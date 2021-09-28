13 Best Lederhosen for Men

With Oktoberfest being one of the most celebrated months around the world there is a large demand for quality lederhosen. The authentic German outfits are fun and go hand in hand with the celebration. This list has options in all shapes and sizes and will keep you looking your best while enjoying a stein of beer with friends and family.
|
Price: $109.97
|
Price: $159.99
|
Price: $104.90
|
Price: $49.91
|
Price: $69.99
|
Price: $109.97
|
Price: $129.99
|
Price: $69.99
|
Price: $139.95
|
Price: $34.90
|
Price: $79.95
|
Price: $33.95
|
Price: $45.99
-
1. BAVARIA TRACHTEN Lederhosen MenPros:
Cons:
- Authentic
- Leather
- Embroidered
- Comfortable
- Multiple size options
- One color choice
- Do not get them wet
- Shirt and shoes not included
Looking for classic, leather lederhosen for the upcoming Oktoberfest festival near you? Boy, do I have a great pair that will help you to fit right in. IF you are attending your first ‘fest or are a longtime fan of the month-long celebration this pair of authentic lederhosen will definitely do the trick.
The fully embroidered, lightweight, leather offerings are designed to replicate the traditional lederhosen worn by German Oktoberfest enthusiasts. The Bavarian garment comes complete with button closure suspenders to make sure that the ensemble stays up while dancing, walking and of course, tasting beers.
-
2. TRENDS Bavarian Oktoberfest Trachten Lederhosen
Price: $159.99
Cons:
- Complete set
- Shoes included
- Authentic look
- Multiple sizes
- Two color choices
- Pants not washable
- No hat included
- Suspenders only adjustable
If you are looking for a complete outfit for Oktoberfest including lederhosen and all the accessories then you have come to the right place. As you can see by clicking the link above, this set is available in the featured brown as well as a really sharp black. Both look great with the gold embroidery and are sure to make you the best-dressed man at the festival.
This set includes lederhosen, shoes, socks, and a button-down shirt. If you want to add a little something extra to the outfit you can get yourself a hat that is a classic in Bavarian clothing. Enjoy a dance or a few pints of tasty German beer while looking super cool in your new duds.
-
3. Schöneberger Men's Bavarian Lederhosen
Price: $104.90
Cons:
- Multiple colors
- Different sizing options
- Embroidered
- Authentic
- Adjustable
- No shirt included
- Do not wash
- No shoes
One of the great things about this Bavarian lederhosen set is that it is available in three great colors. That means that you can buy multiple pairs and celebrate Oktoberfest all month long, in style. You can tell by looking at the stitching and embroidery that these lederhosen trousers are authentic.
Coming in multiple sizes and colors you really cannot go wrong with these. Adding a nice button-down shirt with the sleeves rolled up will complete the look and if you are looking for some kicks to wear with this outfit, check the traditional Bavarian options here.
-
4. GloryStar Lederhosen Costume
Price: $49.91
Cons:
- Adjustable
- Five color choices
- Lightweight
- Small to XXXL sizing
- Easy to maintain
- Designed as a costume
- Socks not included
- Pants only
For those guys out there that are looking for multiple colors and sizes in a lederhosen costume, there is a great option from GloryStar. This option is designed more for costume parties and Halloween but can still be worn at Oktoberfest or a German-themed bar.
The featured lederhosen are made with faux leather and suede and do not come with socks and shoes like some of the other options, which is why it is designated more as casual lederhosen. The suspenders are adjustable so you can buy a pair that is a size larger and adjust them to fit over whatever shirt you plan on rocking with the outfit.
-
5. McWilliams Lederhosen Men’sPros:
Cons:
- U.S. and German sizes
- Multiple purchase options
- Classic look
- Different colors
- Embroidered
- Knife not included
- No hat available
- No kids sizes
This set is another amazing option for the guy looking for multiple options when investing in a great pair of lederhosen. You can even select each item by itself if you already have pieces and don’t want to spend your hard-earned money on socks or shoes that you do not require for a complete set.
The set from McWilliams features a ton of sizing choices which include both U.S. and German sizes. The package comes with socks, shoes, shirt, lederhosen, and belt. Every piece is meticulously constructed to look and feel as authentic as possible. You will fit in perfectly with the rest of the guys at your next Oktoberfest celebration.
-
6. BAVARIA TRACHTEN LederhosenPros:
Cons:
- Great reviews
- Authentic look
- Fun to wear
- Made with real leather
- Embroidered
- No shirt
- No kids sizes
- One color only
One of the more popular lederhosen brands that you can purchase is Bavaria Trachten. This is because of hose authentic they look and how reasonably priced they are. The attention to detail in the stitching and the way they fit is second to none. If you are looking for a classic pair of lederhosen then this is one of the best brands out there.
