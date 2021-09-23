21 Best Corduroy Pants for Men

A great pair of cords are the perfect way to spruce up your old wardrobe and this pair comes in four amazing colors. Getting yourself some corduroy pants just in time for Fall will give you so many more options as far as outfits go. Cords can be worn in a semi-formal setting as well as to casual events like hanging with friends or watching football on Sundays.

If you are buying for yourself pay attention to sizes. You don’t want to invest in a couple of new pairs of pants and end up getting the wrong size. The same goes for gift giving. Cords make a great gift to a guy that needs to change things up in the wardrobe department. Keep an eye out and you will see that corduroy pants are making a huge comeback in the men’s fashion game.