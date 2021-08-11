13 Best Kurta Pajamas for Men

The look and feel of Kurta pajamas are second to none. Originating in South Asia hundreds of years ago, these comfortable garments are rising in popularity all over the world. Men love the loose and baggy feel of the long Kurta shirts as well as the fabrics that they are made with. This list features the best Kurta pajama sets for men.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $33.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $32.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $74.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $44.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $84.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $58.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $35.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $149.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $44.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $74.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. SKAVIJ Men’s Tunic Cotton Kurta PajamaPrice: $33.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 6 different colors
- Lightweight
- 5 different sizes
- Easy to wash
- No big and tall sizes
- Pants are only one color
- No mix and match sizes
This slick version of the popular Kurta PJs comes in six different colors and five different sizes so there should be a great fit for every kind of guy. The Kurta look originated in India centuries ago and has spread like wildfire across most of Southern Asia. The original Kurta was made with silks and satins that were so soft men wore them not only to bed but to important events like weddings and funerals. The long shirt and lightweight pants make for a great sleep set.
This set includes both shirt and pants and is made of 100% lightweight cotton. Cotton is the most popular fabric for creating Kurta pajama sets because there is an abundance of it and it is easy to work with. This particular Kurta set is one of the best sellers on Amazon and is as easy to maintain as it is to wear. Totally machine washable, you can just toss this set in with the rest of your laundry and take it out when dry. You are going to love this set so much you may want to invest in multiple colors and can even give them as a gift.
Find more SKAVIJ Men's Tunic Cotton Kurta Pajama information and reviews here.
-
2. Elina fashion Men’s Tunic Cotton Kurta Pajama SetPrice: $32.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 13 different colors
- Easy maintenance
- Lightweight
- Set comes with shirt and pants
- One weight only
- Button closure
- Long sleeve options only
Finding a set of Kurta pajamas that not only fits but is your style isn’t difficult to do, but we have made it easier with this Kurta set that comes in a number of sizes and colors. Looking at the featured image and the pics of these pajamas you can see just how thin and lightweight they are. While it is a shirt and pants set it won’t have you waking up all sweaty and overheated. Wearing these pajamas is like walking around with a light blanket on at all times, but with arms, so you can still function.
The light but comfortable cotton make of these Kurta PJs is like sleeping in a dream. They come in 13 different colors and a bunch of sizes from small to extra large and are sized the same way suits or dress shirts are. There is even a sizing chart to make getting the right fit even easier. Once you try these trendy pajamas you won’t go back to sleeping in sweatpants and a tee shirt ever again.
Find more Elina fashion Men's Tunic Cotton Kurta Pajama Set information and reviews here.
-
3. Tathastu Mens Cotton Kurta Pyjama SetPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Detailed design
- Lightweight
- Comfortable
- Easy to wash
- Long sleeve only
- Pants only available in two colors
- Button closure
If you are going to invest in a traditional Kurta pajama set why not get yourself a set that features traditional colors and patterns? Just because you are going to bed doesn’t mean you have to look bland and boring. Stylish pajamas are all the rage right now and keeping yourself looking stylish and sexy from day to night is a great way to keep yourself feeling great. Not only can you wear this pajama set to bed but you can also wear it to Bollywood parties, weddings, and any other Indian festival.
This set is made from breathable and lightweight cotton that is similar to a linen blend. The fabric will keep you cool at night and is easy to wash and keep clean. The shirt features bright and vibrant colors and designs that are similar to the traditional Kurtas from centuries ago. The shirt has a medium collar and a three-button closure. The sizing has something for everyone and if you are in-between sizes you should get the next size up and wear the set baggier than you normally would.
Find more Tathastu Mens Cotton Kurta Pyjama Set information and reviews here.
