17 Best Black Cargo Pants for Men

Cargo pants were first introduced to the British Armed Forces in 1938. Since their inception, the cargo pant has gone from military use to mainstream fashion. The combination of comfort, utility, and versatility is hugely popular in men’s fashion. This list has the best in black cargo pants for men based on style, comfort, and durability.
While black cargos are super popular, they might not be for everyone, or, you may want to invest in different colors. These 5.11 Tactical Cargo Pants are available in the featured black but are also available in 10 other colors so putting together a matching outfit shouldn’t be too difficult. we recommend black because of how popular the color is and how well they pair with a great pair of boots or sneakers. You can even rock a slick black coat or jacket with these cargos and know that you look super stylish.
Cargo pants are exceptionally hot right now because of how versatile they are in both fits and finish. They are baggy enough to be comfortable and allow you to move around in them but not so baggy that they weigh you down. Make sure you check out the sizes on these bad boys before purchasing and always lean towards getting a size bigger than usual to allow for slight shrinking in the wash. Getting a pair of pants that fits perfectly only to have them slim down after a few washes is an awful feeling.
It can be incredibly difficult for bigger and taller guys to find cargo pants that come in several sizes that fit their build. Not only do these Performance Series Cargo Pants come in a bunch of bigger and taller sizes but they are also available in black and 4 other great colors. These pants are more of a khaki than true cargo pants, but they feature cargo pockets so they definitely fit on this list. Lee is a HUGE name in men’s pants and fashion in general, so these pants’ durability and comfort should not be questioned.
The cotton and spandex mix of fabrics makes these pants comfortable but stretchy so if you were to lose or gain a few pounds these pants will still fit. These cargo pants are both stylish and have a great fit, which is hard to find in Big and Tall sizes. The straight fit makes them great for both formal and casual events and they can even be paired with a shirt and tie if need be. No matter what you decide to pair these with, you will love the way they look. Adding a couple of pairs of Lee Cargo Pants will bolster your wardrobe and give you tons of options to wear day in and day out.
Even if you have been living under a rock for the past 50 years you have probably heard the Dockers name once or twice. The fact of the matter is that Dockers make great pants, for every kind of guy out there. The brand uses soft and breathable fabrics that stretch and move and won’t weigh you down. Typically, when you think of Dockers you think of classic khakis. You may be surprised to find out that the same care they put into their world-famous khakis they also put into these amazing cargo pants.
These are another pair of cargo pants that can be worn both to work in an office or on a date later in the evening. There are no rules when it comes to pairing a great pair of pants with the rest of your wardrobe. If you have a favorite pair of dress shoes or sneakers you can make them work with these black cargo pants. The possibilities are truly endless once you find a pair of pants that you can wear with literally anything. Take chances and see what works but just make sure you get a good fit by checking out the size charts so you are comfortable with them.
There are cargo pants that are made for work, there are cargo pants that are made for play and then there are cargo pants that are made for both. These particular cargo pants lean more towards being workwear and that is because they are designed to withstand so much punishment. They are literally flame-resistant so they are ideal for construction workers, welders, first responders, and anyone that is legitimately in the line of fire all day long. Being that they are so tough, they make for a great gift idea for the hard worker on your shopping list.
When deciding on the best pair of black cargo pants for your life there are a few things to consider. What are they made of? What kind of punishment can they take? Do they pair well with items that are already in your wardrobe? These pants from the Caterpillar brand are made of nylon and cotton which helps them to be durable and comfortable. They are also certified flame-resistant so they meet the rigorous requirements for tons of occupations. Being that they are black, they look great with almost anything so feel free to try them out in front of a mirror with a bunch of different shoe and shirt options and see what works best for you personally and your unique style.
While this list is all about black cargo pants there is a good chance that a lot of you are going to want to invest in more than one pair and a lot of you are going to require some other colors. Luckily, these pants from Columbia are available in, wait for it, 27 different colors available. You could buy a pair in each color and have almost 4 weeks of options if you wore a different color every single day. How insane is that? Make sure you check out all the colors and sizes to see if anything else piques your interest.
Columbia is the brand that is known the world over for its element-tested gear. Each item of clothing from jackets to boots to these cargo pants must go through a rigorous test to ensure they are going to not only last but be able to handle anything that the everyday person can put it through. While you may not walk around the Arctic Circle wearing these pants, it is nice to know that they can withstand that kind of abuse. Columbia gear is easy to wear and easy to take care of. All you need to do is wear, throw in the wash with the rest of your laundry, dry, and repeat.
The M-Tac Conquistador cargo pant really stayed true to the original cargo pants worn by the British Military in the 1930s. While these cargos are a pinch more stylish than the traditional design, they really have done a lot to keep the essence of the OG cargo pants intact. At first glance, you may think that these cargo pants are slim fitting, look again. There is a major difference between form-fitting and slim fit. These are form-fitting. This is great especially if you are wearing these as part of a work uniform.
