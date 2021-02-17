23 Harrington Jackets for Men: The Ultimate List

When it is too warm for a thicker winter coat but too chilly to go without a jacket, you need something to fill the gap. You’re going to love the different looks you can wear with these lightweight jackets. Here are the best looking and feeling Harrington jackets out there right now.
Tan jackets are a great look and an even better way to lighten up your wardrobe with a bright earth tone. This jacket from Ben Sherman, a British clothing company that specializes in men’s outerwear and is a great addition to your wardrobe. Made entirely of cotton it is easy to clean and light enough that you can wear a sweater or hoodie underneath. Just because you want to dress a bit warmer doesn’t mean you need to wear a bigger, thicker coat. You can throw this jacket on when it’s raining or windy and stay comfortable throughout the day and night. It is casual enough to wear it with jeans or khakis, but can also be worn over a more formal outfit. It also comes in black, red and grey.
Calvin Klein has been dressing men since 1968 so they know a thing or two about making men look good! When it’s too cold out to wear just a tee or long sleeve but not cold enough to justify a winter coat or parka, get yourself a lightweight Harrington Jacket. The perfect blend of cotton and elastane, this jacket not only looks good but it will keep the chill off of you when the seasons change. It’s not bulky so you can toss it in a backpack and throw it on when the sun goes down and the temperature drops a bit. Classic black is a great look that will go with everything, but don’t be shy because it also comes in three other colors including a red and black checkered flannel pattern that is the perfect look for fall/autumn.
Merc, a United Kingdom-based clothing company put together a great looking and feeling cotton-polyester blend jacket. Harrington jackets are one of Merc’s specialties, so you know you they put a lot of work into making the perfect light jacket. The exterior comes in black, burgundy and navy, while the interior has a checkered plaid flannel look that is a definite shoutout to the changing of the seasons. With the addition of a high collar and hidden side pockets, this is a must-have jacket to add to your ensemble.
A slightly heavier selection, this polyester Harrington jacket is a great choice to pair with jeans and khakis but will also look great on top of a shirt and tie and some slacks. Don’t limit yourself by only wearing this on the weekends, if you do it right you can wear this to all occasions. Navy is a great color choice as it will go with anything you can wear under it, but there are also some other color choices that are perfect for this kind of jacket. Thi specific jacket also comes in black as well as four other colors. Harrington jackets are a great jacket to keep with you at all times in the event that the weather changes, this light jacket will make for a great addition to your collection.
Orvis is well known in the fashion and outdooring world. Their gear makes for some pretty fun adventures and their style is a classic look. This Harrington jacket is the perfect jacket to wear year-round with the right complimenting outfit. Jeans and a tee will go a long way with this jacket but so will light slacks a shirt and tie. Be the focal point of the bar or the office when you wear this lightweight jacket.
This jacket features a water-repellent finish that will keep you dry and comfortable should you run into some unfavorable weather. While it is a light jacket it still keeps the wind and chills off of your back. The interior of the jacket is a cool flannel plaid pattern. While not actually flannel it is still a jacket that will keep you warm. You can buy this jacket in the featured British tan or Navy, Green and a dope tan with camo interior.
A cool twist on the classic Harrington jacket. This version of the typical jacket has a bomber jacket look to it. The raised collar and added zippers and pockets give this coat a bit of attitude. Just because you want an easy, plain jacket doesn’t mean you have to settle for something that looks plain. While the khaki is a great color that will go with nearly any outfit you can also pick up this dope jacket in black and army green. The army green just adds to the military look of the jacket. While this jacket is form-fitting, it isn’t tight like a slim fit or your typical form-fitting coat. You’re gonna love the way this jacket looks and feels.
This Harrington jacket features a look that will definitely get some attention. Calvin Klein is known for this type of everyday fashion. Buy this jacket and pair it with your favorite jeans and a white pair of sneakers. This jacket is so swaggy that it looks like it is shining. This is not a piece of formalwear but who cares? When you realize what you are going to be able to do with this jacket as far as outfits go you are going to be able to wear it every day if you want. It has a near bomber jacket look to it, the chest pockets are a nice touch for sure.
The jacket is made with 100% polyester which is what gives it that shine. There are different ways to produce each fabric and this is one of the ways you can make polyester. The lines on this jacket are beautiful, along the shoulders and along the hem really give this jacket more depth and add another dimension. The cuffs are a great touch too. Buying this jacket will up your game considerably. The featured and only available color “night owl” is a great shade of blue that will pair nicely with almost anything.