-
4. SKAVIJ Men’s Silk Blend Kurta Pajama and Nehru JacketPros:
Cons:
- 3-piece set
- Traditional look
- Made from silk blends
- Awesome colors
- More formal than other PJ sets
- Offset button closure
- No big and tall sizes
Look no further if you are looking for colorful options to wear to a traditional Indian wedding. This complete set of Kurta pajamas also double as a set you can wear to festive events. The set comes with the classic Kurta shirt and pants but also comes with a Nehru waistcoat jacket. The Nehru is named after the Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. the Indian Prime Minister Nehru popularized the look during his term from 1947-1964. The look is still super popular today and can be seen at birthdays, weddings, and festivals in India.
This, more traditional styling of the Kurta set is made of silk blends so it is lightweight and smooth against the skin. The Kurta shirt and pants can be worn to events as well as to bed while the Nehru jacket is outerwear only. The bright colors and fascinating designs are true to traditional form and are still stylish. The attention to detail in each of these options is absolutely insane and can even be worn with a pair of jeans and some dope sneakers if you pair them correctly.
Find more SKAVIJ Men's Silk Blend Kurta Pajama and Nehru Jacket information and reviews here.
-
5. Chandrakala Men’s Cotton Kurta Pajama SetPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight linen
- Tons of colors
- Traditional look
- 2 side pockets
- More colors than sizes
- Long sleeve options only
- Two colors in the pants
Whether you are buying to attend a traditional Indian wedding or festival or are buying just to have something comfy to sleep in, these Kurta PJs in 17 different colors and styles are the right way to go. Modeled after the classic look that is worn in the most populated country on the planet the Kurta look is not only trending but has been for years. Sleeping in boxers and a tank is so 1990, nowadays there is no reason why you shouldn’t still look and feel great when you are heading to bed.
While many of the old school Kurtas were made of fine silks and satins the newer style of Kurta (which still resembles the originals) is made from lightweight cotton and linen. Linen is the perfect fabric for summer sleeping and is growing in popularity all over the world, not just in the U.S. If you dig the looks of these Kurta pajamas you should definitely invest in them because the feel eclipses the way they look as they are incredibly comfortable.
Find more Chandrakala Men's Cotton Kurta Pajama Set information and reviews here.
-
6. Rajubhai Hargovindas Straight Kurta w/ Churiddar SetPrice: $84.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Textured
- Made from sustainable materials
- Multiple color options
- Lightweight
- Hand wash recommended
- Vented design is more for warmer weather
- Available in tall sizes only
The traditional Kurta set will be heavily hand-embroidered with beads and silk threading and have a multi-colored style. This set is a simpler look but is still crazy comfortable and lightweight. The Kurta shirt can be worn with or without the pants for a wonderful feeling while you crawl into bed at night. If you live in an area with four seasons then you can ditch and bring back the pants depending on how warm or cool it come bedtime. Regardless of how you wear this set, you are going to fall in love with both the feel and the style.
This imported set is perfect for relaxing around the house or even stepping out to the store. The textured look of the Kurta shirt gives the outfit more depth and adds another dimension. The pants feature a drawstring closure like most pajama bottoms. Because of the delicate fabric, this set is made to be hand-washed only and may fray or shrink if washed and dried on hot. However, you most likely won’t be washing this set every day as it is designed to be worn to sleep so the colors shouldn’t bleed.
Find more Rajubhai Hargovindas Straight Kurta w/ Churiddar Set information and reviews here.
-
7. SKAVIJ Kurta Pajama for Men with Jacket and StolePrice: $58.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 4-piece set
- Bright colors
- Fully embroidered
- Formal and casual
- Limited sizes
- No shoes included
- Button closure
How many other styles of colorful pajamas can you wear to bed and wear to a wedding or festival? The Kurta set is the first set I have ever come across that you can wear to formal occasions as well as around the house and to bed. Finding the right pair as far as size and color is tricky, but this list has done all the heavy lifting for you. This Kurta set comes complete with a Kurta shirt, pants, traditional stole jacket, and scarf. Made from Dupion art silk, which is heavier silk fabric, this set is as beautiful as it is comfortable.
