21 Best Jorts for Men: The Ultimate List

Jean shorts, denim shorts, or jorts have been a popular summer wardrobe choice for men for decades. While the history of jorts can differ depending on the source, the outcome is still the same. Jean shorts are one of the most worn items of clothing in the world. From Daisy Duke to John Cena, there is a rich history of jorts in entertainment. This ultimate list contains the best jorts based on price, style, and comfort.
This style and color of denim shorts are one of the most popular you will find. This is why it is a perennial “Best Seller” on Amazon and why it is offered in so many sizes and colors. You can even find this pair of Levi’s in Big and Tall sizes as well as regular sizes. Also, you can’t go wrong with Levi’s.
I have a pair of Levi’s jeans that I bought years ago that still fit great and the color has barely faded. With a track record dating back to the California gold rush Levi’s has over 170 years of denim making. Check out these jorts in all of the available sizes, styles, and colors, and don’t be bashful about adding more than one pair to your shopping cart. Levi’s are not only stylish and durable but they are relatively inexpensive too.
Compromising on a color or size that doesn’t fit your style and need is something you will never have to do with the Wrangler brand. I’ve worn the Wrangler brand for years and always find myself coming back for another pair of jeans when I’ve ripped a pair of old denim. The brand even features a wide range of sizes for smaller, regular and bigger gentlemen.
If you are looking for a great pair of jorts that won’t cost an arm and a leg then you have come to the right place. The average pair of denim shorts from Wrangler starts under $20. The five-pocket design is a classic look that is functional and stylish. With the brand having been around for nearly 80 years its reputation in the denim game is super strong and they are one of the top five denim manufacturers in the world.
While color patterns and lengths change over time adjusting to new trends the basic foundation of the jort has remained the same for years. There used to be one or two colors to choose from and you had to be a pretty average size to find exactly what you were looking for. Nowadays the range of colors, sizes, lengths, and even fit has changed so drastically that there is a perfect pair of denim shorts for every budget.
Not sure what to get your dad for Christmas or his birthday? A pair of jean shorts is always a good pick. Jorts are one of the summer’s most popular looks and their versatility gives jorts major staying power. These particular jean shorts are a baggier or more relaxed option which makes them perfect for casual affairs and parties.
Slimmer-fitting ripped jeans have been increasing in popularity in men’s fashion for years and the addition of newer colors and styles have made them a fan favorite. While these jeans are a tighter fit they do have the advantage of being stretchy so they won’t restrict movement like those jeans Kramer wore in that one episode of Seinfeld.
The most popular configuration of the jean short build has to be the five-pocket design. This is the style you will see most frequently while shopping. These jorts would pair well with a fresh pair of summer kicks and a nice lightweight button-down or your favorite graphic tee. As long as the top isn’t too baggy you will find a nice flow in whatever you pair with these jorts.
The True Nation side of DXL specializes in Big and Tall clothing for guys that typically have trouble finding clothing that fits and is functional. Most of the time, Big and Tall guys have to sacrifice style or fit, or versatility because the options for them are limited. I know a lot of guys that just can’t seem to fill their closets with clothing they actually want to wear, leaving them feeling somewhat insecure about the way their outfit looks or feels. Luckily, there are great brands like DXL that cater specifically to bigger and taller dudes. These relaxed-fit jorts are the perfect addition to any bigger guy’s summer wardrobe and are affordable enough to make these a must-have item.
With the inclusion of big and tall sizes in men’s denim jeans the number of sales has drastically increased, which is a really great thing for the men’s fashion industry and men all over the world. Look, if you are 6’2″ or taller and have a waist bigger than 40 inches you most likely have had trouble finding clothing that fits and is stylish in the past. The Lee brand took that into consideration and made a really versatile and attractive pair of carpenter-style jean shorts. The carpenter-style jorts come with bigger pockets and a loop to hold a hammer or other similarly sized tools. These shorts should be on every bigger and taller guy’s shopping list this summer.
True Religion is a brand that has an amazing footprint in the denim game and they are relatively new to the scene. The lines and attention to detail in everything that True Religion produces make them one of the most purchased denim manufacturers in the world. The designers at True Religion have added a lot of flair to the once plateauing denim world and given the bigger names that have been around for over a century a run for their money.
You can purchase these jorts in one of two colors, dark dream maker and medium beach trail. I recommend getting both colors so you can bolster your summer wardrobe in one shopping trip. You’ll love the outfit combinations that you can put together with either or both colors and the comfort and feel of these jeans is right at the top of the list with the bigger brands.
