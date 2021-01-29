15 Best Mastectomy Bras: Pretty & Practical Options

It’s a tough subject. Finding the best mastectomy bras after your surgery can be confronting, to say the least. Your body has changed, and certainly, your self-image has been transformed as well. I know from experience because my mom and sister are both breast cancer survivors. They’ve shared their frustrations with finding comfortable, well-fitting bras and lingerie that leaves them feeling beautiful, even after their physical transformation.
And it’s not just the difficulty of the bra search, you also have to find the best silicone breast forms that mirror your natural look and feel, particularly if you’re trying to match them to an existing breast.
Like all women’s foundations, bras especially create the way you’ll look in clothing, from suits to sportswear. We’ve got good news, though. Finding beautiful, comfortable, and functional mastectomy bras – those that can easily accommodate your prostheses – is becoming easier all the time.
From flattering cami-style bras with lace insets to super supportive styles and mastectomy sports bras, there are lots of excellent (and pretty) choices available. A real breakthrough in both comfort and design are the many wire-free bras that offer great support, without the discomfort of an underwire rubbing sensitive tissues or scars. In fact, research has shown that traditional underwire bras aren’t great for women in the first place. Fortunately, there are many options now to suit every woman’s style and preference.
One thing worth thinking about, especially immediately following surgery, is your mobility. You’re sore, and you will want something you can easily get on and off. Bras that hook in the front are a great option for ease of wear in those early days.
As your recovery proceeds, you’ll be amazed at the number of really lovely and even sexy mastectomy bras that are available in lace, lycra and other fabrics that feel good on your skin. They’ll go a long way toward making you feel confident and beautiful. Just consider your new bras as a part of your daily beauty regimen.
When you’re ready to get out there and show the world your stuff, remember, you’re an inspiration to us all.
-
1. Best Mastectomy Bra: Amoena Women’s Rita Wire-Free Bra with Coolmax PocketsPrice: $28.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Offers excellent support
- Holds breast form securely in place
- Fits true to size
- More supportive than a molded cup bra
- Can look a bit like a bullet bra (pointy)
- Not enough soft padding inside cup
- Bottom band of the bra rends to roll
- Bow on front is attached with itchy material
A modern silhouette with smooth cups. Stretch neckline features feminine lace trim for a snug fit. This wire-free bra is especially comfortable following surgery or radiation as it’s less irritating than a traditional underwire bra, but with all the benefits of shaping.
The coolmax pockets stay cool and dry and comfortably hold a silicone breast form or symmetry shaper securely in place if needed. This bra is great for an average to fuller fit. The cut and sewn cups keep your clothes looking smooth, and the adjustable fabric straps are comfortable on your shoulders.
Find more Amoena Women’s Rita Wire-Free Bra With Coolmax Pockets information and reviews here.
-
2. Anita Versailles Mastectomy BraPrice: $63.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very supportive
- Super padded straps to keep shoulders comfortable
- Soft semi-transparent pockets
- Comfortable to wear
- Pretty spendy
- Some sizes have limited quantity
- Too few color options
This sumptuous Anita Versaille style is pure indulgence with charmeuse fabric in the cup and on the comfort straps that helps to shape the bust while adding firm support. The breast form pockets are nearly invisible, made from semi-transparent microfiber that’s soft on your skin and can hold your prosthetics comfortably in place. The comfortable adjustable bra straps have diagonally stabilized padding and they’re adjustable in back.
Lined with micro-tulle fabric, this bra offers all the support and comfort you’re looking for but it adds a touch of elegance with a pretty lace overlay. It comes in beige and black, and in sizes from 32A to 42E.
Find more Royce Women’s Caress Antoinette Bilateral Pocketed Mastectomy Bra information and reviews here.
-
3. Classique Lace All Over Mastectomy BraPrice: $34.29Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Looks like beautiful, regular lingerie
- Lace is soft, not scratchy
- Sexy, color on color styling
- Excellent fit
- Straps may run short
- Not as soft as some
- Bra can ride up
This beautiful Classique lace all over mastectomy bra will keep you feeling beautiful, even on the toughest days. The sophisticated, sensual styling looks like any other beautifully made lingerie. It features allover scalloped lace and the popular color-on-color effect for the cups and front gusset.
The internal pockets are specially designed of cotton and spandex to comfortably accommodate your prostheses. The comfy straps are embroidered and lined and back is adjustable to ensure the bra stays in place. Get it in sizes from 34A to 42DD and in four feminine color options.
Find more Classique Lace All Over Post Mastectomy Bra information and reviews here.
