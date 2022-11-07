15 Best Chore Coats for Men: The Ultimate List

This is a great looking chore coat for the guy that likes to play as hard as he works. This is the kind of jacket you can work in all day long and party in until you got to bed, wake up and do it all again. This chore coat has style for days. You can wear this coat with just about anything. While it is obviously a coat designed for work, you can still wear it with slacks and a tie. The best pairing is the one you feel the best in. You know what works for you. There is definitely a pair of jeans and boots that will look great with this coat.

This is the kind of coat that ranchers and cowboys wear. Tough enough to keep the sun off your back and is water-resistant so no worries if it starts to rain. This jacket also has pleated elbows and extra support in the back. The collar is corduroy and the zipper is hidden on this beautiful coat. The color options are the featured “spice”, classic black and navy.