21 Best Hooded Flannels for Men: The Ultimate List

Rocking a new flannel should be comfy and stylish and reflect the season/time of year in which you are wearing it. During the chilly winter months, a sick flannel hoodie will check all of the boxes and have you looking and feeling cooler than the weather. This list is full of great stylish ideas that are bound to turn some heads. Check out the best in flannel hoodies with our easy-to-navigate list.
Selecting the perfect hoodie can be a tough choice especially with so many brands and colors and styles out there. That is why we have done all of the heavy lifting and selected the best of the best. The featured hoodie is a heavier blend that is sure to keep you warm even in the coldest temperatures.
The polyester material makes it both warm and durable but not so thick that you couldn’t wear a jacket over it. Layering clothes is extremely fashionable right. Another great feature of this particular hoodie is that it is available in regular sizes as well as big and tall sizes so there should be a perfect fit for everyone.
The Legendary Whitetails brand began its journey as a hunting and fishing brand that offered tons of size and color options so guys of all shapes could enjoy warm, stylish clothing during their pursuits. These hoodies are so comfortable that you won’t ever want to take them off. They come in so many colors that buying more than one is a great idea because of how much he/you will love them.
Made from a cotton and polyester blend the combination of comfort, warmth, and versatility is second to none. While these hoodies are strong enough to withstand cold temperatures, their breathability makes them a great fit for Spring and Fall as well. Check them out in regular as well as big and tall sizes too.
The Wrangler brand has been around for almost 120 years and the main reason is because of the brand’s durability. Wrangler always seems to be one step ahead of the current style which makes them a fan favorite from their jeans to their dope flannel hoodies.
The relaxed fit available in this hoodie is one of the most desirable fits in men’s fashion. Is it loose without being too baggy and is ideal for wearing a thermal or other long-sleeve type shirts underneath without any discomfort or bunching. There are also a number of sizes from smaller to very large to fit any kind of build.
Designed to be worn underneath a chore coat or heavier Carhartt-type jacket, this option from 9 Crowns is more of a slimmer fit. This hoodie will look great with a pair of jeans and boots and can be worn nearly year-round depending on the weather. While the majority of the hoodies on this list will be relaxed or baggier fits, this one is more in line with what 20-something guys are wearing, making it a very popular choice.
Being that it is 100% cotton it is as easy to maintain as it is to wear. There are a variety of different colors and patterns that are all very aesthetically pleasing. The sizing can be a bit tricky, but don’t let that deter you from investing in a few of these bad boys.
If style and variety are what you are looking for then you have come to the right place because this specific hoodie is offered in 34 different colors. With choices like that, don’t be bashful about buying multiple hoodies to fill out your collection and keep you looking stylish every day of the week.
This hoodie is one of the lighter choices on this list. If you are looking for a hoodie that you can wear without a jacket and stay warm in subzero temperatures, this one probably isn’t the best fit, however, you can layer this hoodie with a thick jacket, leave the jacket unzipped and have a great layered look. The contrast from the checkered flannel and solid color jacket will look amazing.
Living in Burlington, Vermont has its perks. Obviously, the subzero temperatures aren’t one of those perks, but the clothing that is designed right here in my hometown definitely is. Jake Burton, the pioneer behind Burton Snowboards still lives on in the clothing and gear that the brand puts out every single day. This snowboarding hoodie has a loose plaid design that made it squeak through and get on this list.
The many conversations I had with Jake about life, love, and boarding gave me an insight into his true passion. Making people fall in love with the sport. He was a true visionary and that can be seen in every item the Burton brand sells. You cannot have a list of the greatest hoodies without adding something from the Burton line. Rest easy Jake. And thank you for everything!
A little extra padding will definitely serve you well in the colder months especially if you live in geographical areas where the temperatures drop below zero. While this item is advertised as a padded flannel shirt, it is definitely a hoodie. The extra padded layer is not only comfortable but is made from a quilted-down material that will hold in your body warmth for hours on end.
Available in 22 different colors this is one of the more popular flannel hoodie options on Amazon right now. The cotton and polyester blend is a favorite amongst farmers, ranchers, construction workers, and any guy that spends the majority of his day working in the cold.
When it comes to warmth and comfort, there are few things on this planet that feel better than a shearling lining. Shearling is the perfect blend of softness and warmth. Working a 12 hour day in freezing temperatures will seem like a walk in the park with one of these amazing flannel hoodies wrapped around your body.
The button closure of this flannel hoodie is a nice touch because zippers can freeze and also be difficult to operate with chilly hands and/or gloves on. Every inch of this item was designed to make life easier and more bearable in cold weather. Why not also be stylish while also being functional? Mr. Stream sure hit a home run when designing this article of clothing.
When you see the word “sherpa” in the title of any winter clothing you know that it is going to keep you warm. Inspired by the men and women that climb to the highest elevations in the world all day every day, these hoodies are as beautifully crafted as they are comfortable.
The sherpa material is a mix between shearling and fleece and I can’t for the life of me think of two warmer or softer materials. Built to resemble a snowboarder-style hoodie, the giant front pockets are big enough to keep gloved or mittened hands in them when the wind picks up and the snow is falling.
The quilted lining of this particular flannel hoodie is a great addition to an already awesome item. The lining will trap your body’s own heat and store it through long, freezing days. The fit is also something you will fall in love with while wearing this bad boy. Being able to move around without restriction, no matter the gig is a great attribute you will be thankful for the second you slide yourself into the hoodie.
Easy to wear, easy to maintain. Just throw this hoodie into the wash with your laundry and it will come out looking and feeling brand new. There isn’t a shrink warning attached to this as it is pre-shrunk and made to fit like a glove. The poly-filled liner adds another layer of insulation without sacrificing fit and finish.
