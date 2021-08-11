13 Best Kurta Pajamas for Men

The look and feel of Kurta pajamas are second to none. Originating in South Asia hundreds of years ago, these comfortable garments are rising in popularity all over the world. Men love the loose and baggy feel of the long Kurta shirts as well as the fabrics that they are made with. This list features the best Kurta pajama sets for men.

The Kurta look has been popular and can be traced back as far as 3000 years in India. Over the past few centuries, the Kurta has expanded beyond Indian borders and can be seen in different variations in Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. The beautifully designed elongated shirt typically features heavy embroidering that is done by hand and is made of durable and versatile silks that last for years. During the early 19th century the style gained massive popularity as poets and scholars donned the look as both a formal and semi-formal look. Recently, folks have been wearing the Kurta as a form of pajamas and the idea has spread significantly to the United States. The long shirt is both lightweight and comfortable while covering everything from the neck to the middle thigh or knee area. There aren't many outfits that can be worn both to bed and to festivals and weddings but the Kurta has shown its creative versatility as both a formal and casual outfit.

What are the Best Kurta Pajamas for Weddings?

Are Kurta pajamas formal for men? The quick answer is, yes, Kurta pajamas can be formal for men if worn in the right setting. Would I suggest wearing a Kurta to your local bar for a first date? Probably not. But there are tons of Indian weddings and parties and festivals that are totally acceptable as places to rock your new Kurta. Typically, the more heavily embroidered Kurtas are designed specifically for formal events, and the less embroidered Kurtas are set aside for pajamas and wearing to unwind at the end of the day. Regardless of what Kurta you are investing in there is a perfect look for multiple occasions and we have a ton of great options for formal and casual looks within this list. Check out some of the more formal looks below.

Adding accessories to the Kurta top and linen or silk pants is a great way to take your Kurta from the bedroom to the ballroom. Luckily, clothing brand Skavij has some insanely cool options for the guy looking for pajamas and a formal outfit for a wedding or festival. This particular set comes with the waistcoat or Sherwani or Nehru as it is called in India. The Sherwani covers everything from the shoulders to the arms and torso but has a split down the middle to also show the Kurta that typically matches everything else. If you aren't into wearing an entire outfit that matches in color and style you can always go with lighter pants and some light dress shoes to tie everything together nicely.

If you are searching for a Kurta outfit to wear to a friend's wedding then you have to get yourself something that features heavy embroidery and cool designs. This Kurta set is deep navy blue and is masculine and perfect for a wedding. If you don't have a pair of traditional Indian slip-on shoes you can wear no-lace dress shoes and the outfit will still look great. The set also comes with a silk Sherwani or waistcoat as we discussed in the above paragraph. The set can be broken down to the Kurta and pants for a nighttime pajama set or built up with the Sherwani so you can wear it at a more formal affair. Either way, you are ready for anything and will look good and feel comfortable no matter the occasion.

If you are looking for bold, bright, and vibrant colors to wear to a friend's wedding then you have come to the right place. This Kurta set from Tathastu comes complete with Kurta, pants, and Sherwani which has beautiful embroidery and really takes the formal look to the next level. The sets that feature a Sherwani are great because adding that beautifully designed waistcoat takes the outfit from PJs to a formal look. The sizing is similar to getting fitted for a suit. The Kurta and Sherwani are measured at the chest so that they are loose-fitting and rest nicely on your shoulders. The pants are measured like suit pants, to the cuff, and at the waist and feature a drawstring closure so they aren't uncomfortable around the midsection. Most belts don't fit great on guys that are between sizes so the drawstring is a really nice touch and retreats from the typical American belt.

What Kurtas are Designed More for Sleeping?

The easy answer to this question is "all Kurta pajamas are designed for sleeping" but looking at the choices on this list, there are some pajamas that are designed for both formal and casual affairs. Let's focus simply on the Kurta sets that are designed more for sleeping than they are for say weddings and festivals. Typically any Kurta set that doesn't come with a Nehru or Sherwani jacket is going to be a great fit for curling up on your favorite spot on the couch or in your bed. Each Kurta set comes with lightweight pants that all have a drawstring so they are easy to get in and out of and won't cut off circulation at the waist while you are sleeping. Much like the linen pants post featured on Heavy, the Kurta pajama pants are comfy and loose-fitting.

You will see the brand name SKAVIJ a lot on this list and that is because they are one of the premier names in Kurta clothing. They make and design everything from super formal Kurta sets with Nehru jackets to simpler sets that feature a lightly embroidered or un-embroidered Kurta top and light and breathable pants. This particular set comes in a ton of great colors and sizes and can be worn to bed and around the house but probably shouldn't be worn to a wedding unless a shawl or waistcoat is purchase to pair with it. Something as simple as a shawl can upgrade your Kurta pajamas from casual to formal so for a little extra money you can accessorize your set to meet the needs of the day.

Chandrakala is another big name in the Kurta game. The brand focuses mostly on the Americanized pajama version of the Kurta set with less attention to detail and flashy embroidery. As we have seen over the past two decades, loungewear is becoming more and more popular outside of the home for men. While most men will leave the house in a tank or tee with sweatpants on, the Kurta is a step up from your typical pajama sets and looks a little cleaner than sweats and a tee. Regardless of where you are wearing your Kurta outfit, rest assured that you are going to be comfortable and will definitely get some attention, mostly from men that are jealous of how comfy you actually look. Don't be afraid to pass on the information that the Kurta pajama set is perfect for any endeavor.

Elina Fashion is another name you should remember if you are looking into Kurta sets. The men's fashion brand has mastered the Kurta tunic and some simple designs that are incredibly cool. From different colors to designs that add depth this brand has hit a major home run with their Kurta pajama sets. Made from lightweight cotton and silks the Kurta top has long sleeves that have wide cuffs and won't restrict movement as other long sleeve pajamas can. In fact, that is one of the complaints men have about pajamas is that when they sleep and roll around and shift in their sleep the pajamas are restricting. The great news is that the Kurta sets on this list, won't do that and will keep guys comfy and cozy all night long. They are also as comfortable when getting ready in the morning and with tons of guys across the globe working from home, more and more men are staying in their PJs all day long. The Kurta is the perfect outfit for these new work-at-home men.