21 Best Men’s Casual Vests: The Ultimate List

We have almost reached the time of year where men’s spring fashion and summer wardrobes are making their appearance from deep in your closet. It’s time to fill out that closet with some new clothes. Invest in a vest from our ultimate list of the best men’s casual vests to wear year round.
Our Review
Most guys will find a brand that they like and stick with that brand when they buy their clothing. Carhartt is one of those brands that men trust. This Carhartt Gilliam vest is one of the most comfortable and durable casual vests that you will ever own. If you are looking for a men’s summer vest to buy yourself or the guy in your life then this one should be at the top of the list. You can wear this vest with anything, it is light enough to layer but heavy enough to keep him warm.
Made with 100% Cordura Nylon this vest is incredibly durable. The shell features rain defender technology and is warm enough to wear on chillier days and light enough to wear during the warmer months in the summertime. It also features wind fighter technology which means the wind won’t cut through you like it would if you weren’t wearing the vest. You can buy this vest in a number of different sizes including Big and Tall sizes. It is available in 6 different colors so you can buy a couple of new vests and build your spring and summer wardrobe.
Columbia makes some of the toughest and most durable outdoor gear in the world. This Columbia Steens softshell full-zip vest is a great addition to any man’s wardrobe. Light enough to wear underneath a men’s spring jacket but heavy enough to wear over your tee or long sleeve this is a beautifully designed casual vest. You can pair this vest with khakis, work pants, jeans or even short depending on the weather report.
This vest is a combination of polyester and fleece. The fleece is designed to keep you warm and feels comfortable against your skin while the polyester is built to be incredibly durable should you decide to trek through the woods or go camping. You can wear this vest to work, work out or work on your fishing and hunting skills. In fact, this vest isn’t just for the warmer months, it is designed to keep you warm during the colder months too. This vest is available to buy in regular sizes and Big & Tall sizes and you can also buy this vest in 16 different great colors.
Tommy Hilfiger makes a really cool looking men’s puffer vest that will pair well with anything you own. You can wear this vest year-round and layer it with lighter clothing underneath or a men’s chore coat on top. It is casual enough to wear with jeans or khakis or even shorts but also dressy enough to wear over a shirt and tie should the event or occasion call for it. You’re going to love this vest so much you’ll want to buy more than one, and that is okay.
This vest is made of nylon which means it is lightweight, comfy and durable. The fill is also lightweight so it won’t weigh you down or feel heavy no matter when you wear it. You can get away with wearing this vest all year so no need to stash it in the closet during the warmer or colder months. You can snag this vest in a bunch of different sizes and 7 different colors.
The Ariat company got its start in riding boots. Now, as you can see by this awesome vest, the brand has expanded into some pretty interesting men’s fashion designs. This Ariat Vernon 2.0 Softshell Vest is the perfect item to wear with your favorite tee or underneath a lighter men’s Harrington jacket. You can wear this vest year-round, from winter to summer and with anything in your wardrobe. Pick a pair of khakis or jeans and rock this vest during the colder months or wear shorts and flip flops while wearing this vest in the spring or summertime.
The polyester and spandex blend of this vest is designed to keep you comfortable in any weather. The polyester makes this vest incredibly durable while the spandex makes the vest stretch and adjust to fit your body perfectly. It is lightweight and airy while also keeping you warm in the cold months. You can get this vest in regular traditional sizes from small to XXL. You can buy this vest in one or more of its three colors so you’ll look your best in multiple shades.
If you are looking for a vest that can play a round of golf and then go for beers afterward then Adidas has got the hookup. This casual vest is part business and part athletic. You can have some fun by day and party in it during the night. It can be worn all year, winter to spring to summer to fall. It pairs well with khakis on the golf course or jeans if you plan on meeting up with that special someone for your first or fifteenth date. You’ll love wearing this vest so much you will want it in multiple colors.
The vest is made of 100% polyester and is as durable and comfortable as it looks. It won’t overheat you in the summertime and will definitely give you a bit of warmth in the winter and fall. It is a quarter zip vest so you could potentially wear a shirt and tie underneath if you have a business meeting or want to look good for that date. You could wear this to a wedding or any formal function so even though it is a casual vest it can do a lot of things for you. You can buy this vest in most regular sizes and in three different colors that you will want in your closet.
Wrangler is most well-known for its legendary jeans, but by the looks of it, they make a pretty stealthy and sexy casual vest for men as well. This vest is a bit longer than the rest of the vests on this list and for good reason. This vest is specifically designed for those guys out there that have a concealed carry license for their firearm. If you’re a hunter, fisherman or general outdoorsman this is the perfect vest for you to do what you do in the woods or on the lake/water.
