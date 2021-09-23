21 Best Corduroy Pants for Men

Corduroy pants or “cords” are a great choice for Fall fashion. The heavier fabric is well insulated without being stuffy or hot. Cords are ideal for when the leaves start to change and the temperature dips from Summer to Fall. This list is chock full of options for corduroy fans and guys that are new to the cord scene.
A great pair of cords are the perfect way to spruce up your old wardrobe and this pair comes in four amazing colors. Getting yourself some corduroy pants just in time for Fall will give you so many more options as far as outfits go. Cords can be worn in a semi-formal setting as well as to casual events like hanging with friends or watching football on Sundays.
If you are buying for yourself pay attention to sizes. You don’t want to invest in a couple of new pairs of pants and end up getting the wrong size. The same goes for gift giving. Cords make a great gift to a guy that needs to change things up in the wardrobe department. Keep an eye out and you will see that corduroy pants are making a huge comeback in the men’s fashion game.
When buying a new pair of corduroy pants make sure you get a pair that gives you room to breathe, like these cords that have a baggy, relaxed feel to them and come in 5 neutral colors. The neutral color scheme is great because you can wear them anywhere and with almost any pair of shoes and top. Mixing and matching and finding the best outfits is part of the fun of investing in some new clothes.
These cords are 100% cotton so they are comfortable, durable, and easy to take care of. I recommend wearing a belt with them because corduroy is a bit heavier than your typical cotton fabric and you definitely want them to rest around your waist. A nice pair of boots or sneakers will look great with them, especially in a matching neutral color.
While the Quiksilver brand got its start in summer fashion they made the transition into fall and winter clothing nicely with these dope cords that are available in 16 colors and a ton of regular sizes. The pants have a regular fit to them and a cut that rests nicely over a pair of sneakers.
The cotton and polyester blend is super popular in men’s fashion because it is easy to care for and versatile. These cords are a bit more casual than formal so you would be comfortable wearing them to a bar or concert but probably shouldn’t wear them to the office unless your work has a lax dress code. You are going to love how comfortable these pants are and are going to want to wear them all the time.
Fall is the perfect time of year to try out some fall colors, like these red corduroy pants. Just because summer is over doesn’t mean you have to abandon those bright colors for browns and tans. These cords are the perfect way to keep that summer feeling going long after September 22nd.
You are probably thinking that pairing these pants with a shirt and some fresh kicks might be difficult. You are sorely mistaken. Any white shirt and white kicks will look great with the bright red of the pants. If the red is a little too bright for you, check out the other colors by clicking the link in the first sentence of this review. Whatever color you go for, I recommend getting multiple pairs so you can rock the cords look more than once or twice a week.
The straight fit is one of the more popular fits in the corduroy pant game. What is really cool about these pants is that they have a straight fit but are also very stretchy which is relatively new to the corduroy scene. The elastane in these pants will allow you to move and stretch without restriction so to say that these pants are comfortable is a massive understatement.
The five pockets and machine wash make these pants easy to wear and easy to maintain. They are also available in regular and bigger and taller sizes so there should be a good fit for any type of guy. Make sure you check them out in all available colors and sizes to ensure you get the right style and fit for your specific look.
So many colors, and not just the featured pants, there are 16 total colors available and they are all pretty darned fantastic. These hip-hop-inspired harem pants are a little left of normal but that is what makes them fun. You can rock these to a festival or concert or just around the house. No matter where you wear them you are going to be remembered for having the dopest pants around.
Make sure you pay attention to which options you selected as some of them aren’t traditional cords and others are. You can tell by the piping and the depth of the pants. There is a texture to corduroys that you cannot find in your typical pair of cargo pants.
If you are a shopper that shops based on brand names then you are looking at a great pair of cords with a great name behind them. Columbia tests their gear in some of the most extreme climates and terrains on the planet to make sure that they don’t let you down while living your everyday life. Plainly put, Columbia will definitely take care of you.