-
4. Royce Luella Pink Padded Non-Wired Mastectomy T-Shirt BraPrice: $52.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Feminine design features lace overlays and bows
- Comes with an optional lace modesty panel
- Wire-free design with definition and support
- Adjustable stretch straps
- More expensive than some
- Narrow straps aren't as comfortable for larger breasted women
- Two hook closure is skimpy for larger sizes
When you’re looking to regain that sense of sassy and sexy, the Royce Luella mastectomy bra delivers the goods with a combination of soft pink and a black lace overlay that’s quite lovely. This wire-free design is adorned with tiny black bows in the center and at each strap to add a bit more femininity to the picture.
This lightly padded non-wire T-shirt bra features bilateral pockets for breast forms, and an optional black lace modesty panel that provides extra coverage and is easily removed to accommodate lower necklines. Narrow adjustable stretch straps make for easy fitting and a stretch back panel closes with double hooks. Get it in sizes from 32B to 42DD.
Find more Royce Luella Padded Non-Wired Mastectomy T-Shirt Bra information and reviews here.
-
5. Anita Women’s Tonya Mastectomy BraPrice: $66.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cute design that offers definition and shape
- Wire-free to avoid irritation and hot spots
- Soft leotard back makes it even more comfortable
- Lots of color and size options
- Sizes seem to run small
- Fabric feels different between prints and solid colors
- Closure wears out sooner than expected
This Antia Tonya mastectomy bra is a comfy blend of elastane, microfiber, and polyester which gives it just the right amount of give in the places that might have skin sensitivity. This contoured t-shirt bra is wire-free so you won’t need to worry about added irritation, yet it’s contoured to give your bust definition and shape.
The cups are lined with microfiber pockets for breast forms or removable padding. Non-stretch front straps attach to adjustable stretchy straps in back. The double hook and eye closure is attached to a leotard back making this an even more comfortable option. While this sassy cutie comes in platinum and black, these mastectomy bras also come in more than a dozen color options and in sizes from 32A to 44D.
Find more Anita Women's Tonya Mastectomy Bra information and reviews here.
-
6. Amoena Women’s Isabel Cami Soft Cup Mastectomy BraPrice: $41.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very well made
- Holds breast forms securely in place
- Camisole lace looks extra pretty
- Soft lycra is easy on tender skin
- Cups may run small
- A bit pricier than some
- Proper fit is a bit difficult
This beautiful, lacy Amoena camisole mastectomy bra is designed to look great under a blouse, business suit or dress. The camisole panel is lined with lycra netting, so it holds your breast forms securely against your chest. The especially lightweight lycra on the leotard back is soft, cool and smooth against your skin to ensure a super comfortable fit that is soft on scar tissue and tender areas.
It features cotton pockets to securely hold your breast form(s) or symmetry shaper. The adjustable elastic straps stay on your shoulders and keep this bra from riding up. Get it in four colors and sizes from 34A to 44C.
Find more Amoena Women’s Isabel Cami Soft Cup Mastectomy Bra information and reviews here.
-
7. Best Mastectomy Sports Bra: Anita Vivana Active Sports BraPrice: $62.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very comfortable
- High quality
- Quick drying to prevent irritation of tender areas
- Holds breasts or prosthetics firmly
- Pretty spendy
- Tight fitting, so you may want to size up
- Restocking fees on returns
Post surgery, it’s especially important to resume being active. For firm hold and extra comfort, the Anita Vivana Active Sports Bra has snug-fitting microfiber edging bands at the underbust, neckline, and along the arm openings. It comes with slits on the inside cup lining that is perfect for your prostheses.
This high-function sports bra is made of light, soft, breathable, and fast-drying microfiber. The high cut neckline is specifically designed to support and minimize the movement of your breast during sporting activities. It also features sporty zig-zag stitching to look both feminine and tough. Get it in two colors and sizes from 32A to 42B.
Find more Anita Vivana Active Sports Bra information and reviews here.
-
8. Royce Women’s Caress Georgia Wire-Free Post-Surgery Bilateral Cotton Pocketed BraPrice: $41.57Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wire-free for comfortable fit
- Machine washable so it's easy care
- Comfortable straps that stay in place
- Cotton comfort next to your skin
- More expensive than some
- May not run true to size
- Limited color options
- Underarm band fits lower than some
Touches of luxurious lace and tiny ribbons give an edge of opulence to this seam free padded t-shirt mastectomy bra that gives you a perfectly smooth silhouette under any outfit. This bra has bilateral, shaped pockets to hold a prosthesis, but this bra can be worn by anyone. If there’s no prosthesis, the pockets will act as a cotton liner in the cup. It’s a beautifully comfortable, great fitting, and truly supportive non-wired bra that looks feminine and feels good on.
