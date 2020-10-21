18 Best Chunky Boots You’ll LOVE

Much like block heel booties, chunky boots are totally trending, and we’re loving it. Arguably one of the biggest looks of the season, this 90s-throwback was all over the runways of fashion week and we’re now seeing it pop-up in the latest releases and in everyday fashion.
If you’re in need of a new pair of killer chunky boots to rock all season long, read on. We’ve looked through hundreds of styles to bring you the best and most fashionable options on the market today. Featuring the coolest brands, all-time classic styles, updated favorites, and, of course, the latest in all things chunky black boots, our list has something for everyone.
A true original, Dr. Martens makes the all-time classic black chunky boots.
Made with 100% leather, the Leona Boot has a retro vibe and is favored by many for its timeless yet trendy style. Featuring a super-chunky sole, a lace-up closure, and a 1.5-inch platform with a 2-inch heel, these boots are slip-resistant. Equipped with Dr. Martens’ signature air-cushioned footbed, these shoes are seriously comfortable.
Stylish and fun and made with craftsmanship that will last forever, these boots are keepers, ladies.
While these Frye boots might not have the chunkiest of soles, it’s a seriously awesome pair of boots.
Available in the super cool “oxblood” red, this full-grain leather boot, named “Sabrina” features a chunky 3/4-inch platform with a 2.25-inch heel. With a lace-up and military-inspired design, these boots are great to dress up or down. They’d even been an awesome addition to any grunge-style throwback ensemble you’re putting together.
The 90s are definitely back, ladies, and these chunky combat boots get a major fashion refresh in this monochromatic edition from ALDO.
Featuring a lace-up style – super on-trend, BTW – these boots can be dressed up for a classy and modern look or dressed down for a little grunge-girl vibe. Made with fine leather and a rubber sole, these shoes are comfortable to wear no matter how you wear them. Available in two colors including bone (pictured) and black, these boots have some serious style, perfect for all seasons.
The Shriver Hi from Dr. Martens features an extra chunky sole and a modern boot design. Similar to some of the other Dr. Martens on our list, but just different enough to land them a place on our list, these boots are seriously stylish and chic.
A popular pair of shoes, available in both black and brown leather, these boots are designed with a rugged heel – 2-inches! – and a cool platform for extra lift – 1.5-inches! Definitely a walk-about-town kind of boot, these shoes also feature Dr. Martens signature and iconic air-cushioned soles for a comfortable fit you can wear all day.
These chunky Chelsea boots from Sam Edelman bring street style to an entirely new level.
Featuring a sleek and stylish silhouette, these boots are seriously classy, ladies. While the chunky sole – also called lug sole – isn’t as chunky as some of the other boots on our list, this is definitely a winner for its comfort and sophistication. Made of 100% leather, these pull-on black booties have a modest platform and a 1.5-inch heel. Definitely something to rock this season.
Want to make an entrance this year? Then these chunky boots from Betsey Johnson are the ones for you.
Featuring an embellished upper with multicolored sequin, a chunky platform, and block heel, these boots are completely fashionable and offer a modern update and fun twist to the chunky boot trend. Ideal for anyone who wants to make a statement, this is a unique design from a designer known for making bold fashion pieces.
A feminine twist on the classic Dr. Martens Cheslea boot, the Rometty is a true chunky favorite.
This pull-on style boot features a thick platform sole – 1.5-inches – a large and in charge heel, and a squared-off elastic gusset. Available in brown as well as black, these boots are made of 100% leather from Burnished Wyoming, a leather with a subtle grain and oily surface. Featuring Dr. Martens’ iconic air-cushioned sole, this shoe is comfortable to wear all day.
If you want some black chunky boots with a whole lot of attitude and style, these ones from Vince Camuto are it.
Not only does this boot feature a chunky sole, but it also features a killer heel, too. With a 1-inch platform and a 4-inch heel, we’re talking about some major elevation, ladies. And, while these boots feature a padded insole, just be aware that with shoes this tall, it can be difficult to rock the look all day long.
An edgy update to the infamous 90s style, these shoes feature a lace-up closure, fun detailing at the top, embossed leather, and are available in four colors – black (pictured), dark red, white, and snakeskin.