This vest is a split between polyester, for durability and comfort and nylon which will allow the vest to stretch and breathe and move with your body while you’re being active doing the things you love to do. The vest is water-resistant, wind-resistant and can handle any weather that the world throws at you. It is fleece-lined but still pretty lightweight and is complete with two deep pockets for concealed carry weapons. You can buy this vest in a number of different sizes from regular to Big and Tall sizes as well as three great colors.
While there are some fantastic outdoor vests and casual vests on the list you may be wondering where the sweater vests are. Well, Nautica makes a pretty snazzy sweater vest that is great for wearing year-round and won’t break the bank. If you work in an office of frequently have to dress a little more formally than not you will greatly benefit from having one or two of these dope sweater vests in your collection. They pair well with everything from jeans to khakis to slacks and even shorts, but the right pair of shorts, not board shorts or cargo shorts. You can tuck your shirt in or leave it untucked. The rules have changed as of late for wearing sweater vests and you are going to love the looks you can put together with something like this.
This vest is the perfect blend of both cotton and polyester. The cotton makes this vest comfortable and breathable while the polyester makes it durable and versatile. You can wear this vest in the winter with a long-sleeve button-down shirt and tie or wear it in the spring and summer with jeans or some nice khaki shorts. This is a great item to wear if you plan on playing golf and the course has a dress code or if you want to go to a friend’s wedding and want to keep it business casual. This vest is available in a ton of sizes and is also available in two colors, the featured grey heather and a gorgeous Navy blue with a white Nautica logo on the chest.
Chaps, which is a brand that has been around since the late 70s knows men’s fashion as you can see by looking at this awesome, packable casual vest. This is the vest you take with you everywhere so you are ready for everything. You can stow it in your bag, your car, your backpack and if the weather permits you can toss it on with whatever you are wearing and look good no matter the event. You can wear any pants with this vest and you’ll look great. An awesome item if you are an outdoorsy guy and like to carry extra gear with you wherever you go.
Made entirely from polyester this is a great option if you like spending time in the outdoors. It is rain, and windproof. It will keep you warm when it is cold out and keep you dry when there is rain in the forecast. Also, you can wear this vest when it is hot outside and don’t need to worry about overheating as it will keep the sun off of you and looks great with a tee shirt. If you like it in the featured color then you are also going to love it in the other three colors that it is available in. Buy this vest in sizes ranging from small to XXL.
AS we discussed earlier in this list Izod is well-known and well-versed in dressing men for any occasion. If you are in need of a great looking, lightweight and comfortable vest then you are looking at a great option. Not only is this vest perfect for any outdoor activity, but it is also reversible so you are legit getting to vests for the price of one. You can pair this vest with anything on either side and it is a perfect companion for those guys that love to stay active after work. In fact, you can wear this vest to work with a shirt and tie, and then hit the woods or the bar after and still look great.
The vest is made of 100% polyester which is a durable and versatile fabric. It is easy to maintain and can withstand rain, wind and even snow if the weather turns while you are outdoors. It will keep you warm in the winter and dry from sweat in the summertime. It is lightweight enough to tote with you in a bag or backpack and is a great option to just stow in your vehicle for your next outdoor excursion. Available in a bunch of sizes and colors.
While this super sweet casual vest from Tommy Hilfiger is listed as a sherpa vest it isn’t your typical walk through the woods kind of sherpa vest. It has a lot of depth, the colors are brilliant and there is a dimension to the block and plaid patterns. You can wear this with shorts, cargo shorts, jeans, khakis, slacks, and board shorts. You could rock this with your PJs or with a shirt and tie underneath with your best deep blue jeans. Throw on your favorite sneakers or boots and you, my friend, have yourself an outfit.
Most of this vest is traditionally made with polyester while there is also a bit of acrylic. You can definitely see the sherpa inspired theme but this vest is more likely to be seen on a runway than up a mountain. While this vest has a retro vibe it is perfect to wear in today’s fashion world. Tommy has a knack for staying one step ahead of trends so if that is something you are interested in then, by all means, buy this vest. You can snag it in limited sizes but it is available in three different styles, all with their own flair.
If you’re the kind of guy that travels a lot or spends all his time outdoors then you need a vest that can hold all of your gear while also being comfortable and fashionable. The crew at ScottEvest has taken into consideration your specific needs and put together a truly amazing and inventive vest. This vest has all the style of any other best on this list with the ability to be worn with everything in your closet.
