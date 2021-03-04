15 Best Dad Sneakers: The Ultimate List

The dad sneaker has been a staple in men’s fashion for years but has only been recognized as its own category recently. Dad sneakers are durable, comfortable, and tend to be a bit wider than your typical shoe. From the legendary white and blue New Balance look to something a bit more contemporary, the dad sneaker is super popular. Here are the best of the best in dad sneakers.
When you think of a dad sneaker the white and blue New Balance sneaker should be the first shoe that pops into your head. These New Balance cross trainers are the ideal dad sneaker. They come in a ton of sizes from regular to big and tall to wide sizes so there is a comfortable fit for any dad out there. I am sure, if you had an active dad, that there are a pair of these, stained green from mowing the lawn, somewhere in your old man’s house. If he has one of those old beat-up pairs, it might be a good time for an upgrade.
The New Balance cross trainer is exceptionally balanced (pun intended) and one of the most durable sneakers you will ever find. That is why so many dads love their kicks. You can put these through any kind of hell and they will come out the other side just fine. Treat your dad to a welcome gift and get him a new fresh pair of sneakers. If he is over the white and blue style, check them out in black for a different look.
The Nike dad sneaker is definitely a fan favorite and is the perfect sneaker to get for Spring. When it comes to dependability and style, Nike is the king of the hill for sneakers. The brand has done more for the popularity of shoes than any other brand in the history of the shoe game. These durable and comfy cross trainers are built to support the feet of a hard-working man. So if your dad works a 10 hour day just to come home and take out the trash, mow the lawn and do a million other tasks around the house, these are a great selection for him.
A thick rubber sole gives the wearer more confidence that he can stay on his feet even in the slickest and slipperiest conditions. The supportive arch ensures that his back won’t hurt and his knees will feel fine after a day of being on his feet. Looking for more energy and faster recovery? These Nikes are designed to give him more energy while on his feet. There are a ton of sizes available and there are currently 5 cool colors to choose from.
Men’s shoe technology has changed considerably since the dad sneaker has become popular with everything from memory foam soles to zero-drop arches becoming mainstream. A lot of those changes in the men’s shoe game have benefited the dad sneaker heavily. Back in the 80s and 90s when the dad sneaker became a recognized niche in men’s fashion the soles were stiff, black and white were really the only major color schemes and you really only got one or two different styles. Now, things are completely different, and dad sneakers have more of a flair than ever before.
While blue and white are still one of the most recognizable styles of dad sneakers, dads everywhere can get their favorite sneakers in a number of different looks. The Skechers brand is well-known for putting memory foam in sneakers and focusing more on fit than style. Since the brand has taken off in recent years, they are starting to offer some really stylish colors and designs that make their supremely comfortable sneaker, the full package. Check out their dad sneaker in any of the 9 existing colors.
Maybe you are a dad that has a little more sense of style than your father or his father before him? If that is the case then you are going to want something a little more modern than the classic New Balance look. While the Adidas sneaker with the white body and different color stripes isn’t entirely modern it does have a more current feel and that is because the look of this sneaker is timeless. From Run DMC making them popular in the mid-80s to basketball stars of today rocking these fresh kicks, they are worn by famous fathers everywhere, and for good reason.
The stylish yet supremely comfortable design behind these shoes is a classic look that can be paired with anything from shorts and sweats to jeans and khakis. They offer a casual look that can be dressed up a bit with a shirt and a tie. Unboxing a brand new pair of Adidas is a great feeling and your dad will thank you for the stylish and thoughtful gift. Just don’t let him mow the lawn in these shoes and turn them green. If he is interested in a different color other than classic white, there are 6 other style choices that he will love.
For the dads out there that are more mobile than the others. For the dads that run, hike, kayak, coach, and still play the sports they love, Puma created a beautifully well-designed running shoe. These Puma kicks are insanely lightweight, crazy durable, and sexy stylish. Originally a soccer-style shoe, the Puma brand has really branched out over the past 20 years to cover almost every sport imaginable. Your dad is going to love these new kicks so much, he will take them with him everywhere so he is always ready for anything.
The synthetic leather body and rubber soles make this shoe ideal for running or trekking through the woods. They are light enough for marathoners or just your weekend warrior dads. If the dad on your list is a weight lifter and a gym rat, these shoes will serve him well while pumping iron. Regardless of what your dad enjoys doing once he has clocked out for the day, he will love the fit and feel of these gorgeous Pumas. They are available in all sizes and come in two pretty nifty colors.