The polyester, cotton, and spandex mix is designed to be stretchy, durable, and soft on your skin. Some cargo pants are tight and stiff and make it really difficult to move around and be active. These cargo pants are not like that at all. They feature a ton of great pockets to hold your gear, they have knee pad compartments and D-rings to hold keys and carabineers. M-Tac did a great job designing cargo pants for a working man. If you are an EMT or firefighter or cop or work manual labor 10 hours a day, you have found the right pair to invest in.
The men’s Survivor Cargo Pant from Unionbay is available in both regular sizes as well as Big and Tall sizes and you can check out the different sizes here. Along with coming in different sizes, these cargo pants are also available in multiple colors from bright to neutral so there should be something for every style and sized guy. The fit of these pants is more relaxed than anything else, which means they are going to be hella comfortable and will allow you to bend and stretch and move easily.
When it comes to finding the right size stay true to what you know. If you wear a size larger in the waist and a size longer in the leg then stick with that. I personally always go a size up in the waist so the pants fit a little looser and the length is always a 34 for me so they sit right on whatever kicks I am wearing. Bigger is better because it gives you some space should you gain a few pounds and if you lose a few pounds you can always throw on a belt and keep them around your waist.
Now for something completely different. These pants are DOPE! While they aren’t your traditional cargo pants and they aren’t all black like the other options on this list, they are going to stay on this list because of how cool they are. It is no secret that the Nike brand and Jordan name are masters of creating unique clothing that really has no rival. These baggy sweatpants have a great design and are so comfortable you won’t ever want to take them off.
You can certainly rock these amazing pants with your favorite Jordans and a crisp, clean white tee but try other looks with them as well. They are woven nylon so on top of being soft and comfy they are tough and can take a night out dancing and a game of basketball with your boys. The reflective print is totally genius and the waterproof design makes them a great option for beach and pool parties during the summer months. Basically, you can try anything with these pants and you’ll find more than one winner.
The common misconception about cargo pants is that they need to be jean or khaki-like in build and design. That just isn’t the case. As you can see by these awesome cargo pants by Puma you can rock cargos that are a little left of center and still put together a sweet outfit. At first glance, these cargos are more like joggers than anything but further investigation will show that they are so much more than your average joggers. One of the main complaints when it comes to jogging pants is the lack of pockets. These Puma pants are the best of both worlds with big pockets and a snug fit.
The Puma brand has been around forever, originally starting out as a soccer company, the brand has expanded into all sports and encompasses men’s fashion as a whole. The drawstring closure is a nice touch and the relaxed, slightly baggy fit will keep you comfy and warm throughout the coldest winter months. They look good with boots, shoes, sneakers and you can mix and match colors because as we have discussed in this list, black goes with everything.
FIGS is a brand you may not have heard of, but let me assure you that the brand makes great cargo pants in both regular sizes and big and tall sizes. They also make 4 different colors so if you are a male nurse or doctor and are looking for a super cool pair of scrubs to rock to a long shift, these are the pants you need in your collection. As a nurse or doctor, the need to have your gear close to you is imperative. From phones to tablets to small laptops, it helps to be able to have your stuff within arms reach to make life and your job easier and with these HUGE cargo pockets, you can carry everything you need with you at all times.
Finding a trusted pair of scrubs is a difficult task but typically when a doctor or nurse or hospital worker finds a pair they like, they stick with them forever. So much so that they will have drawers dedicated to dozens of pairs of tops and pants. These scrub bottoms are going to slide into the front of the rotation as your new favorites. They are soft, they are super stretchy so you can move around all shift long without ever feeling weighed down or uncomfortable.
Carhartt is a brand that is known for having durable, comfortable clothing in a number of sizes and colors. These particular cargo pants are available in both regular and big and tall sizes which is great for all kinds of guys out there that typically have trouble finding the right fit when it comes to pants. They are also available in 4 super sweet colors and, you guessed it, they come in black as you can see from the featured image. Carhartt is a name that is synonymous with work. The versatility of these pants will go unrivaled by other brands so if that is what you are looking for, you have come to the right place.
These pants would work best with a great pair of work boots. Obviously, black boots will look the best with black pants, but feel free to try different looks and see what works for your unique style. 98% of the fabric used to make these pants is cotton, the other 2% is spandex which really goes a long way in keeping them stretchy and allowing you to move around while wearing them That is one of the many reasons that they are great pants for work as well as play.
Now, typically the Under Armour brand has been a major player in the sports apparel world, but that doesn’t mean they only make sports apparel. These tactical-style cargo pants are amazingly designed and versatile as all hell. When Under Armour ventured out in the tactical world they hit an absolute grand slam. These pants are durable, they are lightweight and they are easy to take care of. They come in a ton of sizes and are available in 7 different colors if black isn’t the color you want to invest in right now.