The embroidery work on the scarf and jacket are very traditional and look as if you could attend a royal wedding or festival in India and fit right in. The bright colors are unique and not typical of American wedding garb. If you plan on wearing this set to bed, ditch the Sherwani or overcoat and scarf. The Kurta and pants are light enough to keep you cool and comfy all night long no matter the temperature. There are a total of eleven colors that are all incredible, so much so that you are going to want to get more than one pair, and that is okay.
Find more SKAVIJ Kurta Pajama for Men with Jacket and Stole information and reviews here.
-
8. Tathastu Mens Sherwani Kurta Pyjama SetPrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Beautifully designed
- Comfortable
- Formal or casual wear
- Pants included
- Dry clean only
- Max three color choices
- Heavier than other options
Going to bed used to mean dressing down. Taking off your button-down shirt and slacks or jeans and tee and rocking flannel pants and a tank. Now, you can actually stay dressy when heading to bed and it is totally fashionable. While wearing bedtime clothes like sweatpants and a tee outside of the house has become more acceptable, there are few pajama sets that don’t look like PJs once you leave the house. This Kurta set is one of those pajama sets that looks dope no matter when and where you are rocking it.
This set is perfect for weddings, parties, first dates (depending on where you are going), and yes, can also be worn to bed. The design quality is gorgeous and the cotton blend fabric choice makes it as versatile as your favorite pair of jeans. You are going to love wearing these pajamas around the house and are going to be so comfortable you may want to buy more than one pair. There are currently three different colors that are all bright and beautiful and look just like the traditional Indian Kurta outfit.
Find more Tathastu Mens Sherwani Kurta Pyjama Set information and reviews here.
-
9. In-Sattva Men’s Pathani Rollup Sleeve KurtaPrice: $35.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mutliple sleeve choices
- Bright, vibrant colors
- Machine washable
- Breathable fabric
- No pants included
- Baggy fit
- Do not dry on hot
For the guys that like to be as fashionable as possible throughout the day, the pajama Kurta top is a great way to go. Not only is it stylish as hell but it is also light and comfy and makes for the perfect nighttime shirt. This Kurta top is especially cool because it features a neckline that dives down to the middle of his chest and has rollup sleeves which are rare for the Kurta look. Typically the Kurta top features long or medium sleeves, with this top you can choose between different looks based on style and differing temperatures.
The shirt is lightweight and almost sheer. The cotton design makes it breathable which is great especially in the summer months when the temperature hits triple digits. If you are having an issue deciding on sizes, the featured image model is 6 feet tall and is wearing a medium, so if you are looking for a longer or shorter cut you can pick a size accordingly. Each Kurta shirt is made in India where the style originated and each shirt can be washed with the rest of your laundry but should be dried on cool instead of hot so it doesn’t shrink and the colors don’t bleed.
Find more In-Sattva Men's Pathani Rollup Sleeve Kurta information and reviews here.
-
11. Maple Clothing Men’s Kurta PajamaPros:
Cons:
- 5 different colors
- Embroidery on the Kurta top
- Versatile bottoms
- Made in India
- Hand wash only
- Sizing varies
- Shoes not included
This traditional Kurta pajama set is elegant and is available to purchase in five fantastic colors. Each set is designed to be as authentic as possible and with that standard comes a comfort that you won’t find in most traditional American pajamas. Also, you can wear this set to Indian parties, festivals, and weddings so they really are multi-use. How many other pairs of pajamas do you own that you can wear to bed and wear to a formal function such as a wedding?
The set features the Kurta top that sits on the mid-thigh and a pair of lightweight drawstring pants that are perfect for wearing around the house and relaxing. The set is made in India where the Kurta was made popular centuries ago. Although the set is made from cotton, it is silky smooth cotton that is so comfortable you will love falling asleep in them. These PJs have a real shot at becoming your new favorite lounge wear, so much so that you should invest in more than one pair so you have something to wear every night of the week.
Find more Maple Clothing Men's Kurta Pajama information and reviews here.