Columbia made these cords with their comfort stretch fabric which is a new technology that makes pants stretchy without making them too baggy. They move with you and bend and stretch the way that your body naturally does throughout the course of the day. Whether you are climbing, hiking, or just chilling around the house, these pants won’t restrict your movement. Oh yeah, they are also really good-looking pants too.
For the longest time sweatpants were looked at as a lazy man’s wardrobe. Things have changed significantly in the past twenty years though and sweats are more mainstream. These baggy, sweatpant-Esque cords are the future of corduroy pants. While you shouldn’t rock these to a wedding or business meeting you can rock them anywhere else.
These pants have adjustable clasps on the cuff so you can change the width so they can close like joggers or remain open like traditional sweats. They have a drawstring closure that makes them super easy to get in and out of and are so comfortable you won’t ever want to take them off. You can wear sneakers, sandals, slides, and boots with these pants, and rest assured that you will look and feel great.
Big and Tall guys have a hard time shopping for pants that come in the right sizes and great colors. Luckily the Kingsize brand has got those big and tall guys’ backs. These cords are a straight fit and are dressy enough to wear to work or to a wedding but also casual enough to wear while grabbing a beer with your best buds. Either way, these pants are going to slide right into your wardrobe nicely.
These pants are designed to always look crisp and pressed. The expandable waistband means there is room to grow and move around without feeling restricted. I recommend wearing a belt with these if attending a formal event and if you are wearing them as a casual outfit you can untuck your shirt and put out a relaxed vibe.
These corduroy pants are listed as an autumn style but as you can see they are more of a retro/vintage vibe. The checkered pattern is typically used on golf clothing or pajamas, and who is to say you couldn’t wear these pants on the golf course or to bed at night? They are completely different from anything else on the list and that is a good thing.
You could dress these pants up a bit with some killer shoes and a nice solid-colored button-down shirt. Or, like we pointed out above, you could simply throw these on with an old tee shirt and settle in for a binge marathon of your favorite shows. Either way, you will love having these pants as an option no matter the season.
This pair of corduroys is a tailored leg, straight, almost slim-fit style of pants that are as high fashion as corduroy gets. Designed to fit perfectly, these pants have a real shot at jumping to the head of the line as your favorite pair of pants in your wardrobe. While the leg is a slimmer fit the waistline is more relaxed so you should be super comfortable.
To be sure you get the perfect size for your body the measurements are as follows. The front rise is 9.75, the knee opening is 17, the bottom opening is 15.5 and the inseam is 34. All measured in inches. The waist is your typical waist size. Keep a close eye on the sizes so you don’t end up buying multiple pairs of pants that don’t fit correctly.
Flared corduroy pants combine two of the highest trending styles in the men’s pants game and are available in ten colors including some pretty unique shades. The vintage look is crazy popular right now and if you are a fan of the trend then you should seriously consider getting yourself these amazing pants. They fit just right and are a perfect combo with a great pair of lounge shoes.
Because these pants are a tighter fit than the sweats and cargo pants on this list you really want to pay attention to the sizing charts. A size too small and these pants won’t fit at all and a size too big and they will lose their sleek look. You really need to find your sweet spot but once you do you will fall in love with how these pants fit and feel.
Comfort and colors were the main focus of the design when making these corduroy cargo pants. Imagine if your favorite pair of sweatpants and your favorite pair of cargo pants were blended together to create perhaps the most comfortable cords ever. The pants are perfect for lounging and relaxing while watching movies or your favorite team on the tube.
These are the kind of pants you dream about jumping into as soon as you clock out and leave the office. In fact, nobody would blame you for packing them and changing into them for the drive home from work. You can even work out in them, go for a hike in them, or lounge by the pool in them. Get yourself a couple of pairs so you can have a comfy pair of pants to slide into no matter the day or time.
The Kenneth Cole REACTION brand is super popular among stylish men because they make REAL clothing for REAL guys. Attention to detail is something that every designer should aspire to have and the KC brand pays attention to the detail in every article of clothing they make. These cords are no different as you can see in the style and build.
You can rock these pants with dress shoes, sneakers, and dressy boots like Chelsea or Chukka boots. I would label these pants as business casual so they should be appropriate for most offices but are also casual enough to wear after clocking out for the night. The spandex and cotton blend makes the pants stretchy and comfortable beyond belief.
