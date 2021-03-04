15 Best Dad Sneakers: The Ultimate List

When you think of a dad sneaker the white and blue New Balance sneaker should be the first shoe that pops into your head. These New Balance cross trainers are the ideal dad sneaker. They come in a ton of sizes from regular to big and tall to wide sizes so there is a comfortable fit for any dad out there. I am sure, if you had an active dad, that there are a pair of these, stained green from mowing the lawn, somewhere in your old man’s house. If he has one of those old beat-up pairs, it might be a good time for an upgrade.

The New Balance cross trainer is exceptionally balanced (pun intended) and one of the most durable sneakers you will ever find. That is why so many dads love their kicks. You can put these through any kind of hell and they will come out the other side just fine. Treat your dad to a welcome gift and get him a new fresh pair of sneakers. If he is over the white and blue style, check them out in black for a different look.