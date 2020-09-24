15 Best Halloween Dresses You’ll Love This Season

Get spooky this October with the very best Halloween dresses. Halloween themed dresses are a great way to celebrate your favorite holiday this fall without wearing a full-on costume. We’ve gathered a selection of dresses for Halloween for kids and adults that range from cute to downright scary.
You’ll make a big entrance with this Retro Pumpkin Cocktail Dress by Topdress. The flared skirt has an eye-catching swish effect with our without a petticoat. The back is accented with a corset for a better fit.
It’s covered so many little Halloweeny pictures but I’m in love with this cute grim reaper. The sweetheart neckline is flattering on anyone and the adjustable halter allows you to have some adjustment in support and neckline. Keep in mind that this dress is 95 percent cotton meaning it doesn’t have any stretch to it so if you’re waffling between sizes on their chart, it’s best to order a size up.
CowCow is one of my favorite brands right now and their Zombie Skater Dress doesn’t disappoint. The hem of the dress shows a hoard of approaching zombies against an apocalyptically colored skyline.
Skater dresses are universally flattering on all body types which is why I love them. CowCow is a very fat-positive brand and offers sizes from extra-small to 5XL. I tend to order one size up when I buy CowCow dresses but they have so much stretch to them I probably don’t have to.
There isn’t a time I’ve been out in a CowCow dress that I wasn’t stopped by strangers to ask where I got it. They’re eye-catching as well as incredibly comfortable. CowCow dresses are machine-washable and machine-dryable.
This Zombie Dress is not for the faint of heart. It’s going to turn heads and it might frighten children–and some adults frankly. But that makes it perfect for Halloween in my opinion.
This highly detailed close-up print of a bloody shredded zombie face is completely unexpected on this sleeveless swing dress and that’s only accentuated by the fact that it’s only printed on one side. The back looks like a plain little black dress and when you turn around, they’re in for a jump scare.
It’s made of polyester fabric so the dress has plenty of stretch to it and has a small zipper closer on the back.
Your little one will love this sweet Pumpkins & Witches Dress which has sizes for ages four to 13 years old. It’s Halloween-themed but it’s also feminine and adorable in a gentle sky blue color.
It’s nice and stretchy to allow for movement and I like the three-quarter length sleeves to keep them warm on fall days when they don’t want to show off their new dress and don’t want to wear their coat. Plus it’s machine washable and dryable.
This Wednesday Adams’ Dress is a little more subtle but also unmistakeable for Adams Family fans. Wear your hair in pigtails and you’ve got an instant costume.
It matches her classic black, long-sleeve dress with an attached white collar. It fits true to size.
This Bloody Handprint Dress is going the gory route and I’m here for it. The stark white dress is covered in printed bloody handprints in different sizes and shapes. I like that all the handprints are a realistic size which adds to the creepy factor.
It’s made of stretchy and breathable polyester so you have to worry less about getting the perfect sizing. The skirt as a flare to it to accentuate your hips and creates space for more bloody prints.
Halloween isn’t all horror and gore so celebrate the cuddly aspects of the holiday with this Cute Purple Halloween A-Line Dress. This pastel purple short-sleeve dress is covered in adorable bow-tie-wearing ghosts, friendly frogs, cute cats, and tiny spiders wearing top hats.
Along with all the cutesy creatures, there are illustrations of spell-casting tools like books, mushrooms, crystals, witches brew, potions, and crystal balls. There’s also a bunch of candy because it’s Halloween.
It’s a sweet alternative to the scarier, darker dresses.
This Haunted Forest Party Dress has a very classic vintage 1950s silhouette but a very untraditional print. The hem is lined with grinning jack-o’-lanterns, black cats, and sinister trees. The skirt is a vibrant orange sky with black moon and flying bats.
This all leads up to a gothic black lace collar. It has a zipper closure at the back of the neck and the rest of the dress is made with stretchy polyester fabric.
If orange isn’t your thing, it’s also available in purple, red, and black.
I love the very kid-friendly design of this Jack-O’-Lantern Dress. The black cats, pumpkins, ghosts, and even the spiders look so happy and excited for it to be Halloween. They’re surrounded by candy so who could blame them?
I mean, the ghost is wearing a bow tie. Come on, that’s almost too cute.
It’s made of machine-washable, stretchy polyester fabric and is available in sizes from 2T to extra-large.
I don’t think you could find a better gothic dress than this Skeleton Dress by G & PL.
Plenty of dresses have bones on them but this one has a unique pattern of sections of skeletons along with individual bones. It has skulls, which you’d expect, but also a full arm attached to the shoulder blade and the ribcage with half an arm attached. It makes it seem like they’re skeletons that have been ripped apart and I love that horror movie energy.
It has a flattering A-line skirt and black lace collar for extra drama. Other than the lace neckline, the dress is very stretchy for a comfortable fit. There’s a small zipper closure on the back of the neck to accommodate the lace.
This may look like a regular striped dress but horror movie fans will know right away that it’s a Nightmare on Elm Street Dress. It’s specially printed to replicate Freddy Kreuger’s signature striped sweater, down to the knitted sweater look.
It’s designed and printed right in the United States and is made from stretchy, comfortable polyester fabric.
If you’re looking for something more flashy, check out this Skeleton Hepburn Dress by Listha. It takes the classic 1950s heart-shaped bust and neckline and turns it into a gothic ribcage and spine. The wide, circle skirt is covered in illustrations of skeletons with a delicate lace hem.
The back of the dress is a lace-up corset for improved fit and an even more gothic look. The skirt is very wide but if you want this type of classic full-skirt look, you’ll want to pick up a crinoline petticoat.
This Pumpkin Maxi Dress ignores the typical Halloween color palette and goes for a dramatic black and white. It’s head-turning and like nothing anyone else will be wearing.
The low v-neck, tie at the waist, and a slight flare to the skirt create an alluring effect.
If you’re more of a colorful person, check this Rainbow Halloween Midi Dress. It’s covered in all the standard Halloween symbols like jack-o’-lanterns, skulls, ghosts, and pointy witches hats but in a bright rainbow gradient. It’s funky and fun.
I have a different print in this midi dress cut and it’s super comfortable, soft, and breathable. There’s some skirt flare but not dramatically making it a good middle ground for A-line dresses.
Sister Amy has an interesting take on the spooky dress with this skater dress that’s printed to look like a sweet and innocent pink polka dot dress covered in blood splatters.
The faux blood has a realistic, almost wet look to it and the faux black belt really sells the illusion of it being a little pink dress. It’s up to you to decide if the person wearing the dress the victim or villain in this slasher flick.
Keep in mind that Sister Amy dresses are stretchy but only have one size so refer to their size chart before buying. I got a Sister Amy dress for Christmas one year and it fits me very well and I tend to buy a medium to large in most skater dresses.