Better yet, you’ll save time because this pocket bra can be safely machine washed on a cool, delicate or gentle cycle. As the benefits of wearing a wire-free bras become more and more well-known, this wireless bra offers all of the support without the discomfort.
Find more Royce Women’s Caress Georgia Wire-Free Post-Surgery Bilateral Cotton Pocketed Bra information and reviews here.
-
9. Q-T Intimates Molded Cup Mastectomy BraPrice: $14.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Molded cups with pockets hold breast forms in place
- Seamless cups look smooth under clothes
- Wide sides and straps make for comfortable fit
- Good for large busted women
- Tends to run small
- Can feel a bit scratchy
- Proper sizing can be difficult
- Not perfect for silicone prosthetics
Enjoy the shaping, support and comfort you need in this high-quality, molded cup bra from Q-T Intimates. It’s made of durable, form-fitting nylon-spandex fabric and has soft, breathable 100 percent cotton pockets that fit most breast forms perfectly. They absorb moisture to keep you cool and comfortable.
Crafted with wide sides and straps, this versatile mastectomy bra has beautiful floral lace details that won’t show under your clothing. The wide straps are comfy and stay in place on your shoulders, providing even more needed support. Get it in sizes 34B to 46D.
Find more Q-T Intimates Molded Cup Mastectomy Bra information and reviews here.
-
10. Amoena Women’s Performance Light Support Sports BraPrice: $48.08Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Offers good support for moderate activity
- Coolmax fabric helps reduce perspiration irritation
- Offers good coverage under the arms
- Pockets keep breast forms securely in place
- Moderately expensive for a sports bra
- Doesn’t work well with all breast forms
- Chest sizes run somewhat small
Discover how far you can go in this light support sports bra from Amoena that offers exceptional comfort and a modern look during workout activities. Athletes rely on their functional sportswear as it regulates the body temperature while being active, offers effective protection and defends from under-cooling and overheating.
Made with Coolmax active fabric that helps to reduce perspiration, this bra features mesh side and front panels for increased breathability. Bra pockets easily accommodate your breast forms or prosthetics. The striped bottom elastic band has a comfy plush backing that’s soft on the skin. This bra comes with adjustable hook and eye closures for easy wear, along with adjustable elastic straps. Get it in three colors and sizes from 32A to 42DD.
Find more Amoena Women’s Power Medium Support Sports Bra information and reviews here.
-
11. Trulife Jessica Mastectomy Pocket Bra with Lace InsetPrice: $49.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Shallow to average profile fit
- Wide range of sizes and colors to choose from
- Lace modesty panel addresses cleavage inequity
- CoolMax fabric pockets wick away moisture to keep you comfortable
- Expensive
- More utilitarian style
- Can't remove the lace panel as with others
One of the issues women face after mastectomy surgery is the inequity of their cleavage and the Trulife Jessica bra handles the issues with elegant style. A front lace inset offers just the right amount of coverage and looks pretty underneath a low cut or unbuttoned shirt much like a camisole. The seamed soft cup design offers excellent support for natural breasts and silicone breast forms.
This wire-free pocket bra features CoolMax fabric pockets that wick away moisture to help keep you cool and dry. It has back adjusting elastic straps and a back hook closure. This bra comes in nude and black but you can also get it in sassy pink or purple. Get the Jessica bra in sizes from 32A to 48DDD.
Find more Trulife Jessica Mastectomy Bra with Pockets information and reviews here.
-
12. Classique Seamless Sleek Comfort Cotton Mastectomy BraPrice: $31.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Natural cotton and spandex blend makes this bra so comfortable
- Seamless cups look smooth
- Wide stretchy straps don't dig in
- Wide side panels don't pinch and bind
- Not padded so your headlights will show
- Hand washing suggested
- Not as supportive as some
When you’re hurting or healing, sometimes there’s no fabric more comfortable than cotton against your skin. That’s what makes this Classique Sleek Comfort Cotton Bra such a winner. It features a sleek wire-free design but shapes with cops that have entirely hidden seams and stitches for optimum comfort. Those smooth cups might look like a tee shirt bra – but this bra has no padding so your real or prosthetic headlights might show under your clothes.
Inside, the pockets have the same seamless design and comfy stretch cotton fabric as the cups. The straps on this bra are especially comfy because they’re soft and smooth and offer full adjustment. It also features an adjustable hook and eye back closure. It’s really the fabric we’re in love with on this one – a blend of 83 percent cotton and 17 percent spandex which is so easy on tender tissues. Get it in five colors and sizes from 34AA to 44D.