This vest is cotton made, comfortable, durable, lightweight and totally cool. If you need a vest that you can wear all year, not get too hot in the summer, not freeze in the winter then look no further because this vest is a little bit of everything that you need. Also, this vest has more storage than any other vest in the men’s fashion game. The vest is also made with a bit of nylon which will help it stretch and fit your body. You can get caught in the rain and not get wet as well as block the wind and sun’s harmful UV rays with this dope vest. Get it in any regular size as well as three great colors like Navy and the featured white.
Maybe you’re not into deep patterns and sherpa lining. If you are looking for a more traditional casual vest to wear on your excursions or over your work clothes than might I suggest the softshell vest from men’s clothing brand Proper. This vest is the perfect accompaniment to any camping or k=hiking trip and it will also look great with a shirt and tie under it. You can wear your best jeans or best slacks with this vest and if the beach is in your future you can rock this vest with shorts.
It seems that the polyester and spandex mix of fabrics is a really popular make for these vests. This vest features polyester for durability and comfort while the spandex makes the vest stretch and move with your body’s natural movements. You are going to be super comfortable in this vest. No matter if you get stuck in the rain while climbing or the sun gets crazy hot, this vest is perfectly made to withstand any weather that comes your way. Also, if you dig this vest in the featured black, you are going to love it in any of the three other colors that it comes in.
If your shopping search starts with name brands that you trust and know well, then there aren’t much better than The North Face. Their Canyonwall vest is tested in some of the harshest conditions on the planet from the base of Everest to the Equator. If you see that North Face logo on a piece of men’s clothing the chances are that it is going to fit and look great. This vest is a perfect pairing for something seriously casual and laid back. Your best pair of slightly ripped denim, or maybe some faded khakis. Either way, this vest is best worn in a casual ensemble.
This vest is a mix of both fleece and polyester. While you may hear fleece and immediately think winter gear, fleece can also be worn in the summer and spring as long as it isn’t uber thick. This vest is thin enough to wear in the warmer months but has enough insulation to keep you warm when the temperature drops. It is great for layering under a jacket or winter coat, or on its own with a light tee-shirt underneath. You can buy this vest in a bunch of regular to large sizes and it comes in 6 colors depending on the size.
Calvin Klein, the men’s fashion giant has a reputation for dressing men better than anyone else on the planet. As you can see, by this vest, they do a great job of combining fashion with a trusted name and logo. This vest is a classic looking puffer vest with a shine that will draw adoring eyes straight to you. If you want to stand out in the crowd than getting this vest is a move in the right direction. You are going to love the way these pairs with everything in your wardrobe and how light it is while you are wearing it.
The shell of this vest is nylon, the lining of this vest is nylon, this is a shiny, sexy and totally masculine vest that will withstand the rain and wind and sunlight of any season. You can layer this vest with your best tee, long-sleeve and dress shirt. You could wear this in the office or on the mountain or while setting up your tent for a family outing. This vest is what you will reach for any time you need an outfit for any occasion. It is available in three different colors.
You might know the name Dickies if you have ever had to wear work pants to your job but did you know that Dickies makes some seriously cool men’s casual vests too? If you are in the market for a relaxed-fitting vest to go camping, hiking or fishing in then this is a prime choice. The vest is quilted and has that boxy pattern that is super popular among outdoor enthusiasts. This vest will keep you warm and dry and goes great with a pair of Dickies pants or jeans. You can even wear khakis or shorts with this vest and fit right in with the rest of your crew.
The vest is made of nylon and polyester. Both fabrics are great at repelling rain and sweat as well as keeping the wind and harmful UV rays from getting to you. While you can certainly layer up and wear this vest in the wintertime, you should definitely give it a spin in the spring and summer as an outdoor vest. It has ample pockets to hold your gear and won’t weigh you down if you’re running, climbing or setting up camp. You can buy this good-looking vest in a number of different sizes meant to fit any guy and it also comes in the featured navy blue and classic black.
Skechers is well-known for making supremely comfortable shoes. They were the first shoe brand to think of putting memory foam in their insoles and now every brand is toying with foam insoles. Skechers aren’t just in the business of making kicks, they also make a pretty dope vest. The sweater vest is one of those utility items of clothing that can really pair with anything but a lot of guys don’t take the chance on buying and wearing them. This sweater vest will go great with your golfing outfit for sure but try some other looks with it and you will be surprised how great this v-neck vest looks.
The vest itself is made of cotton, nylon and a bit of spandex. The cotton will breathe and feel soft against your skin, the nylon is for durability and versatility, the fabric is tough and will last for years. The spandex is there to make sure the vest fits perfectly. It will stretch and form to the way your body and frame are built. Make sure you check the sizing so that it fits, you may need to go a size larger than you typically would. There are a bunch of sizes available and you can also buy this vest in the featured Silver Lake Blue (which is a pretty dope color), Heather Charcoal, which is a light grey, and classic Black.