Available in both cut-off and slim fit these denim shorts from Levi’s are on the Amazon’s Choice list more often than not. The popular style and cut of the shorts are ideal for teens all the way to guys in their 40s and 50s. The shorts are versatile and can be paired with a bunch of really great summer outfits. Try throwing on a nice pair of sneakers, a graphic tee, and these shorts and you will have yourself a pretty spiffy outfit.
Levi’s is definitely a brand you can trust so if you are looking for a great brand first and foremost you have come to the right place. At first glance, you might think these jorts are a little too tight, but they actually are more form-fitting than anything. You can still run, jump and move around in these jorts while also looking pretty darned stylish.
Nautica got its start in the fashion industry as a sailing brand that made colorful shirts and pants and shoes specifically for boating. It is interesting to see how far a brand like Nautica has come over the past couple of decades. If you are looking for a nice compromise between slim-fitting and baggy jorts then these are a great pick for your wardrobe.
The 100% denim jorts are as stylish as they are comfy. Designed to be tough and useful, the jean shorts feature the popular five-pocket style that is a major hit in the men’s fashion world. These jorts feature a 10.5″ inseam which is pretty standard. Anything between 8-11″ will sit well with an average-sized guy. These jorts should sit right above the knee and will fit perfectly right out of the packaging.
Another fairly young brand is G-Star but that doesn’t make their jorts any less cool or easy to pair with other items. The Raw style of G-Star shorts is advertised as a slim-fitting style but these aren’t your typical slim-fit. The fit is actually a little baggier than average slim-fitting denim. You will find that you have a little more room to move around with this fit than with others.
A great pair of slides or sandals will go a long way in these jorts. The style is definitely perfect for summer outfits and will look just as cool on a beach as it will in someone’s backyard for a BBQ. Each pair has a cuff above the knee for a more casual, relaxed look. The colors that are offered are all really great so adding more than one pair to your shopping cart is a smart move.
There are a few theories on what inspired the ultra-baggy jorts like the ones featured here. The most common theory is that this style of denim shorts was inspired by hip-hop. Seen in music videos and at award shows all over the world, this style of jean shorts is really cool and provides the wearer with tons of room to move around. While this pair of jean shorts only come in one color, the cargo-styled, deep pockets are something you don’t see in a lot of denim shorts. This pair would look amazing with a fresh pair of sneakers and a baggy tee-shirt, any color is cool, but matching the kicks with the shirt is an A+ baller move. Adding these to your collection is not only a bold move but one that will separate you from the pack.
Carpenter’s shorts are extremely popular among hard-working men all over the world. The pant is designed for guys that move around a lot, use tools, and need something sturdy and durable that will last them for years. Wrangler saw the need for durability and utility and added a little something extra. Their patented ripstop technology. Now if you get these shorts caught on a nail or something, they won’t tear or rip, causing you to need to buy a new pair or repair the old ones. They are available in a number of sizes, feature reinforced pockets, and can be purchased in multiple colors. These should be at the top of the list for guys that work long hours with their hands or like to work on multiple projects while away from the jobsite.
Nudie Jeans hit the nail right on the head when they designed and released these dope Bermuda shorts. Wearing these shorts says something about a man, it says that he is the life of the party and ready for anything. The Bermuda short is perfect for the beach or to wear while drinking mai-tais by the pool. You can play volleyball or corn hole in these shorts and can attend a casual wedding, with the right shirt and shoes, of course.
Made from organic cotton, these shorts are as comfortable and durable as they are stylish. You will definitely receive a ton of compliments and inquiries about these shorts and for good reason. These are the shorts to wear on dates and hanging with your buddies. There are multiple colors and a bunch of sizes so you can add more than one pair to your wardrobe and have something awesome to wear all summer long.
Keeping with the changing times, these really cool and stylish denim shorts feature ripped and frayed fabric and a faded look that is really attractive and ten different colors. Designed more for fashion than function these are a great pair to wear to parties and BBQs and just chilling around the house. They have five pockets to keep your keys, phone, wallet, and anything else you may need to have on you when you leave your crib.
The shorts will sit just above the knee and are slim-fit which fits well with the overall style of these jorts. I would recommend wearing a belt with them, something cloth, and something lighter colored to add to the summer vibe that these shorts put out. Also, a lighter pair of shoes, something low top would be the best to pair with these shorts. Trying to match the belt to the shoes is always a smooth move.