While this brand doesn’t sell the complete outfit the look of the pants or shorts is enough to make you jump at purchasing them. Just add a button-down shirt and some brown shoes to the look and you are good to go. A nice pair of long socks wouldn’t hurt the look either.
-
7. TRENDS Bavarian Lederhosen Bundhosen and Shirt
Price: $129.99
Cons:
- Embroidered bundhosen
- Shirt included
- Adjustable suspenders
- Traditional look
- Lightweight
- No shoes or socks included
- Do not wash lederhosen
- Only two shirt colors available
Arguably the two most important parts of the Bavarian Oktoberfest costume are the lederhosen or bundhosen and the shirt that is worn underneath. This set from clothing brand Trends features both and together the pair look amazing. The blue button-down shirt also comes in red and is available here.
This look is completely authentic and you can tell a lot of time and effort goes into stitching and piecing together the lederhosen. The shorts or pants are made from pure cowhide suede that is soft to the touch but also incredibly durable. You will be the talk of the town Oktoberfest celebration showing up in this outfit.
-
8. Clearlove Men’s Bavarian Oktoberfest LederhosenPros:
Cons:
- Authentic
- Quality materials
- Great reviews
- Easy to maintain
- Three colors
- Not a complete set
- Not real leather/suede
- No kids sizes
The perfect mix between costume lederhosen and the real thing this set features amazing stitchwork and a lightweight feel. The faux suede material and polyester fabric are easy to maintain and won’t fade or shrink over time. Even though this pair of lederhosen doesn’t come with the rest of the Oktoberfest gear, it is a great foundation.
There are three colors available and a number of different sizes that should fit most guys. Add a checkered button-down shirt to the look and you have yourself a set that is worthy of the biggest and best Oktoberfest celebrations. Enjoy your beer and have a great time!
-
10. Schöneberger Trachten Couture Lederhosen Sweatpants
Price: $34.90
Cons:
- Comfortable
- Unique
- Fun
- Multiple sizes
- Buttonable trousers bib
- One color available
- Limited reviews
- Smaller pockets
Maybe you dig the patterns that are featured on lederhosen but you aren’t digging the entire look. Well, for those of you that feel like this, there is an option that is actually quite cool. The lederhosen sweatpants look is surprisingly popular and features the feel of lederhosen without the suspenders and snug fit. You are going to love rocking these sweats and could get away with wearing them to a laid-back Oktoberfest party or gathering and folks will certainly get a kick out of them.
-
11. Bavarian Traditional Leather Trousers Lederhosen
Price: $79.95
Cons:
- Perfectly stitched
- Lightweight
- Multiple sizes
- Comfortable
- Adjustable
- One color
- Limited reviews
- No kids sizes
These super traditional lederhosen feature deer print embroidery and adjustable suspenders that are just like the original look. You are going to look great at Oktoberfest when you roll up wearing this lederhosen. These pants are made from authentic calf leather that is so soft on the exterior that you will love the feel of them.
The second that the “Oompah oompah” hits from that polka band and the beer steins clanks together you know you are in the right place. Pull your socks up, tighten your suspenders and enjoy the festivities in your brand new and totally cool lederhosen.
-
12. Morph Costumes Lederhosen For Men
Price: $33.95
Cons:
- Complete set
- Easy to maintain
- Great reviews
- Fun to wear
- Great for Halloween
- One color
- Minimal size options
- Not real leather
A complete lederhosen costume can typically cost over $150, but this set is far less expensive and comes with everything you need to look authentic this Halloween. The costume looks great and will definitely turn heads when you walk into your costume party or are walking your kids around the block collecting candy.
Because this set isn’t made with authentic leather it is much easier to take care of than a traditional set. The costume includes green lederhosen shorts, suspenders, a white shirt with an attached bow tie, and a hat. Most costumes and lederhosen set you will find don’t come as complete as this one does.
-
13. Men's German Bavarian Oktoberfest Costume
Price: $45.99
Cons:
- Less expensive
- Lightweight
- Fun costume
- Complete set
- Machine wash
- Not traditional
- No beer stein
- Not REAL lederhosen
If you aren’t quite ready to invest in a traditional lederhosen set but you are ready to get yourself a costume for the upcoming costume party or Halloween then you have come to the right place. This set is really cool, super comfortable, and will give you the look of a true Oktoberfest fan.