The classic fit on these cords is more of a relaxed fit so they are a bit baggy but not so much that you can’t wear them to the office. They are designed to be worn on colder weather hikes and camping but can also be worn year-round if you choose. The five-pocket design is a nice touch too. If you are an outdoorsman you are going to need those extra pockets to keep your gear.
The cotton and spandex blend is ideal for moving around and will keep you comfortable even if you are climbing mountains or trying to reel in that trophy fish. The reinforced stress areas will keep the pants intact no matter what you find yourself doing. Adding a couple of pairs of these pants means you will be well dressed no matter the activity.
The harem pant has become increasingly popular over the past 15 years and for good reason. The pants are baggy and comfortable and stylish if you can pull them off. The pants need to be paired with shoes and a shirt that can complete the outfit. I would recommend a baggy tee or sweatshirt and a pair of white low-top sneakers.
The breathable polyester is a change of pace in the world of corduroy pants. Typically you will find cords are made of cotton and spandex or elastane. The polyester blend makes them versatile but doesn’t sacrifice comfort. You are going to love wearing these pants and will look for reasons to wear them around the house or out on the town.
A great pair of dressy corduroy pants come in a ton of colors and sizes that should make picking just one pair a difficult decision. These Haggar cords are perfect for the office and for more casual affairs after you have left work. They feature an expandable waist that will ensure they stay comfortable for years no matter if you gain or lose a few pounds.
The waist is made with a bit of spandex which blends well with the cotton foundation. You can move around and stretch in these pants without having to worry about ripping or tearing them at the seams. The classic or relaxed fit design makes them an ideal choice for any occasion. Just make sure you wear a belt and some dressier shoes if you are going for a more formal look.
These cords are a triple threat of comfortable. They are sweatpants, they are corduroy and they are cargo pants so they have tons of useful pockets. You would be hard-pressed to find a more versatile and complete pair of cords. These pants are a great match for a baggy tee shirt or hoodie with a great pair of sneakers. Make sure you check out the regular and bigger and taller sizes.
It can be really difficult finding a pair of pants that meet multiple requirements and check all of the right boxes. These pants are THOSE pants. With minimal effort, you can make these ones of the foundations of your updated wardrobe. Rock these at the beach, to parties, or just lounging around the house watching your favorite team on TV.
Tommy Hilfiger is known worldwide for its unique designs and masterful use of color in the men’s fashion game. The brand shows a ton of care when it comes to fit and finish and stands behind every piece of clothing that they release. These corduroy pants aren’t any different from any other Tommy clothes you may own. The pants are reliable, comfortable, and will surely fit like a glove.
If you have had trouble finding a dressier corduroy that fits well and is easy to maintain, then these Tommy Hilfiger pants are going to be your saving grace. Designed to look as good at the office as they do on the golf course or while attending a wedding, these pants really can do it all. Just make sure you get the perfect size for your body so you can enjoy them as much as possible.
The corduroy pants in this review are a perfect blend of semi-formal and relaxed casual. It all just depends on what you pair them with. The design is supposed to make you think of chilling on the beach with a cold beverage in your hand, but also make you think of going out and partying all night long. These pants can do a bit of everything.
You will notice that they are a bit more relaxed than khakis and have a bit more room to breathe than a skinny pair of jeans. Ideally, you would rock these with a nice pair of sneakers or your favorite slides/sandals. I would recommend wearing a light, linen button-down shirt to complete the look. These say to me “vacation” because of the laid-back design.
With some pretty cool colors and a relaxed fit design, these cords are a great pair of pants to help transition from summer clothing to your fall lineup. As you can see, these are a pair of pants that can be paired with a tee shirt or a nice dress shirt. The shoe selection is entirely up to you as you really can’t go wrong with these.
If you are looking for something a little more daring, check out the bright brown color available. If you are interested in something a little more subtle there are colors that will definitely fit with what you are looking for. Pay close attention to the sizing options because you really want to get a pair that fits well to complete the look.