Keep in mind these jeans will shrink a tad when washed and dried. I recommend getting a size that is a little bigger than you are used to so that you can take into account the shrink factor. Once you break these bad boys in, you are going to want to wear them every single day. They are also available in 9 colors so you can buy multiple pairs and fill out your wardrobe with clothes that fit.