These polyester pants repel water and dirt and mud without compromising on comfort. Typically waterproof pants can be stifling and hard to breathe and move around in. Not these Under Armour cargos. You can wear these pants year-round and rest assured that you will feel comfortable and look amazing. The cuff on the pants is wide enough to wear boots but not so wide they a pair of great looking sneakers won’t be covered up or lost in the pants. These pants are so badass that even after years of wearing them they won’t rip or tear or fall apart. That is a sound investment.
Looking for a pair of cargos that you can wear to the office and then play a competitive 18 holes in after work? You are going to love adding these cargo pants to your arsenal. The Wrangler brand went minimalist when they designed these pants which you can totally see when you check out the slim and discreet cargo pockets. It is a departure from the original pants worn by the military, but the change is something that really works well especially in today’s world. Less is more and with these cargo pants, less is just what the doctor ordered.
Made from nylon and spandex fabrics these pants perform exactly how you would hope. They are durable and clean and move well when you move. You won’t feel overheated or stifled in these pants even when highly active. If you get caught in the rain you have the peace of mind that the pants will deflect water and dry quickly when wet. These are utility pants and will act as such. They look great with a polo or button-down but can also work with a graphic or vintage tee shirt. Sneakers or a casual boot or golf shoe is the way to go below the cuff.
Comfort is key when it comes to the perfect joggers. Typically worn in a casual setting, the jogger needs to be versatile enough to go from bed to basketball in the blink of an eye. One of the main reasons the style of pants has become so popular is because a clutch pair of joggers go a long way. Southpole really got it right when they made these fleece jogger cargo pants. The combo of utility, comfort, and dependability is hard to beat. There are other colors and a ton of sizes available but I have to say they do look really good in black.
I recommend rocking a pair of sneakers or sandals with these cool pants. Wearing a pair of Timbs or workboots is also acceptable but I would wear them loose as it has a flow to it. White tees are always a good decision but against the black pants, the contrast in colors will really make the shirt pop. Same thing with white shoes. The cargo pockets aren’t incredibly big but they are large enough to hold your wallet, keys, and cell phone without issue.
Any avid outdoor enthusiast can attest to the fact that a great pair of pants can really go a long way. There are pants out there that can go from lazy activities to working hard to playing hard without having to change them. The same goes for those pants that can handle chilly temps and extreme heat. The lightweight cargo jogger is a pant that can do it all. They can hold your stuff while hiking so your hands are free to grab and climb the rocks and they are cool enough that you don’t sweat and overheat on that same hike.
These thin and airy cargo pants have 5 pockets. There are jackets and sweatshirts out there that don’t have that many pockets. The cuff holds tight to the ankle which makes these cargo pants perfect for turning into shorts. Just roll the cuff up over your calf and you are feeling the cool breeze or cold water on your legs. They are formal enough to wear to the office on a casual Friday and relaxed enough to wear to a baseball game or night out on the town with your guy friends.
Marketed as slim-fitting hiking pants these black cargo pants are actually a great purchase as they come in multiples sizes and if you aren’t digging black, they come in 9 different colors. Now the fact that they are also outdoor pants just bumps the appeal of these pants through the roof. These pants will prevent the wind from getting to your legs and are pretty waterproof. They can get wet and will hold water but they dry very quickly and won’t get too heavy when splashed with a little H20.
The nylon and spandex mix is a great move. Some guys will question the fit because they are “slim-fit” but because of that spandex, they are going to stretch and move and breathe and will be exceedingly comfortable. If you look closely at the thighs on these pants you will see that they are also convertible which means the legs unzip and they become shorts. When you unzip the legs you will still keep the cargo pockets so they transform from cargo pants to cargo shorts. You will wear these pants all the time especially if you are an outdoorsy kind of fella.
Available in black as well as 14 other great colors, these big and tall cargo pants are designed to fit every guy no matter the height and weight. If you check out the sizes that are available in each color you will notice that there are some less common sizes, which means that guys that typically have trouble shopping for pants can find their specific size. The pants are made to survive anything from work to working out to outdoorsy adventures. They are ideal for hunting and camping and farming and anything else a guy has to do.
The machine-washable pants are made of stretchy and soft fabrics like cotton and spandex and elastane. The stretch is remarkable making them one of the most comfortable pairs of pants you will ever own. If you are on your feet all day long and take your weekends as seriously as your Monday- through Friday then you need a trusty pair of pants. The way these pants perform you are going to want more than one pair and that is okay because of all the colors and sizes they come in. Rock your favorite hiking boots or workout shoes while wearing these and you will feel great.