Investing in a pair of these shorts is investing in a better-dressed summer. Every guy could use a refresh on their summer wardrobe and these shorts are a great way to achieve that goal. They come in a number of great colors, they have a slim look but fit more like a regular pair of jeans. The jorts rest just above the knee and have a faded and frayed look that is uber-popular right now.
Made from sustainably sourced cotton, not only are these shorts environmentally friendly, they pair well with a number of looks. You could rock them the way the model in the picture does, with boat shoes, no socks, and a slight tuck in the front. Or, you could rock them with a light button-down or polo shirt. Either way, you are going to look hella good this summer.
I absolutely love this look. Living in the Northeast doesn’t allow for a lot of “shorts weather” during the course of the year. We are lucky if we get three months of lighter clothing before the temperatures drop and the snow starts to fall. Even so, this is the style of shorts that you will see a lot where I am from. Kind of in-between relaxed and slim-fitting, these jorts have that vintage look with a modern twist.
The mix of cotton, polyester, and spandex makes them extra durable, extra comfortable, and yes, extra stretchy. These shorts will move with your body. Often time with slimmer-fitting shorts you will find your movement is a bit restricted. Not with these bad boys. While all of the picks on this list are comfortable and stylish, these might be closer to the top than others. Plus you can buy multiple pairs with the colors and the price point. Stock up for summer and rest assured you will look good.
Guys in their 30s and 40s grew up with this style of jorts. The relaxed fit, non-cuffed style is popular and trending upwards over the past few years. This pair of jorts is easy to pair and ultra-comfortable. Plenty of room to move around in these and they are as comfortable working a 12 hour day as they are kicking back and playing some horseshoes or doing some axe throwing in the backyard.
Your typical poly-cotton blend however these jorts have a hidden fabric that makes all of the difference even at only 1% of the total makeup. Elastane is a fabric that we have been seeing in smaller amounts in jeans especially. I have a few pairs of jeans that are stretchy and I swear by them. They are so comfortable and allow you to lose or gain a few pounds and still fit. This also allows you to be able to wear more than one size.
One of the most modern looks on this list is these amazing hip-hop-inspired baggy cargo-cropped jorts. I know, that is a lot to take in, but these jean shorts really have the best of all worlds. They are comfortable, they are highly fashionable, the pairing possibilities are endless and they are durable. These jorts will last you as long as you are taking good care of them.
There are a few different styles of these particular jorts so pay attention as some have one cargo pocket and others have the more traditional two cargo pockets. They have a faded look that makes them look worn without actually having to wear and wash them for months. All styles and sizes and colors are machine washable so maintaining these jorts is super simple.
Looking for a regular fit denim short that is ripped and distressed to perfection? Maybe you are on a strict budget and need something both stylish and affordable? You have come to the right place because the shorts featured here are fashionable, they fit great, they come in nearly 30 different colors from traditional denim blues to reds and whites that are ideal for summer.
Pairing these shorts with other items in your wardrobe won’t be an issue. Also, you can buy multiple pairs and have a ton of completely different-looking shorts. The straight leg design is a classic look that only adds to the coolness of these jorts. Available in regular sizes so they will fit most men. Try them with a pair of clean kicks and a tee shirt.
Just in time for summer the perfect pair of denim shorts to rep that cool summer style, featured in 32 baller colors. Buying a few pairs of these jorts will up your summer clothing game tenfold. There are classic denim blues and blacks and greys but there are also bright, vibrant colors that are perfect for spring and summer dressing.
They also have that pre-worn distressed and ripped look that is popular with guys of all ages. Why waste your time breaking in denim when the denim can arrive at your door already broken in and ready to be paired with your best summer gear? You can add a bit of flair to these jorts with some new summer kicks and a white cloth belt. The possibilities are endless.
If you are anything like me you want to stay one step ahead of fashion trends. The great thing about these jean shorts from massive denim brand Lee is that they have been in and will remain in style for the foreseeable future. The cuffed leg rests above the knee. The faded colors make them look worn and broken in. Even the regular fit makes these a favorite among guys that want a no-muss, no-fuss pair of jorts.
Made with regular cotton, recycled cotton, polyester and a bit of spandex these might be one of the most comfortable pairs of denim shorts on this list. We strive to provide you with comfortable and stylish items that fit well and will last you a long time and these jorts check every single one of those boxes. A plain white tee and your favorite dad sneakers will go a long way as an outfit with these shorts.