From Rihanna’s FENTY line from PUMA, this boot is a play on the Chelsea-style.
Sleek and monochromatic with a substantial platform, these boots are a fun update and modern-take on the classic chunky look. Available in four different colors and patterns, these boots are definitely a style to love.
Stylish, fun and on-trend for 2020, make sure to take a look at this fashionable iteration.
These black chunky boots were definitely made for walking. Packed with all kinds of attitude and a military-inspired style, these Dr. Martens feature a chunky rubber sole, a slight heel, a cool pebbled leather, and the coolest zipper closure we’ve seen yet.
Equipped with Dr. Martens’ signature and iconic air-cushioned insoles, these boots are as comfortable as they are cute. Definitley a style you can wear all year long, these boots are a fun addition to any gal’s closet.
A chic combat boot with serious style, the Tornado from Steve Madden is simple and yet totally on-trend for 2020. Featuring a 2.5-inch chunky heel and slight platform, these chunky boots are a real closet essential and the perfect addition to any wardrobe.
Sleek and feminine, there’s also an inside ankle zipper to help you slip these shoes on and off. Available in five colors including black (featured), embossed black, two different animal prints, and white, there’s a style and look for everyone.
These chunky booties from Naturalizer are as comfortable as they come.
Featuring Contour+ technology, the innovative cushioning system in the footbeds actually mold to the shape of your foot for a walking experience unlike anything else. With a slight chunky platform and 3-inch heel, these lace-up booties are an incredibly stylish update to the chunky boot trend. Available in five different colors, there’s a style for everyone.
Stylish, comfortable, and totally on-trend, the Dallas Combat Boots from Steve Madden are a chic update to the chunky look. And, we have to say, we’re really digging it.
Featuring an extra-chunky platform sole, a pull-on design, and all-over leather, these black chunky boots were definitely made for walking around town and rocking those edgier and grunge-inspired looks. And, with its simple design, these will complement a number of outfit choices. Comfortable to boot, don’t pass up on these booties from Steve Madden.
These boots from Timberland definitely have more of an “inspired-by look,” but they’re just chunky enough to land a spot on our list of the best.
Cute, stylish, and refined, these boots are available in nine different colors and patterns, including this fun-for-fall brown-plaid suede. Featuring a pull-on style, these Chelsea boots also have a modest platform and 1.75-inch heel. Equipped with comfortable insoles and the craftmanship Timerbland is known for, these are a wardrobe must-have this season.
Two trendy looks blended together: chunky boots and faux-sherpa lining. Cute, cozy, and totally fun, these boots from Dr. Martens will keep you warm all year season. Definitely a must-have look as the weather turns.
Featuring a classic Chelsea silhouette and the brand’s signature stitching, this is a stylish and functional update to a Dr. Martens original. With a 2.25-inch chunky platform, these boots will evelate any look you’re rocking this season – literally. And, with Dr. Martens’ signature and iconic air-cushioned insoles, they’re comfortable, too.
Stylish, bold, and ideal for anyone with an edgier style, these riding boots from Harley-Davidson feature a slightly chunky sole and heel.
Fashionable and tough, these boots are made of durable leather and Harley-Davidson’s signature detailing and stitching. Perfect for riding, walking, and strutting down the street, these boots are comfortable to wear wherever you go. Available in three colors including black, stone (pictured), and brown, pair these boots with jeans, leather pants, dresses, and anything else you fancy.
For a bit of a modern twist, a dramatic chunky platform sole elevates this husky hiker from Steve Madden.
Available in three monochromatic and totally stylish colors – tan suede (pictured), white leather, and black leather – these boots have a refreshing look, perfect for dresses, jeans, and skirts. Featuring a lace-up design, a comfortable insole, and a 1.5-inch platform, you’ll be styling all year long.
Available in olive green and black, these chunky boots from Circus by Sam Edelman are a fairly straight-forward style with buckles for a fun design element.
With a rugged/biker appeal, these boots feature a rather large ankle opening and soft footbed. A comfortable shoe to wear this season, think about pairing with black denim or leggings.
Please note that the ankle opening is substantial. Please review the comments section for more information and photos.