You probably know Levi’s from their amazing selection of jeans and other fashionable clothing options for men. What you may not have known is that they make a pretty slick looking Harrington jacket as well. This trucker style jacket is a great looking light jacket with welt pockets and that familiar black and red checkered pattern on the interior. While it comes in other colors, you cannot deny that timberline olive is a dope color. With the olive still being an earth tone, this jacket will look great with anything you can wear under it and is thin enough to throw on top of a hoodie or thinner sweatshirt. While it has a collar it isn’t a high collar which makes a hoodie the perfect pairing for some extra layers.
Dope jacket, retro look, and feel. Sometimes the most fashionable looks are a throwback to a simpler time. This doesn’t mean you need to rock this jacket with bellbottoms and a huge gold chain, but you can wear it with jeans and tee. You could even wear your work clothes and still look cool. It doesn’t matter if you work in an office or are a welder for a living, this jacket will complete almost any outfit. The retro style and look means you won’t be able to layer like with other jackets, but that’s okay, this jacket does a lot of work by itself. The cotton and polyester blend means that it is easy to maintain and being that it is black means you can wear whatever you want for pants.
Lacoste has come a long way from the tennis courts of France. They are now one of the most recognizable names in fashion, especially men’s fashion. This vintage-inspired cotton twill jacket sports a high, button collar design with snap-flap hip pockets. It features the world-famous Lacoste alligator on the left breast and comes in navy, light “grassy” green and classic black. All three colors will pair with your outfits so no need to stress about what you’re gonna wear with this jacket, it will go with everything from casual to formal. The 100% cotton shell is easy to wash and easy to maintain.
If you love the look of the Harrington jacket but want something a little lighter than cotton or polyester blends then this is the jacket for you. Made from 100% nylon this jacket wears more like a super high-quality windbreaker. It has a ribbed hem and cuffs that will stretch to fit the biggest wrists and waists out there. Black is a sexy color for this jacket making it a no brainer with business casual, casual or formal outfits. It is sleek and sexy and will make for the perfect transitional jacket for when the mercury drops a bit.
If you’re a fan of great jackets for men, then you have heard of Member’s Only. They have been making blazers, sportscoats, and jackets for almost 40 years and are very good at mixing comfort and style. This racer style Harrington jacket is just more proof that they are experts in the field of men’s jackets. This jacket sports the Member’s Only trademark logo on the chest with a high buttoned collar and epaulettes on the shoulders for a little extra depth. It is a slim fit jacket but can be worn baggier with a larger size than you typically wear. Also, this jacket comes in a ton of great colors so if you can’t decide which one you want, get a couple so you’re ready for any and everything.
This Harrington jacket has a great look to it. It still has the high collar with buttons and is made of 100% cotton so it’s light and airy. The design is super cool. The base of the jacket is navy, which will go with everything, but the green stripes are in a plaid type pattern which adds a little extra flair to the overall look. This jacket is great looking, will fit great and is also easy to care for as it is machine washable. The jacket will work with jeans, khakis, slacks, cargo pants or even the right pair of shorts. Try not to wear plaid on the bottom because you will clash and stand out in the worst way.
There are a few different styles of the Harrington jacket. One of the more popular looks is the bomber jacket. The bomber jacket version features a regular collar and a pocket on the left shoulder. This is a great looking jacket and is more of a regular fit than a slim fit so you will have more room. It won’t be tight to the fit but also won’t hang off of you like most winter style jackets. A great lightweight jacket option for the folks that don’t have to deal with super-cold winters and tons of snow. Throw it on if it’s a little windy or raining and be confident that you will be covered and warm whether you’re at a concert or walking around town.
This jacket is a crazy good looking twist on the traditional Harrington. Soft leather and two great colors make for one hell of a jacket. If you want something that leans a little more to the formal side than the casual side this is a perfect jacket for you. While it will still look great out at a club or getting drinks with the guys, you can wear this over your shirt and tie and know that you are perfectly dressed. It has a biker jacket look and feels, while not being too tough, it really is a great mix of a few different looks. The tan is a beautiful shade that is sure to grab you some extra compliments, but the classic black is no slouch. Either way, you are going to be one of the best-dressed guys no matter where you go wearing this leather, Harrington.