If you aren’t digging the casual men’s vests that have patterns or bright colors or have that boxy, quilted look then there are some choices that will allow you to wear the vest in any setting. This vest from Port Authority is a softshell vest that isn’t too heavy and will pair excellently with anything you pull out of your closet or drawers. You can wear a shirt and tie with slacks while sporting this vest as well as jeans and a tee or a polo and some khakis. Throw the rules out the window because you can literally build your outfit around this amazing vest.
The shell of the vest is made from 100% polyester which makes it incredibly durable, comfortable and able to withstand rain and wind. It is warm when you need it to be but light enough to not overheat you in the spring or summer. It is a year-round vest so you will definitely get your money’s worth if you buy it. It is rated to be super waterproof and breathable which is exactly what you want in a vest that you plan on wearing during the warmer months. The vest is available for purchase in regular as well as some big and tall sizes. It is also available in the featured grey as well as Black and traditional Navy blue.
If you are looking for more of a form-fitting vest that you can take with you to hold your gear in the wilderness or through airport security then this vest from Rothco is going to be your new best friend. This vest is subtly beautiful, will fit like a glove and is perfect to wear with nearly anything. If you have a business meeting that requires you to wear something on the formal side, this will look great. If you are going fly fishing and want something that will allow you to breathe but can handle your gear, this is the vest for that too!
Made of polyester and nylon this vest is made to fit your body perfectly. Sizing is definitely important with any vest, but this vest was meant to form fit with your specific body type so there are a lot of sies available from small to XXXXL. The nylon in the vest will allow it to stretch while also keeping it firm and in one piece. It is durable and breathable and wind and waterproof so you shouldn’t have an issue in any weather. There are a dozen pockets that will hold everything you need to keep close including headphone pockets with a tiny hole that the cord can pass through. The vest is available in three colors including Khaki which is a light tan and Olive Drab which is a great faded green.
The Columbia brand is well-known and well-versed in making premium men’s clothing. Their men’s casual vests are super attractive, incredibly durable and won’t be on the hanger in your closet for very long. This vest is super cool especially if you are an outdoorsy guy that loves to hike, bike, fish and hunt. If you like to camp out under the stars or jog along the beach this is the vest for you. It will pair best with khakis or jeans but don’t be afraid to try some new looks with this vest. Shorts are a good choice as long as they aren’t board shorts because they will clash, but cargo and khaki shorts will be a great match.
The vest is made of synthetic fibers which a lot of outdoor gear is made out of. This vest is UV protective, rain and windproof and is a great fit no matter the season. You can bundle it up with a long sleeve shirt and jacket or you can rock shorts, a tee, and sandals and look just as cool. The vest will also wick away sweat so if you’re feeling a bit warm not to worry, this vest will breathe and keep the sweat from building up. Columbia stands by their clothing and boasts that this vest will stand the test of time as it is super durable and versatile. It is available from small to XXL sizes and you can buy this vest in three different colors, the featured Delta tan, Black and Grill grey.
If you are having trouble deciding whether or not you want to go with an outdoorsy casual vest or a sweater vest or something a little more formal then this vest from Perry Ellis is the vest for you. It is the perfect mix of a number of looks and will look great with anything you choose to wear. While it isn’t the kind of vest that you can easily pair with shorts, you will love it because of the texture and depth as well as how it looks with a shirt and tie or tee and jeans.
Perry Ellis makes some seriously cool men’s clothing and this vest is one of their items that is different and uniquely special. The vest is made mostly of nylon which will give it a bit of stretch as well as it’s water and windproof attributes. The polyester in the vest will help with comfort and durability. It doesn’t get much more durable than polyester and nylon together. It features a really cool zig-zag design on the front and a full-zip closure so you can wear the same vest and sport different looks. While it is only available in the featured color it is available in 5 different sizes so there should be something for every guy.
If you are looking for a vest that is lightweight, versatile and comfortable then this Spectator vest from men’s fashion brand Izod is a great choice that will give you something dope to wear all year long. The Izod brand makes business casual clothing that pairs perfectly with khakis of any color as well as jeans and shorts. If you have a great pair of cargo or board shorts that will work too. You could even wear a shirt and tie with your jeans and this vest and still look super good.
This polyester and fleece vest is light and airy and perfect to wear in all of your outdoor pursuits. You could go climbing in this vest, fishing, hunting or camping and be comfortable as hell. This vest looks as great as it feels and you are going to love that way it looks on you. If you are looking for more than one new vest then I suggest checking this vest out in the many sizes and three different colors that it is available in.