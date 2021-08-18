17 Best Black Cargo Pants for Men

While black cargos are super popular, they might not be for everyone, or, you may want to invest in different colors. These 5.11 Tactical Cargo Pants are available in the featured black but are also available in 10 other colors so putting together a matching outfit shouldn’t be too difficult. we recommend black because of how popular the color is and how well they pair with a great pair of boots or sneakers. You can even rock a slick black coat or jacket with these cargos and know that you look super stylish.

Cargo pants are exceptionally hot right now because of how versatile they are in both fits and finish. They are baggy enough to be comfortable and allow you to move around in them but not so baggy that they weigh you down. Make sure you check out the sizes on these bad boys before purchasing and always lean towards getting a size bigger than usual to allow for slight shrinking in the wash. Getting a pair of pants that fits perfectly only to have them slim down after a few washes is an awful feeling.