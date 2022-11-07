15 Best Chore Coats for Men: The Ultimate List
15 Best Chore Coats for Men: The Ultimate List

If you are the kind of guy that likes to get up early on Saturday to get some work done around the house then you need a coat or jacket as tough as you are. Chore coats were made to help you get the job done. Getting the right coat for the job doesn’t have to be a chore. These are the best chore coats for men because you deserve the best in the business.

Pro Tips:

The main purpose of these types of coats and jackets is to keep you warm, protected, and comfortable while working hard with your hands. These coats were made for the guy that operates heavy machinery, works on a ranch or farm, or even works construction or welds for a living. The easiest looks to pull off with these coats are work pants and boots but don't limit yourself to just that one look. Try your favorite jeans and sneakers with these coats. Khakis and a button-down shirt will work too if they are the right color. You don't want to clash too much you want each item to accent the other items. Solid colors are going to be your best friend while wearing this coat. 

Does Carhartt Make the Best Chore Coat?

The workwear brand definitely makes one of the best chore coats, for instance, if you are looking for warmth, durability, and a coat that will last you for years then the brand is going to give you everything you are looking for. 

With everything that the Carhartt brand provides for the hard-working man, they also provide a stylish alternative to the classic chore coat. The Full Swing Chore Coat is a longer version of the iconic workman's coat. It protects a little bit more of your body and is sure to get the job done.

If you are a bigger guy that has trouble finding clothing that is not only stylish but fits your body then you should check out the Big and Tall chore coat that Carhartt makes for bigger dudes. This is a coat that you will love wearing and will be your go-to work coat with its fit and finish. 

The Full Swing Chore Coat from Carhartt is a bulkier, thicker version of the classic chore coat. This is the kind of coat that guys in colder climates should buy. It will keep you warm in the coldest temps and will keep you covered while you are working hard outside for 8-12 hours. Not only is it the perfect coat for colder weather but it will last you for years and years even if you beat on it. 

What Chore Coats are Comparable to the Carhartt Chore Coat?

While Carhartt really makes some of the best workwear in the universe, they aren't the only brand that makes some seriously great work jackets. There are a bunch of great-looking and highly functional chore coats out there and this list is full of them.

This chore coat from White Bear Clothing is very similar to the stylings of the Carhartt chore coat. It has that same sturdy construction, will last for years, and is just as stylish. Definitely, a great investment if you are looking for a coat that will get the job done.

If you dig the color of the traditional Carhartt jacket but want something a little more fashion-friendly or something with a dope sherpa lining and collar then check out this beauty from Superdry. Go from the job site to a first date without having to change your coat.

Maybe you are in the market for a new work or chore coat but want something with a little history behind it. This vintage spin on the classic chore coat is amazing. Super stylish, just as durable as the others, and pre-washed and will come to you broken in. What more could you want?

