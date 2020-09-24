15 Best Halloween Dresses You’ll Love This Season

CowCow is one of my favorite brands right now and their Zombie Skater Dress doesn’t disappoint. The hem of the dress shows a hoard of approaching zombies against an apocalyptically colored skyline.

Skater dresses are universally flattering on all body types which is why I love them. CowCow is a very fat-positive brand and offers sizes from extra-small to 5XL. I tend to order one size up when I buy CowCow dresses but they have so much stretch to them I probably don’t have to.

There isn’t a time I’ve been out in a CowCow dress that I wasn’t stopped by strangers to ask where I got it. They’re eye-catching as well as incredibly comfortable. CowCow dresses are machine-washable and machine-dryable.