-
12. SKAVIJ Men’s Kurta Pajama and JacketPros:
Cons:
- 3-piece set
- Hand-loomed silk
- Beautifully embroidered
- Bright colors
- Sizing
- Machine wash cold only
- More formal than casual
Perfect for nighttime or for rolling up to an Indian wedding or festival or party rocking a beautifully and brightly colored Kurta set. This set comes complete with the Kurta top, silky smooth pants, and a traditional jacket or waistcoat. Looking formal never felt this good or looked this gorgeous. You’ll love the fit and finish of this set and since you can wear it all the time, you won’t ever want to take it off. It is as comfortable and lightweight as it is great to look at.
The silk blend is so soft and so smooth against your bare skin and because it is lightweight you can wear this in the heat of summer and not overheat yourself. The silk it is made from is hand-loomed as well as hand-embroidered for that traditional look. The off-center button closure is another piece that is unique to Indian fashion and it adds a bit of depth to the overall features of the set. Make sure you pay attention to the sizing on the sizing chart so you can get the perfect fit.
Find more SKAVIJ Men's Kurta Pajama and Jacket information and reviews here.
-
13. Shreyanvi Kurta Pajama Sherwani for MenPrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made from high quality silk
- Lightweight
- Beautiful colors
- Machine washable
- Sizing can be tricky
- Accessories not sold with set
- Dry on cold to avoid shrinking
This set is designed more for weddings and parties than it is for bedtime, but, because of how light the pants are you can still rock it to sleep in. The embroidery and colors are more like traditional Indian wedding wear than most other options out there. This set is beautifully designed and features multiple color choices from dark to bright and vibrant. Also, even though the set only comes with the Kurta top and the pants you can still request the shawl and other accessories for a more traditional look.
Pick from the eleven colors and if you can’t decide on just one set to buy, get yourself more than one so you have options. The set is made from Jacquard Silk which is light and so soft. You are going to love wrapping yourself in this while unwinding for the night. The sizing measurements are the same as if you were ordering a suit. Take measurements from the chest to get the perfect size top and the bottoms are easy as selecting your waist size. Even though this set is made from delicate silk, it is still machine washable so maintenance is super easy.
Find more Shreyanvi Kurta Pajama Sherwani for Men information and reviews here.
The Kurta look has been popular and can be traced back as far as 3000 years in India. Over the past few centuries, the Kurta has expanded beyond Indian borders and can be seen in different variations in Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. The beautifully designed elongated shirt typically features heavy embroidering that is done by hand and is made of durable and versatile silks that last for years. During the early 19th century the style gained massive popularity as poets and scholars donned the look as both a formal and semi-formal look. Recently, folks have been wearing the Kurta as a form of pajamas and the idea has spread significantly to the United States. The long shirt is both lightweight and comfortable while covering everything from the neck to the middle thigh or knee area. There aren't many outfits that can be worn both to bed and to festivals and weddings but the Kurta has shown its creative versatility as both a formal and casual outfit.
What are the Best Kurta Pajamas for Weddings?
Are Kurta pajamas formal for men? The quick answer is, yes, Kurta pajamas can be formal for men if worn in the right setting. Would I suggest wearing a Kurta to your local bar for a first date? Probably not. But there are tons of Indian weddings and parties and festivals that are totally acceptable as places to rock your new Kurta. Typically, the more heavily embroidered Kurtas are designed specifically for formal events, and the less embroidered Kurtas are set aside for pajamas and wearing to unwind at the end of the day. Regardless of what Kurta you are investing in there is a perfect look for multiple occasions and we have a ton of great options for formal and casual looks within this list. Check out some of the more formal looks below.
Adding accessories to the Kurta top and linen or silk pants is a great way to take your Kurta from the bedroom to the ballroom. Luckily, clothing brand Skavij has some insanely cool options for the guy looking for pajamas and a formal outfit for a wedding or festival. This particular set comes with the waistcoat or Sherwani or Nehru as it is called in India. The Sherwani covers everything from the shoulders to the arms and torso but has a split down the middle to also show the Kurta that typically matches everything else. If you aren't into wearing an entire outfit that matches in color and style you can always go with lighter pants and some light dress shoes to tie everything together nicely.
