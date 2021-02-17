23 Harrington Jackets for Men: The Ultimate List

This Harrington jacket features a look that will definitely get some attention. Calvin Klein is known for this type of everyday fashion. Buy this jacket and pair it with your favorite jeans and a white pair of sneakers. This jacket is so swaggy that it looks like it is shining. This is not a piece of formalwear but who cares? When you realize what you are going to be able to do with this jacket as far as outfits go you are going to be able to wear it every day if you want. It has a near bomber jacket look to it, the chest pockets are a nice touch for sure.

The jacket is made with 100% polyester which is what gives it that shine. There are different ways to produce each fabric and this is one of the ways you can make polyester. The lines on this jacket are beautiful, along the shoulders and along the hem really give this jacket more depth and add another dimension. The cuffs are a great touch too. Buying this jacket will up your game considerably. The featured and only available color “night owl” is a great shade of blue that will pair nicely with almost anything.