For dads old and new a crisp pair of basketball shoes can go a long way. While my old man probably wouldn’t wear these I know a lot of dads out there that would rock these to their daughter’s ballet recital. If style is important to your dad’s look, then these sneakers from the Nike basketball line are going to be his new favorite purchase. You can wear these with khakis for a clean, springtime look, or rock them with dark jeans and a tee for a casual look that will always impress.
Nike has been at the helm of the sneaker wars since the beginning and a lot of the time all it takes is for Nike to dust off an older look and modernize it for them to take first place again. With a hint of the old-school Jordans and a lot of new flair, these Nikes are bound to be at the top of shopping lists all over the place for dads that want to look good and feel comfortable. The Nike Ebernon Low Basketball Sneaker is available in most common sizes from small to extra large. They are also available in multiple colors, 6 to be exact. You can check them out here.
The Under Armour brand knows a thing or two about sports. So it should be no surprise that the UA sneaker has become more and more popular over the past few years. For most brands, staying ahead of the pack in style is one of the most important things. The Under Armour brand has found a great formula for success and popularity and have really stuck with it. These UA running shoes aren’t just for running, they are for everyday life. From choose around the house to keep your feet comfortable at work for 10 hours a day, these shoes should be a favorite amongst all dads.
The synthetic body makes these shoes durable but perhaps even more important the synthetic body makes them a long-lasting shoe. Dads don’t tend to buy a new pair of shoes every year, so dads like a product that is strong and will last a while. These Under Armour kicks are sure to last a while, but dad doesn’t have to sacrifice style for comfort and durability. He will love these shoes the second he puts them on. They are available in almost every size and are also available in a total of 15 different bright and stylish colors.
When it comes to selecting the perfect dad sneaker for the dad in your life the classic running shoe tends to get overlooked. People see running shoes on the box and they don’t realize how great these shoes are for everyday wear. They are lightweight, they have a cushioned gel insole that is exponentially more comfy than most insoles and they are durable. Running shoes are designed to take a pounding and still be supportive and comfortable so these Asics running kicks are a great choice for any dad.
The Asics brand makes a quality shoe, not in just look but also in effectiveness. Rest assured that you or the dad on your list will love these shoes and will wear them all the time. They can be worn in a casual setting like going out for drinks or attending a nice dinner but they can also be worn in the weight room, on the running or hiking trail, or driving the kiddos to their recitals and sporting events. They come in a ton of sizes from regular to extra-wide and are also available in 19 awesome colors.
The K-Swiss cross trainer features the look of the classic dad sneaker, with a bit of an upgrade. Where the old-school dad sneakers were heavy and bulky these are a bit more streamlined and designed for runners. Even if your old man doesn’t jog a 5k every day he can still get good use out of these and they will last him a long time too. K-Swiss got their start designing tennis gear but branched out in the 90s when they realized that not everyone plays tennis. Now they specialize in all kinds of kicks and clothing for men and women.
The sole has been thinned out quite a bit and the shoes have been lightened so they aren’t nearly as heavy as the older style dad sneakers. The sole has been reinforced for comfort and durability and the insole is cushioned so there are less strain on the feet, back, and knees. The shoes are pretty stylish too. I owned a few pairs of K-Swiss sneakers in my time and they all lasted me years, and I wore them almost every single day. Your dad is going to love these shoes and will definitely get a ton of use out of them. They come in most sizes and are available in 8 colors.
The Fila brand has been a popular brand for over 30 years and chances are if your dad had a quality pair of basketball or running shoes, they were probably Fila or New Balance. The two pairs of shoes are very similar in build and style, Fila, was originally marketed as a tennis shoe for Bjorn Borg. Any tennis player can tell you a trusted pair of shoes can go a long way and when a tennis player finds the right shoe he or she tends to stick with it. While these Fila kicks aren’t tennis shoes, they still feature some of the same attributes as the original.
The Fila no-slip sneaker is perfect for guys that work hard and need to stay on their feet. Whether your pops works in the kitchen or on a loading dock or even outdoors when the weather is rainy, snowy, and slippery, these shoes are going to treat him well. The thick soles and insoles give added comfort and will keep his knees and lower back from hurting at the end of his day. The shoes are durable and will last him years as long as he takes care of them. They do look great in black but are also available in all white if that is more his style.
