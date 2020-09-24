15 Best Halloween Dresses You’ll Love This Season

15 Best Halloween Dresses You’ll Love This Season

Get spooky this October with the very best Halloween dresses. Halloween themed dresses are a great way to celebrate your favorite holiday this fall without wearing a full-on costume. We’ve gathered a selection of dresses for Halloween for kids and adults that range from cute to downright scary.

Don’t forget to pair your spooky dress with the trendiest polish colors for fall nails.

How to dress up for Halloween without a costume.

People have been dressing up in fun costumes for Halloween all the way back to its Celtic origins more than 2,000 years ago

A spooky dress is a perfect compromise whether you want to wear a costume but can't or if you feel obligated to dress up but don't want to wear a full costume. 

It's festive but doesn't have to look too out of the ordinary. They can range from subtle to completely in your face.

A Halloween print dress is a great way to dress for Halloween at work.

Halloween theme dresses aren't technically a costume but they are fun, raise everyone's morale, and might be able to sneak around dress codes that won't allow you to wear a costume to the office. (Don't hold me to that as every office is different.)

How hard is finding a Halloween dress in plus sizes?

While finding plus size clothing that fits and still looks great can be a challenge, there are lots of options for dresses this October. CowCow is my absolute favorite brand for these types of themed dresses. Their dresses come in sizes extra-small to 5XL and are made of very stretchy materials to fit a range of body shape.

I've bought a lot of their dresses and they have very flattering cuts, are unbelievably comfortable, and are well-printed.

Plus they're very fat-positive and use a lot of plus size models on their Instagram.

Need Halloween themed dresses for kids?

There are plenty of adorable little dresses that to get your little one excited for Halloween. 

For a spooky haunted house scene dresses checkout this dress by LaBeca. For something a little more harvesty, Enlifety has this adorable pumpkin and denim dress that they'll be able to wear into November.