A bit of a mix between old and new school fashion. Obviously, the flannel hoodie has been around for a long time, but the slimmer fit, rolled-up sleeves look is relatively new. This is a great pick for teens to adults and is so warm and cozy that you won’t ever want to take it off. That is why I recommend purchasing more than one, so you can look fresh all week, every week.
Polyester and the sherpa lining not only make it super warm but also very versatile. So if you are a lumberjack or rancher or simply just a guy that wants to look good and stay warm, this is a great pick. There are a number of different colors to bolster your already existing wardrobe so take some chances and try a few out. You will thank me later.
The Dickie’s brand has been making incredibly tough clothing for men and women for 100 years exactly. This just goes to show how trustworthy and comfortable the brand’s items can be. There are companies and businesses around the world that provide their employees with uniforms that have the Dickies logo on them not just because they are affordable, but because they are built to last.
This double closure flannel hoodie is one of those items that you are going to want to purchase in multiple colors. Having more than one will serve you well in the winter months. The exterior features a hydro shield water-repellant technology that will keep the hoodie dry and keep the wearer comfortable.
For the bigger and taller guys out there it can be really difficult to shop for clothing that not only fits but is super stylish too. Luckily, I looked all over and found a great option in the flannel hoodie world. There are a ton of great colors that this hoodie is available in and it doesn’t skimp on comfort either.
This hoodie is perfect for hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, or putting in a long day at the proverbial office. While it has a casual feel to it, you could potentially wear this item to a business casual job site. The quilted interior is ideal for colder weather and it is available in medium to 4X-Large sizes. This hoodie is definitely a hoodie you will want more than one of.
Billabong, which got its start in the fashion game as a surf and skate brand has really branched out over the past few years. Now, you can see the Billabong logo on all sorts of clothing, including amazingly cool flannel hoodies. This hoodie is going to be every big and tall guy’s favorite new item of clothing.
While the pattern isn’t a traditional flannel pattern it is true to the Billabong style. There are only a couple of color/style options but they are equally cool. The polyester and cotton blend is going to make this hoodie comfortable and will have it lasting years as long as it is taken good care of.
Wolverine is not just a badass character played by Hugh Jackman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The company makes great outdoor gear from durable steel-toed boots to these amazingly cool flannel hoodies. They put a unique twist on the classic block plaid pattern and I am not the only one that thinks they look hella cool as they have a ton of great reviews on Amazon.
The snap closure is a nice touch compared to the button closure of some other options. Think about it, it’s cold out, your fingers are freezing and you need to button your hoodie, the snaps provide that closure without having to fiddle around too much. The sizes are a set to be a bit larger as they are oversized and that is also a nice thought when bundling up in cold temps.
At first glance you might think that this flannel hoodie is a bit thin to wear during the winter months, but a closer inspection would prove that initial theory wrong. The woven fabric makes it ideal for colder days and a sweet look buttoned or unbuttoned. I recommend a white tee underneath to really make the white in the hoodie pop.
AS I mentioned above the fabric is intelligently designed. The classic polyster blend is for durability and warmth but the mix of wool and flannel makes it a game changing item. You can feel the heft when sliding this on in the morning and it seemlessly goes from the jobsite to your favoeite watering hole for an article of clothing that successfully does a bit of everything.
While this item toes the line between hoodie and jacket, I had to add it because of the styles and colors that are offered. If you are a fan of the unique and want to wear something that you won’t see anyone else wear walking down the street, Burbrand is your brand.
Offering 22 unique styles and colors these hooded jackets are unlike anything you have ever seen before. They are thick and cozy enough for winter excursions while also being light enough to not weigh you down or restrict your movement while working a long shift.
Looking for something a little different than the norm? Maybe something with different designs and color schemes that will catch everyone’s eye? Then this is the right hooded flannel for you. With 45 different designs, you could buy one of each and wear something new for a month and a half. Definitely look into buying a couple of new jackets to spice up your winter clothing.
Made with multiple layers the bottom layer is quilted and features a tan that will go with anything from jeans to a great pair of khakis or Carhartt work pants. You could rock this look to a concert, to the bar, or to work without having to alter the rest of your wardrobe around it.
The traditional red and black flannel look will literally never go out of style. It is bright and vibrant and will channel your inner lumberjack even if you find yourself working behind a desk all day. The rugged look has been a fan favorite for decades and is one of the more popular color choices when it comes to flannel of any kind.
The sherpa lining also features fleece material that is guaranteed to keep you warm even in the coldest months. Being that this piece is machine washable it is easy to take care of and won’t shrink down after you pull it out of the dryer. Take a chance on a classic look and rest assured you are going to love the way it fits and feels.
For the most part plaid and flannel go hand in hand. There are a few exceptions but for the purpose of this particular hooded flannel, we are going to point out that both plaid and flannel are similar looks. This jacket/hoodie features a more modern flair and is something that men of all ages will definitely dig.
Mader exclusively of a cotton blend the comfort that this item sport is second to none. It is baggier than some other offerings but that is the look these days and will slide nicely into your existing wardrobe. There are 17 total color choices so buying more than one is a smart move because it will give you options and that, my friend, is a good thing.
Designed to cloth today’s snowboarders and outdoor adventurers this flannel hoodie is super popular for a number of reasons. Firstly, the color choices are beautiful. Bright and vibrant to dark with a contrast that fits perfectly, there is something for every kind of stylistic choice. Secondly, the hoodie is light enough to shred down the mountain on a 60-degree day or thick enough to layer with a coat on a colder day.
The button closure is a popular choice because it will stay put while taking dips and dives off of your favorite boxes and half pipes. Even if you take a digger or catch an edge the wrong way, you will pop up looking cool as hell, and who doesn’t want that?