Classic fit, classic black and navy, classic look. Everything about this jacket is pretty classic. Made for style and comfort the hem, cuffs and collar are all ribbed elastic that will stretch and expand depending on the man wearing it. It is 100% polyester so it is easy to care for and wash. The jacket itself is pretty lightweight which is one of the other classic attributes of this particular coat. Sometimes simple is the boldest fashion statement a man can make. Tons of pockets and zippers can be nice, but sometimes you just want a good-looking and reliable jacket to throw on when you want to be out and about and the weather isn’t perfect.
If you’re looking for something with a vintage vibe, might I suggest this incredibly dope, vintage brown leather Harrington jacket? The leather is distressed and faded which is such a cool look. It has a normal, shirt style collar and a tailored fit. If you want this jacket to be a bit baggier on you than I suggest getting it in a size larger than you normally would. Vintage is a great look and always in style. This jacket has a really good chance of climbing to the top of your favorite jackets in your closet. Wear it to work, or to play, either way, you can’t go wrong.
You’re going to really like the options this jacket will give you. While it isn’t totally formal, it is formal enough to pull off a business casual look with the right shirt and tie. Feel free to layer a hoodie underneath if it gets too chilly or you want to add another dimension to your cool vibe.
Suede is one of the softest fabrics on the planet and no matter the item, makes for some seriously high fashion. Typically you’ll see suede on shoes and loafers, but this type of suede is perfect for a jacket. Suede needs a lot of attention and care to last, but most good things typically do. This jacket is one of those jackets that will form-fit to the way your body sits and moves. Over time this jacket will break-in beautifully so that it fits you like a glove. While being a Harrington jacket it’s styling and design is a racer jacket. Simply put, this jacket is BOSS!
Looking for a stylish rain jacket without wanting to get something that looks like plastic or rubber? This waterproof Harrington jacket is not only stylish and comfortable but won’t get heavy and weigh you down when it rains outside. It has a synthetic fleece lining to keep you warm when it’s windy and raining. The size runs a bit small so get a size larger than you typically would so you can make sure that it fits and that you are insanely comfortable. The style of this jacket will go with anything and because it is warm and waterproof you can wear it anywhere. If you’re not feeling the color you’re in luck because there are five other colors available including classic black.
It sports elastic hems and cuffs for extra comfort and a smoother fit and finish. If you’re not ready to take the leap and get yourself a leather jacket, but you love the look of a truly great leather jacket then do yourself a favor and check out this faux leather Harrington bomber style jacket. The great thing about this jacket on top of the fact that it is stealthy and gorgeous is that you can wear one of your dope hoodies underneath it and actually add to how cool it is. The lack of collar makes for a perfect fit with a hoodie and the color, black, means that any hoodie will look great with it.
If you love the look of the Harrington jacket and the bomber style but are afraid you’ll need something a little thicker and warmer than this is the jacket you have been waiting for. This jacket is quilted inside like a high school varsity jacket but still has all the attitude and style of the traditional Harrington jacket. This is the perfect jacket for when the weather isn’t sunny and beautiful because this jacket is waterproof and super warm. The bomber style features a zipper pocket on the left arm as well as an elastic hem, collar, and cuffs for maximum comfort and fit. It also comes in a handful of brilliant color options.
Michael Kors is a name in men’s fashion that is well-known and well-trusted. He has been pumping out dope clothing options for men for years and this jacket is no exception. The canvas jacket is built for fun and for more formal settings. It is tough, rugged and ready for anything you can put it through. This will definitely be one of your favorite jackets to choose from when you open your closet in the morning. The silver/grey coloring is one of those neutral colors that go with everything you wear. If you have to dress formally than I suggest wearing a pair of grey khakis or slacks to complete the outfit. It has buttoned cuffs like a motorcycle jacket so if you do go on an adventure with this jacket on, you can button up the wrists and collar and handle anything.
The perfect Harrington jacket for the man that loves adventure. While it is a bomber style jacket, it has a safari or military look and feel to it. With tons of pockets and a durable exterior, this is the perfect jacket to take on a fishing or hunting trip or to climb your favorite mountain. Get outside and test this jacket’s resiliency out for yourself. It comes in safari tan or two other great looking colors, black and army green. All three colors will go with your outfits whether you are dressed for a hike or another day at the office.