The set includes a traditional embroidered German design Oktoberfest outfit with suspenders and detachable bib, a pullover shirt with a lace-up collar, a pair of knee socks, and a German alpine hat. The set comes in a number of sizes from small to extra large for those bigger and taller gentlemen out there.
Lederhosen, which actually translates to "leather britches" is one of the most popular clothing items to come out of Germany. You have likely seen men wearing this item at German or Bavarian bars or if you have attended an Oktoberfest festival. The unique item features leather or suede materials that aren't meant to be washed as they should be tough and rigid on the exterior but are typically soft and silky on the interior. They also feature suspenders that are attached to the shorts or pants and form an "H" across the chest. Traditional lederhosen also has knife pockets or sheaths on the sides.
There aren't too many garments from the 18th century that are still highly popular today. While most folks don't wear lederhosen year-round, there are people that do wear the outfit day-to-day. There is a heavy increase in lederhosen purchasing and wearing around October and that is attributed to the Oktoberfest celebration. Oktoberfest originated in 1810 and goes for two weeks at the beginning of the month of October. In present-day, the mayor of Munich will tap the first keg to open the festivities and the celebration also takes place in heavily German-populated parts of the United States. If you like polka music, beer, and bratwurst, Oktoberfest is definitely a party you want to attend.
What is the Best Lederhosen to Wear to Oktoberfest?
Oktoberfest and lederhosen go hand in hand. Not just because the garments and the festival were born around the same time, but also because they both have a rich history. The outfit isn't limited to the pants/shorts with suspenders, there is a whole set that pairs so well together. It features high socks, shoes, a plaid or checkered shirt, and a hat. If you are going to attend an Oktoberfest celebration and want to fit in with the rest of the gang then I suggest you invest in a full set and the best lederhosen you can buy. Check out the options below to decide which fits your budget and needs.
A complete lederhosen set is a way to go to look as authentic as possible while attending the festival. With all of the polka music, dancing, and beer drinking you are going to want something airy and light to wear that allows you to move, jump and dance without restriction. This set is a great option because it comes with everything you need to look the part. If you have some German in you then you are paying homage to your ancestors with one of the best-looking getups possible.
McWilliams makes a set that comes with every piece of the puzzle including shoes. The outfit is comfortable and looks just like the original outfits from the 18th century. The real suede and embroidering are mirror images of the lederhosen worn by the first folks to attend the first Oktoberfest in the 1800s. If you want to wear the right outfit to the biggest party of the fall season then you are looking at the right set to buy. This set is great for Halloween and costume parties but is meant to be worn to a German gathering like Oktoberfest.
While this set by TRENDS doesn't feature everything you need to put the perfect Oktoberfest outfit together it definitely starts you off on the right foot. The lederhosen shorts and dress shirt are the ideal foundation. Now all you need are the shoes, socks, and hat to complete the ensemble. The stitching on the shorts is amazing and has a traditional feel and design to it. The shirt is a simple checkered button-down but combined with the lederhosen it looks REALLY good. Enjoy your beers and the music while dancing with your new friends under a classic Oktoberfest tent.
Which are the Most Authentic Lederhosen for Men?
Authenticity is super important when it comes to an outfit like this. There are a ton of lederhosen tee shirts out there that are funny and cute but they don't really pay respect to the amazing craftsmanship that goes into these hand-stitched pants and shorts. When looking for something more traditional you want to find a soft leather or suede and embroidery that matches what would have been worn by Germans in the 18th and 19th centuries. There are some seriously close options on this list that you can add to your shopping cart just in time for Oktoberfest.
This Bavarian-style lederhosen not only features real leather and hand-stitching but is also the traditional mustard yellow. The color isn't fashionable really anywhere outside of Oktoberfest but that is okay because you are trying to look as authentic as possible. Adding the right shirt and pair of shoes will only add to this look but make sure you do your research if you are going for a classic look.
Schöneberger's lederhosen brand prides itself on looking and feeling as close to the original lederhosen as possible. If you are going to spend money on a great pair of lederhosen then you want them to look and feel real right? Well with this pair you can rest assured that you will fit in perfectly with the rest of the folks at the festival. From the stitching to the pockets everything about these is reminiscent of the 1800s style with the comfort and durability of today's clothing.
Big and Tall guys need to look good at Oktoberfest too. With all the beer and brats that are consumed, it stands to reason that there are bigger fellas that attend the event. So there also stands to reason that there should be a great-looking and fitting pair of lederhosen available on this awesome list. Here is a pair that comes in a ton of sizes for all of the 6 foot or taller guys and guys that weigh more than 220lbs. They look and feel like the original lederhosen and are going to be a great purchase for fans of German/Bavarian beer festival fans.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.