If you are searching for a Kurta outfit to wear to a friend's wedding then you have to get yourself something that features heavy embroidery and cool designs. This Kurta set is deep navy blue and is masculine and perfect for a wedding. If you don't have a pair of traditional Indian slip-on shoes you can wear no-lace dress shoes and the outfit will still look great. The set also comes with a silk Sherwani or waistcoat as we discussed in the above paragraph. The set can be broken down to the Kurta and pants for a nighttime pajama set or built up with the Sherwani so you can wear it at a more formal affair. Either way, you are ready for anything and will look good and feel comfortable no matter the occasion.
If you are looking for bold, bright, and vibrant colors to wear to a friend's wedding then you have come to the right place. This Kurta set from Tathastu comes complete with Kurta, pants, and Sherwani which has beautiful embroidery and really takes the formal look to the next level. The sets that feature a Sherwani are great because adding that beautifully designed waistcoat takes the outfit from PJs to a formal look. The sizing is similar to getting fitted for a suit. The Kurta and Sherwani are measured at the chest so that they are loose-fitting and rest nicely on your shoulders. The pants are measured like suit pants, to the cuff, and at the waist and feature a drawstring closure so they aren't uncomfortable around the midsection. Most belts don't fit great on guys that are between sizes so the drawstring is a really nice touch and retreats from the typical American belt.
What Kurtas are Designed More for Sleeping?
The easy answer to this question is "all Kurta pajamas are designed for sleeping" but looking at the choices on this list, there are some pajamas that are designed for both formal and casual affairs. Let's focus simply on the Kurta sets that are designed more for sleeping than they are for say weddings and festivals. Typically any Kurta set that doesn't come with a Nehru or Sherwani jacket is going to be a great fit for curling up on your favorite spot on the couch or in your bed. Each Kurta set comes with lightweight pants that all have a drawstring so they are easy to get in and out of and won't cut off circulation at the waist while you are sleeping. Much like the linen pants post featured on Heavy, the Kurta pajama pants are comfy and loose-fitting.
You will see the brand name SKAVIJ a lot on this list and that is because they are one of the premier names in Kurta clothing. They make and design everything from super formal Kurta sets with Nehru jackets to simpler sets that feature a lightly embroidered or un-embroidered Kurta top and light and breathable pants. This particular set comes in a ton of great colors and sizes and can be worn to bed and around the house but probably shouldn't be worn to a wedding unless a shawl or waistcoat is purchase to pair with it. Something as simple as a shawl can upgrade your Kurta pajamas from casual to formal so for a little extra money you can accessorize your set to meet the needs of the day.
Chandrakala is another big name in the Kurta game. The brand focuses mostly on the Americanized pajama version of the Kurta set with less attention to detail and flashy embroidery. As we have seen over the past two decades, loungewear is becoming more and more popular outside of the home for men. While most men will leave the house in a tank or tee with sweatpants on, the Kurta is a step up from your typical pajama sets and looks a little cleaner than sweats and a tee. Regardless of where you are wearing your Kurta outfit, rest assured that you are going to be comfortable and will definitely get some attention, mostly from men that are jealous of how comfy you actually look. Don't be afraid to pass on the information that the Kurta pajama set is perfect for any endeavor.
Elina Fashion is another name you should remember if you are looking into Kurta sets. The men's fashion brand has mastered the Kurta tunic and some simple designs that are incredibly cool. From different colors to designs that add depth this brand has hit a major home run with their Kurta pajama sets. Made from lightweight cotton and silks the Kurta top has long sleeves that have wide cuffs and won't restrict movement as other long sleeve pajamas can. In fact, that is one of the complaints men have about pajamas is that when they sleep and roll around and shift in their sleep the pajamas are restricting. The great news is that the Kurta sets on this list, won't do that and will keep guys comfy and cozy all night long. They are also as comfortable when getting ready in the morning and with tons of guys across the globe working from home, more and more men are staying in their PJs all day long. The Kurta is the perfect outfit for these new work-at-home men.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.