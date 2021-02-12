21 Best Men’s Casual Vests: The Ultimate List

Most guys will find a brand that they like and stick with that brand when they buy their clothing. Carhartt is one of those brands that men trust. This Carhartt Gilliam vest is one of the most comfortable and durable casual vests that you will ever own. If you are looking for a men’s summer vest to buy yourself or the guy in your life then this one should be at the top of the list. You can wear this vest with anything, it is light enough to layer but heavy enough to keep him warm.

Made with 100% Cordura Nylon this vest is incredibly durable. The shell features rain defender technology and is warm enough to wear on chillier days and light enough to wear during the warmer months in the summertime. It also features wind fighter technology which means the wind won’t cut through you like it would if you weren’t wearing the vest. You can buy this vest in a number of different sizes including Big and Tall sizes. It is available in 6 different colors so you can buy a couple of new vests and build your spring and summer wardrobe.