Even the most classic shoe styles need a bit of an upgrade especially when they are born in the 1920s. The Converse All-Stars are one of those shoes that everyone knows just by the look of them. Invented in 1926 by Chuck Taylor these shoes have been an important part of men’s basketball since. Stars like Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabar, and Larry Bird have all worn this specific shoe, years before some major upgrades were made.
I actually had a pair of All-Stars when I was a kid. We didn’t have a ton of money so I typically wore shoes until they ripped apart, which they did, after about three years of wearing them every day. Since I was a kid the Converse brand has changed the canvas material they typically use and have experimented with suede, rubber, and leather. That is why these leather All-Stars have made the list. If your dad wore these back in his younger days then he is going to love the facelift they have gotten in the year 2021. They are available in a number of sizes but are only available in one color. However, that one color looks amazing on these classic kicks.
For the dads that really aren’t into wearing an athletic sneaker all the time, there is an alternative that has become really popular in men’s fashion. The dress sneaker is one of the fastest-growing trends in men’s fashion and it is no secret why. For decades and centuries, men have had to choose between the comfortable shoe and their dress shoes. Now, there is no concession to be made as the dress sneaker has solved that problem of wearing something comfortable to work.
For years I had to wear oxfords and wingtips to work and about halfway through the day, my feet would be killing me. Sure, they looked great, and with a shirt and tie they are the perfect combo, but nobody should have to tape and band-aid their feet just to remain comfortable at work. Dads everywhere are going to love this comfy option for the office. They look like classic oxford-type shoes but have the insole and sole of a sneaker. The comfortable footbed with memory foam is the perfect solution to the sore knees, back, and feet issue. These kicks are available in large, regular, and wide sizes as well as 6 different colors.
You didn’t think there was only going to be one pair of New Balance dad sneakers on this list, did you? The ultimate dad sneaker is here to stay and has only become more and more popular. A slimmer and definitely more stylish version of the classic New Balance dad sneakers, these cross trainers are great for working out, working in the garage, or coaching your little girl’s basketball team. With these sneakers, you will be the coolest dad at all of your kid’s functions or poker night with the boys.
The injection-molded EVA insole will ensure that your dad’s feet won’t hurt, his back won’t bother him and his knees will feel like they took the day off. The insoles also absorb shock so they are ideal for runners and extreme athletes so if you are planning on signing up for the next Spartan Race or endurance challenge, these shoes will treat him well. While they do look amazing in the blue and white they are also available in 10 other colors that dads all over the place will go nuts for.
Reebok is on a shortlist of the best sneaker makers of the 20th and 21st centuries. Just one glimpse at these black-on-black classic low tops you can tell the brand has been doing a great job at not only staying relevant but changing their designs to include a more comfortable shoe. Dads all over are going to love this throwback to the 80s and 90s. The sneaker is reminiscent of a time when sneakers were simple, durable, and comfortable. While the style is still pretty simple, a lot of changes have been made to make this a shoe you want to wear every day.
The body of the shoe is made with soft leather that is comfortable on your ankles and feet. The thicker sole is true dad sneaker fashion and will keep any dad on their feet throughout the day. If the dad you are buying for likes to dress casually then these sneakers are going to serve him well. They go great with a pair of jeans and a tee-shirt but also look great with khakis and slacks alike. They come in almost any size a guy could need and they are also available in 20 different styles and colors.
Looking for a modern style with all the cushion and comfort of today’s dad sneakers? These slick kicks from Under Armour have the lines and waves of a newer pair of sneakers, but feature everything that dads are looking for when selecting their next trusty pair of sneakers. The Under Armour brand prides itself on making stylish yet comfortable shoes for both men and women. The whole point of getting a great pair of kicks is to wear them all the time. You want to show them off and with these shoes from UA, you can.
The shoes are made with a mesh-like material that is fully synthetic so they can shed water and moisture without getting overly heavy. The sneakers have a thicker insole and a sole designed to absorb shock from running and repetitive movements. The elastane that the shoes are made with gives them a stretch so they will fit snug and perfectly. They come in regular and larger sizes and are also available in extra wide sizes. If you like them in the featured blue and white you are also going to love them in the 12 other colors they come in.