Classique does have a molded cup underwire mastectomy bra that could definitely double as a tee shirt bra. It comes in beige and black and the same range of sizes as the cotton bra.
Find more Classique Seamless Sleek Comfort Cotton Mastectomy Bra information and reviews here.
-
13. Nearly Me Front Closure Mastectomy BraPrice: $36.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy front closure
- Very adjustable
- Looks natural under clothing
- Very well made
- Tends to run small
- Limited color options
- Cups seem far apart
The Nearly Me mastectomy bra features the same pretty soft cup with delicate lace styling that you’ve grown to love, but this bra offers an easy, front hook design. It’s extra supportive under the breast and has wide panels on the sides that don’t dig in or pinch tender tissues. It looks beautiful and natural with any breast prosthesis and is available in three colors – beige, black and white.
This style works well for women who have a difficult time hooking bras from the back, especially due to post-surgical pain. The firm 3/4 inch elastic straps offer both comfort and stability. Get it three colors and sizes from 34A to 44DD.
Find more Nearly Me Front Closure Mastectomy Bra information and reviews here.
-
14. ENVY BODY SHOP Wire Free See-Through Sheer Pocketed BraPrice: $28.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Well made
- Attractive compared to many
- Wide, comfy straps
- Pockets to accommodate breast forms
- Does not lay flat against the chest between breasts
- Cups may not run consistent to size
- More sheer than desired by some
This beautiful, feminine bra has been designed to fit and accentuate your breast forms. The sheer outer fabric allows the forms to be seen through the outer cup. Lightweight inner pockets help hold breast forms in place for added security. Wide satiny elastic straps and a wide cut band under the arms offer great support for the weight of the breast forms, much like it would your natural breast.
The molded stretch cups can accommodate several breast form sizes. Because the most comfortable way to wear a breast form is inside a pocket-style bra, this pretty and sexy bra could be the perfect fit. With a three hook back, you can count on this bra to stay in place and not ride up. Get it in sizes from 34B to 40B, with C, D and DD cups in some sizes as well.
Find more Transform See-Through Sheer Pocket Mastectomy Bra information and reviews here.
-
15. Care+Wear Post Surgery Recovery BraPrice: $65.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Soft yet supportive
- Supremely adjustable thanks to velcro closures
- Sewn in pockets for pads, forms or cold packs
- Breathable with a key hole back for ventilation
- Looks utilitarian
- Could be softer
- Sizing is confusing
When you’re recently out of surgery or if you’re preparing for reconstruction, you need a specialty bra like this one from Care + Wear. This breast surgery recovery bra provides complete breathability for patients with breast and nipple reconstruction thanks to a soft mesh window. The bra also allows easy access to JP drains post-surgery and provides complete adjustability for comfort and ease of use throughout your healing process.
The adjustable bra and strap closures are made with a luxe variety of velcro so you can easily loosen or tighten throughout the day, as well as throughout breast expansion. It also has an adjustable underbust band, and a keyhole back to add even more breathability. The lining pockets can be inserted with pads for everyday bra wear or for cooling relief post-surgery. This bra is made from a stretchable but supportive nylon and spandex blend.
Get this bra in black or nude in sizes from X-Small to X-Large. Royce also makes a soft post surgical bra with snap front closures and adjustable straps.
Find more Care+Wear Post Surgery Recovery Bra information and reviews here.
How Can I Choose the Best Post Mastectomy Bras?
It definitely depends on your stage of post-surgical recovery. At first, you'll need to consider very soft garments that don't rub against stitches and tender skin. We highly recommend front closures because wrangling back hooks when you're sore and stiff isn't great.
If you're well-healed, but have opted for silicone breast forms versus reconstructive surgery, or if you're waiting before having surgery, look for pocket bras that keep forms from awkwardly slipping up.
If you've had a unilateral mastectomy, you may want to opt for some of the post mastectomy bras that incorporate permanent or removable lace panels as you will have some noticeable cleavage inequity and the camisole look masks it well.
If you're looking to ensure the proper fit, this article from EverydayHealth offers a list of excellent suggestions.
Are Mastectomy Bras Covered by Insurance?
According to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, most insurance companies and Medicare will pay for both prostheses and mastectomy bras.
In addition, the Women's Health and Cancer Rights Act established coverage for custom breast forms, but many insurance plans will leave you on the hook for copays and deductibles. As always, be sure to check with your insurance provider prior to your purchase.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.