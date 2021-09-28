13 Best Lederhosen for Men

With Oktoberfest being one of the most celebrated months around the world there is a large demand for quality lederhosen. The authentic German outfits are fun and go hand in hand with the celebration. This list has options in all shapes and sizes and will keep you looking your best while enjoying a stein of beer with friends and family.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Lederhosen, which actually translates to "leather britches" is one of the most popular clothing items to come out of Germany. You have likely seen men wearing this item at German or Bavarian bars or if you have attended an Oktoberfest festival. The unique item features leather or suede materials that aren't meant to be washed as they should be tough and rigid on the exterior but are typically soft and silky on the interior. They also feature suspenders that are attached to the shorts or pants and form an "H" across the chest. Traditional lederhosen also has knife pockets or sheaths on the sides.

There aren't too many garments from the 18th century that are still highly popular today. While most folks don't wear lederhosen year-round, there are people that do wear the outfit day-to-day. There is a heavy increase in lederhosen purchasing and wearing around October and that is attributed to the Oktoberfest celebration. Oktoberfest originated in 1810 and goes for two weeks at the beginning of the month of October. In present-day, the mayor of Munich will tap the first keg to open the festivities and the celebration also takes place in heavily German-populated parts of the United States. If you like polka music, beer, and bratwurst, Oktoberfest is definitely a party you want to attend.

What is the Best Lederhosen to Wear to Oktoberfest?

Oktoberfest and lederhosen go hand in hand. Not just because the garments and the festival were born around the same time, but also because they both have a rich history. The outfit isn't limited to the pants/shorts with suspenders, there is a whole set that pairs so well together. It features high socks, shoes, a plaid or checkered shirt, and a hat. If you are going to attend an Oktoberfest celebration and want to fit in with the rest of the gang then I suggest you invest in a full set and the best lederhosen you can buy. Check out the options below to decide which fits your budget and needs.

A complete lederhosen set is a way to go to look as authentic as possible while attending the festival. With all of the polka music, dancing, and beer drinking you are going to want something airy and light to wear that allows you to move, jump and dance without restriction. This set is a great option because it comes with everything you need to look the part. If you have some German in you then you are paying homage to your ancestors with one of the best-looking getups possible.

McWilliams makes a set that comes with every piece of the puzzle including shoes. The outfit is comfortable and looks just like the original outfits from the 18th century. The real suede and embroidering are mirror images of the lederhosen worn by the first folks to attend the first Oktoberfest in the 1800s. If you want to wear the right outfit to the biggest party of the fall season then you are looking at the right set to buy. This set is great for Halloween and costume parties but is meant to be worn to a German gathering like Oktoberfest.

While this set by TRENDS doesn't feature everything you need to put the perfect Oktoberfest outfit together it definitely starts you off on the right foot. The lederhosen shorts and dress shirt are the ideal foundation. Now all you need are the shoes, socks, and hat to complete the ensemble. The stitching on the shorts is amazing and has a traditional feel and design to it. The shirt is a simple checkered button-down but combined with the lederhosen it looks REALLY good. Enjoy your beers and the music while dancing with your new friends under a classic Oktoberfest tent.

Which are the Most Authentic Lederhosen for Men?

Authenticity is super important when it comes to an outfit like this. There are a ton of lederhosen tee shirts out there that are funny and cute but they don't really pay respect to the amazing craftsmanship that goes into these hand-stitched pants and shorts. When looking for something more traditional you want to find a soft leather or suede and embroidery that matches what would have been worn by Germans in the 18th and 19th centuries. There are some seriously close options on this list that you can add to your shopping cart just in time for Oktoberfest.

This Bavarian-style lederhosen not only features real leather and hand-stitching but is also the traditional mustard yellow. The color isn't fashionable really anywhere outside of Oktoberfest but that is okay because you are trying to look as authentic as possible. Adding the right shirt and pair of shoes will only add to this look but make sure you do your research if you are going for a classic look.

Schöneberger's lederhosen brand prides itself on looking and feeling as close to the original lederhosen as possible. If you are going to spend money on a great pair of lederhosen then you want them to look and feel real right? Well with this pair you can rest assured that you will fit in perfectly with the rest of the folks at the festival. From the stitching to the pockets everything about these is reminiscent of the 1800s style with the comfort and durability of today's clothing.

Big and Tall guys need to look good at Oktoberfest too. With all the beer and brats that are consumed, it stands to reason that there are bigger fellas that attend the event. So there also stands to reason that there should be a great-looking and fitting pair of lederhosen available on this awesome list. Here is a pair that comes in a ton of sizes for all of the 6 foot or taller guys and guys that weigh more than 220lbs. They look and feel like the original lederhosen and are going to be a great purchase for fans of German/Bavarian beer festival fans.