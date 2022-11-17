11 Best Men’s Chelsea Boots: Your Buyer’s Guide

The Thursday Boot Company says they started their company to offer “ridiculously high-quality footwear at honest prices that could handle our busy lives in New York City.” Wherever you are, these will work great.

The boots feature premium suede uppers (which look great in the “honey suede” color because they contrast with the dark goring panels). They should be plenty comfortable because the footbed is cork and it conforms to the wearer’s feet. Thursday Boot Company says they did “more than 20 re-designs to optimize the slope for comfort and aesthetics.”

The sole is rubber and Thursday recommends ordering this boot one size smaller than you would normally wear in athletic shoes.

Shown in “honey suede” color, they’re available in three different colors.